LeBron James on Steve Kerr’s flopping allegations: 'That's just not us'

Ben Golliver: Lakers’ LeBron James on Steve Kerr’s flopping allegations: “We’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities. That’s just not us. It’s actually never been any team I’ve played on in my 20 years.” pic.twitter.com/F4fsfufBiE
Source: Twitter @BenGolliver
Source: Twitter @BenGolliver
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry is a step closer to getting revenge for the LeBron James-led 3-1 comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals
by @Bill Reiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:31 AM
Stephen Curry is a step closer to getting revenge for the LeBron James-led 3-1 comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals
by @Bill Reiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:31 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James on Steve Kerr’s flopping allegations: “We’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities. That’s just not us. It’s actually never been any team I’ve played on in my 20 years.” pic.twitter.com/F4fsfufBiE – 1:22 AM
Lakers’ LeBron James on Steve Kerr’s flopping allegations: “We’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities. That’s just not us. It’s actually never been any team I’ve played on in my 20 years.” pic.twitter.com/F4fsfufBiE – 1:22 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron asked if Kerr’s comments after Game 4 were impactful in low FTA’s: “Our game is to attack the paint. We don’t mind the contact. We’re not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities … The game is always won in between the 4 lines; we need to be better.” – 1:16 AM
LeBron asked if Kerr’s comments after Game 4 were impactful in low FTA’s: “Our game is to attack the paint. We don’t mind the contact. We’re not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities … The game is always won in between the 4 lines; we need to be better.” – 1:16 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on his level of concern about AD:
“I didn’t see the (elbow from Looney), I just saw the aftermath. The medical team said he’s doing better, so that’s what matters the most.” – 1:12 AM
LeBron on his level of concern about AD:
“I didn’t see the (elbow from Looney), I just saw the aftermath. The medical team said he’s doing better, so that’s what matters the most.” – 1:12 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr calls Wiggins’ game tonight his best since he returned from his two-month absence. – 12:53 AM
Steve Kerr calls Wiggins’ game tonight his best since he returned from his two-month absence. – 12:53 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green, who had 20 points tonight. “When he’s aggressive like that, looking to attack, it definitely adds another dimension to our team. I loved his approach to the game, he was aggressive right from the start.” – 12:52 AM
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green, who had 20 points tonight. “When he’s aggressive like that, looking to attack, it definitely adds another dimension to our team. I loved his approach to the game, he was aggressive right from the start.” – 12:52 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The Warriors under Steve Kerr have never lost a playoff series to a Western conference opponent. 19-0. – 12:47 AM
The Warriors under Steve Kerr have never lost a playoff series to a Western conference opponent. 19-0. – 12:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 60+ playoff double-doubles:
— LeBron James
— Draymond Green
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/JCMTeaNBze – 12:30 AM
Active players with 60+ playoff double-doubles:
— LeBron James
— Draymond Green
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/JCMTeaNBze – 12:30 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins + Draymond Green: 45 points, 17-of-29 shooting
LeBron James + Anthony Davis: 48 points, 19-of-35 shooting – 12:27 AM
Andrew Wiggins + Draymond Green: 45 points, 17-of-29 shooting
LeBron James + Anthony Davis: 48 points, 19-of-35 shooting – 12:27 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Ham pulls LeBron after 39 minutes. Davis was already out due to injury. – 12:26 AM
Ham pulls LeBron after 39 minutes. Davis was already out due to injury. – 12:26 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
White flag waved. LeBron out after 39 minutes. Warriors up 14.
And we will see you Friday night – 12:25 AM
White flag waved. LeBron out after 39 minutes. Warriors up 14.
