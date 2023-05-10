Jayson Tatum: 'We've got booed before, so it's not anything new'

Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum on getting booed: “We’ve got booed before, so it’s not anything new. We’ve been in that position before and we didn’t play well today. Fans could see it, you guys saw it, and we know that.”
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum lays out his Game 6 prep timeline: “We have a flight tomorrow, we’re going to watch film when we get there, get some rest, shootaround Thursday, talk to you guys again, say the same shit again, and get ready for the game on Thursday.” – 11:28 PM
Jayson Tatum lays out his Game 6 prep timeline: “We have a flight tomorrow, we’re going to watch film when we get there, get some rest, shootaround Thursday, talk to you guys again, say the same shit again, and get ready for the game on Thursday.” – 11:28 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum on key to success in Game 6:
Go out there and relax. I thought we were a little tight today. pic.twitter.com/0zTMrvmmlK – 11:04 PM
Tatum on key to success in Game 6:
Go out there and relax. I thought we were a little tight today. pic.twitter.com/0zTMrvmmlK – 11:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Game 6: “I think we were a little tight today, so go out there and relax…There’s no secret answer. Go out there and play how we know we’re capable of, and we’ll see.” – 11:04 PM
Jayson Tatum on Game 6: “I think we were a little tight today, so go out there and relax…There’s no secret answer. Go out there and play how we know we’re capable of, and we’ll see.” – 11:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum: “We were a little tight today. Go out there and relax … there’s no secret answer … go out there and play how we know we’re capable of.” – 11:03 PM
Tatum: “We were a little tight today. Go out there and relax … there’s no secret answer … go out there and play how we know we’re capable of.” – 11:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum: We didn’t play well, the fans saw it, you all saw it.
“We’ve been in this position before, regardless, we were gonna have to go back to Philly anyway.” – 11:03 PM
Tatum: We didn’t play well, the fans saw it, you all saw it.
“We’ve been in this position before, regardless, we were gonna have to go back to Philly anyway.” – 11:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Garden boos: “We’ve got booed before, we’ve been in that position before. We didn’t play well today. The fans saw it, you guys saw it, we know that.” – 11:02 PM
Jayson Tatum on Garden boos: “We’ve got booed before, we’ve been in that position before. We didn’t play well today. The fans saw it, you guys saw it, we know that.” – 11:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on getting booed: “We’ve got booed before, so it’s not anything new. We’ve been in that position before and we didn’t play well today. Fans could see it, you guys saw it, and we know that.” – 11:02 PM
Jayson Tatum on getting booed: “We’ve got booed before, so it’s not anything new. We’ve been in that position before and we didn’t play well today. Fans could see it, you guys saw it, and we know that.” – 11:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked if something needs to change in how #Celtics respond to these kind of games. Jayson Tatum said the routine won’t change, get on the plane, watch some film and talk about it. Everyone knows it’s a must-win game.
In terms of his game, keep letting it fly. – 11:02 PM
Asked if something needs to change in how #Celtics respond to these kind of games. Jayson Tatum said the routine won’t change, get on the plane, watch some film and talk about it. Everyone knows it’s a must-win game.
