Anthony Davis not listed with head injury on official report

Jovan Buha: The Lakers’ injury report for Game 6. Anthony Davis is not listed with a head injury — instead, the right foot stress injury he’s been dealing with for months. pic.twitter.com/xpPkCi0m6X
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Surprisingly, AD’s head injury didn’t make the status report, but he appears good to go for tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/wYuoQOoqiv – 8:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as probable for tomorrow’s Game 6.
Mo Bamba is listed as questionable. – 7:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@ScottKaplan from 4-7pm PT. Talking a whole bunch of Lakers, Anthony Davis, Dodgers, NFL and whatever other assorted nonsense. @BlakeHHarris at 5:45. Listen up! AK – 7:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I asked Lakers coach Darvin Ham on if medical team evaluated Anthony Davis specifically to see if he had a concussion. Ham: “We wouldn’t go out and make statements without that being the case. We follow protocol, not just with AD, but any of our players and any of our employees.” – 6:18 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is not in the concussion protocol and listed as probable to play in Game 6 tomorrow. – 6:05 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Anthony Davis is not in the NBA concussion protocol and will be listed as probable for Game 6 tomorrow vs. GS, Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said. – 6:04 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis will be listed as probable for Lakers vs Warriors in Game 6 tomorrow, per Lakers coach Darvin Ham. Said AD is doing good – 6:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis:
“He’s doing great. He’s not in the protocol. He’ll be listed as probable tomorrow.” – 6:03 PM
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said on a Zoom call that Anthony Davis is “not in the protocol and not showing any signs of anything.” Ham said Davis is listed as probable for Game 6 tomorrow. – 6:03 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham said AD is not in concussion protocol and he’ll be listed as probable for tomorrow. – 6:03 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on the big question hanging over Game 6: Will Anthony Davis be out or even limited? sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:46 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Know what’s not funny? Laughing at a possible concussion.
Know what’s really dumb? This ridiculous notion that Anthony Davis isn’t tough or among the best of the best at what he does.
On that:
ocregister.com/2023/05/11/swa… – 4:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ STL and 10+ BLK this playoffs:
— Draymond Green
— Andrew Wiggins
— Jayson Tatum
— Al Horford
— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/wkboiMiUgA – 3:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The irony of Barkley and Shaq implying through laughter that Anthony Davis was too soft to play through that hit to the head is neither had the balls to just say it. AK – 2:55 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anyone who has laughed at Anthony Davis or questioned his toughness after he suffered a head injury is contributing to toxic sports culture and should be ashamed of themselves. – 1:15 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kevon Looney clearly did not hit Anthony Davis on purpose. But this dude ain’t got no illness. They made that shit up. – 1:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis reportedly to be available for Game 6, avoids concussion nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/11/ant… – 1:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Dozens of people stood vigil outside the Lakers’ locker room, waiting for Anthony Davis to emerge after he took a scary blow to the head.
