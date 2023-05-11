Celtics changing starting lineup, inserting Robert Williams for Derrick White

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joe Mazzulla confirms Celtics will start Rob Williams: “Just to give us a different look.” – 6:01 PM
Joe Mazzulla confirms Celtics will start Rob Williams: “Just to give us a different look.” – 6:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Mazzulla says the lineup change provides a different look, and that at his best Robert Williams can be an impactful defensive presence for the Celtics. – 6:00 PM
Joe Mazzulla says the lineup change provides a different look, and that at his best Robert Williams can be an impactful defensive presence for the Celtics. – 6:00 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“We expected it. We worked on it all morning.”
– Doc Rivers on the Celtics starting Rob Williams and Al Horford together in Game 6 – 5:48 PM
“We expected it. We worked on it all morning.”
– Doc Rivers on the Celtics starting Rob Williams and Al Horford together in Game 6 – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said Philly prepared for the possibility of Boston starting Robert Williams and Al Horford together this morning at shootaround. – 5:48 PM
Doc Rivers said Philly prepared for the possibility of Boston starting Robert Williams and Al Horford together this morning at shootaround. – 5:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bench leaders this postseason:
PTS — Malcolm Brogdon
REB — Robert Williams
AST — Malcolm Brogdon
STL — Bruce Brown
BLK — Robert Williams pic.twitter.com/DHmP7rHqGQ – 2:29 PM
Bench leaders this postseason:
PTS — Malcolm Brogdon
REB — Robert Williams
AST — Malcolm Brogdon
STL — Bruce Brown
BLK — Robert Williams pic.twitter.com/DHmP7rHqGQ – 2:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This was my NBA All-Defensive Team ballot.
First Team:
F – Evan Mobley
F – Jaren Jackson Jr.
C – Brook Lopez
G – Alex Caruso
G – Jrue Holiday
Second Team:
F – OG Anunoby
F – Jaden McDaniels
C – Draymond Green
G – Derrick White
G – Herbert Jones – 11:22 PM
This was my NBA All-Defensive Team ballot.
First Team:
F – Evan Mobley
F – Jaren Jackson Jr.
C – Brook Lopez
G – Alex Caruso
G – Jrue Holiday
Second Team:
F – OG Anunoby
F – Jaden McDaniels
C – Draymond Green
G – Derrick White
G – Herbert Jones – 11:22 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Robert Williams was totally indispensible to Boston against Golden State in last year’s Finals. This series against Philly he’s been toast. Sad trombones moment on the House eurostep: pic.twitter.com/wrn4yO0KHM – 10:20 PM
Robert Williams was totally indispensible to Boston against Golden State in last year’s Finals. This series against Philly he’s been toast. Sad trombones moment on the House eurostep: pic.twitter.com/wrn4yO0KHM – 10:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams in now and the back line defensive positioning is messed up, lets Tucker get an open 3 and he actually hits it. This game looks like it’s over. – 9:47 PM
Rob Williams in now and the back line defensive positioning is messed up, lets Tucker get an open 3 and he actually hits it. This game looks like it’s over. – 9:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Situational basketball… Embiid got the stop on Derrick White drive
Tyrese Maxey should not be shooting the first corner 3 available. He misses, they put Brown on the free throw line immediately (where he misses yet another one…) – 9:41 PM
Situational basketball… Embiid got the stop on Derrick White drive
Tyrese Maxey should not be shooting the first corner 3 available. He misses, they put Brown on the free throw line immediately (where he misses yet another one…) – 9:41 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Danuel House Jr.: 10 PTS (5-7 FG) in 11:15
Al Horford, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Rob and Grant Williams: 11 PTS (4-15 FG) in 81:49 – 9:39 PM
Danuel House Jr.: 10 PTS (5-7 FG) in 11:15
Al Horford, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Rob and Grant Williams: 11 PTS (4-15 FG) in 81:49 – 9:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams will play a great defensive possession then not put his hand up on the shot and get burned like 60% of the time. – 8:32 PM
Rob Williams will play a great defensive possession then not put his hand up on the shot and get burned like 60% of the time. – 8:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Now Doc Rivers calls a quick timeout of his own after Boston starts to cut into Philly’s lead and gets it back to single-digits.
James Harden started this quarter off well, but just had a couple rough offensive possessions sandwiched around fouling Derrick White on a 3. – 8:12 PM
Now Doc Rivers calls a quick timeout of his own after Boston starts to cut into Philly’s lead and gets it back to single-digits.