In terms of his game, keep letting it fly. – 11:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum:
Today was a tough day for us pic.twitter.com/vPxjZ6vIWD – 10:59 PM
Tatum:
Today was a tough day for us pic.twitter.com/vPxjZ6vIWD – 10:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum is shooting 34% from 3 this postseason, the lowest mark for any Celtics player
That includes shooting just 25% from deep in the first quarter – 10:53 PM
Jayson Tatum is shooting 34% from 3 this postseason, the lowest mark for any Celtics player
That includes shooting just 25% from deep in the first quarter – 10:53 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Last year, Boston needed a career-defining performance from Jayson Tatum in Milwaukee to force a Game 7 against the Bucks. A year later, in Philadelphia, the Celtics will need the exact same thing. – 10:10 PM
Last year, Boston needed a career-defining performance from Jayson Tatum in Milwaukee to force a Game 7 against the Bucks. A year later, in Philadelphia, the Celtics will need the exact same thing. – 10:10 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A tremendous win by Philadelphia. But going on the road facing elimination in a Game 6 in the same round last year, Jayson Tatum responded with 46 to force a Game 7 which Boston of course won. So, this thing is far from over. – 10:01 PM
A tremendous win by Philadelphia. But going on the road facing elimination in a Game 6 in the same round last year, Jayson Tatum responded with 46 to force a Game 7 which Boston of course won. So, this thing is far from over. – 10:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
A disaster from the Celtics has them on the brink of elimination with a 115-103 loss. Nobody could hit a shot or a free throw. Jayson Tatum tried to will them there, Jaylen Brown tried to convert at the line, but none of it worked. They just didn’t have answers for Embiid/Maxey. – 9:58 PM
A disaster from the Celtics has them on the brink of elimination with a 115-103 loss. Nobody could hit a shot or a free throw. Jayson Tatum tried to will them there, Jaylen Brown tried to convert at the line, but none of it worked. They just didn’t have answers for Embiid/Maxey. – 9:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla has thrown in the towel and put the Bus One Boys in. There’s 4 minutes left in the game still down 21. No chance to gain momentum for the starters heading into the elimination game. Tatum already at 39 minutes. – 9:50 PM
Joe Mazzulla has thrown in the towel and put the Bus One Boys in. There’s 4 minutes left in the game still down 21. No chance to gain momentum for the starters heading into the elimination game. Tatum already at 39 minutes. – 9:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Feels like the only time the Celtics have executed a full play in the second half, it was on an ATO. They missed a ton of wide-open looks in the first half and this game would’ve been way different if Horford & Tatum weren’t ice cold, but the half-court offense has been gross – 9:38 PM
Feels like the only time the Celtics have executed a full play in the second half, it was on an ATO. They missed a ton of wide-open looks in the first half and this game would’ve been way different if Horford & Tatum weren’t ice cold, but the half-court offense has been gross – 9:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum and-1 gets the crowd going. Al Horford comes back in after some extended rest. 11 point game, 9:43 to play – 9:27 PM
Tatum and-1 gets the crowd going. Al Horford comes back in after some extended rest. 11 point game, 9:43 to play – 9:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum completes the And-1. Sixers lead 92-81 with 9:44 to play.
The Celtics and the Garden showing some signs of life… – 9:27 PM
Tatum completes the And-1. Sixers lead 92-81 with 9:44 to play.
The Celtics and the Garden showing some signs of life… – 9:27 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jayson Tatum laces up a snakeskin Jordan Tatum 1 PE for Game 5 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/dKhZnG5Ruo – 9:25 PM
Jayson Tatum laces up a snakeskin Jordan Tatum 1 PE for Game 5 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/dKhZnG5Ruo – 9:25 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics besides Tatum-Brown have made eight shots. #76ers besides Embiid-Harden have made 17 shots. – 9:23 PM
#Celtics besides Tatum-Brown have made eight shots. #76ers besides Embiid-Harden have made 17 shots. – 9:23 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum is at 33 minutes, Embiid at 32.
Both starting the fourth on the bench. – 9:21 PM
Tatum is at 33 minutes, Embiid at 32.
Both starting the fourth on the bench. – 9:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 88, Celtics 72
Philly wins the third quarter 29-22 to move within 12 minutes of taking a 3-2 lead back home for Game 6.
Joel Embiid is up to 29 points, while Jayson Tatum has 31 for Boston.
Sixers went 3-14 from 3 the last two quarters; Boston is 8-29 overall. – 9:21 PM
After 3: Sixers 88, Celtics 72
Philly wins the third quarter 29-22 to move within 12 minutes of taking a 3-2 lead back home for Game 6.
Joel Embiid is up to 29 points, while Jayson Tatum has 31 for Boston.
