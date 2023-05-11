Jayson Tatum gets hot late and helps Celtics force Game 7

Tim Bontemps: Final: Celtics 95, Sixers 86 Jayson Tatum buries four 3-pointers in the closing minutes after a dreadful opening 40 or so for Boston, helping the Celtics survive and force a Game 7 Sunday. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each had 26 for Philly. Boston closed the game on a 14-3 run
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on talking to Jayson Tatum during the game: “I said some stuff to him. ‘Keep going. I believe in you.” – 11:10 PM
Jaylen Brown on talking to Jayson Tatum during the game: “I said some stuff to him. ‘Keep going. I believe in you.” – 11:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown said he was telling Jayson Tatum he believes in him, stop being apprehensive and was pointing out that the defenders in front of him can’t guard him.
Stressed Tatum didn’t need to be perfect. – 11:10 PM
Jaylen Brown said he was telling Jayson Tatum he believes in him, stop being apprehensive and was pointing out that the defenders in front of him can’t guard him.
Stressed Tatum didn’t need to be perfect. – 11:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown’s message to Jayson Tatum: “Stop being apprehensive and just go. If you ask him, he’ll probably say that’s exactly how I drew it up. It ain’t gotta be pretty, you just gotta get it done.” – 11:09 PM
Jaylen Brown’s message to Jayson Tatum: “Stop being apprehensive and just go. If you ask him, he’ll probably say that’s exactly how I drew it up. It ain’t gotta be pretty, you just gotta get it done.” – 11:09 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Tatum was BIG time late in the game.
Dropped some quick thoughts on the Celtics win in Philly:
youtube.com/watch?v=42WoLm… pic.twitter.com/taKmCUFrYY – 11:00 PM
Tatum was BIG time late in the game.
Dropped some quick thoughts on the Celtics win in Philly:
youtube.com/watch?v=42WoLm… pic.twitter.com/taKmCUFrYY – 11:00 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Al Horford on Jayson Tatum: “He really is that guy. He’s special.” – 10:40 PM
Al Horford on Jayson Tatum: “He really is that guy. He’s special.” – 10:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
What was Joe Mazzulla’s message to Jayson Tatum?
“Tell him I love him.”
That’s it?
“That’s a pretty powerful statement.
Gonna tell him that for Game 7?
“Multiple times. Over and over again. And the rest of the team.” – 10:37 PM
What was Joe Mazzulla’s message to Jayson Tatum?
“Tell him I love him.”
That’s it?
“That’s a pretty powerful statement.
Gonna tell him that for Game 7?
“Multiple times. Over and over again. And the rest of the team.” – 10:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Top-Five Tatum (finally) Shows Up for the Celtics, by @ASherrodblakely open.substack.com/pub/sherrod/p/… – 10:32 PM
Top-Five Tatum (finally) Shows Up for the Celtics, by @ASherrodblakely open.substack.com/pub/sherrod/p/… – 10:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum just saved the Celtics season in epic fashion
More on a whacky Game 6, via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/jayson-t… – 10:25 PM
Jayson Tatum just saved the Celtics season in epic fashion
More on a whacky Game 6, via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/jayson-t… – 10:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla on Tatum: His poise got him going. The standard that’s set for him where if he’s not scoring he’s not playing well is wrong. – 10:17 PM
Joe Mazzulla on Tatum: His poise got him going. The standard that’s set for him where if he’s not scoring he’s not playing well is wrong. – 10:17 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sixers took the lead 83-81 after the retroactive Maxey FTs with 5:57 left in the game.
After that, the Celtics finished the game on a 14-3 run as Jayson Tatum hit 4 3-pointers. We’ll see you Sunday for Game 7. – 10:17 PM
Sixers took the lead 83-81 after the retroactive Maxey FTs with 5:57 left in the game.
After that, the Celtics finished the game on a 14-3 run as Jayson Tatum hit 4 3-pointers. We’ll see you Sunday for Game 7. – 10:17 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a lot will be made about tatum in crunchtime but marcus smart is the guy who saved the celtics season – 10:15 PM
a lot will be made about tatum in crunchtime but marcus smart is the guy who saved the celtics season – 10:15 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Yes,Tatum buried the Sixers in the fourth but they seemed to collectively forget that the league MVP is on their team. Just not enough touches for Embiid in the last four minutes – 10:12 PM
Yes,Tatum buried the Sixers in the fourth but they seemed to collectively forget that the league MVP is on their team. Just not enough touches for Embiid in the last four minutes – 10:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell right there in Philadelphia tonight to chat it up with Jayson Tatum following Boston’s Game 6 win. – 10:12 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell right there in Philadelphia tonight to chat it up with Jayson Tatum following Boston’s Game 6 win. – 10:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
“I am, humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world.” — Jayson Tatum to @CassidyHubbarth – 10:11 PM
“I am, humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world.” — Jayson Tatum to @CassidyHubbarth – 10:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end game with a 14-3 run and beat #76ers 95-86 at Wells Fargo Center. Stunning ending. Jayson Tatum scored 14 of Boston’s last 16 points. Smart 22, Tatum 19 (5 for 21 FG), Brown 17, Brogdon 16, RWilliams 10; Maxey 26, Embiid 26, Harden 13.
Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden – 10:09 PM
#Celtics end game with a 14-3 run and beat #76ers 95-86 at Wells Fargo Center. Stunning ending. Jayson Tatum scored 14 of Boston’s last 16 points. Smart 22, Tatum 19 (5 for 21 FG), Brown 17, Brogdon 16, RWilliams 10; Maxey 26, Embiid 26, Harden 13.
Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden – 10:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points in the 4th quarter:
16 — Tatum
13 — 76ers pic.twitter.com/hH3ds1xsXG – 10:09 PM
Points in the 4th quarter:
16 — Tatum
13 — 76ers pic.twitter.com/hH3ds1xsXG – 10:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum to @CassidyHubbarth: “I’m one of — humbly — one of the best basketball players in the world. Go through struggles, go through slumps. It’s a long game. Thankfully I have some teammates to hold me down…All that mattered was to win this game.” – 10:08 PM
Jayson Tatum to @CassidyHubbarth: “I’m one of — humbly — one of the best basketball players in the world. Go through struggles, go through slumps. It’s a long game. Thankfully I have some teammates to hold me down…All that mattered was to win this game.” – 10:08 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
fourth quarter jayson tatum to first, second & third quarter jayson tatum pic.twitter.com/MIAh802dW8 – 10:08 PM
fourth quarter jayson tatum to first, second & third quarter jayson tatum pic.twitter.com/MIAh802dW8 – 10:08 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Tatum 4th qtr was special. Thats what your star has to do when matters most. – 10:08 PM
Tatum 4th qtr was special. Thats what your star has to do when matters most. – 10:08 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
24-13 fourth quarter advantage for the Celtics behind four 3-pointers from Jayson Tatum
Game 7 is this Sunday – 10:08 PM
24-13 fourth quarter advantage for the Celtics behind four 3-pointers from Jayson Tatum
Game 7 is this Sunday – 10:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Celtics 95, Sixers 86
Jayson Tatum buries four 3-pointers in the closing minutes after a dreadful opening 40 or so for Boston, helping the Celtics survive and force a Game 7 Sunday.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each had 26 for Philly. Boston closed the game on a 14-3 run – 10:07 PM
Final: Celtics 95, Sixers 86
Jayson Tatum buries four 3-pointers in the closing minutes after a dreadful opening 40 or so for Boston, helping the Celtics survive and force a Game 7 Sunday.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each had 26 for Philly. Boston closed the game on a 14-3 run – 10:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum tonight:
First 3 quarters — 4th quarter —
3 PTS 16 PTS
1 FG 4 FG
0 3P 4 3P pic.twitter.com/aN3PX8gdYl – 10:07 PM
Jayson Tatum tonight:
First 3 quarters — 4th quarter —
3 PTS 16 PTS
1 FG 4 FG
0 3P 4 3P pic.twitter.com/aN3PX8gdYl – 10:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum pounds the ball 3 times into the court and receives an embrace from Horford that echoed through the arena – 10:06 PM
Tatum pounds the ball 3 times into the court and receives an embrace from Horford that echoed through the arena – 10:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jayson Tatum had three points in three quarters, then just stole this game by making 3-pointer after 3-pointer and scoring 16 points in the 4Q. Super impressive. – 10:06 PM
Jayson Tatum had three points in three quarters, then just stole this game by making 3-pointer after 3-pointer and scoring 16 points in the 4Q. Super impressive. – 10:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
4th quarter in Philly Sunday was bad but they found another level lower tonight.
Tatum 16, 76ers 11 with a chance to clinch Game 1 ECF. – 10:05 PM
4th quarter in Philly Sunday was bad but they found another level lower tonight.
Tatum 16, 76ers 11 with a chance to clinch Game 1 ECF. – 10:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
One last 3 for Jayson Tatum after the Horford offensive rebound. Suddenly it’s an 11 point lead with 36.6
to go. Tatum has 16 points in the quarter – 10:04 PM
One last 3 for Jayson Tatum after the Horford offensive rebound. Suddenly it’s an 11 point lead with 36.6
to go. Tatum has 16 points in the quarter – 10:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics nation appeared ready to trade Jayson Tatum for a second-round pick about 15 minutes ago. #76ers – 10:04 PM
#Celtics nation appeared ready to trade Jayson Tatum for a second-round pick about 15 minutes ago. #76ers – 10:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
76ers fans are booing as Tatum ices the game with a 3 on a second chance possession. Absolute masterclass of a crunch time from Tatum after having maybe the worst scoring game of his career. Celtics are up 11 with 36.6 seconds left and on the verge of a Game 7. – 10:04 PM
76ers fans are booing as Tatum ices the game with a 3 on a second chance possession. Absolute masterclass of a crunch time from Tatum after having maybe the worst scoring game of his career. Celtics are up 11 with 36.6 seconds left and on the verge of a Game 7. – 10:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum really procrastinated all night only to turn in his homework right at the end lol – 10:04 PM
Jayson Tatum really procrastinated all night only to turn in his homework right at the end lol – 10:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum again. #Celtics up 11 with 36.6 left. This is stunning.
#76ers – 10:04 PM
Tatum again. #Celtics up 11 with 36.6 left. This is stunning.
#76ers – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
You get a terrible shooting performance like Tatum had before that first 3 and you don’t take advantage, it’s hard to come back from that. – 10:02 PM
You get a terrible shooting performance like Tatum had before that first 3 and you don’t take advantage, it’s hard to come back from that. – 10:02 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Have to appreciate Jayson Tatum showing the resilience to finish strong after a horrible game. – 10:02 PM
Have to appreciate Jayson Tatum showing the resilience to finish strong after a horrible game. – 10:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With these late three Jayson Tatum 3-pointers, the Celtics are up to 14-for-33 (42.4 percent) from beyond the arc.
Boston is 34-2 this season when it makes more than 40 percent of its 3s. – 10:02 PM
With these late three Jayson Tatum 3-pointers, the Celtics are up to 14-for-33 (42.4 percent) from beyond the arc.