James Harden started this quarter off well, but just had a couple rough offensive possessions sandwiched around fouling Derrick White on a 3. – 8:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
If his knees and conditioning are up for it, Mazzulla’s gotta play Rob Williams big minutes tonight – 7:54 PM
If his knees and conditioning are up for it, Mazzulla’s gotta play Rob Williams big minutes tonight – 7:54 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Newly minted All-Defense second-teamer Derrick White led all guards with 76 blocks this season. Five of those came against Philly ⤵️
Only one block so far for White in East semis. @DKSportsbook set the over/under at 0.5 blocks in Game 5. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/kuVcTMYKqE – 6:19 PM
Newly minted All-Defense second-teamer Derrick White led all guards with 76 blocks this season. Five of those came against Philly ⤵️
Only one block so far for White in East semis. @DKSportsbook set the over/under at 0.5 blocks in Game 5. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/kuVcTMYKqE – 6:19 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The @Boston Celtics‘ Derrick White named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team. pic.twitter.com/UQU1Frn4v1 – 3:52 PM
The @Boston Celtics‘ Derrick White named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team. pic.twitter.com/UQU1Frn4v1 – 3:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Derrick White received 99 All-Defense points, the most of anyone on the second team. Received 24 first team votes, behind Jrue Holiday (94) and Alex Caruso (50). – 3:20 PM
Derrick White received 99 All-Defense points, the most of anyone on the second team. Received 24 first team votes, behind Jrue Holiday (94) and Alex Caruso (50). – 3:20 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mr. Derrick White has earned All-Defensive Second Team honors.
More on the Buffalo’s new award, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/bostons-… – 2:10 PM
Mr. Derrick White has earned All-Defensive Second Team honors.
More on the Buffalo’s new award, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/bostons-… – 2:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
First all-defensive team: Alex Caruso, Jrue Holiday, Evan Mobley, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez made the first team.
Second team: Anunoby, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks, Derrick White – 2:09 PM
First all-defensive team: Alex Caruso, Jrue Holiday, Evan Mobley, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez made the first team.
Second team: Anunoby, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks, Derrick White – 2:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White has been named second team All-Defense
Of all the stories I’ve written about his defense, this one about his love for NBA Paint is my favorite: https://t.co/NGKCY3FPCJ pic.twitter.com/1mLsXlxD9C – 2:08 PM
Derrick White has been named second team All-Defense
Of all the stories I’ve written about his defense, this one about his love for NBA Paint is my favorite: https://t.co/NGKCY3FPCJ pic.twitter.com/1mLsXlxD9C – 2:08 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Derrick White lands on his first All-Defense team. He was top vote-getter on second team. pic.twitter.com/7rZtO3xQCh – 2:06 PM
Derrick White lands on his first All-Defense team. He was top vote-getter on second team. pic.twitter.com/7rZtO3xQCh – 2:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics’ Derrick White named NBA All-Defensive second-team masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:05 PM
Celtics’ Derrick White named NBA All-Defensive second-team masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alex Caruso replaced Patrick Williams as Chicago’s starting PF and made 1st team All-Defense
Other PFs on All-Defense teams: DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., Mobley, Draymond Green
Centers on All-Defense: Brook Lopez, Adebayo
Holiday the only PG, Derrick White only SG
SFs: OG, Brooks – 2:05 PM
Alex Caruso replaced Patrick Williams as Chicago’s starting PF and made 1st team All-Defense
Other PFs on All-Defense teams: DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., Mobley, Draymond Green
Centers on All-Defense: Brook Lopez, Adebayo
Holiday the only PG, Derrick White only SG
SFs: OG, Brooks – 2:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #NBA will reveal its 2023 All-Defensive team with Derrick White standing among the favorites to make it.
White said it’d mean the most to his dad, who hasn’t texted him yet as he always does before games with advice.
What’re the keys for tonight? @RamblinWreck34 pic.twitter.com/7ada2zGHXi – 11:51 AM
The #NBA will reveal its 2023 All-Defensive team with Derrick White standing among the favorites to make it.
White said it’d mean the most to his dad, who hasn’t texted him yet as he always does before games with advice.
What’re the keys for tonight? @RamblinWreck34 pic.twitter.com/7ada2zGHXi – 11:51 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Agency news: Kevin Bradbury is joining LIFT Sports Management as Head of Basketball. He’ll lead company with founders Donnie McGrath and Mike Miller, a 17-year NBA veteran. Bradbury adds clients Patrick Beverley, Robert Williams, among others, to a group including Paolo Banchero. – 11:32 AM
Agency news: Kevin Bradbury is joining LIFT Sports Management as Head of Basketball. He’ll lead company with founders Donnie McGrath and Mike Miller, a 17-year NBA veteran. Bradbury adds clients Patrick Beverley, Robert Williams, among others, to a group including Paolo Banchero. – 11:32 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ben Sullivan pulled out the Derrick White impersonation in HORSE 😂
⚡️@FDSportsbook @betterhelp @AthleticGreens pic.twitter.com/YFi1uDTPsj – 11:12 AM
Ben Sullivan pulled out the Derrick White impersonation in HORSE 😂
⚡️@FDSportsbook @betterhelp @AthleticGreens pic.twitter.com/YFi1uDTPsj – 11:12 AM
More on this storyline
Kyle Neubeck: Doc Rivers said pregame there has been some consideration of going smaller at times in this series, based on how Boston has used / matched up a guy like Robert Williams -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / May 7, 2023
Jay King: Robert Williams said his arm feels good. “Just made a hustle play. Sometimes that happens.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 6, 2023
Brian Robb: Joe Mazzulla on Derrick White making second-team All-Defense: “It’s always an adjustment playing our system and he’s done a great job navigating that. I’m happy for him.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 9, 2023
Bobby Marks: 🚨Bonus Alert🚨 Derrick White ✅All-Defensive team 💰$250K Jrue Holiday ✅All-Defensive team 💰$129,600 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / May 9, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 9, 2023