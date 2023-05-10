Tom Thibodeau praises Jalen Brunson: He's just incredible

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks needed a hero to keep their season alive. Jalen Brunson strapped on the cape.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:28 PM
The Knicks needed a hero to keep their season alive. Jalen Brunson strapped on the cape.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
30-point playoff games from the 2018 NBA Draft class
– Luka: 17
– Trae: 12
– JALEN BRUNSON: 6
– Everyone else combined: 5 (JJJ 2x, Mikal 2x, Shai) – 10:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Legendary, epic performance from
Jalen Brunson:
38 points
9 rebounds,
7 assists (vs. 1 turnover)
4 made 3-pointers
48 minutes
1 season-saving win – 10:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oh, what could have been. Jalen Brunson is a flat-out winner.
A second-round pick in 2018 and now one of the best guards in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/g3iEMqNR6K – 10:11 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
x-rays on jalen brunson and quentin grimes just came back pic.twitter.com/mVgQwMXLOW – 10:11 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson had 38 pts, 7 assists & 9 rebs in 48 min vs. MIA to help lift NYK to Game 5 win. Julius Randle & RJ Barrett combined for 50 pts on 15-for-30 shooting. NYK went 9-for-12 on FTs in final 5:17. Mitchell Robinson went 4-for-6 on FTs when MIA put him on line. RJ was 4-4. – 10:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks vs. Heat score: Jalen Brunson leads New York to pivotal Game 5 victory over Miami to avoid elimination
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points over the last 2 playoffs:
939 — Stephen Curry
911 — Jayson Tatum
832 — Jaylen Brown
734 — Jimmy Butler
653 — Jalen Brunson
Nobody else has more than 650. pic.twitter.com/iqp3pIV3f2 – 10:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Classic Tom Thibodeau win facing elimination… 48 minutes for Brunson/Grimes
*I’m with it. You can rest when the season is over dammit pic.twitter.com/xoSLu7asj5 – 10:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson tonight:
38 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
12-22 FG
First Knick in franchise history to reach those numbers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/LyfzOO8jSe – 10:04 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jalen brunson and quentin grimes are definitely testing negative for cartilage after game 5 – 10:04 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
I don’t think anyone wants this game more than Jalen Brunson. His fingerprints are all over this game. He has played every minutes and is refusing to lose. – 9:04 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Knicks are on a 53-30 run over the last 16:24. They’re up 13. Jalen Brunson has 26 points and has sat for a single second yet. – 9:00 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Oh my, Knicks outscore Heat, 36-23, in the second quarter. Jalen Brunson’s fingerprints are everywhere and Knicks lead, 50-47, at half. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle knocks down a step back 3 over Bam Adebayo to give the Knicks a 50-47 lead entering the half.
Randle, RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes have scored 46 of the Knicks’ 50 points so far. – 8:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson has scored or assisted on 30 of the Knicks’ 43 points so far in Game 5. Knicks and Heat tied, 43-43, with 2:11 to go in the first half. – 8:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson was fuming at the referees. Julius comes from the bench to hold him back.
Heat 33, Knicks 32 – 8:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Obi Toppin and Jalen Brunson bring some zazz back to MSG and the Knicks are within 2. – 8:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
past three games i feel like i can count on one hand the amount of times the knicks have been able to inbound the ball to jalen brunson when gabe vincent is on the floor. – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle says “maybe they want it more.” Tom Thibodeau disagrees.
A Miami Heat team that ranked 26th in rebounding during the regular season beat the Knicks on the glass in Games 3 & 4.
That has to change “if we want to keep this season alive.”
trib.al/bO7XAcv – 7:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK’s Jalen Brunson and BKN’s Mikal Bridges are among players who received All NBA votes: pic.twitter.com/5s7yaJPvK6 – 7:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau continued to praise Kyle Lowry during his pregame media session tonight: “Lowry is a starter. He’s an elite starter.” – 5:50 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau said he liked Quentin in the starting lineup last game. Hinted that he’d stay that way but wouldn’t commit.
“We could stay that way, we could go another way, we’ll see.” – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley is out for Game 5, Tom Thibodeau says. Thibodeau says Quickley’s ankle is improving. His status remains day-to-day. – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is out tonight vs. the #Heat. – 5:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson on NYK’s approach while facing elimination tonight in Game 5: “All we gotta do is keep our confidence, stick together and keep moving forward… that’s all we have to focus on. And we have a group of guys who can do that.” pic.twitter.com/426No3IIS4 – 1:37 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“You can’t shy away from the moment,” Jalen Brunson says of playing elimination game tonight. pic.twitter.com/0nkyqtnc6Q – 11:41 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks’ Derrick Rose sits down with @Stadium: “No one knows your journey but you…even with me saying that I was going to win MVP, my mom probably didn’t even believe me.”
– Leadership
– No. 1 potentially retired by Bulls “would be cool”
– Jalen Brunson
– Jimmy Butler
– Chess pic.twitter.com/O0AwbfhmGK – 10:02 AM
Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson: “I’ve never seen anyone work the way he does.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / May 10, 2023
ESPN Stats & Info: Jalen Brunson put up 38 points in tonight’s win over the Heat. Through his first 10 playoff games with the Knicks, he has recorded 265 points. Only 2 Knicks players had more points in their first 10 playoff games with the franchise: Bernard King (310) & Carmelo Anthony (279). -via Twitter / May 10, 2023
Nick Friedell: Jalen Brunson finishes with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists — in all 48 minutes. A true Thibs special. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 10, 2023