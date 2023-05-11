Karl-Anthony Towns on Wolves trading for Rudy Gobert: It was definitely something I wasn’t ready for. I remember being in London and then getting that call so I didn’t actually have any idea that was happening.
Jaden McDaniels not making an All-Defensive Team is criminal. – 8:52 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns: I was told [about the trade] by social media like everybody else. I ain’t played with someone else of the talent Rudy Gobert has so I was kind of thrown off because I was also the 5. So it made me have to move to the 4, so it kind of changed how my offseason was going to be approached. -via YouTube / May 11, 2023
Dane Moore: Asked Rudy Gobert how he assessed the team’s defense overall for the series. He said he liked how they competed. But he also said he struggled to know what was and was not a foul in the series. He gave a big long answer on that. Here’s the whole thing… pic.twitter.com/UACDAJF6iC -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 26, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Chris Finch on the offense with KAT and Rudy: “I’ve got to do a better job of trying to figure out an offense that works around these guys a little bit more effortlessly.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / April 26, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns: I didn’t ever know I was not going to be the Timberwolves’ 5 again so it kind of was different but I made the most of it. It was a challenge I don’t think a lot of us suspected me to succeed at. Until I got hurt, I felt I was playing really well, I was playing some of the best basketball of my career but I got hurt, came back and I felt like I picked up where I left off, the season just didn’t go the way we wanted. -via YouTube / May 11, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns on if the Timberwolves season was a failure: Yes. I only say that because we made all these big trades to succeed in the playoffs and the fact we didn’t make it out of the first round is a failure for us because we want to win a championship, we want to have a chance. -via YouTube / May 11, 2023