Boston is 34-2 this season when it makes more than 40 percent of its 3s. – 10:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum saves himself from one of the most demoralizing summers imaginable. Couldn’t imagine a better way to end this one for him. – 10:02 PM
Jayson Tatum saves himself from one of the most demoralizing summers imaginable. Couldn’t imagine a better way to end this one for him. – 10:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics complete the stop, Tatum drills another 3, C’s get another stop, and it’s an 8 point lead with 1:31 to go – 10:00 PM
Celtics complete the stop, Tatum drills another 3, C’s get another stop, and it’s an 8 point lead with 1:31 to go – 10:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Quite the bounce-back by Tatum. Three 3-pointers in the last two minutes to all but put this one away. – 10:00 PM
Quite the bounce-back by Tatum. Three 3-pointers in the last two minutes to all but put this one away. – 10:00 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Can’t leave Tatum for a second when he just hit two threes. Just can’t – 10:00 PM
Can’t leave Tatum for a second when he just hit two threes. Just can’t – 10:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Another dagger 3 from Tatum, he’s 3rd in the last few minutes. 8 point Boston lead with a minute and a half left. – 10:00 PM
Another dagger 3 from Tatum, he’s 3rd in the last few minutes. 8 point Boston lead with a minute and a half left. – 10:00 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Marcus Smart has been amazing tonight. If they win, the Celtics stars – Tatum specifically – owe him a whole lot of something valuable that I can’t think of right this second. – 9:58 PM
Marcus Smart has been amazing tonight. If they win, the Celtics stars – Tatum specifically – owe him a whole lot of something valuable that I can’t think of right this second. – 9:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford literally collapsed to the ground after his strip on Harden was called a foul. He and Tatum screamed for Joe to challenge it. Al was basically laughing at the idea that was a foul. – 9:58 PM
Al Horford literally collapsed to the ground after his strip on Harden was called a foul. He and Tatum screamed for Joe to challenge it. Al was basically laughing at the idea that was a foul. – 9:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Shooters shoot 🔥
After starting 0-6 from three, Jayson Tatum hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Celtics the lead late 👀
pic.twitter.com/o3JiueMwyp – 9:57 PM
Shooters shoot 🔥
After starting 0-6 from three, Jayson Tatum hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Celtics the lead late 👀
pic.twitter.com/o3JiueMwyp – 9:57 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Would’ve been one of the gutsiest heat checks ever if Tatum tried a 3 there. – 9:56 PM
Would’ve been one of the gutsiest heat checks ever if Tatum tried a 3 there. – 9:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Pretty awful rim read by Tatum there with 3 Sixers waiting for him at rim. – 9:55 PM
Pretty awful rim read by Tatum there with 3 Sixers waiting for him at rim. – 9:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Two minutes ago, I was going to tweet that I liked the excessive stoppages this quarter from BOS point of view. Let Tatum and Brown rest without leaving game. – 9:55 PM
Two minutes ago, I was going to tweet that I liked the excessive stoppages this quarter from BOS point of view. Let Tatum and Brown rest without leaving game. – 9:55 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
I will say, when Jayson Tatum hit that game-winner over the Sixers earlier this season, he was pretty terrible all game before he hit that shot. – 9:54 PM
I will say, when Jayson Tatum hit that game-winner over the Sixers earlier this season, he was pretty terrible all game before he hit that shot. – 9:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A pair of Tatum threes puts the #Celtics up 4 with 3:34 left. A bizarre and unforgettable game for Tatum just became more so. #76ers – 9:54 PM
A pair of Tatum threes puts the #Celtics up 4 with 3:34 left. A bizarre and unforgettable game for Tatum just became more so. #76ers – 9:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
A personal 6-0 run by Jayson Tatum, on a pair of 3s, and the Celtics have an 87-83 lead with 3:34 left. Some not great offense from the Sixers the last few possessions. – 9:54 PM
A personal 6-0 run by Jayson Tatum, on a pair of 3s, and the Celtics have an 87-83 lead with 3:34 left. Some not great offense from the Sixers the last few possessions. – 9:54 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Dawg, the way Tatum would’ve been on milk cartons for an entire summer if not for these last 2 mins, lol – 9:54 PM
Dawg, the way Tatum would’ve been on milk cartons for an entire summer if not for these last 2 mins, lol – 9:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum takes full advantage of the replay rest and drills back-to-back 3s. HUGE response to a horrifying 3.5 quarters. – 9:53 PM
Tatum takes full advantage of the replay rest and drills back-to-back 3s. HUGE response to a horrifying 3.5 quarters. – 9:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Quite a time for Jayson Tatum to make his first two 3s of the game – on back-to-back possessions.
Boston now leads 87-83 with 3:34 to go. – 9:53 PM
Quite a time for Jayson Tatum to make his first two 3s of the game – on back-to-back possessions.
Boston now leads 87-83 with 3:34 to go. – 9:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It took 44 minutes but Jayson Tatum is alive offensively. 6-0 Celtics run. – 9:53 PM
It took 44 minutes but Jayson Tatum is alive offensively. 6-0 Celtics run. – 9:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boston’s defense has been good but not great.
17 turnovers and a nothing burger from Tatum and Brown is a disaster. – 9:53 PM
Boston’s defense has been good but not great.
17 turnovers and a nothing burger from Tatum and Brown is a disaster. – 9:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum just hit a 3. I repeat, Jayson Tatum has just hit a 3 – 9:52 PM
Jayson Tatum just hit a 3. I repeat, Jayson Tatum has just hit a 3 – 9:52 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Tatum just standing around the last couple of possessions. He’s got to dig deep and find his confidence. – 9:47 PM
Tatum just standing around the last couple of possessions. He’s got to dig deep and find his confidence. – 9:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
17 turnovers for the #Celtics and it’s a clear path foul on Tatum. #76ers – 9:43 PM
17 turnovers for the #Celtics and it’s a clear path foul on Tatum. #76ers – 9:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Real chance they give Jayson Tatum a clear path foul here, with 5:57 less in a tied game. Huge review. – 9:43 PM
Real chance they give Jayson Tatum a clear path foul here, with 5:57 less in a tied game. Huge review. – 9:43 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Jayson Tatum es solo uno de los temas a tocar en el #PlayoffsAlDía del viernes por las plataformas digitales de @ElMercurio_DEP, @OvacionUy y @RitmoNBA. Incluimos tu pregunta y observación. Disponible también en el canal ‘Ritmo NBA-NFL’ en YouTube.
#EstamosEnRitmo pic.twitter.com/KPSu812R5q – 9:41 PM
Jayson Tatum es solo uno de los temas a tocar en el #PlayoffsAlDía del viernes por las plataformas digitales de @ElMercurio_DEP, @OvacionUy y @RitmoNBA. Incluimos tu pregunta y observación. Disponible también en el canal ‘Ritmo NBA-NFL’ en YouTube.