Sixers went 3-14 from 3 the last two quarters; Boston is 8-29 overall. – 9:21 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boston’s 23-point 3rd quarter:
Tatum: 16 points
Everyone else wearing green: 7 – 9:20 PM
Boston’s 23-point 3rd quarter:
Tatum: 16 points
Everyone else wearing green: 7 – 9:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 88-72 after three quarters. Jayson Tatum dropped 16 points in the third quarter. He leds all scorers with 31. Embiid has 29 points. – 9:20 PM
Sixers lead 88-72 after three quarters. Jayson Tatum dropped 16 points in the third quarter. He leds all scorers with 31. Embiid has 29 points. – 9:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
After Tatum didn’t challenge Maxey on a layup, boos come down. This has been a putrid performance. #Celtics #76ers – 9:19 PM
After Tatum didn’t challenge Maxey on a layup, boos come down. This has been a putrid performance. #Celtics #76ers – 9:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Melton has done a nice job of bothering Tatum’s dribble in this series. – 9:16 PM
Melton has done a nice job of bothering Tatum’s dribble in this series. – 9:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are trying to rally but they have missed 19 of 25 3-pointers. Tatum and Horford have 13 of those misses. – 9:02 PM
#Celtics are trying to rally but they have missed 19 of 25 3-pointers. Tatum and Horford have 13 of those misses. – 9:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
A couple of big hustle plays by Tatum to start the third. First fights for the offensive rebound and scores, then swoops in for the steal to disrupt a fast break and get to the line. – 8:56 PM
A couple of big hustle plays by Tatum to start the third. First fights for the offensive rebound and scores, then swoops in for the steal to disrupt a fast break and get to the line. – 8:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kind of a repeat of last game where Boston looked bad, Tatum missed a bunch of shots, and the fell behind by double digits and somehow managed to go into the half down 9. – 8:37 PM
Kind of a repeat of last game where Boston looked bad, Tatum missed a bunch of shots, and the fell behind by double digits and somehow managed to go into the half down 9. – 8:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: 76ers 58, Celtics 49
After Philly had a 9-point halftime lead in Game 4, it has one here in Game 5. Joel Embiid has 21 points, and Embiid/Harden/Maxey/Harris have scored 52 of Philly’s 58.
Jayson Tatum has 15 despite shooting 3-for-11, and Jaylen Brown has 3 fouls. – 8:37 PM
Halftime: 76ers 58, Celtics 49
After Philly had a 9-point halftime lead in Game 4, it has one here in Game 5. Joel Embiid has 21 points, and Embiid/Harden/Maxey/Harris have scored 52 of Philly’s 58.
Jayson Tatum has 15 despite shooting 3-for-11, and Jaylen Brown has 3 fouls. – 8:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lucky to be down 58-49 at half considering how badly they’ve played. Tatum 15, Brown 10, Smart 10; Embiid 21, Harris 12, Maxey 11, Harden 10. – 8:36 PM
#Celtics lucky to be down 58-49 at half considering how badly they’ve played. Tatum 15, Brown 10, Smart 10; Embiid 21, Harris 12, Maxey 11, Harden 10. – 8:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics continue to struggle to get into any kind of rhythm, trail Philly 58-49 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 21 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟James Harden 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
🌟Jayson Tatum 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists – 8:36 PM
The Celtics continue to struggle to get into any kind of rhythm, trail Philly 58-49 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 21 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟James Harden 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
🌟Jayson Tatum 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists – 8:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
After a 5/18 3PT start, Tatum and Smart are doing what they need to in this spot — go downhill every time, embrace contact and make the refs make a call. Cannot go down launching when the #76ers want Brown, Tatum driving and kicking to others. – 8:34 PM
After a 5/18 3PT start, Tatum and Smart are doing what they need to in this spot — go downhill every time, embrace contact and make the refs make a call. Cannot go down launching when the #76ers want Brown, Tatum driving and kicking to others. – 8:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc giving Harden a breather at the end of the first half, inserting Melton to guard Tatum. – 8:31 PM
Doc giving Harden a breather at the end of the first half, inserting Melton to guard Tatum. – 8:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford, Tatum and White are a combined 0 for 11 from the 3pt line. #Celtics #76ers – 8:27 PM
Horford, Tatum and White are a combined 0 for 11 from the 3pt line. #Celtics #76ers – 8:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum and Horford are combined 0-10 from 3 right now.
