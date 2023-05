Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum headline All-NBA teams

That doesn’t mean Horst will ignore what his players think of a potential new coach though. When the Bucks decided to hire Budenholzer, they set up a breakfast meeting for Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton with Budenholzer the day before they made it official. This time around, Horst did not give away what brunch spot in Milwaukee might host that all-important meeting, but he did suggest that players will again be involved in the process. “They’ll have a lot of input,” Horst said. “When it comes to our guys, I really hope and expect them to have a role and a voice in the process. Their opinion matters to me. I know it matters to our ownership group. It’s something that I trust and value. So as we go through the process, I think at the right time we’ll make sure that a group of our players weigh in and partake in this in the right way and the right time.” -via The Athletic / May 9, 2023