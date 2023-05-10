Darvin Ham: LeBron James should have been named to the All-NBA First Team

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I wonder if voters knowing games played having a minimum in years to come based on the new CBA played a factor in them thinking “Hey, this is the last time I can make this exception!” for guys like LeBron who played 55 games for example. – 8:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham says it’s “amazing” that LeBron James made the all-NBA third team at 38 years old and he should’ve been named to the first team for excelling at his age. – 8:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: NBA MVP Joel Embiid headlines the NBA’s All-NBA first team, while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum qualify for supermax extensions and LeBron James makes it for a record 19th time: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
All-NBA Teams announced: Joel Embiid leads First Team, LeBron James earns surprising Third Team nod
cbssports.com/nba/news/all-n… – 7:41 PM
All-NBA Teams announced: Joel Embiid leads First Team, LeBron James earns surprising Third Team nod
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler joined Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as the only players in Heat franchise history with 3+ All-NBA selections 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7klEBDTyjz – 7:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has made one of the All-NBA teams in 19 straight seasons, an NBA record pic.twitter.com/qKiIKBzKSc – 7:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James just made his 19th All-NBA Team.
LeBron James is 38 years old.
LeBron James has been an All-NBA player for HALF OF HIS LIFE! – 7:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen received the most votes (49) of any forward not to be named to the All-NBA team. He wasn’t particularly close to LeBron James though who made the third team with the fewest votes among forwards at 81. Markkanen received 6 second-team votes and 31 third-team. – 7:23 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron James makes All-NBA for the 18th year in a row. He has the most All-NBA selections in history. The only time he didn’t make it was his rookie season. – 7:23 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen received the most votes (49) of any player not to be named to the All-NBA team.
He wasn’t particularly close to LeBron James though who made the third team with the fewest votes among forwards at 81.
Markkanen received 6 second-team votes and 31 third-team. – 7:22 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
That’s 19 All NBAs for LeBron. 13 1sts, 3 2nds & 3 3rds.
Kobe, Kareem and Duncan are tied for the 2nd most overall with 15.
Kobe has the 2nd most 1st Teams with 11.
This year’s 1st Team (Giannis, Luka, Tatum, SGA & Embiid) have 20 total COMBINED All NBAs. LeBron has 19 alone. – 7:15 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
All-NBA takes:
A) Jaylen Brown is a forward
B) The MVP landed on All-NBA second team
C) LeBron is timeless
D) Light the Beam – 7:13 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
No All-NBA for Lauri Markkanen. He got six 2nd Team votes and 31 3rd Team votes. In the end, though, wasn’t all that close.
LeBron James had 81 total points for the final forward spot; Markkanen had 49. – 7:10 PM
No All-NBA for Lauri Markkanen. He got six 2nd Team votes and 31 3rd Team votes. In the end, though, wasn’t all that close.
Evan Sidery @esidery
2022-23 All-NBA teams:
First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum
Second Team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic
Third Team: De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius… – 7:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The all-NBA results:
First team: Luka Doncic, SGA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid
Second team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic
Third team: De’Arron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis – 7:08 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 All-NBA teams
First: Luka, Shai, Giannis, Tatum, Embiid
Second: Curry, Mitchell, Jimmy, Brown, Jokic
Third: Lillard, Fox, LeBron, Randle, Sabonis – 7:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron makes the cut for the All-NBA Third Team… No such luck for AD pic.twitter.com/Jhv5WQr2rb – 7:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
No All-NBA selection for Lauri Markkanen. Julius Randle, LeBron, Jaylen Brown made it over him.
(I think that’s the wrong call statistically.) – 7:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-NBA selections all-time:
19 — LeBron James
[gap]
15 — Kareem, Kobe, Duncan pic.twitter.com/wFQCA8rXHR – 7:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers forward LeBron James made third team All-NBA pic.twitter.com/Mu6Rij6Weg – 7:04 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Ingram, Randle, KCP, Kuzma, B. Lopez, Hart, Caruso, Jordan Clarkson, @Lakers had a good core before @KingJames.
Clarkson tells me breaking up the band was good: “Best for all of us to just get away and grow up in different places.”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:59 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Eight years ago today, LeBron added to his buzzer-beater collection vs. the Bulls 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PgHTIm1WkP – 3:13 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
For the past few years, a man has held a sign that says “I see greatness in you” outside Laker games for players, coaches and whoever drives by. I went out there one night and Darvin Ham pulled up to say hello to him. Why? Glad you asked.
