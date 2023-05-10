Nuggets vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $53,779,555 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $88,021,226 per win
Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Thursday May 11, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
@KevinOConnorNBA
-Are the Celtics finished?
-Embiid’s huge night
-PJ Tucker impact
-Jaylen Brown All-NBA implications
-Leave James Harden alone
-Are the Warriors over?
-Special Lakers vibes
-Suns take a step back
-Ayton’s decline
-Nuggets machine – 3:47 AM
@Sportando
Jokic and Suns Owner Ishbia Share Warm Embrace, Joke About Fine Ahead of Game 5
@Sportando
Nikola Jokic shoved by Kevin Durant in another tense sideline dispute
@Tjonesonthenba
Defending Devin Booker. Getting back in transition. Returning to Denver Nuggets basketball. Inside the film session that propelled Denver to a crucial Game 5 win over the Phoenix Suns.
@DuaneRankin
'I have nothing against him': Nikola Jokic, Suns owner Mat Ishbia friendly exchange before Game 5
@Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic delivered once again against Phoenix
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:10 AM
@nuggets
@JakeLFischer
“When we got down, you could see the faces weren’t as strong as they typically are,” Monty Williams said.
A fateful third quarter has Phoenix facing elimination on Thursday. Latest for @YahooSports, from Denver:
