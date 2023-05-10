Draymond Green on 3-1 deficit: 'Goal is to win one game, we've been here before'

“The goal is to win one game. We’ve been here before.” Draymond isn’t fazed by the Lakers’ 3-1 lead 👀 (via @TheVolumeSports)
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Julius Randle might be the new captain of the All-82 Game Players First Team.
He’s now made more All-NBA teams than:
Derrick Rose.
Chris Bosh.
Kevin McHale.
He now has the same as:
Draymond Green.
Klay Thompson.
Kevin Love.
Ray Allen.
James Worthy.
Alonzo Mourning. – 7:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We’ve been here before and we know what it takes.”
Draymond on the Warriors being down 3-1 to the Lakers 🗣️
(via @The Volume)
pic.twitter.com/qOfEMflIeb – 5:36 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Is Jordan Poole a Core Piece for the Golden State Warriors? The team has several important decisions looming, starting at the top (Bob Myers) to Draymond’s option, to Poole’s fit and rules designed to curtail their spending bleacherreport.com/articles/10075… – 3:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
A lot has changed in the last seven years when the Warriors became the 10th team in NBA history to complete a 3-1 playoff comeback.
One thing has remained the same: Steph, Klay and Draymond nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This was my NBA All-Defensive Team ballot.
First Team:
F – Evan Mobley
F – Jaren Jackson Jr.
C – Brook Lopez
G – Alex Caruso
G – Jrue Holiday
Second Team:
F – OG Anunoby
F – Jaden McDaniels
C – Draymond Green
G – Derrick White
G – Herbert Jones – 11:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Steve Kerr if Steph Curry or Draymond Green has addressed the Warriors on what it’s like being down 3-1 in a series
“Yes, but I’m not going to share.” – 6:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green should have been First Team All-Defensive – 6:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green has dug himself out of so many holes with the Warriors, you know he’s done the “please baby please” with his wife…to success! The “Good Word” with @Marcus Thompson
YOUTUBE: https://t.co/ZnstFFVrME
APPLE: https://t.co/dyM9SxaqAY
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/7ZaEFLsu0c pic.twitter.com/DxpdZUjXg4 – 5:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors in Game 5, 6 and 7 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals down 3-1
Steph Curry: 32.7 ppg, 7.7 apg, 7.3 rpg, 2.3 spg, 47.0 FG%, 47.1 3P%, 90.9 FT%
Klay Thompson: 29.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 50.0 3P% on 12.3 3PA
Draymond Green: 11.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 2.3 bpg, 1.7 spg – 4:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
First all-defensive team: Alex Caruso, Jrue Holiday, Evan Mobley, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez made the first team.
Second team: Anunoby, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks, Derrick White – 2:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team
He now is an 8-time All-Defensive player (four First-Team selections and four Second-Team selections) – 2:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alex Caruso replaced Patrick Williams as Chicago’s starting PF and made 1st team All-Defense
Other PFs on All-Defense teams: DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., Mobley, Draymond Green
Centers on All-Defense: Brook Lopez, Adebayo
Holiday the only PG, Derrick White only SG
SFs: OG, Brooks – 2:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams:
First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday
Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White – 2:00 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dennis Schroder’s reaction after Draymond Green’s critical turnover😅
pic.twitter.com/HUFW8ZO76X – 1:39 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
After the Klay 3 to go up 99-96 with 3:00 left…
-Steph fouls LBJ
-Klay misses 3
-Lonnie jumper over Steph
-Klay misses bad 3
-Steph fouls LBJ
-Steph makes layup
-Steph misses jumper & 30 foot 3
-Draymond turnover
-Steph throw away on jumpball
Tough stretch for the Dynasty 3. – 12:50 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
What a bad last 30 secs for GS. 2 bad shots by Curry. A terrible decision by Draymond. And then Curry throws ball away after GS wins tip. Not even a Davis brain lock on errant Green pass forcing a jump ball could help GS. Not unlike end of G4 vs SAC except GS survived that – 12:39 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Let’s put the ball in washed up Draymond’s hands in the clutch, said no one ever – 12:37 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Obvious “just get Steph the ball” aside, the Warriors running that hammer action trying to get the ball to Klay in a situation that would call for Anthony Davis to switch onto him was questionable.
