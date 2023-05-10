Celtics vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $88,785,404 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $50,165,637 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Thursday May 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Kevin O’Connor

@KevinOConnorNBA

🚨 New

We covered a ton:

-Are the Celtics finished?

-Embiid’s huge night

-PJ Tucker impact

-Jaylen Brown All-NBA implications

-Leave James Harden alone

-Are the Warriors over?

-Special Lakers vibes

-Suns take a step back

-Ayton’s decline