Less than ideal for the Celtics – 8:27 PM
Tatum and Horford are combined 0-10 from 3 right now.
Less than ideal for the Celtics – 8:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Let’s see if that Horford OREB and second chance Tatum slam wakes up him and the #celtics. – 8:27 PM
Let’s see if that Horford OREB and second chance Tatum slam wakes up him and the #celtics. – 8:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum, who entered tonight 24.3% FG on non-restricted area looks in the paint this postseason, finally gets a floater to fall and gets the #Celtics within 5. – 8:21 PM
Tatum, who entered tonight 24.3% FG on non-restricted area looks in the paint this postseason, finally gets a floater to fall and gets the #Celtics within 5. – 8:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Sixers lineup of Harden, Melton, Niang, Reed and House starts the second with a 7-0 run against a Tatum and bench group.
Timeout. – 8:03 PM
Sixers lineup of Harden, Melton, Niang, Reed and House starts the second with a 7-0 run against a Tatum and bench group.
Timeout. – 8:03 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum is playing the drive-and-kick game which you have to, to a certain extent with Joel Embiid in the paint. But at some point, JT has to attack that paint and challenge Embiid at the rim. He did once, and got to the free throw line. – 7:59 PM
Tatum is playing the drive-and-kick game which you have to, to a certain extent with Joel Embiid in the paint. But at some point, JT has to attack that paint and challenge Embiid at the rim. He did once, and got to the free throw line. – 7:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Best quarter of the series for the Sixers
52% from the floor
5-9 from 3
0 turnovers
14-8 rebound advantage.
33-26, Sixers after one.
Embiid, Maxey: 11
Tatum: 0-5 – 7:58 PM
Best quarter of the series for the Sixers
52% from the floor
5-9 from 3
0 turnovers
14-8 rebound advantage.
33-26, Sixers after one.
Embiid, Maxey: 11
Tatum: 0-5 – 7:58 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sixers up 33-26 after 1 and not much juice in the Garden. Tatum starts 0-5, which isn’t 0-8 like last game, but still not great. Embiid/Maxey with 11 each. – 7:58 PM
Sixers up 33-26 after 1 and not much juice in the Garden. Tatum starts 0-5, which isn’t 0-8 like last game, but still not great. Embiid/Maxey with 11 each. – 7:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: 76ers 33, Celtics 26.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each have 11 for Philly, which shot 13-for-25 from the field, went 5-for-9 from 3 and didn’t commit a turnover.
Jaylen Brown has 9 on 4-for-6 shooting for Boston. Jayson Tatum went 0-for-5 to start. – 7:58 PM
After 1: 76ers 33, Celtics 26.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each have 11 for Philly, which shot 13-for-25 from the field, went 5-for-9 from 3 and didn’t commit a turnover.
Jaylen Brown has 9 on 4-for-6 shooting for Boston. Jayson Tatum went 0-for-5 to start. – 7:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Not a good opening Q for #Celtics., trail #76ers 33-26. Brown 9, Smart 6, Tatum 2; Embiid 11, Maxey 11, Harden 5.
Tatum is 0 for 5 and 0 for 3 from 3pt. – 7:57 PM
Not a good opening Q for #Celtics., trail #76ers 33-26. Brown 9, Smart 6, Tatum 2; Embiid 11, Maxey 11, Harden 5.
Tatum is 0 for 5 and 0 for 3 from 3pt. – 7:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Feels like a crowd for a January game against the Hornets so far.
Tatum 0 for 5.
33-26 Phil. – 7:57 PM
Feels like a crowd for a January game against the Hornets so far.
Tatum 0 for 5.
