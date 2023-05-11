Deandre Ayton out against Nuggets for Game 6

Shams Charania: Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Game 6 tonight vs. Nuggets due to his rib contusion, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game 6 #Suns #Nuggets was already going to be crazy.
Elimination games always are, but no Chris Paul (groin), no Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) and possibly no Jamal Murray, who is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness, tonight could be even crazier. #NBAPlayoffs – 4:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton out for Game 6 with rib contusion, sources say (w/video) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Deandre Ayton injury: Suns center to miss Game 6 vs. Nuggets with rib contusion, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… – 3:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has struggled in these playoffs, but the Suns will miss his defense on Jokic, and the margin for error is even thinner now. Also, don’t be that person implying things about the man’s character or toughness when we have no idea the extent of the injury yet – 3:34 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Deandre Ayton: Rib contusions can be very painful and limiting injuries. The average time lost for this injury is 1.1 games (~1.2 days) though players often return wearing extra padding over the injury site. – 3:24 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) has been ruled out for tonight’s Game 6 vs. the Nuggets, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/D5zvV8lqUL – 3:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Game 6 tonight vs. Nuggets due to his rib contusion, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns’ Chris Paul officially out for Game 6, Ayton questionable, Booker doing “okay” nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/11/sun… – 10:54 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking Embiid trending up, Harden finding his groove on drives, Tatum finally shooting, the Nuggets killing the Suns on cuts and rolls, KD’s jumper, Ayton struggling, and more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 10:38 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 @CAlmanza1007 joins the show
🏀 SGA makes All-NBA First-Team
🏀 Jalen Williams First-Team all-rookie
🏀 Lu Dort snubbed?
🏀 DEANDRE AYTON?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/RbgmvvSNkR – 12:46 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (left groin strain) out, Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) questionable for Phoenix Suns’ elimination Game 6 (w/videos) #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton is questionable for the Suns tomorrow due to a rib contusion.
Chris Paul (left groin strain) remains out. – 8:07 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Suns announce Chris Paul is out for Game 6. Deandre Ayton is questionable with a rib contusion. – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report Game 6 vs. #Nuggets:
Chris Paul (left groin strain) OUT
Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) QUESTIONABLE – 8:01 PM
#Suns injury report Game 6 vs. #Nuggets:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are listing Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) as questionable for Game 6 tomorrow. Chris Paul (left groin strain) is still out – 8:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker’s foot seemed okay today. They didn’t do much in practice, but he got his usual work in. Deandre Ayton (ribs) also seemed fine to him, but he’s gonna get checked out later today. No update on Chris Paul’s status – 5:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He seems OK, but he’s going to get it checked out today.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton (ribs), who took a knee from a driving Bruce Brown in Game 5.
Said Devin Booker (foot) is OK, got up shots in practice Wednesday. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 5:12 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I SPY Fear in Deandre Ayton!!!! Carry on… #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/kGD3dcoL1p – 3:53 PM
