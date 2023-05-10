Monty Williams: 'Nothing's changed' about Chris Paul availability

Tim MacMahon: Chris Paul continues to do more work in his recovery from the left groin strain. However, Monty Williams says “nothing’s changed” regarding Paul’s availability.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul working his way back from a groin strain 👀
CP3 has missed the last three games.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s doing more.”
Monty Williams on Chris Paul (groin), who has missed last three games of #Nuggets series. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/F5fggM78f7 – 5:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul moving around after practice as he had a extensive pregame workout before Game 5.
Hasn’t played last three games of series vs. #Nuggets with left groin strain. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0s9aNSRqRf – 5:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Long workout for Chris Paul after practice pic.twitter.com/gsjVvtVJ4O – 5:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker’s foot seemed okay today. They didn’t do much in practice, but he got his usual work in. Deandre Ayton (ribs) also seemed fine to him, but he’s gonna get checked out later today. No update on Chris Paul’s status – 5:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He seems OK, but he’s going to get it checked out today.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton (ribs), who took a knee from a driving Bruce Brown in Game 5.
Said Devin Booker (foot) is OK, got up shots in practice Wednesday. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 5:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul continues to do more work in his recovery from the left groin strain. However, Monty Williams says “nothing’s changed” regarding Paul’s availability. – 5:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul is getting in work at Suns practice, including testing his sidestep jumper. pic.twitter.com/W7wtNNbhwW – 4:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant, Chris Paul (groin) and T.J. Warren getting up shots. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5bR1w3txvz – 4:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul getting some shots up with KD and T.J. Warren at practice pic.twitter.com/JKWkacQ1fM – 4:47 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
#ClubSuperstar 2023 Edition.
New admits: Booker, Jimmy & AD
Out from last year: CP3, Kawhi & Ja
Strict one in one out policy. 12 person maximum capacity. pic.twitter.com/kRGGK6xyun – 4:24 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
“When we got down, you could see the faces weren’t as strong as they typically are,” Monty Williams said.
A fateful third quarter has Phoenix facing elimination on Thursday. Latest for @YahooSports, from Denver:
sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-n… – 3:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I felt like in the first quarter when we got down, you could see our faces weren’t as strong as they typically are. You have to remind the guys it’s a long game and we did the same thing in the third.”
Monty Williams after Game 5 loss to #Nuggets. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/K3bLm70ooY – 2:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We can correct these things so we can get back to, one, we’ve got to win when we go home so we can come back and play here.”
Monty Williams after Game 5 as #Suns down 3-2 with Game 6 Thursday in Phoenix.
If there’s a Game 7, Mother’s Day in Denver. #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/Xfk07hO66V – 2:07 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s not the one you rush.”
Devin Booker on Chris Paul, who has missed last three games with left groin strain.
Booker had same injury he tried to come back from and hurt it Christmas Day in Denver. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qsSY1aAVnI – 1:22 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he thinks Devin Booker had a foot injury, but thinks he’s OK, saying they wouldn’t put him back out there if he wasn’t. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 12:49 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The league has to figure out all that stuff. It’s just too much silliness going on in the #NBA when it comes to that. Everybody does it.”
Monty Williams as Nikola Jokic and Bruce Brown were hovering around #Suns huddle. Kevin Durant and Brown got double techs. #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/irehW7vREQ – 12:49 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked about the Nikola Jokic-Kevin Durant situation where KD and Bruce Brown got hit with double technicals, Monty Williams said the league has to figure out how to eliminate these sorts of things.
“There’s just too much silliness going on in the NBA with stuff like that.” – 12:46 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he thinks Devin Booker is OK. Wouldn’t have put him out there if they didn’t feel good about it. – 12:44 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Match their physicality.”
Monty Williams after #Suns Game 5 loss at #Nuggets. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/XKJV0oKhUU – 12:42 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker was dealing with a sore foot after that fall near the end of the 1st quarter, but they wouldn’t have put him back out there if he wasn’t okay to play – 12:41 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams finally waves the white flag, subbing in all bench guys to close – 12:19 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Monty Williams might need to really consider starting Landale in Game 6 – 12:12 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Monty Williams might have to basically concede this game with 7-8 minutes left to play just to get KD and Booker some rest before the next game. – 12:09 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looked like Monty Williams was calling for a timeout, but didn’t get it.
Durant checking in for Warren. #Suns down 77-58. – 11:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Booker was cooking in the first quarter but it seems the fatigue of carrying this Suns team is setting in a bit. 0-5 out of halftime is tough to overcome for this Suns team.
This is where Chris Paul running offense would be a massive help. Even if he’s aging, Booker needs rest. – 11:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s been a fun few games for the Phoenix is playing faster thing…..but the Suns gotta get Chris Paul back for Game 6 – 11:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Michael Malone is still sticking with his 8-man rotation while Monty Williams has played 9.
Bench points: #Suns 8. #Nuggets 11 (Bruce Brown with 9). Denver up 3 at the half.
Can’t make this up. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
First time the Suns have really, really missed CP3 during a stretch. He’d be getting them into sets for Durant and it’s more of the hey go score now thing that has plagued them at times. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul sitting right between #Suns coaches. #Nugg pic.twitter.com/v9VwQamw54 – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m just ready to play.”
Monty Williams when asked his reaction to Suns team owner Mat Ishbia tweeting he didn’t want Nikola Jokic suspended after their exchange in Game 4. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Qex2T6Zrbj – 8:43 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Monty Williams doesn’t offer an update on Chris Paul’s progress. CP3 was ruled out of tonight’s game yesterday with a groin strain. – 8:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul is out again tonight, but he’s getting his shots in before Game 5 pic.twitter.com/7N3w0KB825 – 7:11 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Some defensive slides and off-dribble action for Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/2XoTH0aGxk – 6:54 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul is on the Ball Arena court 3 1/2 hours before tip getting in a workout. He’ll miss his third straight game tonight due to a left groin strain. pic.twitter.com/ETtByhJ0oS – 6:44 PM
Tim MacMahon: Asked Chris Paul about the possibility of him playing Game 6: “We’ll see. I’m trying to.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 10, 2023
Clutch Points: Chris Paul just can’t avoid that playoff injury bug 😬 pic.twitter.com/WwzbEePRVZ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 10, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “This is not a shot at Chris Paul, because Chris Paul is one of the greatest to ever do it, but they’re playing so much faster right now.” Malone says transition D will determine series. He points out Devin Booker is averaging 10 ppg in transition. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 9, 2023