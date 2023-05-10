Celtics vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Boston Celtics are spending $88,785,404 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $50,165,637 per win
Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Thursday May 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New @Bill Simmons Podcast 🚨
We covered a ton:
-Are the Celtics finished?
-Embiid’s huge night
-PJ Tucker impact
-Jaylen Brown All-NBA implications
-Leave James Harden alone
-Are the Warriors over?
-Special Lakers vibes
-Suns take a step back
-Ayton’s decline
-Nuggets machine – 3:47 AM
@PompeyOnSixers
Sixers end Game 5 curse, beat Celtics to take a 3-2 lead in Eastern Conf… youtu.be/UxsUyXzvUWs via @YouTube – 3:36 AM