Karl-Anthony Towns on if Timberwolves season was a failure: Yes

Karl-Anthony Towns on if Timberwolves season was a failure: Yes

Main Rumors

Karl-Anthony Towns on if Timberwolves season was a failure: Yes

May 11, 2023- by

By |

Karl-Anthony Towns on if the Timberwolves season was a failure: Yes. I only say that because we made all these big trades to succeed in the playoffs and the fact we didn’t make it out of the first round is a failure for us because we want to win a championship, we want to have a chance.
Source: YouTube

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Jaden McDaniels not making an All-Defensive Team is criminal. – 8:52 PM

More on this storyline

Main Rumors

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home