And we will see you Friday night – 12:25 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looney has inadvertently injured both LeBron and AD tonight. LeBron came down on his foot for a left ankle inversion after his layup late in the 3rd, then Looney got AD with the elbow early in the 4th. – 12:21 AM
Looney has inadvertently injured both LeBron and AD tonight. LeBron came down on his foot for a left ankle inversion after his layup late in the 3rd, then Looney got AD with the elbow early in the 4th. – 12:21 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron may have tweaked an ankle. AD is being evaluated after getting hit in the face… AK pic.twitter.com/y6teqOUnPw – 12:21 AM
LeBron may have tweaked an ankle. AD is being evaluated after getting hit in the face… AK pic.twitter.com/y6teqOUnPw – 12:21 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors lost a Game 4 Monday night where they couldn’t take advantage of the LeBron James off minutes (outscored by 11 in 5:03 with James on bench)
Now we’re going to see if Golden State takes advantage of Anthony Davis off the floor in the 4th quarter of Game 5 – 12:18 AM
Warriors lost a Game 4 Monday night where they couldn’t take advantage of the LeBron James off minutes (outscored by 11 in 5:03 with James on bench)
Now we’re going to see if Golden State takes advantage of Anthony Davis off the floor in the 4th quarter of Game 5 – 12:18 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
How is the “LeBron James of Feet” not traveling with the team???!!! AK – 12:11 AM
How is the “LeBron James of Feet” not traveling with the team???!!! AK – 12:11 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
for those curious about LeBron’s foot, the trainers havent looked at it nor has he had them come over during either of these timeouts via the TNT Overtime huddle cam. – 12:07 AM
for those curious about LeBron’s foot, the trainers havent looked at it nor has he had them come over during either of these timeouts via the TNT Overtime huddle cam. – 12:07 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron’s moving really awkwardly after landing funny on that late third quarter layup. Hasn’t looked the same since. AK – 12:05 AM
LeBron’s moving really awkwardly after landing funny on that late third quarter layup. Hasn’t looked the same since. AK – 12:05 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
4th Q lineups. Lakers: LeBron, Russell, Walker IV, Schroder, Rui. Warriors: Steph, GP, Donte, Wiggins, Draymond – 11:59 PM
4th Q lineups. Lakers: LeBron, Russell, Walker IV, Schroder, Rui. Warriors: Steph, GP, Donte, Wiggins, Draymond – 11:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers tied the 3rd Q with GSW, still trail by 11 heading into the 4th Q. Something to monitor: LeBron appeared to tweak his left foot/ankle late in the quarter. – 11:57 PM
The Lakers tied the 3rd Q with GSW, still trail by 11 heading into the 4th Q. Something to monitor: LeBron appeared to tweak his left foot/ankle late in the quarter. – 11:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Warriors 93, Lakers 82
Anthony Davis and LeBron James each have 21 points. Dennis Schroder has 14 points. Austin Reaves has 10 points and 6 rebounds. The Warriors are winning points in the paint, 2nd-chance points and fast-break points. – 11:56 PM
Third quarter: Warriors 93, Lakers 82
Anthony Davis and LeBron James each have 21 points. Dennis Schroder has 14 points. Austin Reaves has 10 points and 6 rebounds. The Warriors are winning points in the paint, 2nd-chance points and fast-break points. – 11:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 93-82 to Warriors end of third. AD and LeBron James lead Lakers with 21 points each. Andrew Wiggins has 20 for Warriors – 11:55 PM
Lakers down 93-82 to Warriors end of third. AD and LeBron James lead Lakers with 21 points each. Andrew Wiggins has 20 for Warriors – 11:55 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It’s the Lakers now breathing a sigh of relief after 3. Weathered an 18-point deficit to bring it back to 11, 93-82. LeBron at 30 mins, AD 29. – 11:55 PM
It’s the Lakers now breathing a sigh of relief after 3. Weathered an 18-point deficit to bring it back to 11, 93-82. LeBron at 30 mins, AD 29. – 11:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins/Draymond
38 on 14-23 FGs, 11 rebs, 6 asts
LeBron/Davis
39 on 15-27 FGs, 12 rebs, 4 asts – 11:45 PM
Wiggins/Draymond
38 on 14-23 FGs, 11 rebs, 6 asts
LeBron/Davis
39 on 15-27 FGs, 12 rebs, 4 asts – 11:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Back to the 3 guards, Moody and Looney. This unit was really bad on defense in the first half. Wiggins is out though with LeBron sitting. – 11:41 PM
