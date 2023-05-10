Nikola Jokic's 10th career playoff triple-double propels Nuggets past Suns in Game 5

Clutch Points: Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets win Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead and push the Suns to the brink of elimination 🃏 Jokic: 29 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists Brown: 25 points, 5 rebounds Murray: 19 points, 6 assists, 7-of-15 FG Porter Jr.: 19 points, 8 rebounds, 5-of-8 3PT pic.twitter.com/aVmFQ1KVKt
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
✅ Jokic continues to rise
✅ Booker cools
✅ Is this officially a rivalry?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked about the Nikola Jokic-Kevin Durant situation where KD and Bruce Brown got hit with double technicals, Monty Williams said the league has to figure out how to eliminate these sorts of things.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
when your series starts to get to attrition, the team that generates easier buckets has a leg up. The Nuggets have a real advantage here with Jokic on the block – 12:43 AM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Inside the NBA getting a decent interview out of Jokic is in the running for most impressive performance of the playoffs – 12:40 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about his pregame interaction with Mat Ishbia, Nikola Jokic jokes with the TNT crew that he was “hoping he’s going to pay my fine.” – 12:40 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A seven-game series between Jokic and Embiid … your thoughts? – 12:40 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic drops his 10th career playoff triple-double, passing Wilt for most ever by a center 📈 pic.twitter.com/WjxgdYKeHw – 12:39 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
“We were the aggressors today” says Jokic on the post-game. Damn right. Now do that again on Thursday. – 12:36 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it. The Nuggets defeat the Suns 118-102 to win Game 5…..IMO the best game the Nuggets have played in the postseason, given the stakes. Denver takes a 3-2 lead. Monster half from Jokic. Game 6 on Thursday night. On to Phoenix – 12:34 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Suns 118-102:
-Joker: 29-13-12 on 12/20
-Bruce Brown: 25 points!!!, 7/11 FG, 9/10 FT
-Jamal and MPJ each had 19 apiece, both turned in strong performances in the end
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 118, Suns 102. Joker makes history on a couple of fronts with 29-13-12. MPJ adds 19 and 8. Bruce Brown with 25 big points off the bench.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I don’t know how you can watch Nikola Jokic night-to-night and not think he’s the best player in the NBA. No one makes the game look this easy. No one elevates his teammates like he does. His offensive skill is unmatched. And he consistently levels up in the playoffs every year. – 12:33 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: DEN 118, PHX 102
Booker: 28-6-4, 8-19 FG
Durant: 26-11-7, 10-24 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 9 Reb, 7-12 FG
Jokic: 29 Pts, 13 Reb, 12 Ast, 12-20 FG
StatMuse @statmuse
2nd round leaders:
PTS — Jokic
REB — Jokic
AST — Jokic
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
coming into tonight, jokic was averaging 36.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists (on 57% shooting) in the second round. tonight he finishes with 29-13-12, on 60% shooting.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
That was some beautiful basketball by the Denver Nuggets tonight on both ends of the floor… complete dominance by Jokic all across the board! Carry on… – 12:27 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
29 PTS
13 REB
12 AST
2-3 3P
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nikola Jokic reminds me of that non-athletic OG at the park that can pick four random dudes, make them better and hold the court all day until he decides it time for him
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
-Murray fought through his slump & found a way to help.
-Denver got a boost from MPJ & Brown.
-The Nuggets defensive pressure threw off the Suns offense.