#EstamosEnRitmo pic.twitter.com/KPSu812R5q – 9:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I like the move by Joe Mazzulla to get Tatum the ball on the post. Let him use his size. Has made two good plays early in the fourth. – 9:33 PM
I like the move by Joe Mazzulla to get Tatum the ball on the post. Let him use his size. Has made two good plays early in the fourth. – 9:33 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
With Embiid out, Tatum is getting aggressive about attacking. But that won’t last long because Embiid is checking back in – 9:32 PM
With Embiid out, Tatum is getting aggressive about attacking. But that won’t last long because Embiid is checking back in – 9:32 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Let’s try this again: shooting slump is nothing more than a player losing his confidence. Tatum has had his confidence confiscated. And while I’m at it Brown is the easiest player in nba history to pump fake into the air for a foul… – 9:32 PM
Let’s try this again: shooting slump is nothing more than a player losing his confidence. Tatum has had his confidence confiscated. And while I’m at it Brown is the easiest player in nba history to pump fake into the air for a foul… – 9:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum demands the ball and grifts his way to the free throw line. Maybe that’s the thing that can get him going – 9:30 PM
Tatum demands the ball and grifts his way to the free throw line. Maybe that’s the thing that can get him going – 9:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The two big questions heading into the fourth:
Can Jayson Tatum give Boston anything?
And how long will Doc Rivers wait to bring back Joel Embiid? – 9:29 PM
The two big questions heading into the fourth:
Can Jayson Tatum give Boston anything?
And how long will Doc Rivers wait to bring back Joel Embiid? – 9:29 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
This is why coaching is such a skill – and more art than anything. What do you do with Tatum here, go with him or go away from him?
Season on the line. – 9:29 PM
This is why coaching is such a skill – and more art than anything. What do you do with Tatum here, go with him or go away from him?
Season on the line. – 9:29 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum’s shooting struggles (1-for-13, 3 points) continue with the Celtics now trailing Philly 73-71 going into the 4Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 20 points, 8 rebounds
🌟🌟Tyrese Maxey 21 points
🌟Jaylen Brown 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists – 9:28 PM
Tatum’s shooting struggles (1-for-13, 3 points) continue with the Celtics now trailing Philly 73-71 going into the 4Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 20 points, 8 rebounds
🌟🌟Tyrese Maxey 21 points
🌟Jaylen Brown 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists – 9:28 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Jayson Tatum 1 for 13 going to the fourth quarter and the 76ers up two on Boston. Wiggins isn’t guarding him. – 9:28 PM
Jayson Tatum 1 for 13 going to the fourth quarter and the 76ers up two on Boston. Wiggins isn’t guarding him. – 9:28 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tatum needs to look like a superstar in this quarter or boston is probably done. he’s played most of the game like someone who has surgery scheduled next week – 9:27 PM
tatum needs to look like a superstar in this quarter or boston is probably done. he’s played most of the game like someone who has surgery scheduled next week – 9:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown picks up his 4th foul at the end of the 3rd quarter. Pretty simple, but Jayson Tatum needs to get some buckets in the 4th or it could be curtains. – 9:25 PM
Jaylen Brown picks up his 4th foul at the end of the 3rd quarter. Pretty simple, but Jayson Tatum needs to get some buckets in the 4th or it could be curtains. – 9:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 73, Celtics 71.
A 30-21 advantage in the third for Philly, as it takes the lead for the first time heading into a rather massive 4th quarter.
Brown and Smart each have 17 for Boston, while Jayson Tatum has 3 points on 1-13.
Maxey has 21 & Embiid 20 for Philly. – 9:25 PM
After 3: Sixers 73, Celtics 71.
A 30-21 advantage in the third for Philly, as it takes the lead for the first time heading into a rather massive 4th quarter.
Brown and Smart each have 17 for Boston, while Jayson Tatum has 3 points on 1-13.
Maxey has 21 & Embiid 20 for Philly. – 9:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The low-key Tatum Playoff Question that nobody talks about is about to get extremely high-key. – 9:23 PM
The low-key Tatum Playoff Question that nobody talks about is about to get extremely high-key. – 9:23 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
A shooting slump is nothing more than a player losing his conference…Tatum has had his confiscated… – 9:22 PM
A shooting slump is nothing more than a player losing his conference…Tatum has had his confiscated… – 9:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum’s last 2 decisions were turnovers. He needs some rest ahead of the 4th quarter. He took only 3 shots in the 3rd quarter. Tough. #BleedGreen #NBAPlayoffs – 9:21 PM
Jayson Tatum’s last 2 decisions were turnovers. He needs some rest ahead of the 4th quarter. He took only 3 shots in the 3rd quarter. Tough. #BleedGreen #NBAPlayoffs – 9:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Stephen King couldn’t write a more nightmarish script for Jayson Tatum. #Celtics #76ers – 9:20 PM
Stephen King couldn’t write a more nightmarish script for Jayson Tatum. #Celtics #76ers – 9:20 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Multiple offensive possessions where neither Brown nor Tatum touch the ball. What a joke. – 9:20 PM
Multiple offensive possessions where neither Brown nor Tatum touch the ball. What a joke. – 9:20 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
5 points from Horford and Tatum so far tonight.
Collectively they averaged 41.6 points per game in the regular season – 9:16 PM
5 points from Horford and Tatum so far tonight.
Collectively they averaged 41.6 points per game in the regular season – 9:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Sixers have completely locked up Jayson Tatum tonight. He tries to get a crossmatch with Niang, can’t get anywhere and then he fumbles the ball on the gather once he finally gets somewhere. This has been a worst case scenario evening for Tatum. – 9:15 PM
Sixers have completely locked up Jayson Tatum tonight. He tries to get a crossmatch with Niang, can’t get anywhere and then he fumbles the ball on the gather once he finally gets somewhere. This has been a worst case scenario evening for Tatum. – 9:15 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tatum can’t drive by niang. maybe the low point of his basketball career. – 9:15 PM
tatum can’t drive by niang. maybe the low point of his basketball career. – 9:15 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum is on his way to a game that will haunt him for the rest of his career. – 9:15 PM
Jayson Tatum is on his way to a game that will haunt him for the rest of his career. – 9:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Georges Niang absolutely clamped Tatum, this series has everything – 9:15 PM
Georges Niang absolutely clamped Tatum, this series has everything – 9:15 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
If Tatum can’t beat Niang off the dribble. Niang may deserve more mins. – 9:15 PM
If Tatum can’t beat Niang off the dribble. Niang may deserve more mins. – 9:15 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Feels like Boston isn’t gonna win this if Tatum doesn’t show some life scoring-wise. – 9:13 PM
Feels like Boston isn’t gonna win this if Tatum doesn’t show some life scoring-wise. – 9:13 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers have held the Celtics to 16 points in the last 11:40.
