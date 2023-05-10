Chris Paul ruled out for Game 6, Deandre Ayton also added to injury report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul (groin) will be OUT for Thursday’s Game 6 vs. the Nuggets, the Suns announced. pic.twitter.com/YyNOBmefxv – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (left groin strain) out, Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) questionable for Phoenix Suns’ elimination Game 6 (w/videos) #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton is questionable for the Suns tomorrow due to a rib contusion.
Chris Paul (left groin strain) remains out. – 8:07 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Suns announce Chris Paul is out for Game 6. Deandre Ayton is questionable with a rib contusion. – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report Game 6 vs. #Nuggets:
Chris Paul (left groin strain) OUT
Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) QUESTIONABLE – 8:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are listing Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) as questionable for Game 6 tomorrow. Chris Paul (left groin strain) is still out – 8:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Suns Game 6 injury report:
Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) is questionable
Chris Paul (left groin strain) is out – 8:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns guard Chris Paul is listed out for Game 6 vs. Nuggets due to his strained groin. – 8:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC Thunder All-NBA timeline
2010: KD 1st
2011: KD 1st/Russ 2nd
2012: KD 1st/Russ 2nd
2013: KD 1st/Russ 2nd
2014: KD 1st
2015: Russ 2nd
2016: Russ 1st/KD 2nd
2017: Russ 1st
2018: Russ 2nd/PG 3rd
2019: PG 1st/Russ 3rd
2020: CP3 2nd
2023: SGA 1st
15 seasons
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul working his way back from a groin strain 👀
CP3 has missed the last three games.
(via @TrevorMBooth)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s doing more.”
Monty Williams on Chris Paul (groin), who has missed last three games of #Nuggets series. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/F5fggM78f7 – 5:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul moving around after practice as he had a extensive pregame workout before Game 5.
Hasn’t played last three games of series vs. #Nuggets with left groin strain. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0s9aNSRqRf – 5:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Long workout for Chris Paul after practice pic.twitter.com/gsjVvtVJ4O – 5:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker’s foot seemed okay today. They didn’t do much in practice, but he got his usual work in. Deandre Ayton (ribs) also seemed fine to him, but he’s gonna get checked out later today. No update on Chris Paul’s status – 5:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He seems OK, but he’s going to get it checked out today.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton (ribs), who took a knee from a driving Bruce Brown in Game 5.
Said Devin Booker (foot) is OK, got up shots in practice Wednesday. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 5:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul is getting in work at Suns practice, including testing his sidestep jumper. pic.twitter.com/W7wtNNbhwW – 4:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant, Chris Paul (groin) and T.J. Warren getting up shots. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5bR1w3txvz – 4:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul getting some shots up with KD and T.J. Warren at practice pic.twitter.com/JKWkacQ1fM – 4:47 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
#ClubSuperstar 2023 Edition.
New admits: Booker, Jimmy & AD
Out from last year: CP3, Kawhi & Ja
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I SPY Fear in Deandre Ayton!!!! Carry on… #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/kGD3dcoL1p – 3:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Temperature check: Should OKC Trade for DeAndre Ayton if he became available? – 1:48 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New @Bill Simmons Podcast 🚨
We covered a ton:
-Are the Celtics finished?
-Embiid’s huge night
-PJ Tucker impact
-Jaylen Brown All-NBA implications
-Leave James Harden alone
-Are the Warriors over?
-Special Lakers vibes
-Suns take a step back
-Ayton’s decline
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton was walking out of the arena talking about pain in his ribs after taking a knee from a driving Bruce Brown in the first half of Game 5. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 1:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s not the one you rush.”
Devin Booker on Chris Paul, who has missed last three games with left groin strain.
