Karl-Anthony Towns on if Timberwolves season was a failure: Yes

Karl-Anthony Towns on if the Timberwolves season was a failure: Yes. I only say that because we made all these big trades to succeed in the playoffs and the fact we didn’t make it out of the first round is a failure for us because we want to win a championship, we want to have a chance.
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Jaden McDaniels not making an All-Defensive Team is criminal. – 8:52 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on Wolves trading for Rudy Gobert: It was definitely something I wasn’t ready for. I remember being in London and then getting that call so I didn’t actually have any idea that was happening. -via YouTube / May 11, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns: I was told [about the trade] by social media like everybody else. I ain’t played with someone else of the talent Rudy Gobert has so I was kind of thrown off because I was also the 5. So it made me have to move to the 4, so it kind of changed how my offseason was going to be approached. -via YouTube / May 11, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns: I didn’t ever know I was not going to be the Timberwolves’ 5 again so it kind of was different but I made the most of it. It was a challenge I don’t think a lot of us suspected me to succeed at. Until I got hurt, I felt I was playing really well, I was playing some of the best basketball of my career but I got hurt, came back and I felt like I picked up where I left off, the season just didn’t go the way we wanted. -via YouTube / May 11, 2023