The lead (once 16) is down to 2, 62-60, Boston, mid-3rd.
The story of course for now is Tatum…1-13 from the floor. – 9:13 PM
Sixers have held the Celtics to 16 points in the last 11:40.
The lead (once 16) is down to 2, 62-60, Boston, mid-3rd.
The story of course for now is Tatum…1-13 from the floor. – 9:13 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
You can’t bench Tatum, but you also don’t need to play him 44 minutes in this one. – 9:12 PM
You can’t bench Tatum, but you also don’t need to play him 44 minutes in this one. – 9:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics just can’t consistently score now. 29 points in the first 12 minutes, 33 in the last 18:31. Tatum is 1 for 13.
BOS 62, PHL 60. – 9:12 PM
#Celtics just can’t consistently score now. 29 points in the first 12 minutes, 33 in the last 18:31. Tatum is 1 for 13.
BOS 62, PHL 60. – 9:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum wide open in the corner and he can’t hit that 3. Just an unbelievable shooting funk at this point – 9:09 PM
Tatum wide open in the corner and he can’t hit that 3. Just an unbelievable shooting funk at this point – 9:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum bricks an uncontested corner 3. No rhythm at all tonight. It’s been a disastrous shooting series for him. – 9:09 PM
Jayson Tatum bricks an uncontested corner 3. No rhythm at all tonight. It’s been a disastrous shooting series for him. – 9:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum makes his first basket over three minutes into the third on a layup over Tobias Harris. He’s now 1-for-12 tonight. James Harden answers with an and-one at the other end, as Philly remains down by 7. – 9:05 PM
Jayson Tatum makes his first basket over three minutes into the third on a layup over Tobias Harris. He’s now 1-for-12 tonight. James Harden answers with an and-one at the other end, as Philly remains down by 7. – 9:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum and Horford going ice cold with the season on the line is less than ideal, though they’re both impacting the game elsewhere – 9:03 PM
Tatum and Horford going ice cold with the season on the line is less than ideal, though they’re both impacting the game elsewhere – 9:03 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Celtics not named Jayson Tatum are shooting 58% from the field and 60% from 3-point rnage. – 9:02 PM
Celtics not named Jayson Tatum are shooting 58% from the field and 60% from 3-point rnage. – 9:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
6-0 #Celtics run to extend lead to 10 and #76ers call timeout. Tatum 1 point, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. – 9:01 PM
6-0 #Celtics run to extend lead to 10 and #76ers call timeout. Tatum 1 point, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. – 9:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla needs to run the first play for Tatum to try to get him an easy bucket. #Celtics #76ers – 8:54 PM
Mazzulla needs to run the first play for Tatum to try to get him an easy bucket. #Celtics #76ers – 8:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Like Mazzulla keeps saying, Tatum doesn’t need to score 30 in this 2nd half to lead the #Celtics to the finish line. Dominate the boards, defend at an All-Defense level, pass and move. He can win this 2nd half without scoring. Too often it bleeds into those other areas though. – 8:54 PM
Like Mazzulla keeps saying, Tatum doesn’t need to score 30 in this 2nd half to lead the #Celtics to the finish line. Dominate the boards, defend at an All-Defense level, pass and move. He can win this 2nd half without scoring. Too often it bleeds into those other areas though. – 8:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hey @NekiasNBA I thought we were getting somewhere with the Tatum floater this year. Where’d it go? – 8:52 PM
Hey @NekiasNBA I thought we were getting somewhere with the Tatum floater this year. Where’d it go? – 8:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum full remarks from Tuesday when I asked him about his poor shooting this series (and whether his wrist was contributing to the issue, something he rejected firmly.) pic.twitter.com/ur0CwSNf7c – 8:50 PM
Tatum full remarks from Tuesday when I asked him about his poor shooting this series (and whether his wrist was contributing to the issue, something he rejected firmly.) pic.twitter.com/ur0CwSNf7c – 8:50 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum easily can score 20 in the 2nd half tonight. Never lose your faith in HIM. #BleedGreen #NBAPlayoffs – 8:49 PM
Jayson Tatum easily can score 20 in the 2nd half tonight. Never lose your faith in HIM. #BleedGreen #NBAPlayoffs – 8:49 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Halftime
Tatum: 1 PT (0-10 FG, 0-4 3P, 1-1 FT)
Rest of Celtics: 49 PTS (19-33 FG, 9-15 3P, 2-2 FT)
Celtics lead, 50-43 (probably should be a wider margin, since they’ve forced six turnovers, blocked four shots and held the Sixers to 34% shooting) – 8:48 PM
Halftime
Tatum: 1 PT (0-10 FG, 0-4 3P, 1-1 FT)
Rest of Celtics: 49 PTS (19-33 FG, 9-15 3P, 2-2 FT)
Celtics lead, 50-43 (probably should be a wider margin, since they’ve forced six turnovers, blocked four shots and held the Sixers to 34% shooting) – 8:48 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics lead 50-43 at the half over Philly, despite Tatum missing all 10 of his shots from the field.
🌟🌟🌟Robert Williams 4 points,+17 on the floor
🌟🌟Marcus Smart 15 points
🌟Tyrese Maxey 15 points – 8:44 PM
Celtics lead 50-43 at the half over Philly, despite Tatum missing all 10 of his shots from the field.
🌟🌟🌟Robert Williams 4 points,+17 on the floor
🌟🌟Marcus Smart 15 points
🌟Tyrese Maxey 15 points – 8:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
On one hand, being down 7 at halftime despite shooting 34% from the field is a huge win.
On the other hand, you figure Tatum wakes up at some point in the second half.
Either way, an extremely winnable game for Philadelphia. – 8:43 PM
On one hand, being down 7 at halftime despite shooting 34% from the field is a huge win.
On the other hand, you figure Tatum wakes up at some point in the second half.
Either way, an extremely winnable game for Philadelphia. – 8:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Boston 50, Philadelphia 43
The Celtics missed their final 5 3s of the half but lead behind 15 from Smart, 13 from Brogdon and 11 from Brown. Tatum is 0-for-10, and 20-for-57 the last 2.5 games.