-Jokic could not be stopped.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jokic with a triple-double of 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists which makes that the most triple-doubles of all time by a Center in the postseason.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has his fourth triple-double of the playoffs. No one else in the postseason has more than one. – 12:17 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
A center runs an Iverson cut to a 5-4 Inverted PnR to give him a triple-double. Jokic rules. – 12:17 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic has been so good at pushing people out from the basket, so Ayton’s 4 foot shot becomes an 8 or 10 foot fallaway. – 12:13 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic back in before MPJ is something. Bruce Brown has been ultra-aggressive in the fourth, though, and it’s paying off. – 12:12 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Man, what a pass from Brown to Murray for three…..Maybe Jokic can rest after all – 12:08 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Landale must have softened Jokic up for KD 😅 pic.twitter.com/zYoMaIPW8m – 12:08 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale taking a jump hook over Murray as Jokic is out. Missed
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If I’m Malone I am not messing around with Jokic…..I’m giving him two min and getting him back into the game…..rest on the charter – 12:05 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic shoots 7-8 in the 3rd quarter for 17 points. He has 27 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists on the night — and he perfectly choreographed Denver’s final possession of the quarter just now. – 12:04 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic has touch I’ve never seen before. Every shot leaves his hand so effortlessly and softly. He’s just in complete control of every minute detail or the game at all times. It’s a wonder to watch. – 12:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DEN 91, PHX 74
Booker: 22-6-4, 6-16 FG
Durant: 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 8-19 FG
Ayton: 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 5-9 FG
Jokic: 27-10-9, 11-19 FG
Dan Favale @danfavale
congrats to kd for hitting his chest press pr on me that jokic f̶l̶o̶p̶ shove. – 12:01 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jokic with a flop that would make Mat Ishibia blush pic.twitter.com/ExLHgUUn0D – 12:01 AM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Jokic sold that like AJ Styles hit him with the phenomenal forearm. – 12:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Left forearm gate Part 2: Kevin Durant nudges Nikola Jokic with his left forearm/elbow to stay out of Suns huddle, which Bruce Brown was trying to listen to, and Jokic goes flying backward. Technical on Durant. – 11:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tech on Durant as he threw elbow while Jokic was looking into Suns huddle. Bruce Brown was hovering around #Suns sideline huddle, too.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nikola Jokic was getting too close to the Suns huddle for Kevin Durant’s liking, so he gave him a one-handed shove. Jokic went full Mat Ishbia. Technical foul on KD and the play is under review. Suns have unraveled in this quarter that won’t end – 11:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
KD just pushed Jokic and Jokic did a Matt Ishbia and KD got a tech……PLAYOFF THEATER – 11:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jokic is 10-of-18. So he’s missed some shots, but #Suns just gave up offensive rebound.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic went from a bad game at halftime to 25-10-9 by the end of the third quarter – 11:56 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic should have shot FTs on both transition buckets, but he still made them. The Nuggets are definitely putting it on Phoenix whenever they can get the fastbreak opportunites – which are tough to come by when Booker refuses to miss like he did in the last 2 games. – 11:50 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Love Jokic. Vertical not much better than mine, but knows how to play – 11:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Think Jokic hit Payne’s funny bone/elbow on that one, still bothered by it. #Suns down 73-57. Timeout Phoenix as Booker continues to talk with referees.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray stopped forcing his shots and began to use his gravity to open up things for teammates. He foul Jokic for that triple and found MPJ in the corner. He’s doing everything he can to help right now despite his slump. Gotta give him credit for this effort by him. – 11:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic on his way to another third quarter triple double this series. What a monster. – 11:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant looks to step in front of pass, didn’t get it, Jokic easy two. Timeout #Suns as Durant complained about an elbow when Jokic was looking to get position in transition. #Nuggets up 10 with 8;59 left in 3rd #NBAPlayoffs – 11:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good start to the second half for the Nuggets……Jokic suddenly up to 16-8-8…..Murray makes a few….Denver leads Phoenix 63-53 – 11:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
BIG TIME bounce pass from KCP to get Jokic the ball after sealing his man down low. Fantastic look there. – 11:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nuggets start the 3Q on an 11-4 run and the lead is back to 10. Jokic and Murray have fueled the run and Book’s finally missed a few makable ones. Once again, Suns will need to regroup – 11:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton passed up a open jumper in the lane to Booker for a baseline jumper.
Was Booker open? Yes, but Ayton was wide open.
