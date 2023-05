Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable with fracture

Steph Curry had a game-high 27 points and eight assists for the Warriors, who at Chase Center in San Francisco cut their deficit to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NBA playoff series. Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Warriors while Draymond Green had 20 points and 10 rebounds. “They were awesome,” Curry said during a postgame interview with TNT. “I mean, all the way up and down the roster, there were contributions.” -via USA Today Sports / May 11, 2023