Maxey has 15 for Philly, while Embiid has 12 but he & Harden are 6-for-19. – 8:42 PM
Halftime: Boston 50, Philadelphia 43
The Celtics missed their final 5 3s of the half but lead behind 15 from Smart, 13 from Brogdon and 11 from Brown. Tatum is 0-for-10, and 20-for-57 the last 2.5 games.
Maxey has 15 for Philly, while Embiid has 12 but he & Harden are 6-for-19. – 8:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics lead 50-43 behind some really good defense and Marcus Smart doing a bit of everything, including leading the team with 15. Tatum is 0-9 for 1 point, though he does have 7 reb, 6 ast, and 2 blocks. – 8:42 PM
Celtics lead 50-43 behind some really good defense and Marcus Smart doing a bit of everything, including leading the team with 15. Tatum is 0-9 for 1 point, though he does have 7 reb, 6 ast, and 2 blocks. – 8:42 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
13-4 Sixers run to end the half, though C’s still have lead at 50-43. Nightmare half from Jayson Tatum at 0-10 – they’ll need him to put up anything in the 2nd half to force a Game 7 – 8:42 PM
13-4 Sixers run to end the half, though C’s still have lead at 50-43. Nightmare half from Jayson Tatum at 0-10 – they’ll need him to put up anything in the 2nd half to force a Game 7 – 8:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum at least hit his first shot right before halftime last time. Tonight he is 0/9. Somehow the Celtics are still winning as the back court has been phenomenal and the Time Lord adjustment worked. Tatum has been playing great in second halves so they’re gonna need more. – 8:41 PM
Jayson Tatum at least hit his first shot right before halftime last time. Tonight he is 0/9. Somehow the Celtics are still winning as the back court has been phenomenal and the Time Lord adjustment worked. Tatum has been playing great in second halves so they’re gonna need more. – 8:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum ducks his head walking off after falling to 0/10 FG. Grant Williams runs on the floor to lift him up followed by Sam Hauser. Rob looks pretty tired coming off. 16 point lead slipped to 7. pic.twitter.com/8LqjQYOOru – 8:41 PM
Tatum ducks his head walking off after falling to 0/10 FG. Grant Williams runs on the floor to lift him up followed by Sam Hauser. Rob looks pretty tired coming off. 16 point lead slipped to 7. pic.twitter.com/8LqjQYOOru – 8:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Celtics 50, Sixers 43. Sixers trailed by as many as 16 and continue to shoot poorly (34.1 percent), but are getting a huge help from Jayson Tatum going 0-for-10. Maxey has 15 points. Embiid with 12 and 4. – 8:41 PM
Halftime: Celtics 50, Sixers 43. Sixers trailed by as many as 16 and continue to shoot poorly (34.1 percent), but are getting a huge help from Jayson Tatum going 0-for-10. Maxey has 15 points. Embiid with 12 and 4. – 8:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum misses a 3 to end the half to complete the bagel. 0 for 10. #Celtics lead #76ers 50-43. #76ers end half on a 13-4 run. – 8:41 PM
Tatum misses a 3 to end the half to complete the bagel. 0 for 10. #Celtics lead #76ers 50-43. #76ers end half on a 13-4 run. – 8:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers have absolutely no business being down seven points at halftime. Jayson Tatum has single-handedly kept them in the game. – 8:40 PM
The Sixers have absolutely no business being down seven points at halftime. Jayson Tatum has single-handedly kept them in the game. – 8:40 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I have no idea on Tatum.
Celtics couldn’t be more fortunate to have a 50-43 lead. – 8:40 PM
I have no idea on Tatum.
Celtics couldn’t be more fortunate to have a 50-43 lead. – 8:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics lead 50-43 at half. Jayson Tatum is 0-of-10 from the field. – 8:40 PM
Celtics lead 50-43 at half. Jayson Tatum is 0-of-10 from the field. – 8:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum doesn’t seem to notice how the Sixers have been loose trapping him when he faces up from the top of the arc for like 3 games now. – 8:38 PM
Jayson Tatum doesn’t seem to notice how the Sixers have been loose trapping him when he faces up from the top of the arc for like 3 games now. – 8:38 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
When Tatum gets isolated with Harden on him, he lets him off the hook by waiting too long to make a move. Allows the help to load up on him – 8:38 PM
When Tatum gets isolated with Harden on him, he lets him off the hook by waiting too long to make a move. Allows the help to load up on him – 8:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum is just having a miserable offensive first half. It’s gotta be mental at this point. #Celtics #76ers – 8:37 PM
Jayson Tatum is just having a miserable offensive first half. It’s gotta be mental at this point. #Celtics #76ers – 8:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Jayson Tatum appears to be personally committed to making sure the game stays within reach in the first half – 8:37 PM
Jayson Tatum appears to be personally committed to making sure the game stays within reach in the first half – 8:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Young players, pay close attention to Jayson Tatum, who even though he’s a lousy 0-for-8 from the field, he’s impacting the game with 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks. Consequently, Boston leads by 12 in part because of him, not despite him. – 8:35 PM
Young players, pay close attention to Jayson Tatum, who even though he’s a lousy 0-for-8 from the field, he’s impacting the game with 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks. Consequently, Boston leads by 12 in part because of him, not despite him. – 8:35 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
It’s wild how a bunch of media jump at any chance to attack AD but also will go to any extreme to defend Tatum – 8:33 PM
It’s wild how a bunch of media jump at any chance to attack AD but also will go to any extreme to defend Tatum – 8:33 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Tatum is an absolute mess offensively (and for awhile). It’s all threes and hard drives. He’s abandoned the mid-range game and post-ups almost completely – which is weird because he’s good at both. I just don’t get it. – 8:32 PM
Tatum is an absolute mess offensively (and for awhile). It’s all threes and hard drives. He’s abandoned the mid-range game and post-ups almost completely – which is weird because he’s good at both. I just don’t get it. – 8:32 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum 0-8 from the field to start – more or less the opposite of Game 6 against the Bucks last season. Does have 6 rebounds and 5 assists tho. – 8:32 PM
Jayson Tatum 0-8 from the field to start – more or less the opposite of Game 6 against the Bucks last season. Does have 6 rebounds and 5 assists tho. – 8:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
We all thought the Celtics needed big bounce-back games from Al Horford and Jayson Tatum.
