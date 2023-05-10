Nuggets vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $53,779,555 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $88,021,226 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Thursday May 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin O’Connor

@KevinOConnorNBA

🚨 New

We covered a ton:

-Are the Celtics finished?

-Embiid’s huge night

-PJ Tucker impact

-Jaylen Brown All-NBA implications

-Leave James Harden alone

-Are the Warriors over?

-Special Lakers vibes

-Suns take a step back

-Ayton’s decline

Emiliano Carchia

@Sportando

Jokic and Suns Owner Ishbia Share Warm Embrace, Joke About Fine Ahead of Game 5

Emiliano Carchia

@Sportando

Nikola Jokic shoved by Kevin Durant in another tense sideline dispute

Tony Jones

@Tjonesonthenba

Defending Devin Booker. Getting back in transition. Returning to Denver Nuggets basketball. Inside the film session that propelled Denver to a crucial Game 5 win over the Phoenix Suns. The story, is here

Eurohoops

@Eurohoopsnet

Nikola Jokic delivered once again against Phoenix

Nikola Jokic delivered once again against Phoenix