Raptors interview JJ Redick for head coaching job

Adrian Wojnarowski: Fifteen-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst JJ Redick has interviewed for the Toronto Raptors’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Redick was part of a first-round of candidates to meet with franchise leadership.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on JJ Redick interviewing for the Toronto Raptors coaching job: es.pn/42Ivaj5 – 12:45 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I’ve noticed baseball reporters often give credit to other reporters who broke parts of a story first. Basketball reporters should do the same. Credit to @Michael Grange on this one for the JJ Redick scoop. – 12:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Raptors interview J.J. Redick for head coaching job as search to replace Nick Nurse continues, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rapto… – 12:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I will never forgive the Raptors if we lose media member and content creator J.J. Redick – 12:13 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
JJ Redick has interviewed for the Raptors’ head coaching job, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/931N3GjPmZ – 12:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
(Redick is obviously more than a podcaster, and is very smart. More to the point, it makes no sense to hire a coach after the lottery, since a 3.3% chance at a top-3 pick is not nothing, and would change trajectory of team.) – 12:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Fifteen-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst JJ Redick has interviewed for the Toronto Raptors’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Redick was part of a first-round of candidates to meet with franchise leadership. – 12:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
From Sept 21, 2018:
“I always tell people this, I have zero desire to coach except at Duke” – J.J. Redick pic.twitter.com/izbhOmHsuz – 11:25 AM
Redick was part of a first round of interviews and met with franchise leadership in Toronto recently, sources said. He had been a target for several teams, including the Boston Celtics, as an assistant coach since retiring as a player in 2021. -via ESPN / May 10, 2023
