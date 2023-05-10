Knicks survive against Miami on a great Jalen Brunson night

Nick Friedell: Jalen Brunson finishes with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists — in all 48 minutes. A true Thibs special.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks vs. Heat score: Jalen Brunson leads New York to pivotal Game 5 victory over Miami to avoid elimination
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points over the last 2 playoffs:
939 — Stephen Curry
911 — Jayson Tatum
832 — Jaylen Brown
734 — Jimmy Butler
653 — Jalen Brunson
Nobody else has more than 650. pic.twitter.com/iqp3pIV3f2 – 10:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson tonight:
38 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
12-22 FG
First Knick in franchise history to reach those numbers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/LyfzOO8jSe – 10:04 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jalen brunson and quentin grimes are definitely testing negative for cartilage after game 5 – 10:04 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
I don’t think anyone wants this game more than Jalen Brunson. His fingerprints are all over this game. He has played every minutes and is refusing to lose. – 9:04 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Knicks are on a 53-30 run over the last 16:24. They’re up 13. Jalen Brunson has 26 points and has sat for a single second yet. – 9:00 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Oh my, Knicks outscore Heat, 36-23, in the second quarter. Jalen Brunson’s fingerprints are everywhere and Knicks lead, 50-47, at half. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle knocks down a step back 3 over Bam Adebayo to give the Knicks a 50-47 lead entering the half.
Randle, RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes have scored 46 of the Knicks’ 50 points so far. – 8:37 PM
Julius Randle knocks down a step back 3 over Bam Adebayo to give the Knicks a 50-47 lead entering the half.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson has scored or assisted on 30 of the Knicks’ 43 points so far in Game 5. Knicks and Heat tied, 43-43, with 2:11 to go in the first half. – 8:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson was fuming at the referees. Julius comes from the bench to hold him back.
Heat 33, Knicks 32 – 8:17 PM
Jalen Brunson was fuming at the referees. Julius comes from the bench to hold him back.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Obi Toppin and Jalen Brunson bring some zazz back to MSG and the Knicks are within 2. – 8:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
past three games i feel like i can count on one hand the amount of times the knicks have been able to inbound the ball to jalen brunson when gabe vincent is on the floor. – 7:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK’s Jalen Brunson and BKN’s Mikal Bridges are among players who received All NBA votes: pic.twitter.com/5s7yaJPvK6 – 7:10 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“You can’t shy away from the moment,” Jalen Brunson says of playing elimination game tonight. pic.twitter.com/0nkyqtnc6Q – 11:41 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks’ Derrick Rose sits down with @Stadium: “No one knows your journey but you…even with me saying that I was going to win MVP, my mom probably didn’t even believe me.”
– Leadership
– No. 1 potentially retired by Bulls “would be cool”
– Jalen Brunson
– Jimmy Butler
– Chess pic.twitter.com/O0AwbfhmGK – 10:02 AM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: FINAL: Knicks 112, Heat 103. Game 6 on Friday in Miami. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 10, 2023
Ian Begley: Jalen Brunson on NYK’s approach while facing elimination tonight in Game 5: “All we gotta do is keep our confidence, stick together and keep moving forward… that’s all we have to focus on. And we have a group of guys who can do that.” -via Twitter @IanBegley / May 10, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Jalen Brunson last night: ✅ 32 PTS ✅ 11 AST ✅ 1 TOV Brunson is the first @New York Knicks player to record at least 30p/10a in a playoff game since Patrick Ewing on May 6, 1990. Want more like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning? Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / May 9, 2023