The AD switch immediately killed the play and led to Draymond having no options. – 12:37 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
draymond in the lakers huddle after la’s game 4 win pic.twitter.com/fSmg7RZahH – 12:36 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
warriors went hammer on the draymond turnover. anthony davis sniffed it out. great, great read. – 12:33 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Draymond Green didn’t even think about putting that offensive rebound back up. – 12:30 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I mean…that’s how Draymond Green sets screens every time. It just took Lonnie Walker flopping to finally have it called. – 12:22 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Only one sub for Steve Kerr so far this entire fourth quarter. He opened it with his starters (Curry, Klay, Wiggins, GP2, Draymond) and switched Payton for Moody at the 9:49 mark. Those appear to be the six he trusts most as this series deepens. – 12:19 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
warriors desperately need a bucket so they throw it to draymond in the post and then have steph and klay run a split action. timeless. – 12:19 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Inspired adjustment to put AD on Wiggins. It requires LeBron to have more energy for both ends than he might actually have, but if he can handle Draymond like old times, this might work. – 11:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans & players on the bench calling to officials to T up Draymond – 11:35 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Draymond slammed his head on the ground and turned into Magic Johnson I guess – 10:56 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Draymond playing out of his mind despite the fact that he might, you know, actually be out of his mind – 10:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That LeBron foul on Draymond was the Lakers first foul of the game — with 6:52 to play in the second quarter. – 10:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Common foul. Draymond still smarting from that hit. That hardwood floor is unforgiving – 10:50 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green’s head bounced off the floor on the play. He clutched his head in pain. LeBron stood around to make sure he was okay. – 10:50 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is still holding his head. But it looked like he told the bench he’s fine – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Big-time collision between Draymond Green and LeBron James in mid-air. Green is shaken up. No malicious intent on James’ part, should be a common foul. The ball was thrown ahead in transition and they were battling for it. – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron bumped Draymond after he caught an outlet pass, and he landed with a thud. LeBron stood by him for a bit so he could help picking him up. Officials reviewing the play. – 10:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond-LeBron crash into each other, with Draymond getting the worst of it. Came up holding his head – 10:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Whoa, Draymond went down hard on a foul from LeBron. Fell on his head. Being reviewed for clear path – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is down holding his head. LeBron is standing over him to see if he’s OK – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond made up for his second consecutive turnover by forcing a steal on the other end – 10:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a steph/draymond pick-and-roll with the screen set at halfcourt is a nice adjustment. so is beginning the second quarter with your starting 5 – 10:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Been a different game with Payton in. Great adjustment by Kerr. You get something like 85 percent of the effect of the Steph/Draymond pick-and-roll when GPII is setting the screen, but this way you involve AD and negate the Vanderbilt/Green matchup switch. – 10:41 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond with a HUGE assist to…the Lakers bench 😅 pic.twitter.com/Vngli2dyid – 10:31 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Warriors running with a Dray, Klay, J. Green, Poole & Donte lineup sure was a decision… – 10:27 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green turns the ball over after throwing the ball out of bounds. He thought Gary Payton II would be there, but instead he was on the other end of the court. GPII immediately went to the locker room, with trainer Rick Celebrini following close behind. – 10:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond just swung the ball to GP2, who was supposed to be on the wing. But GP2 was near the bench ready to check out. He ran immediately to the locker room after coming out – 10:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Very predictable start: Warriors open with a Steph-GPII pick-and-roll designed to force Davis to switch onto the perimeter, then hit GPII for a short-roll hoping he can beat the Lakers as a decision-maker.
It’d be a great strategy if the Lakers felt they needed to guard Draymond – 10:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are starting Gary Payton II. The hope is for him to slow D’Angelo Russell.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green round out the starting five. – 9:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s official, Warriors going small with Gary Payton II starting, Draymond Green at center. – 9:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II is officially starting Game 4 vs. the Lakers
Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green – 9:32 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bus #3 in the building tonight. Steph, Klay, Dray, and other vets. pic.twitter.com/ucA6xVGcYh – 7:54 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New ep of the Good Word is up! @ThompsonScribe talking parallels with Steph/Booker, why we always talk “legacy”, Draymond’s future and coaching in the playoffs!
Y/T: youtu.be/_a_-05wlYIw
APPLE: apple.co/3LG9EVv
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3B6D8XK – 5:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the warriors generate a staggering 1.37 points per possession when steph and draymond run a pick-and-roll in this series. but they only ran six in game 3, deterred by the lakers’ decision to stick vando on draymond. they should go to it way more in game 4: theringer.com/2023/5/8/23714… – 10:23 AM