The final chapter of this series will swing on LA’s irreplaceable star center @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 12:59 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The key to the Warriors Game 5 win? Figuring out ways to pull Anthony Davis out of the paint:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/an… – 12:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star expected to play Game 6 vs. Warriors after blow to head, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 11:58 AM
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star expected to play Game 6 vs. Warriors after blow to head, per report
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Anthony Davis (head injury) is expected to be available for Warriors-Lakers Game 6 barring any setbacks, per @Chris Haynes. pic.twitter.com/f2SEpexLNK – 11:56 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Celtics choking the series away? Is Nikola Jokic under appreciated? Can the Lakers trust AD moving forward? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1 @George_Tillman
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:30 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Lakers started switching more in Game 5. The Warriors adjusted to that and continued to drag Anthony Davis out of the action as the strategy in this series continues to evolve. theathletic.com/4504463/2023/0… – 11:26 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Lakers-Warriors scouting report, at @TheAthletic: Why the Anthony Davis effect, and the refs, still loom so large in this series
AD’s health, the progress Golden State made against his defense, intel on the officiating back-and-forth, and more…
theathletic.com/4509128/2023/0… – 10:56 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @DanWoikeSports has this story in @latimessports: Warriors stave off elimination as Lakers’ Anthony Davis is injured in Game 5 latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:21 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The difference in the Warriors offense when they draw AD out to the perimeter vs. when they allow him to stay near the rim is night and day. pic.twitter.com/jMx801Ma4A – 9:51 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Warriors and Knicks claw one back, Steph’s revenge, AD’s exit, What Decel w/@DecelCBS, @TheRealJHair, Buy/Sell, early Bum Of The Week, a sad man makes good, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:48 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Per @Brian Windhorst if AD goes into concussion protocol today he would be out for Game 6 and ‘very unlikely’ for Game 7
Obviously would be very good news for the Lakers if he’s not on the injury report. – 9:07 AM
Per @Brian Windhorst if AD goes into concussion protocol today he would be out for Game 6 and ‘very unlikely’ for Game 7
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Column: Anthony Davis head injury could lead to Lakers’ knockout latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 8:54 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How the Lakers can still beat the Warriors if Anthony Davis has to miss Game 6
by @Sam Quinn
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 3:20 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: There was no mention of a concussion after an initial evaluation of Anthony Davis, a source close to the Lakers center told ESPN. The team, however, has yet to provide an official status for Davis moving forward with Game 6 looming Friday bit.ly/3VVs1Kz – 3:11 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Will Lakers’ Anthony Davis recover in time for Game 6 vs Warriors? My dispatch for @SportingTrib with details about the NBA’s concussion protocol bit.ly/42plOZP pic.twitter.com/x0K2MrghZ9 – 3:10 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Video from @Dave McMenamin of Anthony Davis leaving Chase Center. Glad he’s walking but does anyone think he looks a little wobbly? I hope he’s truly okay and not going to risk anything playing in game 6. pic.twitter.com/0Ke2TyA2UO – 1:35 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
AD walking out of the arena ⬇️
(via @Dave McMenamin)
pic.twitter.com/n1F1algpWP – 1:32 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Anthony Davis leaving Chase Center after being struck in the head in Game 5. Photographer was told to kill the light that was on him. pic.twitter.com/yWUp1IQ5PW – 1:26 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ Anthony Davis (head injury) walks out of Chase Center after Game 5 loss to Warriors pic.twitter.com/hJH9r027zW – 1:25 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis just exited the arena after Game 5. pic.twitter.com/YYMMr4q0mv – 1:25 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis just walked out of the Lakers’ locker room to the team bus. – 1:25 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
AD has avoided a concussion and is, “doing much better now,” per @ChrisBHaynes
pic.twitter.com/R6k3ZU4XRa – 1:23 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
The Anthony Davis experience in two Tweets. pic.twitter.com/f0b5ZDdZ92 – 1:14 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Chris Haynes just said on TNT that Kevon Looney elbowed Anthony Davis in the temple. They took Davis off the floor to a room where he was stumbling & shaky on his feet. Then he had to be wheel-chaired to the locker room. Now sources are telling him AD has avoided a concussion. 🤔 – 1:13 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on his level of concern about AD:
“I didn’t see the (elbow from Looney), I just saw the aftermath. The medical team said he’s doing better, so that’s what matters the most.” – 1:12 AM
LeBron on his level of concern about AD:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Appears to be optimism in the Anthony Davis camp toward his injury. – 1:11 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on AD: “I didn’t see the shot, I just saw the aftermath. The medical team said he’s doing better, so that’s what matters the most.” – 1:11 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Early diagnosis indicates Anthony Davis appears to have avoided a concussion and is doing much better now, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:08 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Según Darvin Ham, ya se recuperó AD…. pic.twitter.com/qmBOHyYdVt – 1:08 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anthony Davis did not return to Game 5 after getting hit in the head by Kevon Looney. pic.twitter.com/2bOZ2h9U7q – 1:03 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis exits Game 5 in wheelchair after getting hit in the head by Kevon Looney
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 12:52 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Here’s a close up look at the play involving AD and Kevon Looney that lead to Anthony Davis leaving the game, courtesy of @mattnahigian … Davis was reportedly left the court in a wheelchair. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/yHHo6kX9Ax – 12:51 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
While we don’t yet know the exact nature of Anthony Davis’ injury, the logical fear right now is that he has suffered a concussion.
