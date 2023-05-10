Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum headline All-NBA teams

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum headline All-NBA teams

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum headline All-NBA teams

Shams Charania: 2022-23 All-NBA teams: 1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo 2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown 3rd: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former Pacers center Domantas Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, was voted to the All-NBA Third Team.
Of other interest: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both made it, so they’re eligible for supermax deals. Grizzlies’ Ja Morant did not. – 7:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jalen Brown has been named 2nd team All-NBA and is now eligible for a five-year, $295 million supermax this offseason.
Jayson Tatum is also eligible for a 5-year, $318 million supermax extension in July 2024 after making first-team All-NBA. – 7:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on what he expects from Brown/Tatum tomorrow: “What they’ve done their whole career.” – 4:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Per NBA dot com’s tracking data, which is always a bit wonky, Tobias Harris held Jayson Tatum to just 1 point on 0/4 shooting #Sixers3:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
“We’ve gotten booed before,” Tatum said. “It’s not anything new. We’ve been in that position before and we didn’t play well today, fans could see it, you guys saw it and we know.”
The crowd reacted like a group fooled again by the home team:
clnsmedia.com/little-introsp…3:36 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jayson Tatum on getting booed: “You know, we’ve got booed before. So it’s not anything new, weird to say, but we’ve been in that position before and, you know, we didn’t play well. Fans could see it.” pic.twitter.com/6alST6CzCz2:01 PM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Steph Curry clutch? Has this series been a blessing in disguise for the Knicks? Giannis is tired of the disrespect & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @adaniels33 @23davidjustice
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…11:30 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“I think Jaylen Brown has closed the gap a little bit in terms of the difference level between he and Jayson Tatum.”
👀 @heydb pic.twitter.com/rlClCUJMpa10:19 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Charles Barkley: “We’re so blessed to have guys like (Jokic), Giannis, Steph, LeBron, guys like that who are the face of our league. Book.” pic.twitter.com/mDPti45QXZ5:10 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Charles Barkley: “We’re so blessed to have guys like (Jokic), Giannis, Steph, LeBron, guys like that who are the face of our league.” pic.twitter.com/u3JNEhks3f5:10 AM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The streak is over for Tatum and Brown 😳 pic.twitter.com/yZSdx44Jiu11:44 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@tmjgarcia
🏀 Giannis All-Defense snub
🏀 Revenge season incoming?
🏀 Brook/Jrue named in first team
🏀 Media pressure on the Bucks a good thing?
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks
📺 youtu.be/NgcUTW7DoJI pic.twitter.com/fC8bR0rJbt11:39 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum lays out his Game 6 prep timeline: “We have a flight tomorrow, we’re going to watch film when we get there, get some rest, shootaround Thursday, talk to you guys again, say the same shit again, and get ready for the game on Thursday.” – 11:28 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum on key to success in Game 6:
Go out there and relax. I thought we were a little tight today. pic.twitter.com/0zTMrvmmlK11:04 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Game 6: “I think we were a little tight today, so go out there and relax…There’s no secret answer. Go out there and play how we know we’re capable of, and we’ll see.” – 11:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum: “We were a little tight today. Go out there and relax … there’s no secret answer … go out there and play how we know we’re capable of.” – 11:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum: “I think we were a little tight today.” – 11:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum: We didn’t play well, the fans saw it, you all saw it.
“We’ve been in this position before, regardless, we were gonna have to go back to Philly anyway.” – 11:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Garden boos: “We’ve got booed before, we’ve been in that position before. We didn’t play well today. The fans saw it, you guys saw it, we know that.” – 11:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on getting booed: “We’ve got booed before, so it’s not anything new. We’ve been in that position before and we didn’t play well today. Fans could see it, you guys saw it, and we know that.” – 11:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked if something needs to change in how #Celtics respond to these kind of games. Jayson Tatum said the routine won’t change, get on the plane, watch some film and talk about it. Everyone knows it’s a must-win game.
In terms of his game, keep letting it fly. – 11:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “I just think we didn’t have it today.” – 11:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum:
Today was a tough day for us pic.twitter.com/vPxjZ6vIWD10:59 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum: “I think we didn’t have it today.” – 10:59 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum: “I think we just didn’t have it today.” – 10:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum is shooting 34% from 3 this postseason, the lowest mark for any Celtics player
That includes shooting just 25% from deep in the first quarter – 10:53 PM
Kory Woods @KoryEWoods
Giannis Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVPs and the year he coulda three-peated, he didn’t and the Bucks won the NBA title.