33-26 Phil. – 7:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Maxey & Embiid lead a 3/4 3PT run for Philly while Tatum’s still seeing a crowd at the rim, hits Brown for a tough 3 that rattled in. – 7:55 PM
Maxey & Embiid lead a 3/4 3PT run for Philly while Tatum’s still seeing a crowd at the rim, hits Brown for a tough 3 that rattled in. – 7:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Considering the NBA put out that garbage that the Tatum push-off wasn’t an offensive foul, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he got that foul call on Embiid. – 7:54 PM
Considering the NBA put out that garbage that the Tatum push-off wasn’t an offensive foul, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he got that foul call on Embiid. – 7:54 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Once again, the Celtics are trying to fill the void early on by Jayson Tatum’s shooting struggles. He has yet to score, having missed all four of his shot attempts with Philly ahead 22-19. – 7:50 PM
Once again, the Celtics are trying to fill the void early on by Jayson Tatum’s shooting struggles. He has yet to score, having missed all four of his shot attempts with Philly ahead 22-19. – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Angst building in the crowd as the #Celtics go down 20-13 and Tatum falls to 0/4 – 7:46 PM
Angst building in the crowd as the #Celtics go down 20-13 and Tatum falls to 0/4 – 7:46 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 9, 2023 – Game 5 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/hPKnUHk9rT – 7:03 PM
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 9, 2023 – Game 5 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/hPKnUHk9rT – 7:03 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
We thought 76ers vs. Celtics had the chance to be a really good series.
@David Thorpe and @jshector discuss. Can Harden find balance? Can Tatum and Brown play well at the same time?
Full episode: https://t.co/9QGJS9vRn0 pic.twitter.com/jTajlcLqK5 – 7:00 PM
We thought 76ers vs. Celtics had the chance to be a really good series.
@David Thorpe and @jshector discuss. Can Harden find balance? Can Tatum and Brown play well at the same time?
Full episode: https://t.co/9QGJS9vRn0 pic.twitter.com/jTajlcLqK5 – 7:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum practicing their corner 3s pregame pic.twitter.com/4MlyLHqDqY – 6:04 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum practicing their corner 3s pregame pic.twitter.com/4MlyLHqDqY – 6:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Doc Rivers speaking pre-game said the #76ers‘ goal is to mix up looks on Brown & Tatum as much as it is to get the ball out of their hands late in games, but if they had to pick, they’d rather have them passing in that situation. – 6:04 PM
Doc Rivers speaking pre-game said the #76ers‘ goal is to mix up looks on Brown & Tatum as much as it is to get the ball out of their hands late in games, but if they had to pick, they’d rather have them passing in that situation. – 6:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Celtics duo this playoffs:
Brown — Tatum —
25.4 PPG 26.0 PPG
5.1 RPG 10.6 RPG
1.1 SPG 5.1 APG
55/47/72% 46/34/87% pic.twitter.com/HZrXGRNXuA – 2:44 PM
Celtics duo this playoffs:
Brown — Tatum —
25.4 PPG 26.0 PPG
5.1 RPG 10.6 RPG
1.1 SPG 5.1 APG
55/47/72% 46/34/87% pic.twitter.com/HZrXGRNXuA – 2:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 5 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen #ForTheLoveOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/Zvmn1rRlBU – 5:58 AM
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 5 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen #ForTheLoveOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/Zvmn1rRlBU – 5:58 AM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Jayson Tatum: “I think we just didn’t have it today.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 10, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Final: 76ers 115, Celtics 103 Joel Embiid has 33 points, Tyrese Maxey has 30 & James Harden finishes with 17-8-10 as Philly takes a 3-2 lead in this series & has a chance to close it out with a victory Thursday in Philly. Jayson Tatum had 36 for Boston, which shot 12-38 from 3. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 9, 2023
Austin Krell: According to the NBA’s L2M report, the offensive foul on Joel Embiid against Marcus Smart was a correct call while the Jayson Tatum push-off against Tyrese Maxey was a correct no call. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / May 8, 2023