Below is the NBA’s concussion protocol and the steps needed to return to play. pic.twitter.com/et4VpI1FKG – 12:47 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham just said he checked on Anthony Davis and he seems to be doing better already. However, on the TNT postgame broadcast they said he was woozy getting off the floor, and Chris Haynes reported he was taken in a wheelchair. #dubnation – 12:45 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
AD has been escorted away by a wheelchair for further evaluation, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/vjCfhXBTlM – 12:45 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Major Anthony Davis taken out on wheelchair injury news
– Jalen Brunson delivers. Again.
– Tom Thibodeau Challenge
– Sustainability
– J.R.dan Poole
– Four Game 6s
– Fan calls
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=ZOu45_… pic.twitter.com/M0GqUOSkYO – 12:39 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis “seems to be doing really good already.” Davis is still being evaluated by the team’s medical staff. – 12:39 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
There are members of the Warriors medical staff standing by outside the Lakers locker room, presumably to evaluate Anthony Davis. – 12:39 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “He took a shot to the head. He seems to be doing really good already. That’s where he’s at and the status of it right now.” – 12:38 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis (head injury): “He took a shot to the head. He seems to be doing really good already. That’s where he’s at and the status of it right now.” – 12:38 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Darvin Ham said he just checked on Anthony Davis and he seems to be doing well. – 12:37 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis “seems to be doing really good already” after seeing him in locker room. – 12:37 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Hope Anthony Davis is OK. Brutal set of circumstances on top of the obvious scary health situation – 12:37 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers drop 121-105 game to Warriors. Lakers still lead series 3-2 with Game 6 Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Now the question is what is status of Anthony Davis – 12:32 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Anthony Davis to the locker room with a reported head injury. The NBA’s concussion protocol requires that a player has no symptoms, has been evaluated by a physician, has passed the league’s return-to-exertion protocols. That process typically takes a week. #dubnation – 12:32 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors win 121-106
*Steph Curry: 27 points, separation shots in 4th
*Andrew Wiggins: 25 points, gave needed first half punch with Klay struggling
*Draymond Green: 20 points, GSW 27-2 last 29 games he scores 18+
*GP2 a +25 in 27 mins. Lock to start G6.
*AD’s status in question – 12:31 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers can’t beat the Warriors without Anthony Davis. All that matters right now is AD’s health. – 12:29 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers center Anthony Davis went to locker room in wheelchair after being elbowed in the face. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Davis’ agent Rich Paul are huddled by the visiting locker room. – 12:28 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Like I said before this series comes down to the battle between AD and Draymond. Tonight Draymond stopped with all that friendly stuff and came to hoop on both ends of the floor and got his team the W! Carry the hell on… btw Lakers in 6 – 12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers throw in the towel with 2:47 to go in the 4th Q, down by 13. Anthony Davis subbed out with 7:34 to go after taking an inadvertent shot to the side of his head by Kevon Looney. Game 6 tips off in about 46 hours in L.A. – 12:27 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins + Draymond Green: 45 points, 17-of-29 shooting
LeBron James + Anthony Davis: 48 points, 19-of-35 shooting – 12:27 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
TNT’s Chris Haynes reports Anthony Davis has been rolled out in a wheel char with a towel over his head. – 12:26 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Anthony Davis injured on this play. pic.twitter.com/EzHw5gLUhO – 12:24 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looney has inadvertently injured both LeBron and AD tonight. LeBron came down on his foot for a left ankle inversion after his layup late in the 3rd, then Looney got AD with the elbow early in the 4th. – 12:21 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron may have tweaked an ankle. AD is being evaluated after getting hit in the face… AK pic.twitter.com/y6teqOUnPw – 12:21 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (head injury) will not return to tonight’s game. – 12:20 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Finally got a look at the AD replay. It was Looney inadvertantly hitting him in this face, not Gary Payton II poking him in the eye as I thought happened live. At any rate, he’s been out of the game for the last several minutes and his being attended to away from the bench. – 12:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors lost a Game 4 Monday night where they couldn’t take advantage of the LeBron James off minutes (outscored by 11 in 5:03 with James on bench)