#Suns down seven as Jokic hit jumper to start.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jokic is nearly impossible to slow down, but Suns have at least done a better job making him go right shoulder where he’s slightly less comfortable. – 11:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
12 points between Jokic and Murray…..32 points between Booker and Durant…..
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns did well to erase 15-point deficit, but they should be up
Highly doubt that Denver is going to be that bad in paint (9/23) or midrange (1/8) in 2nd half.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
After all the rotation talk, Michael Malone stays with his same eight. Nuggets went -1 in with Nikola Jokic off the floor that half — the bench wasn’t the issue — Jokic and Jamal Murray combining to shoot 5-17 was. Murray has two points. Better defense from everyone tonight. – 11:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Suns 52-49:
-MPJ w/ 16 points on 6/9 FG, 4/6 3P, gotta keep feeding him
-Joker: 10-7-6, only 4/11 but he will shoot better in 2H
-Jamal: 2 points, 1/6 FG, gotten off the ball a lot more frequently
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Denver had a horrid finish to the half and still find themselves up 52-49
Not a great half for Murray as he only has 2 points. MPJ got himself going early with 16 points and Jokic has filled the box sheet with 10/7/6
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
After all the talk about the rotation, Michael Malone sticks with his same eight guys. Nuggets went -1 in with Nikola Jokic off the floor that half — the bench wasn’t the issue — Jokic and Jamal Murray combining to shoot 5-17 was. Murray has two points. Better defense tonight. – 11:10 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Ayton so damn soft. He’s not even trying to deny the damn pass at the elbow or pressure Jokic. Those are the little things that can help your teammates out man. Damn. – 11:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Big time patience from Porter to wait for Jokic to get positioning before making the post entry pass. – 11:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ross 3. #Suns take first lead before Jokic answers with 3. #Nuggets up two. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets Twitter when Joker goes 2/9 vs when Jamal goes 1/6 pic.twitter.com/soaLkupCSS – 10:59 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets have completely gotten away from their offense, and Jokic also isn’t taking shots. The ball is just not moving. – 10:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ bench — with Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Jeff Green — just went -1 with Nikola Jokic on the bench. Successful stint. – 10:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jokic getting rest so Gordon is at the five for Denver. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 10:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Durant just blew up one of those Jokic-to-Murray mind-meld plays that I thought was unstoppable. – 10:37 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The Nikola Jokic path to the pantheon that’s on the table:
– Beats top-10 all-time Durant
– Beats top-2 all-time LeBron
– Beats the MVP at his own position in the NBA’s most heated positional rivalry
A long way to go.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Very nice by MPJ to show up and support Jokic after wasting that 50 point game – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are forcing Nikola Jokic to miss but they’re having a hellacious time grabbing the rebound afterward – 10:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Denver making a concerted effort to get MPJ going….Running him off cuts, Jokic actively looking for him. His first three comes off a DHO….Making Booker work…..Nuggets are hoping that pays off a bit in the fourth – 10:22 PM
Kory Woods @KoryEWoods
Giannis Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVPs and the year he coulda three-peated, he didn’t and the Bucks won the NBA title.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
7-0 #Nuggets. Jokic got at least four dribbles in the paint before scoring on Ayton. #Suns – 10:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Also gonna leave this here from last week. Embiid with quite a salvo to start our night. Now it’s Joker’s turn.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Dev’s @DKSportsbook lock of the game
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns team owner Mat Ishbia, Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic have friendly exchange, embrace before Game 5 (w/video of exchange) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic and Mat Ishbia had another courtside encounter but this one was all love espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 5 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show for the biggest game of the year (so far) starts NOW. Come join.
✅ Ishbia-Jokic II
✅ Peyton Watson sighting?
