Chris Paul on playing Game 6: 'We'll see'

Tim MacMahon: Asked Chris Paul about the possibility of him playing Game 6: “We’ll see. I’m trying to.”
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s not the one you rush.”
Devin Booker on Chris Paul, who has missed last three games with left groin strain.
Booker had same injury he tried to come back from and hurt it Christmas Day in Denver. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qsSY1aAVnI – 1:22 AM
“That’s not the one you rush.”
Devin Booker on Chris Paul, who has missed last three games with left groin strain.
Booker had same injury he tried to come back from and hurt it Christmas Day in Denver. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qsSY1aAVnI – 1:22 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Asked Chris Paul about the possibility of him playing Game 6: “We’ll see. I’m trying to.” – 12:47 AM
Asked Chris Paul about the possibility of him playing Game 6: “We’ll see. I’m trying to.” – 12:47 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Booker was cooking in the first quarter but it seems the fatigue of carrying this Suns team is setting in a bit. 0-5 out of halftime is tough to overcome for this Suns team.
This is where Chris Paul running offense would be a massive help. Even if he’s aging, Booker needs rest. – 11:45 PM
Booker was cooking in the first quarter but it seems the fatigue of carrying this Suns team is setting in a bit. 0-5 out of halftime is tough to overcome for this Suns team.
This is where Chris Paul running offense would be a massive help. Even if he’s aging, Booker needs rest. – 11:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s been a fun few games for the Phoenix is playing faster thing…..but the Suns gotta get Chris Paul back for Game 6 – 11:40 PM
It’s been a fun few games for the Phoenix is playing faster thing…..but the Suns gotta get Chris Paul back for Game 6 – 11:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
First time the Suns have really, really missed CP3 during a stretch. He’d be getting them into sets for Durant and it’s more of the hey go score now thing that has plagued them at times. – 10:46 PM
First time the Suns have really, really missed CP3 during a stretch. He’d be getting them into sets for Durant and it’s more of the hey go score now thing that has plagued them at times. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul sitting right between #Suns coaches. #Nugg pic.twitter.com/v9VwQamw54 – 10:45 PM
Chris Paul sitting right between #Suns coaches. #Nugg pic.twitter.com/v9VwQamw54 – 10:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul is out again tonight, but he’s getting his shots in before Game 5 pic.twitter.com/7N3w0KB825 – 7:11 PM
Chris Paul is out again tonight, but he’s getting his shots in before Game 5 pic.twitter.com/7N3w0KB825 – 7:11 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Some defensive slides and off-dribble action for Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/2XoTH0aGxk – 6:54 PM
Some defensive slides and off-dribble action for Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/2XoTH0aGxk – 6:54 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul is on the Ball Arena court 3 1/2 hours before tip getting in a workout. He’ll miss his third straight game tonight due to a left groin strain. pic.twitter.com/ETtByhJ0oS – 6:44 PM
Chris Paul is on the Ball Arena court 3 1/2 hours before tip getting in a workout. He’ll miss his third straight game tonight due to a left groin strain. pic.twitter.com/ETtByhJ0oS – 6:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
No Suns on the All-Defensive Teams this year. Mikal Bridges came closest with 6 1st Team votes and 21 2nd Team votes. Chris Paul and Kevin Durant each received 1 2nd Team vote – 2:07 PM
No Suns on the All-Defensive Teams this year. Mikal Bridges came closest with 6 1st Team votes and 21 2nd Team votes. Chris Paul and Kevin Durant each received 1 2nd Team vote – 2:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FOR EARLY WEST COAST RISERS:
Phoenix Suns playing faster with Cameron Payne in lineup as Chris Paul (groin) out Game 5 (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/i74sDk7yuD – 10:08 AM
FOR EARLY WEST COAST RISERS:
Phoenix Suns playing faster with Cameron Payne in lineup as Chris Paul (groin) out Game 5 (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/i74sDk7yuD – 10:08 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Chris Paul just can’t avoid that playoff injury bug 😬 pic.twitter.com/WwzbEePRVZ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 10, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “This is not a shot at Chris Paul, because Chris Paul is one of the greatest to ever do it, but they’re playing so much faster right now.” Malone says transition D will determine series. He points out Devin Booker is averaging 10 ppg in transition. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 9, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: Monty Williams doesn’t offer an update on Chris Paul’s progress. CP3 was ruled out of tonight’s game yesterday with a groin strain. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / May 9, 2023