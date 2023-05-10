Executive says Jordan Poole's presence in the locker room isn't great

“He doesn’t defend, doesn’t really create for others and that Draymond [Green] incident wasn’t a great look for either of them,” another said, referring to Green punching Poole before the start of the season. “The intel on Poole [and his presence in the locker room] isn’t great.”
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Why am I seeing people make trade machine deals that have Markelle Fultz heading to the Warriors and Jordan Poole going to the Magic? Did I miss something? – 11:39 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyrese Maxey is doing what the Warriors hoped Jordan Poole would do in these playoffs. – 9:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Turnovers, missed threes, Poole frustrated, Payton sits: Is this the beginning of the Warriors’ end? nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/09/tur… – 2:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What was seen as another Steph vs. LeBron showdown has become a series of who can step up around them.
The Warriors are badly losing that battle at the hands of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:20 PM
What was seen as another Steph vs. LeBron showdown has become a series of who can step up around them.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors could really use Jordan Poole. But he hasn’t played well enough to be on the court when it matters most. And his struggles in these playoffs raise big questions for the Warriors future
✍🏼 by @timkawakami
theathletic.com/4501492/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/6gNGUMygEw – 11:35 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Good read from @CjHolmes22 on Jordan Poole’s puzzling season reaching a new nadir tonight: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 4:48 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“It’s never going to be sweet… Learn from it. But you always have to be yourself.”
I pulled Jordan Poole aside in the locker room following another rough offensive night in the Warriors’ Game 4 loss in Los Angeles.
Here’s what he had to say. https://t.co/kzDja0F0Xz pic.twitter.com/AEg2rdB62p – 4:10 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 29 points in Games 3 and 4.
Lonnie Walker IV just scored 27 points for the Lakers in the last two games – 3:33 AM
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 29 points in Games 3 and 4.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jordan Poole going from the biggest reason why the Warriors beat the Nuggets in Round 1 last season to pretty much out of the Golden State rotation a year later is something. – 12:57 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jordan Poole going from the biggest reason why the Warriors beat the Nuggets in Round 1 last season to pretty much out of the Golden State rotation in a year is something. – 12:56 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Lakers won the game that Jordan Poole equaled LeBron’s points and they just won the game that Steph played essentially perfect point guard for 47 minutes… not ideal for the Dubs! – 12:35 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Only two third quarter minutes for Jordan Poole. Committed a live ball turnover and got a quick hook. Scoreless in 10 minutes. Feels like Kerr may have just shifted away from him for the night. Curry at 30 minutes. Entire fourth would put him at 42. Warriors up 84-77. – 11:57 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
For my money, Poole just lost most or all of his minutes to GPII. – 11:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 52-49 at half. They generated plenty of good looks dragging Anthony Davis out into the action. Davis started on GP2. Payton set several screens for Steph Curry. Both teams cold from deep: 7-of-30 combined. Jordan Poole still slumping, 0-of-8 from 3 last 10 quarters. – 11:12 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jordan Poole is 0-for-4 from the field (0-for-2 from 3-point range) in eight minutes tonight. His regression this postseason has become a huge issue. – 11:06 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
If you’re Kerr, do you play Poole in the second half? Don’t answer all at once. – 11:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
What happens if the Warriors can’t play Jordan Poole anymore? Do they have enough minutes to cover it. – 10:59 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
GSW has a very effective way of attacking LAL right now (at least till LA counters) but they come out of a timeout and give the keys to Poole on 2 out of 3 possessions.
This team is fun to watch. I’m giggling. – 10:59 PM
GSW has a very effective way of attacking LAL right now (at least till LA counters) but they come out of a timeout and give the keys to Poole on 2 out of 3 possessions.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
As long as Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo are shooting below 30pct from 3 despite open looks, Warriors’ bench will continue to play uphill. It’s becoming a glaring issue – 10:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
DiVincenzo, Poole and J. Green were 1-for-7 from 3.
DiVincenzo, Poole and J. Green were 1-for-7 from 3.
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Poole are having a heat-check contest sans the heat – 10:29 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Once AD is out of the game, the Warriors should attack the rim. Poole should attack the rim – 10:28 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Warriors running with a Dray, Klay, J. Green, Poole & Donte lineup sure was a decision… – 10:27 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Wondering what Jordan Poole saw 👀😅
(via @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/IP8qI4Qw57 – 9:03 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on why the Warriors should start Jordan Poole in Game 4 tonight: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr’s rotations. Too much Jordan Poole. Where’s Jonathan Kuminga? Who bought the refs? Lotta griping after Warriors G3 loss . . .
But nothing was more troubling than seeing defending champs’ second-quarter meltdown nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:50 PM
Steve Kerr’s rotations. Too much Jordan Poole. Where’s Jonathan Kuminga? Who bought the refs? Lotta griping after Warriors G3 loss . . .
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve & Steph on Jordan Poole and his up & down play this post-season.
Steve said no one on the team has told him they are unhappy with their role. pic.twitter.com/qmuIFOvfVQ – 7:41 PM
Steve & Steph on Jordan Poole and his up & down play this post-season.
Poole is generally viewed around the NBA as a talented scorer, which makes sense given his career-high 20.4 points per game this season. But several competing executives wonder how much his offensive talent leads to winning, given what he doesn’t bring on the defensive end. “He’s empty calories,” one Eastern Conference executive said. -via Bleacher Report / May 10, 2023
Most polled sources had expected the Warriors to wait until the new collective bargaining agreement to be negotiated before giving Poole an extension. “I don’t know why the Warriors rushed to overpay him. They could have given him the same money this summer. At least then, they’d know what his contract would mean to their situation,” the Eastern Conference executive continued. “He’s earning more than [Andrew] Wiggins, and Wiggins is way more valuable than Poole.” -via Bleacher Report / May 10, 2023
Guard Jordan Poole was a nonfactor, and he was apparently frustrated and upset in the locker room after the game, according to NBC Sports’ Kerith Burke. “The visitors locker room is really cramped, so when that music went off, all of the other players were listening as well,” said Burke. “… It was like all eyes and ears were on Jordan right there, and it just heightened the tension. … I was like, ‘Jordan, we know your work ethic is good. When you feel like you’re in a little bit of a funk — when things don’t seem normal, what’re you doing? Are you getting back in the gym?’ And he said, ‘Well, my work ethic doesn’t change. My routine doesn’t change. Maybe opportunity changes, but you can only control what you can control.’ So, the frustration very clear coming through from Jordan Poole.” -via Lakers Daily / May 9, 2023