Booker had same injury he tried to come back from and hurt it Christmas Day in Denver. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qsSY1aAVnI – 1:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: DEN 118, PHX 102
Booker: 28-6-4, 8-19 FG
Durant: 26-11-7, 10-24 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 9 Reb, 7-12 FG
Jokic: 29 Pts, 13 Reb, 12 Ast, 12-20 FG
Suns down 3-2 and face elimination Game 6 on Thursday – 12:32 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic has been so good at pushing people out from the basket, so Ayton’s 4 foot shot becomes an 8 or 10 foot fallaway. – 12:13 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Man Phoenix is gassed gassed…..Ayton didn’t even challenge that Gordon middie….Nuggets getting any shot they want – 12:09 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DEN 91, PHX 74
Booker: 22-6-4, 6-16 FG
Durant: 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 8-19 FG
Ayton: 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 5-9 FG
Jokic: 27-10-9, 11-19 FG
Nuggets outscored Suns 39-25 in the 3Q – 12:02 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Where’s Jock Landale? 25 minutes for Ayton. 7 for Landale, who has been the better center this series. – 11:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Booker was cooking in the first quarter but it seems the fatigue of carrying this Suns team is setting in a bit. 0-5 out of halftime is tough to overcome for this Suns team.
This is where Chris Paul running offense would be a massive help. Even if he’s aging, Booker needs rest. – 11:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Murray to the rim in transition, Durant called for foul, got a substantial amount of the ball right there. Has 4 fouls.
Payne in for Durant. Who will score outside of Booker for Phoenix?
Got Payne, Booker, Okogie, Warren and Ayton. #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 11:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s been a fun few games for the Phoenix is playing faster thing…..but the Suns gotta get Chris Paul back for Game 6 – 11:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton passed up a open jumper in the lane to Booker for a baseline jumper.
Was Booker open? Yes, but Ayton was wide open.
#Suns down seven as Jokic hit jumper to start.
Shamet starting second half for Okogie. Murray got by him to the rim. #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 11:27 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Ayton so damn soft. He’s not even trying to deny the damn pass at the elbow or pressure Jokic. Those are the little things that can help your teammates out man. Damn. – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DEN 52, PHX 49
Booker: 19-4-3, 5-8 FG
Durant: 13 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-16 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-6 FG
Porter: 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-9 FG
Booker banked in a half-court shot at the buzzer, but it was too late – 11:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker on the attack right away. Draws foul. Limped to FT line.
Ayton checking in. #Suns down 10 with 8:15 left in 1st half after Booker FTs. – 10:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker checking back in. Ayton back on the bench. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 10:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
First time the Suns have really, really missed CP3 during a stretch. He’d be getting them into sets for Durant and it’s more of the hey go score now thing that has plagued them at times. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul sitting right between #Suns coaches. #Nugg pic.twitter.com/v9VwQamw54 – 10:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DEN 35, PHX 24
Booker: 12-2-2, 4-5 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-6 FG
Durant: 3 Pts, 1-5 FG
Porter: 14 Pts, 5-6 FG, 4-5 3P – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale in for Deandre Ayton out of the timeout. Deandre Ayton looked banged up after that last play – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton stayed on one end of the court, looked like he got hit in the stomach. That’s where he was grabbing.
Shamet missed on one end, Porter Jr.’s 4th 3 on the other. #Suns down 11. Timeout with 2:50 left in 1st. – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
7-0 #Nuggets. Jokic got at least four dribbles in the paint before scoring on Ayton. #Suns – 10:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Suns Game 5 starters:
Cam Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup Game 5 at #Nuggets:
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
#NBAPlayoffs – 9:35 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Live look at Deandre Ayton:
#DexterStJacque #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/dplDB3KB8Q – 8:49 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Monty Williams doesn’t offer an update on Chris Paul’s progress. CP3 was ruled out of tonight’s game yesterday with a groin strain. – 8:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “This is not a shot at Chris Paul, because Chris Paul is one of the greatest to ever do it, but they’re playing so much faster right now.”
Malone says transition D will determine series. He points out Devin Booker is averaging 10 ppg in transition. – 8:22 PM