They’re 0-8 combined to start Game 6.
Celtics lead 44-28, mid-2nd. – 8:26 PM
We all thought the Celtics needed big bounce-back games from Al Horford and Jayson Tatum.
They’re 0-8 combined to start Game 6.
Celtics lead 44-28, mid-2nd. – 8:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
29-16 run and the #Celtics are up 16 (44-28). Jayson Tatum has 1 point, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.
#76ers – 8:25 PM
29-16 run and the #Celtics are up 16 (44-28). Jayson Tatum has 1 point, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.
#76ers – 8:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
76ers fans are booing after a few good defense to transition plays for Celtics to go up 44-28. Boston is nailing every part of the gameplan tonight, with even Tatum sniffing out the corner exchange action with Tucker. Besides some Harden blow bys, Boston’s defense looks great. – 8:25 PM
76ers fans are booing after a few good defense to transition plays for Celtics to go up 44-28. Boston is nailing every part of the gameplan tonight, with even Tatum sniffing out the corner exchange action with Tucker. Besides some Harden blow bys, Boston’s defense looks great. – 8:25 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Smart and Brogdon a combined 8 for 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from three.
That’s how you get a 16-point lead when Tatum is 0 for 6. – 8:25 PM
Smart and Brogdon a combined 8 for 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from three.
That’s how you get a 16-point lead when Tatum is 0 for 6. – 8:25 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
44-28 Celtics lead – this is a 21-8 run. Sixers are shooting 28.6% from the field. Jayson Tatum is 0-6, but on the flip side, Joel Embiid is 1-7 and James Harden is 2-8. – 8:25 PM
44-28 Celtics lead – this is a 21-8 run. Sixers are shooting 28.6% from the field. Jayson Tatum is 0-6, but on the flip side, Joel Embiid is 1-7 and James Harden is 2-8. – 8:25 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Celtics leading by 16 with Tatum doing nothing (offensively) is wild. Boston’s defense has been sharp early. – 8:25 PM
Celtics leading by 16 with Tatum doing nothing (offensively) is wild. Boston’s defense has been sharp early. – 8:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It’s 42-28 Boston and Jayson Tatum has been their worst player so far – 8:23 PM
It’s 42-28 Boston and Jayson Tatum has been their worst player so far – 8:23 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Fwiw I asked Tatum on Tuesday if his wrist or any other physical problem was limiting his shooting
He categorically dismissed that theory – 8:18 PM
Fwiw I asked Tatum on Tuesday if his wrist or any other physical problem was limiting his shooting
He categorically dismissed that theory – 8:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Third straight game where Tatum didn’t make a field goal. 0/5 FG in all of them. Landed threes to Smart & White, and hit Rob for 2 alley-oops though. – 8:17 PM
Third straight game where Tatum didn’t make a field goal. 0/5 FG in all of them. Landed threes to Smart & White, and hit Rob for 2 alley-oops though. – 8:17 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Good defensive start for the Celtics. Sixers shot 21.4% inside the arc in the 1st quarter. 29-22 lead even with Jayson Tatum starting 0-5 from the field. – 8:15 PM
Good defensive start for the Celtics. Sixers shot 21.4% inside the arc in the 1st quarter. 29-22 lead even with Jayson Tatum starting 0-5 from the field. – 8:15 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum’s last 19 1st quarter shots…
…he’s missed them all.
0-5 tonight, but the Celtics lead 29-22 after 1. – 8:15 PM
Jayson Tatum’s last 19 1st quarter shots…
…he’s missed them all.
0-5 tonight, but the Celtics lead 29-22 after 1. – 8:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics get a lift from Malcolm Brogdon, lead #76ers 29-22 after 1Q. Brogdon 11, Smart 6, RWilliams 4, Tatum 1 (0-5 FG); Maxey 8, Embiid 6, Harden 0. – 8:14 PM
#Celtics get a lift from Malcolm Brogdon, lead #76ers 29-22 after 1Q. Brogdon 11, Smart 6, RWilliams 4, Tatum 1 (0-5 FG); Maxey 8, Embiid 6, Harden 0. – 8:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics just shot 6-9 from deep in Q1
Not sustainable, need to get Tatum going – 8:14 PM
Celtics just shot 6-9 from deep in Q1
Not sustainable, need to get Tatum going – 8:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum opens up 0-5 but it doesn’t matter so much because Malcolm Brogdon has 11 off the bench and Boston opens 6-9 from 3 to take a 7 point lead after 1 – 8:14 PM
Tatum opens up 0-5 but it doesn’t matter so much because Malcolm Brogdon has 11 off the bench and Boston opens 6-9 from 3 to take a 7 point lead after 1 – 8:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum has been very useful overall (4 rebounds, 4 assists) but another 0-of-5 shooting start for him. – 8:11 PM
Jayson Tatum has been very useful overall (4 rebounds, 4 assists) but another 0-of-5 shooting start for him. – 8:11 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum came into tonight’s game shooting 25% from 3 in the first quarter this postseason
He’s 0-1 from deep so far and 0-5 overall – 8:08 PM
Tatum came into tonight’s game shooting 25% from 3 in the first quarter this postseason
He’s 0-1 from deep so far and 0-5 overall – 8:08 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum has now missed his last 19 first-quarter shots.
0-for-5 with multiple missed layups to start Game 6. – 8:07 PM
Jayson Tatum has now missed his last 19 first-quarter shots.