nytimes.com/2023/05/08/spo… – 1:20 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
There’s been a run on remakes in Hollywood…Your favorite sitcoms from 10 years ago get brought back for a reunion. It’s always fun and nostalgic. Not all are great TV tho. On todays ESPN Daily @MedcalfByESPN and I review Warriors-LeBron 5 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/esp… – 11:49 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins facing Lakers’ LeBron James in the playoffs, Wiggins dishes on what the matchup has meant to him since Cleveland traded him after LeBron’s return. Wiggins: “You can’t have any hard feelings toward anything.” @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3pv5I2t pic.twitter.com/Ts8Bygq9UF – 11:24 AM
With Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins facing Lakers’ LeBron James in the playoffs, Wiggins dishes on what the matchup has meant to him since Cleveland traded him after LeBron’s return. Wiggins: “You can’t have any hard feelings toward anything.” @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3pv5I2t pic.twitter.com/Ts8Bygq9UF – 11:24 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: The real blame in Boston, Nuggets inch closer, Mahomes case for cash, What Decel w/@DecelCBS, @TheJetOnTNT, Buy/Sell, LeBron’s insane run, ghosts in hotels, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy 158
@CBSSportsRadio
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:40 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
You remember this, about LeBron James opening a Starbucks? In the same building is an old cabaret, and if you’re from Akron or Cleveland, you remember Frankie Scinta. He’ll be on stage there June 16th and 17th theathletic.com/4362200/2023/0… – 8:44 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Charles Barkley: “We’re so blessed to have guys like (Jokic), Giannis, Steph, LeBron, guys like that who are the face of our league. Book.” pic.twitter.com/mDPti45QXZ – 5:10 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Charles Barkley: “We’re so blessed to have guys like (Jokic), Giannis, Steph, LeBron, guys like that who are the face of our league.” pic.twitter.com/u3JNEhks3f – 5:10 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Three players in NBA history have recorded at least 29 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, and 2 blocks in a playoff game: Oscar Robertson, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. They’ve all done it three times each. – 2:13 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The Nikola Jokic path to the pantheon that’s on the table:
– Beats top-10 all-time Durant
– Beats top-2 all-time LeBron
– Beats the MVP at his own position in the NBA’s most heated positional rivalry
A long way to go.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Lakers were ready to defend Darvin Ham’s namesake “Hammer” play 😯🔨
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/ofapngENSu – 5:12 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
When Darvin Ham was hired, there was something poetic about the fact that he’d been on that ‘04 Pistons team that stunned the Lakers to win it all. Some two decades later, he has this group doing it with defense too. More here, at @TheAthletic
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Anthony Davis, Darvin Ham, and the Lakers’ return to the defensive roots that have them on the edge of the West Finals, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4501672/2023/0… – 10:44 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“The kid is a beautiful kid.” – Darvin Ham, talking about Lonnie Walker, the person. AK – 1:07 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Will also just say: Darvin Ham deciding to switch ball-screens for first time all night w/ 40 seconds left in the game and make Curry beat AD on an island was brilliant stuff. Totally different look than what they’d shown all game, making you beat the best defender in the NBA – 1:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Most of being a coach is managing players.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Great call by Darvin Ham to put AD on the weak side on the Hammer play instead of at the rim to contest. Him being where he was completely fouled up what GS wanted to do because Klay had no chance of getting open. – 12:33 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I want to stress that a) I think Darvin Ham has improved a ton during the season and b) he’s coached a brilliant strategic series against the Warriors.
But his biggest weakness is still game-management, especially as it relates to challenges and timeouts. – 11:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Darvin Ham, at 5:17 p.m.: “We have things in our pocket for whatever lineup they roll out there… we just go out there with the main ingredients.” Which is to say: a cup of competitiveness, scoop of toughness, etc. – 8:19 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
A sign nailed to a telephone pole outside the Lakers’ practice facility says “I see greatness in you,” put there by a guy who waits outside Laker games with similar signs. His positivity has charmed athletes and entertainers, including Darvin Ham. nytimes.com/2023/05/08/spo… – 4:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We discuss Darvin Ham’s excellent Game 3 adjustments, including the use of Lonnie Walker, and look ahead to Lakers-Warriors Game 4. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss big adjustments in Game 3 by Darvin Ham (did he out-coach Steve Kerr?), including defensive looks and using Lonnie Walker. Plus, a look at Lakers-Warriors Game 4. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham hinted at a change before Game 3.
On Ham pushing the right buttons and shuffling the defensive matchups, Anthony Davis’ continued greatness as an offense-destroyer, LeBron James’ increased urgency, and the Lakers’ playoff-leading defense: theathletic.com/4497180/2023/0… – 11:36 AM
Darvin Ham hinted at a change before Game 3.
On Ham pushing the right buttons and shuffling the defensive matchups, Anthony Davis’ continued greatness as an offense-destroyer, LeBron James’ increased urgency, and the Lakers’ playoff-leading defense: theathletic.com/4497180/2023/0… – 11:36 AM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham on Steve Kerr’s comments on the Lakers flopping: “I just control what I can control, which is coaching my team. I don’t go down the rabbit hole of blaming officials.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / May 10, 2023
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham said that, despite how much Davis is doing defensively – perhaps more than any other NBA player – he’s always saying “I can do more” in the film room. “He really enjoys playing defense,” Ham added. “That’s something that’s a rarity now in this offensive-heavy NBA.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 10, 2023
Magic Johnson: Laker Nation, Coach Darvin Ham has been doing a super job of getting our @Los Angeles Lakers ready to play in the first four games and making the right decisions and adjustments within the game. The Lakers have to be ready to play because of Golden State’s Championship pedigree. -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / May 10, 2023
Bobby Marks: 5 out of the 15 players named All-NBA would not have been eligible under the new CBA that starts in July: Giannis Antetokounmpo Steph Curry Jimmy Butler Damian Lillard LeBron James -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / May 10, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 All-NBA teams: 1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo 2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown 3rd: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 10, 2023
NBA Communications: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team Complete voting results available here: bit.ly/42FZADj -via Twitter / May 10, 2023