Is Nikola Jokic going to have the same fate with the Nuggets? – 10:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Last year, Boston needed a career-defining performance from Jayson Tatum in Milwaukee to force a Game 7 against the Bucks. A year later, in Philadelphia, the Celtics will need the exact same thing. – 10:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart, Horford, Brown & Tatum will speak tonight. – 10:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A tremendous win by Philadelphia. But going on the road facing elimination in a Game 6 in the same round last year, Jayson Tatum responded with 46 to force a Game 7 which Boston of course won. So, this thing is far from over. – 10:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
A disaster from the Celtics has them on the brink of elimination with a 115-103 loss. Nobody could hit a shot or a free throw. Jayson Tatum tried to will them there, Jaylen Brown tried to convert at the line, but none of it worked. They just didn’t have answers for Embiid/Maxey. – 9:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: 76ers 115, Celtics 103
Joel Embiid has 33 points, Tyrese Maxey has 30 & James Harden finishes with 17-8-10 as Philly takes a 3-2 lead in this series & has a chance to close it out with a victory Thursday in Philly.
Jayson Tatum had 36 for Boston, which shot 12-38 from 3. – 9:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla has thrown in the towel and put the Bus One Boys in. There’s 4 minutes left in the game still down 21. No chance to gain momentum for the starters heading into the elimination game. Tatum already at 39 minutes. – 9:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Feels like the only time the Celtics have executed a full play in the second half, it was on an ATO. They missed a ton of wide-open looks in the first half and this game would’ve been way different if Horford & Tatum weren’t ice cold, but the half-court offense has been gross – 9:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden to House after the Tatum turnover. That’s the game. – 9:34 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Little known fact: Jayson Tatum has never actually been fouled – 9:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum and-1 gets the crowd going. Al Horford comes back in after some extended rest. 11 point game, 9:43 to play – 9:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum completes the And-1. Sixers lead 92-81 with 9:44 to play.
The Celtics and the Garden showing some signs of life… – 9:27 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jayson Tatum laces up a snakeskin Jordan Tatum 1 PE for Game 5 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/dKhZnG5Ruo9:25 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics besides Tatum-Brown have made eight shots. #76ers besides Embiid-Harden have made 17 shots. – 9:23 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Tatum looked annoyed after Joe Mazzulla stepped into the huddle there. I assume it’s because Tatum won’t start the fourth quarter on the court. – 9:22 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum is at 33 minutes, Embiid at 32.
Both starting the fourth on the bench. – 9:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 88, Celtics 72
Philly wins the third quarter 29-22 to move within 12 minutes of taking a 3-2 lead back home for Game 6.
Joel Embiid is up to 29 points, while Jayson Tatum has 31 for Boston.
Sixers went 3-14 from 3 the last two quarters; Boston is 8-29 overall. – 9:21 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boston’s 23-point 3rd quarter:
Tatum: 16 points
Everyone else wearing green: 7 – 9:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 88-72 after three quarters. Jayson Tatum dropped 16 points in the third quarter. He leds all scorers with 31. Embiid has 29 points. – 9:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
After Tatum didn’t challenge Maxey on a layup, boos come down. This has been a putrid performance. #Celtics #76ers9:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Melton has done a nice job of bothering Tatum’s dribble in this series. – 9:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are trying to rally but they have missed 19 of 25 3-pointers. Tatum and Horford have 13 of those misses. – 9:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
A couple of big hustle plays by Tatum to start the third. First fights for the offensive rebound and scores, then swoops in for the steal to disrupt a fast break and get to the line. – 8:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kind of a repeat of last game where Boston looked bad, Tatum missed a bunch of shots, and the fell behind by double digits and somehow managed to go into the half down 9. – 8:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: 76ers 58, Celtics 49
After Philly had a 9-point halftime lead in Game 4, it has one here in Game 5. Joel Embiid has 21 points, and Embiid/Harden/Maxey/Harris have scored 52 of Philly’s 58.
