Karl-Anthony Towns on Wolves trading for Rudy Gobert: It was definitely something I wasn't ready for

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Jaden McDaniels not making an All-Defensive Team is criminal. – 8:52 PM

Dane Moore: Asked Rudy Gobert how he assessed the team’s defense overall for the series. He said he liked how they competed. But he also said he struggled to know what was and was not a foul in the series. He gave a big long answer on that. Here’s the whole thing… pic.twitter.com/UACDAJF6iC -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 26, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns on if the Timberwolves season was a failure: Yes. I only say that because we made all these big trades to succeed in the playoffs and the fact we didn’t make it out of the first round is a failure for us because we want to win a championship, we want to have a chance. -via YouTube / May 11, 2023