✅ Jokic in the Record Books
✅ Role players making a difference around the league
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
No bad blood between Nikola Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia ahead of Game 5 😏
(via @Tim MacMahon)
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
All love between Nikola Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia 👏
(via @espn_macmahon)
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jokic and Mat Ishbia meet before Game 5. Good stuff.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic was dribbling a ball while walking off the floor after his pregame warmup just now and jokingly gave the ball to Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who’s sitting courtside. The two shook hands and dapped up. – 8:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic and Mat Ishbia shake hands before Game 5 pic.twitter.com/5xMG9Gee1V – 8:46 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic and Mat Ishbia just shared a quick dap as Jokic left the court after his pregame shooting session. @King_TylerB with the clutch spot. Former CU football coach Mel Tucker is sitting with Ishbia tonight. – 8:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
After Nikola Jokic wrapped up his pregame warmup, he walked by Suns owner Mat Ishbia and tossed him the ball. They exchanged a quick handshake. – 8:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m just ready to play.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not even going to speak on it. It’s old news now.”
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic being fined $25K for his exchange with #Suns team owner Mat Ishbia late in the 1st half of Game 4.
Jokic wasn’t suspended.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone is done talking about the Jokic/Ishbia situation. He says is focus is on Game 5 in front of the “best fans.” Felt like a bit of a request for a loud environment tonight. – 8:23 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Brandon Roy to the lottery; dreading potential Shaedon Sharpe trade; Lakers-Warriors series; Jokic fine; King Charles: Sports by Northwest podcast with @BrennaGreene_
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• How do you slow a team down in the playoffs?
• Harden being the main event
• Taunting Ben Wallace when he went to the Bulls
• Sheed’s stubborn Jokic thoughts
• How does Miami do it?
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=MK36i4… pic.twitter.com/Y5ZYQPk3To – 3:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
I’m having a hard time formulating any reasonable hypothesis why Jaden McDaniels was left off All-Defense. This is not a “someone didn’t vote Jokic Top 5 MVP” outlier, as more than half the voters didn’t ballot 1st or 2nd team. I’m clearly out of the loop, what am i missing? – 2:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic in the 2nd round:
— 1st in PPG
— 2nd in RPG
— 1st in APG
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Devin Booker better than Kevin Durant? Has James flipped the ‘Playoff Harden’ narrative? Should Jokic have been suspended? Lakers-Warriors preview & more! Guests: @joevardon @Jumpshot8
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Everything to know about tonight’s massive G5s w/ @kirkgoldsberry: What happened in G4s, adjustments to come, Jokic vs Ishbia, crunch-time issues in BOS/PHI, all-time scoring in PHX/DEN, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/41vKj6F
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 14 AST
He’s the sixth player in NBA history to record at least three 30-point triple-doubles in the postseason:
15 — James
8 — Robertson
6 — Westbrook
3 — Harden
3 — Jokic
3 — Curry
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: I dove deep into Lakers-Warriors Game 4 film explaining…
-How GSW had success with ball-screens early
-How the Lakers adjusted in the second half, and how GSW let them do it.
-Plus, NYK-MIA, and Jokic-Ishbia Thoughts.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Svetislav Pesic talked about the contacts he’s had with many Serbian players, most notably Nikola Jokic, ahead of the World Cup.
He also revealed the one player who’s been ruled out & whether Serbia will add a naturalized player in the near future 🇷🇸
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
With 53 points in game 4, Nikola Jokic became the all-time franchise leaders in points in the NBA playoffs.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic avoids suspension for elbowing Suns owner, but will be fined $25,000 🧐 pic.twitter.com/uW3Z5DlQvN – 1:23 AM
Tim MacMahon: Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Nikola Jokic is the eighth player in NBA history to have 10 career playoff triple-doubles and the first center. pic.twitter.com/L3OOAv1ZEO -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 10, 2023
Clutch Points: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic becomes the first player in NBA playoff history with 300+ points and 90+ assists through 10 games. pic.twitter.com/39vX3R9Pt1 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 10, 2023
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic’s updated series averages vs. the Suns: 35 points (58 FG%, 47 3P%), 14 rebounds, 10 assists per game -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 10, 2023