Jayson Tatum has 15 despite shooting 3-for-11, and Jaylen Brown has 3 fouls. – 8:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lucky to be down 58-49 at half considering how badly they’ve played. Tatum 15, Brown 10, Smart 10; Embiid 21, Harris 12, Maxey 11, Harden 10. – 8:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics continue to struggle to get into any kind of rhythm, trail Philly 58-49 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 21 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟James Harden 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
🌟Jayson Tatum 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists – 8:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
After a 5/18 3PT start, Tatum and Smart are doing what they need to in this spot — go downhill every time, embrace contact and make the refs make a call. Cannot go down launching when the #76ers want Brown, Tatum driving and kicking to others. – 8:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc giving Harden a breather at the end of the first half, inserting Melton to guard Tatum. – 8:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford, Tatum and White are a combined 0 for 11 from the 3pt line. #Celtics #76ers8:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum and Horford are combined 0-10 from 3 right now.
Less than ideal for the Celtics – 8:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Let’s see if that Horford OREB and second chance Tatum slam wakes up him and the #celtics. – 8:27 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
You knew after the way Doc Rivers lobbied for the push off foul call on Jayson Tatum post game that they were gonna blow that whistle on Jaylen Brown! – 8:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum, who entered tonight 24.3% FG on non-restricted area looks in the paint this postseason, finally gets a floater to fall and gets the #Celtics within 5. – 8:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
6-0 Celtics run to trim Sixers lead to 9 with Tatum on bench. – 8:11 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Sixers lineup of Harden, Melton, Niang, Reed and House starts the second with a 7-0 run against a Tatum and bench group.
Timeout. – 8:03 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Introducing the world’s newest Bucks fan: Emma Louise Madden. Good length (20.25”); questionable motor (she’s been asleep for about 80% of her 12-hour life). Older sister Tilly (rocking Giannis Immortality 2s with her ballet outfit) will provide valuable veteran mentorship. pic.twitter.com/zO36oqfXhA8:02 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Where’s Tatum? – 8:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum is playing the drive-and-kick game which you have to, to a certain extent with Joel Embiid in the paint. But at some point, JT has to attack that paint and challenge Embiid at the rim. He did once, and got to the free throw line. – 7:59 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum played the whole first quarter but is staying out there to start the second anyway. Celtics know this is an important stretch here with Philadelphia going to non-Embiid minutes. – 7:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Best quarter of the series for the Sixers
52% from the floor
5-9 from 3
0 turnovers
14-8 rebound advantage.
33-26, Sixers after one.
Embiid, Maxey: 11
Tatum: 0-5 – 7:58 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sixers up 33-26 after 1 and not much juice in the Garden. Tatum starts 0-5, which isn’t 0-8 like last game, but still not great. Embiid/Maxey with 11 each. – 7:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: 76ers 33, Celtics 26.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each have 11 for Philly, which shot 13-for-25 from the field, went 5-for-9 from 3 and didn’t commit a turnover.
Jaylen Brown has 9 on 4-for-6 shooting for Boston. Jayson Tatum went 0-for-5 to start. – 7:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Not a good opening Q for #Celtics., trail #76ers 33-26. Brown 9, Smart 6, Tatum 2; Embiid 11, Maxey 11, Harden 5.
Tatum is 0 for 5 and 0 for 3 from 3pt. – 7:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Feels like a crowd for a January game against the Hornets so far.
Tatum 0 for 5.
33-26 Phil. – 7:57 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum 0 for 5 from the field. Another slow start for him. And the Celtics aren’t getting any stops. The 76ers are 13 for 25 from the field with four offensive rebounds on their 12 misses. And they have no turnovers. – 7:57 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jayson Tatum has passed up quite a few layup opportunities after Joel Embiid rotated over. That’s the benefit of having an elite rim protector back there. #Sixers7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Maxey & Embiid lead a 3/4 3PT run for Philly while Tatum’s still seeing a crowd at the rim, hits Brown for a tough 3 that rattled in. – 7:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Considering the NBA put out that garbage that the Tatum push-off wasn’t an offensive foul, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he got that foul call on Embiid. – 7:54 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Once again, the Celtics are trying to fill the void early on by Jayson Tatum’s shooting struggles. He has yet to score, having missed all four of his shot attempts with Philly ahead 22-19. – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Angst building in the crowd as the #Celtics go down 20-13 and Tatum falls to 0/4 – 7:46 PM

NBA Communications: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team Complete voting results available here: bit.ly/42FZADj -via Twitter / May 10, 2023