0-for-5 with multiple missed layups to start Game 6. – 8:07 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum with an 0 for 5 start for the third consecutive game. – 8:06 PM
Tatum with an 0 for 5 start for the third consecutive game. – 8:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum in the 1st quarter of Boston’s last two games:
– 2 PTS, 0-10 FG
Jaylen Brown’s last two 1st quarters:
– 21 PTS, 9-13 FG pic.twitter.com/7UPtChXxbR – 6:54 PM
Jayson Tatum in the 1st quarter of Boston’s last two games:
– 2 PTS, 0-10 FG
Jaylen Brown’s last two 1st quarters:
– 21 PTS, 9-13 FG pic.twitter.com/7UPtChXxbR – 6:54 PM
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
Tatum and the C’s at Philly. Gonna be electric. Join @CoryAlexanderVA and myself for the national broadcast @ESPNRadio Is Boston done? Or do they break Sixers hearts and force game 7? pic.twitter.com/Rv5MjHRH3A – 6:12 PM
Tatum and the C’s at Philly. Gonna be electric. Join @CoryAlexanderVA and myself for the national broadcast @ESPNRadio Is Boston done? Or do they break Sixers hearts and force game 7? pic.twitter.com/Rv5MjHRH3A – 6:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum getting ready for Game 6 pic.twitter.com/M8hcPA2b0k – 6:05 PM
Jayson Tatum getting ready for Game 6 pic.twitter.com/M8hcPA2b0k – 6:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most total points scored in the playoffs since the start of the 2022 postseason:
1. Stephen Curry (966)
2. Jayson Tatum (911)
3. Jaylen Brown (832)
4. Jimmy Butler (753)
5. Jalen Brunson (653) – 5:24 PM
Most total points scored in the playoffs since the start of the 2022 postseason:
1. Stephen Curry (966)
2. Jayson Tatum (911)
3. Jaylen Brown (832)
4. Jimmy Butler (753)
5. Jalen Brunson (653) – 5:24 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Jalen Green averaged a shade under 14 drives per game post-ASB. The Rockets didn’t run a ton of guard-guard sets last season but Udoka’s Celtics did, oftentimes with one of Tatum/Brown as one of the ball handlers.
Could we see more of this next season?
theathletic.com/4502866/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/4Eg9ejUeHt – 4:30 PM
Jalen Green averaged a shade under 14 drives per game post-ASB. The Rockets didn’t run a ton of guard-guard sets last season but Udoka’s Celtics did, oftentimes with one of Tatum/Brown as one of the ball handlers.
Could we see more of this next season?
theathletic.com/4502866/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/4Eg9ejUeHt – 4:30 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
One year ago in Milwaukee, Jayson Tatum went for 46 points to help Boston force a Game 7 in the East semis.
Can he do it again in Philadelphia? Over at @DKSportsbook they’ve got Tatum at +210 for 35+ points. #DKPartner.
A look at last year’s Game 6 outburst 🔽 pic.twitter.com/tdTt6QVHkz – 4:21 PM
One year ago in Milwaukee, Jayson Tatum went for 46 points to help Boston force a Game 7 in the East semis.
Can he do it again in Philadelphia? Over at @DKSportsbook they’ve got Tatum at +210 for 35+ points. #DKPartner.
A look at last year’s Game 6 outburst 🔽 pic.twitter.com/tdTt6QVHkz – 4:21 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The voter who left Nikola Jokic off his MVP ballot entirely?
ESPN’s Mark Jackson.
His ballot: 1) Embiid, 2) Giannis, 3) Tatum, 4) SGA, 5) Mitchell – 4:05 PM
The voter who left Nikola Jokic off his MVP ballot entirely?
ESPN’s Mark Jackson.
His ballot: 1) Embiid, 2) Giannis, 3) Tatum, 4) SGA, 5) Mitchell – 4:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ STL and 10+ BLK this playoffs:
— Draymond Green
— Andrew Wiggins
— Jayson Tatum
— Al Horford
— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/wkboiMiUgA – 3:55 PM
Players with 10+ STL and 10+ BLK this playoffs:
— Draymond Green
— Andrew Wiggins
— Jayson Tatum
— Al Horford
— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/wkboiMiUgA – 3:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia from Philly — On WED, Jaylen Brown made the All-NBA team. On THU, #Celtics face a stunning 2R elimination…
Boston can & should lock in its core of Brown & Tatum long-term with super max deals, but how long will that keep its window open? clnsmedia.com/crucial-jaylen… – 3:15 PM
NEW @CLNSMedia from Philly — On WED, Jaylen Brown made the All-NBA team. On THU, #Celtics face a stunning 2R elimination…
Boston can & should lock in its core of Brown & Tatum long-term with super max deals, but how long will that keep its window open? clnsmedia.com/crucial-jaylen… – 3:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 6 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/rg79UXhjyz – 1:22 PM
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 6 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/rg79UXhjyz – 1:22 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s Jayson Tatum going for 46 & 9 in a must-win Game 6 on the road during last year’s ECSF pic.twitter.com/AxE3nYgySS – 11:42 AM
Here’s Jayson Tatum going for 46 & 9 in a must-win Game 6 on the road during last year’s ECSF pic.twitter.com/AxE3nYgySS – 11:42 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Whether Grant’s consistency, a defensive mettle, or connectivity between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Celtics are missing key ingredients from last year with season now on line. Is it too late to find an identity? celticsblog.com/2023/5/11/2371… pic.twitter.com/3IR8leNhbR – 10:59 AM
Whether Grant’s consistency, a defensive mettle, or connectivity between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Celtics are missing key ingredients from last year with season now on line. Is it too late to find an identity? celticsblog.com/2023/5/11/2371… pic.twitter.com/3IR8leNhbR – 10:59 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
En route to #76ers shootaround. No #Celtics availability this morning, so no need for Tatum to “say the same s*** again.”
clnsmedia.com/little-introsp… – 10:48 AM
En route to #76ers shootaround. No #Celtics availability this morning, so no need for Tatum to “say the same s*** again.”
clnsmedia.com/little-introsp… – 10:48 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking Embiid trending up, Harden finding his groove on drives, Tatum finally shooting, the Nuggets killing the Suns on cuts and rolls, KD’s jumper, Ayton struggling, and more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 10:38 AM
New NBA Matchups!
Talking Embiid trending up, Harden finding his groove on drives, Tatum finally shooting, the Nuggets killing the Suns on cuts and rolls, KD’s jumper, Ayton struggling, and more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 10:38 AM
More on this storyline
Brian Robb: Jayson Tatum in fourth quarter: 16 points, 4/8 FG, 4/5 3pt -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 11, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 All-NBA teams: 1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo 2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown 3rd: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 10, 2023
NBA Communications: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team Complete voting results available here: bit.ly/42FZADj -via Twitter / May 10, 2023