Now we’re going to see if Golden State takes advantage of Anthony Davis off the floor in the 4th quarter of Game 5 – 12:18 AM
Warriors lost a Game 4 Monday night where they couldn’t take advantage of the LeBron James off minutes (outscored by 11 in 5:03 with James on bench)
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
We’re awaiting an update on Anthony Davis after he appeared to take an elbow from Kevon Looney in the middle of the 4th Q. He’s currently back in the locker room. – 12:17 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No AD so Warriors go with Looney and Draymond. Less worried about spacing – 12:14 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Let’s see if there is concussion protocol here for AD or if that’s only for average players – 12:12 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Davis taken down the tunnel during the timeout. pic.twitter.com/0CcJWFdGYQ – 12:12 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis just got out of his chair and left through the tunnel with 6:35 left and Lakers down 102-90 – 12:12 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
AD got whacked in the face by Looney accidentally, getting looked at by the training staff – 12:10 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis got poked in the eye by Gary Payton II and had to sub out to get attended to. The Lakers trail by 12 with about 7 minutes to go in the 4th Q. – 12:10 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis appeared to get poked in the eye on the previous possession. He subbed out and is being tended to by the Lakers’ medical staff. – 12:09 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevon Looney poked Anthony Davis in the eye. He’s heading to the bench. – 12:09 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
AD is hurt behind the play. He didn’t run back and the Warriors took advantage – 12:08 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It definitely feels like the Warriors are trying to tire out AD. Before, they were trying to avoid him at all costs defensively. Now they’re trying to put him in a bunch of actions – 12:05 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If Anthony Davis has to contest your 3
He is running a nine route – 12:01 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Warriors 93, Lakers 82
Anthony Davis and LeBron James each have 21 points. Dennis Schroder has 14 points. Austin Reaves has 10 points and 6 rebounds. The Warriors are winning points in the paint, 2nd-chance points and fast-break points. – 11:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 93-82 to Warriors end of third. AD and LeBron James lead Lakers with 21 points each. Andrew Wiggins has 20 for Warriors – 11:55 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It’s the Lakers now breathing a sigh of relief after 3. Weathered an 18-point deficit to bring it back to 11, 93-82. LeBron at 30 mins, AD 29. – 11:55 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Veteran NBA player after Warriors Game 4 loss to Lakers: ‘Whoever Anthony Davis is guarding should be in pick-and-roll action every time.’ – 11:49 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Lakers can’t just switch AD and have him chill on the perimeter – they have to figure out a counter that GSW should have continued to exploit last game. – 11:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors are dragging AD away from the basket then having Draymond flash to the middle and attack. Nice wrinkle – 11:41 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That play is why it’s important to get in the paint and be threatening. Curry made AD come to him, which opened up the pass. It only works if they are attacking with intention – 11:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Wiggins and Draymond effective as PnR screeners, Lakers are now switching AD onto Steph a lot. – 11:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 70-59 at half. They’ve made 11 3s. A ton of high screen action involving Anthony Davis, even inverted it and had Curry screen him. Extra Draymond Green energy. He took two charges on Davis, a swing call in this series. Andrew Wiggins: 16 loud points. – 11:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry ends the first half by making a buzzer-beating 3 to put the Warriors up, 70-59. The Warriors have made 11 3-pointers. But both AD (18 points) and LeBron (17 points) are hot at the same time. – 11:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Warriors 70, Lakers 59
Steph Curry’s buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half is good. Anthony Davis has 18 points (8-12 FGs). LeBron James has 16 (three 3s). Dennis Schroder has 11 points. Austin Reaves has 7 points and 6 rebounds. The Warriors have made 11 3s. – 11:11 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Steph Curry nailed 3 at buzzer to give Warriors 70-59 lead over Lakers at the half. AD had 18 points and LeBron James 17 for Lakers. – 11:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Curry was due there, triple at the buzzer gives Warriors a 70-59 halftime lead. And you can see Curry breathe a sigh of relief. He’s got 12. Wiggins, 16, Green 14.
