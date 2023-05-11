Jamal Murray questionable for Game 6 due to non-COVID illness

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray’s averages during this Suns series:
24.6 points
7.0 assists
5.0 rebounds
1.0 steals
2.0 turnovers
45.4 FG%
31.3 3P%
88.2 FT%
Shooting efficiency hasn’t been good, but the Nuggets will miss volume scoring/playmaking if he can’t go.
Bruce Brown would start. – 2:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nuggets G Jamal Murray is now questionable for Game 6 due to an illness. – 2:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Denver guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 6 in Phoenix with a Non-COVID Illness – 2:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Update: Jamal Murray (non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s Game 6 – 2:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jamal Murray is now listed as questionable for the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness. – 2:34 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I wrote on Jamal Murray’s bag in the post and his surprisingly stout defense down there:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… – 12:58 PM
I wrote on Jamal Murray’s bag in the post and his surprisingly stout defense down there:
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Earlier this postseason, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic called Jamal Murray the Nuggets’ best player. On the inherent contradiction behind the best two-man game in basketball, and what happens when an explosive scorer gets the freedom of a franchise player: theringer.com/2023/5/11/2371… – 11:53 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jamal murray watching draymond green not get a technical foul pic.twitter.com/hLszJkRu2l – 10:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Last night, Jamal Murray was called for a technical foul for the exact same thing Draymond Green just did – 10:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray shows Kentucky coach John Calipari his growth as Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix Suns in Game 5 denvergazette.com/sports/denver-… via @DenverGazette – 7:49 PM
More on this storyline
Katy Winge: Injury report ahead of Nuggets vs Suns game 6: Jamal Murray is questionable with non-covid related illness. Deandre Ayton is questionable with a rib contusion. Chris Paul is out with the left groin strain. -via Twitter @katywinge / May 11, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray wasn’t exactly verbose today at shootaround. Media availability lasted about three minutes. Asked him what gives him confidence this team can bounce back in Game 5? “We’ve done it all year.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / May 9, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: “He played his ass off on the ball.” Kevin Durant said Landry Shamet helped set the tone defensively with the way he was hounding a great player like Jamal Murray all night -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 7, 2023