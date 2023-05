Executive says Jordan Poole's presence in the locker room isn't great

Guard Jordan Poole was a nonfactor, and he was apparently frustrated and upset in the locker room after the game, according to NBC Sports’ Kerith Burke. “The visitors locker room is really cramped, so when that music went off, all of the other players were listening as well,” said Burke. “… It was like all eyes and ears were on Jordan right there, and it just heightened the tension. … I was like, ‘Jordan, we know your work ethic is good. When you feel like you’re in a little bit of a funk — when things don’t seem normal, what’re you doing? Are you getting back in the gym?’ And he said, ‘Well, my work ethic doesn’t change. My routine doesn’t change. Maybe opportunity changes, but you can only control what you can control.’ So, the frustration very clear coming through from Jordan Poole.” -via Lakers Daily / May 9, 2023