AD with 18, LeBron with 17 – 11:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Disastrous close to the quarter for the Lakers, 6-0 after they’d cut it to 5. Looney oreb, Klay 3, Looney picks AD, Steph iso 3 to end the quarter. – 11:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron and AD have both gone for 25+ points in the same game just once these playoffs — Game 3 against Memphis. It’s looking like it could happen again tonight. Davis has 18 pts on 8-of-12 shooting; James has 17 pts on 5-of-9 shooting.
But the Lakers trail 70-59 at the half. – 11:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond has averaged 6.8 points this series
He has 14 points and has drawn two huge charges on Anthony Davis – 11:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lakers have discovered that whenever they run or pretend to run that guard screening AD out of the corner, Draymond sticks to him and they can get to the rim easily without help elsewhere. – 10:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers were plus 5 in the non-AD minutes, keyed by a pair of 3’s, plus 2 FT’s from LeBron.
They lead 41-40. – 10:47 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
With AD on the bench, Warriors go with Draymond and Looney together – 10:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I don’t think more offense is the answer for the Warriors. They still can’t score very well vs the Lakers guards and AD. I think they need to win this on defense. – 10:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Warriors 32, Lakers 28
The Lakers responded well after trailing by as many as 12 points early. Anthony Davis has 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Austin Reaves has 5 points and 5 rebounds. The bench provided some energy. Golden State made seven 3s in the frame. – 10:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors have a 32-28 first-quarter lead over the Lakers. Warriors absorbed Klay’s tough start (1-for-7) with 3s elsewhere (7-for-12). Lakers have stayed in it with Anthony Davis staying dominant (13 points on 6-for-8 clip). – 10:38 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Despite the Warriors shooting 7-for-12 from 3 in the 1st Q, the Lakers were able to close the gap thanks to Anthony Davis (13 pts on 6-for-8) and go into the 2nd Q down just 32-28. – 10:37 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis wants to end this thing tonight. Just needs the rest of the team to join him. All things considered though, starting 17-5 and ending with a four-point deficit in the first quarter is a win. – 10:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD was powerful with 13 points, but Lakers trail Warriors 32-28 end of first quarter. – 10:36 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
AD off to another Game 1-like start. The only one who he can’t overpower is Draymond. Looney is food – 10:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
AD is dominating defensively again tonight. It’s amazing how it really is every other game with him. – 10:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers respond with an 11-4 run to make it 21-16. 4:16 left in the first. Anthony Davis has 9 points on 4-for-6 shooting. – 10:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Despite a hot start from 3 for GSW (4 for 6), LAL are within 5 at 21-16 after a quick 6-0 run.
Anthony Davis already has 9 points, on 4 of 6 FG’s. – 10:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is turnt. Had words for Vanderbilt, then AD. It’s cost him two turnovers already, but he’s UUUPPPP – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Lakers’ second-half adjustment was putting Anthony Davis on Andrew Wiggins after GP2 crushed AD on screen
Davis is starting the game guarding Wiggins – 10:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a best-case scenario first possession for the Lakers, as Davis draws PF No. 1 on Draymond Green. Green was aggressive with AD in Game 4, but avoided foul trouble.
Neither AD nor LeBron settled for a jumper, as AD attacked inside. – 10:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
And just like that, 20 seconds into Game 5 Draymond Green is called for a shooting foul on Anthony Davis – 10:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Golden State.
Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said they “for sure” could’ve gone to the Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry high screen game more in the second half of Game 4 after Lakers put Anthony Davis on Wiggins, but “part of the thinking is that Steph and Draymond are our bread and butter.”
Full answer pic.twitter.com/9EVD8ml198 – 8:27 PM
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is not listed in concussion protocol and will be listed as probable for Game 6 tomorrow. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / May 11, 2023
Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (head injury) is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 11, 2023