Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable with fracture

Golden State: Andrew Wiggins (left costal cartilage fracture) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s Game 6 against LA Lakers. Patrick Baldwin (left toe soreness) is also questionable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins played nearly three more minutes after sustaining a rib injury that has him questionable for Game 6 against the Lakers pic.twitter.com/eJTBiNotbf – 9:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins appeared to first show rib discomfort after this box out crack of LeBron James in the middle of the fourth quarter. Kept grabbing at his ribs the next few minutes. Costal cartilage fracture. His Game 6 status is in question.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 6 in LA after suffering a fracture to his cartilage on the left side of his ribcage. – 8:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 6 with a left costal cartilage fracture (along the ribs).
Wiggins performance in Game 5 was instrumental to the Warriors. – 8:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Notable news: Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 6 with a left costal cartilage fracture. That’s an area of the ribcage. – 8:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ STL and 10+ BLK this playoffs:
— Draymond Green
— Andrew Wiggins
— Jayson Tatum
— Al Horford
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wrote about a sequence that highlighted how great Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green were in the Warriors’ Game 5 win.
Right when the Lakers could have got going, those two had other plans nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins always presents a quiet demeanor. But there was nothing silent about his performance Wednesday night.
It was a game worth shouting for.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/44O5iulwZM – 4:04 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
As for the actual game, Draymond and Wiggins were the heroes. The latter’s ability to make plays vaporized the Game 4 adjustment to put Davis on him. – 1:03 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerr said this was Wiggins’ best game since he returned from his leave. – 12:53 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr calls Wiggins’ game tonight his best since he returned from his two-month absence. – 12:53 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Draymond Green played 18:27 together
They were a plus-18, outscoring the Lakers 53-35 – 12:46 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
WARRIORS LIVE TO SEE ANOTHER DAY
Draymond: 20 PTS / 10 REB /4 AST
Steph: 27 PTS / 3 REB / 8 AST
Wiggins: 25 PTS / 7 REB / 5 AST
Full team effort tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/2SZHdf6HZL – 12:42 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors survive to see another day, beating the Lakers 118-105.
Steph finished with 27, but the help from Draymond (20) and Wiggins (25) were what won them this game. GPII adds 13, Poole with 11 and Klay with 10. – 12:31 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors win 121-106
*Steph Curry: 27 points, separation shots in 4th
*Andrew Wiggins: 25 points, gave needed first half punch with Klay struggling
*Draymond Green: 20 points, GSW 27-2 last 29 games he scores 18+
*GP2 a +25 in 27 mins. Lock to start G6.
*AD’s status in question – 12:31 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins + Draymond Green: 45 points, 17-of-29 shooting
LeBron James + Anthony Davis: 48 points, 19-of-35 shooting – 12:27 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Andrew Wiggins aggressively attacking the basket AND posting up changes the complexion of the Warriors offense. We saw it last postseason and we’re seeing it now. And some of y’all insisted he was done for the season…. #dubnation – 12:24 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Wiggins has developed such a high IQ. Draymond stuck with the ball on the perimeter? Wiggins takes Walker down to the block and seals him. Dray delivers a great entry pass and Wiggins cooks Walker with a turnaround baby hook – 12:24 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The lineup with Payton/Wiggins/DiVincenzo/Green is really making Lakers’ offense work – 12:05 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
my god what an elite defensive sequence from Wiggins and Draymond right there – 12:01 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
4th Q lineups. Lakers: LeBron, Russell, Walker IV, Schroder, Rui. Warriors: Steph, GP, Donte, Wiggins, Draymond – 11:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the fourth quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 11:57 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 93-82 to Warriors end of third. AD and LeBron James lead Lakers with 21 points each. Andrew Wiggins has 20 for Warriors – 11:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins/Draymond
38 on 14-23 FGs, 11 rebs, 6 asts
LeBron/Davis
39 on 15-27 FGs, 12 rebs, 4 asts – 11:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Back to the 3 guards, Moody and Looney. This unit was really bad on defense in the first half. Wiggins is out though with LeBron sitting. – 11:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Wiggins and Draymond effective as PnR screeners, Lakers are now switching AD onto Steph a lot. – 11:37 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins followed the play and got a tip dunk. Simple, smart basketball – 11:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Okay maybe we’re getting the Andrew Wiggins #RevengeGame pic.twitter.com/AMvKD2mA4x – 11:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 70-59 at half. They’ve made 11 3s. A ton of high screen action involving Anthony Davis, even inverted it and had Curry screen him. Extra Draymond Green energy. He took two charges on Davis, a swing call in this series. Andrew Wiggins: 16 loud points. – 11:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Curry was due there, triple at the buzzer gives Warriors a 70-59 halftime lead. And you can see Curry breathe a sigh of relief. He’s got 12. Wiggins, 16, Green 14.
AD with 18, LeBron with 17 – 11:10 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins already with 16 points on 9 shots. He had 17 points on 14 shots in Game 4 – 11:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
16 points for Andrew Wiggins now. He has averaged 14.8 for the series – 11:03 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins took a shot to the face from Bron, but I’m not sure why he’s guarding him out so high – 10:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wiggins got popped in the face in broad daylight by LeBron, but he drives off without a ticket – 10:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Six different Warriors made a 3 in that first quarter: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody. Moody made two. The Lakers only made one. But it’s still a tight game. Warriors up 32-28. They had five bad turnovers. – 10:37 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins is going under the screen when LeBron tries to get Steph to switch onto him. Warriors are, smartly, conceding the 3 to LeBron if he wants to take it before Wiggins gets there – 10:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond, Wiggins and Gary Payton II have all made 3s
Still waiting on Steph and Klay – 10:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Lakers’ second-half adjustment was putting Anthony Davis on Andrew Wiggins after GP2 crushed AD on screen
Davis is starting the game guarding Wiggins – 10:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors’ first two 3-pointers of the night: Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins – 10:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are staying with Gary Payton II in their starting lineup for Game 5. Curry, Klay, Payton, Wiggins, Draymond. – 9:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Same starting lineup for the Warriors in Game 5:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II is starting again tonight
Warriors Game 5 starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 9:32 PM
More on this storyline
Steph Curry had a game-high 27 points and eight assists for the Warriors, who at Chase Center in San Francisco cut their deficit to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NBA playoff series. Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Warriors while Draymond Green had 20 points and 10 rebounds. “They were awesome,” Curry said during a postgame interview with TNT. “I mean, all the way up and down the roster, there were contributions.” -via USA Today Sports / May 11, 2023
Anthony Slater: Warriors win 121-106 *Stephen Curry: 27 points, separation shots in 4th *Andrew Wiggins: 25 points, gave needed first half punch with Klay struggling *Draymond Green: 20 points, GSW 27-2 last 29 games he scores 18+ *GP2 a +25 in 27 mins. Lock to start G6. *AD’s status in question -via Twitter @BA_Turner / May 11, 2023
CJ Holmes: Kerr on Wiggins: “This is the best game Wiggins has played since he’s been back.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / May 11, 2023