Steve Kerr on future of Warriors: 'I think Steph, Klay and Draymond, they've got lots to give for years to come'

NBA on ESPN: Steve Kerr doesn’t believe this is the end for the Warriors trio 👀 pic.twitter.com/zBkBYe2xvv
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steve Kerr doesn’t believe this is the end for the Warriors trio 👀 pic.twitter.com/zBkBYe2xvv – 4:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green should have been First Team All-Defensive – 6:00 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I think my favorite thing happening on Twitter right now is seeing that guy that hates Steve Kerr and seems to have no memory beyond this season as he says Kerr can’t win in the playoffs and a bunch of other nonsensical whining. – 9:38 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors vs. Lakers: Steve Kerr deserves brunt of blame for Golden State’s 3-1 hole
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 9:01 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Steve Kerr on the Lakers: “They are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship, they understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded.” pic.twitter.com/X4CakxfNIx – 7:04 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Watch Steve Kerr the entire time. He truly can’t believe this shot pic.twitter.com/UOv3ZjrM9B – 2:44 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Steve Kerr and the Warriors watching Draymond’s final possession turnover tomorrow:
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The most interesting quote out of postgame so far, from Steve Kerr: : “The Lakers are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship. They understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded. I’ll have to see the replays. Maybe I’m wrong.” – 1:26 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr after Game 4 loss to the Lakers: “The fourth [quarter] was about [Lonnie] Walker and we had three or four illegal screens called. That was disappointing. … [The Lakers] took some flops and were rewarded.” – 12:51 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Super interesting to see Moses Moody get such high-stakes minutes in crunch time. He has clearly earned Steve Kerr’s trust in a major way. – 12:28 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Only one sub for Steve Kerr so far this entire fourth quarter. He opened it with his starters (Curry, Klay, Wiggins, GP2, Draymond) and switched Payton for Moody at the 9:49 mark. Those appear to be the six he trusts most as this series deepens. – 12:19 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors built an eight-point lead to open the second half. Lakers respond with a 10-0 run. Back-to-back open 3s for Los Angeles. Momentum keeps swinging back-and-forth. 59-57 game with 8:57 left in the third. Timeout, Steve Kerr. – 11:32 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Two quick fouls on Andrew Wiggins. Steve Kerr going to have to go to his bench early. – 10:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Steve Kerr really rolling the dice by going super small to start G4. Payton starts for Looney. – 10:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Question from @MontePooleNBCS:
“I know you’re not in the lineup sharing business but …”
Steve Kerr: “That’s OK. Shams is in the lineup sharing business.”
@ShamsCharania is elite – 8:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr on having to game plan for Anthony Davis on the defensive end of the court:
“That’s a big part of the series for sure. Davis is dominant.” – 8:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr joked that the Warriors have a special correspondent who leaks lineup changes when asked about a report that GPII will start – 8:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on Shams breaking the GPII starting news: “We have a special correspondent in the organization that shares lineups with Shams, apparently.”
Added that the Warriors’ early emphasis in Game 4 will be defending without fouling. – 8:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II’s value. @Shams Charania reported he’s starting in Game 4 tonight vs Lakers pic.twitter.com/5AJbVcDXUN – 8:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss big adjustments in Game 3 by Darvin Ham (did he out-coach Steve Kerr?), including defensive looks and using Lonnie Walker. Plus, a look at Lakers-Warriors Game 4. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/did… – 11:49 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr’s rotations. Too much Jordan Poole. Where’s Jonathan Kuminga? Who bought the refs? Lotta griping after Warriors G3 loss . . .
But nothing was more troubling than seeing defending champs’ second-quarter meltdown nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:50 PM
“He doesn’t defend, doesn’t really create for others and that Draymond [Green] incident wasn’t a great look for either of them,” another said, referring to Green punching Poole before the start of the season. “The intel on Poole [and his presence in the locker room] isn’t great.” -via Bleacher Report / May 10, 2023
Clutch Points: “You tip your hat to Lonnie Walker. That’s a guy who’s been in and out of the lineup… On the biggest stage, he came through. We were right there at tying the series up 2-2 and he came through and he beat us.” — Draymond Green (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/CRFKND2VWR -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 9, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Asked Steve Kerr if Steph Curry or Draymond Green has addressed the Warriors on what it’s like being down 3-1 in a series “Yes, but I’m not going to share.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 9, 2023