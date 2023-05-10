Knicks survive against Miami on a great Jalen Brunson night

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks vs. Heat score: Jalen Brunson leads New York to pivotal Game 5 victory over Miami to avoid elimination
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick…10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points over the last 2 playoffs:
939 — Stephen Curry
911 — Jayson Tatum
832 — Jaylen Brown
734 — Jimmy Butler
653 — Jalen Brunson
Nobody else has more than 650. pic.twitter.com/iqp3pIV3f210:07 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson with his team’s season on the line:
• 48 minutes
• 38 points
• 9 rebounds
• 7 assists
• 12-22 shooting
• 4-10 3Ps
• 10-12 FTs
• 1 turnover – 10:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes just played 48 minutes. – 10:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson tonight:
38 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
12-22 FG
First Knick in franchise history to reach those numbers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/LyfzOO8jSe10:04 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale
jalen brunson and quentin grimes are definitely testing negative for cartilage after game 5 – 10:04 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kyle Lowry’s and Jalen Brunson’s Bad Places are just the two of them arguing in perpetuity over whether a foul is a block or charge – 9:29 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
I don’t think anyone wants this game more than Jalen Brunson. His fingerprints are all over this game. He has played every minutes and is refusing to lose. – 9:04 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Knicks are on a 53-30 run over the last 16:24. They’re up 13. Jalen Brunson has 26 points and has sat for a single second yet. – 9:00 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Oh my, Knicks outscore Heat, 36-23, in the second quarter. Jalen Brunson’s fingerprints are everywhere and Knicks lead, 50-47, at half. – 8:38 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes both played the entire first half. Might change some in the second half, considering Josh Hart’s foul trouble probably contributed to Grimes’ minutes, but Knicks are definitely managing this thing with desperation. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle knocks down a step back 3 over Bam Adebayo to give the Knicks a 50-47 lead entering the half.
Randle, RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes have scored 46 of the Knicks’ 50 points so far. – 8:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson has scored or assisted on 30 of the Knicks’ 43 points so far in Game 5. Knicks and Heat tied, 43-43, with 2:11 to go in the first half. – 8:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson was fuming at the referees. Julius comes from the bench to hold him back.
Heat 33, Knicks 32 – 8:17 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson would probably be a great baseball player. Dude is so wildly coordinated. – 8:13 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson just got fouled by 2 dudes and it went in. That was absurd. – 8:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Obi Toppin and Jalen Brunson bring some zazz back to MSG and the Knicks are within 2. – 8:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
past three games i feel like i can count on one hand the amount of times the knicks have been able to inbound the ball to jalen brunson when gabe vincent is on the floor. – 7:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Jalen Brunson
Quentin Grimes
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 7:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK’s Jalen Brunson and BKN’s Mikal Bridges are among players who received All NBA votes: pic.twitter.com/5s7yaJPvK67:10 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson did not make an All-NBA team.
All-NBA guards were, in order of first to third team: Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, De’Aaron Fox and Damian Lillard. – 7:05 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“You can’t shy away from the moment,” Jalen Brunson says of playing elimination game tonight. pic.twitter.com/0nkyqtnc6Q11:41 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks’ Derrick Rose sits down with @Stadium: “No one knows your journey but you…even with me saying that I was going to win MVP, my mom probably didn’t even believe me.”
– Leadership
– No. 1 potentially retired by Bulls “would be cool”
– Jalen Brunson
– Jimmy Butler
– Chess pic.twitter.com/O0AwbfhmGK10:02 AM