Back to the 3 guards, Moody and Looney. This unit was really bad on defense in the first half. Wiggins is out though with LeBron sitting. – 11:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A brutal final 53 seconds of the 2nd Q for LAL:
– LeBron missed 7-footer (woulda cut lead to 3)
– LAL don’t clear defensive board, resulting in Klay Thompson 3
– Davis turnover
– Steph 3 at the buzzer
Warriors lead 70-59. – 11:12 PM
A brutal final 53 seconds of the 2nd Q for LAL:
– LeBron missed 7-footer (woulda cut lead to 3)
– LAL don’t clear defensive board, resulting in Klay Thompson 3
– Davis turnover
– Steph 3 at the buzzer
Warriors lead 70-59. – 11:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry ends the first half by making a buzzer-beating 3 to put the Warriors up, 70-59. The Warriors have made 11 3-pointers. But both AD (18 points) and LeBron (17 points) are hot at the same time. – 11:12 PM
Steph Curry ends the first half by making a buzzer-beating 3 to put the Warriors up, 70-59. The Warriors have made 11 3-pointers. But both AD (18 points) and LeBron (17 points) are hot at the same time. – 11:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
That first half was probably the best LeBron has looked physically all postseason. – 11:11 PM
That first half was probably the best LeBron has looked physically all postseason. – 11:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Warriors 70, Lakers 59
Steph Curry’s buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half is good. Anthony Davis has 18 points (8-12 FGs). LeBron James has 16 (three 3s). Dennis Schroder has 11 points. Austin Reaves has 7 points and 6 rebounds. The Warriors have made 11 3s. – 11:11 PM
Halftime: Warriors 70, Lakers 59
Steph Curry’s buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half is good. Anthony Davis has 18 points (8-12 FGs). LeBron James has 16 (three 3s). Dennis Schroder has 11 points. Austin Reaves has 7 points and 6 rebounds. The Warriors have made 11 3s. – 11:11 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Steph Curry nailed 3 at buzzer to give Warriors 70-59 lead over Lakers at the half. AD had 18 points and LeBron James 17 for Lakers. – 11:10 PM
Steph Curry nailed 3 at buzzer to give Warriors 70-59 lead over Lakers at the half. AD had 18 points and LeBron James 17 for Lakers. – 11:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Curry was due there, triple at the buzzer gives Warriors a 70-59 halftime lead. And you can see Curry breathe a sigh of relief. He’s got 12. Wiggins, 16, Green 14.
AD with 18, LeBron with 17 – 11:10 PM
Curry was due there, triple at the buzzer gives Warriors a 70-59 halftime lead. And you can see Curry breathe a sigh of relief. He’s got 12. Wiggins, 16, Green 14.
AD with 18, LeBron with 17 – 11:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron and AD have both gone for 25+ points in the same game just once these playoffs — Game 3 against Memphis. It’s looking like it could happen again tonight. Davis has 18 pts on 8-of-12 shooting; James has 17 pts on 5-of-9 shooting.
But the Lakers trail 70-59 at the half. – 11:10 PM
LeBron and AD have both gone for 25+ points in the same game just once these playoffs — Game 3 against Memphis. It’s looking like it could happen again tonight. Davis has 18 pts on 8-of-12 shooting; James has 17 pts on 5-of-9 shooting.
But the Lakers trail 70-59 at the half. – 11:10 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Halftime minutes watch for the old heads:
LeBron 21
Davis 19
Curry 20
Klay 20
Green 15 – 11:10 PM
Halftime minutes watch for the old heads:
LeBron 21
Davis 19
Curry 20
Klay 20
Green 15 – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron entered this game shooting a career playoff low from 3, at 16 for 70 (22.9%), but he’s 3 for 4 in the first half here.
He also entered the game 2nd in the playoffs from 2-point range at 61.7%. – 10:57 PM
LeBron entered this game shooting a career playoff low from 3, at 16 for 70 (22.9%), but he’s 3 for 4 in the first half here.
He also entered the game 2nd in the playoffs from 2-point range at 61.7%. – 10:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I think the craziest thing that can be said about lebron in this series is….I don’t think he’s dunked? – 10:57 PM
I think the craziest thing that can be said about lebron in this series is….I don’t think he’s dunked? – 10:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins took a shot to the face from Bron, but I’m not sure why he’s guarding him out so high – 10:51 PM
Wiggins took a shot to the face from Bron, but I’m not sure why he’s guarding him out so high – 10:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wiggins got popped in the face in broad daylight by LeBron, but he drives off without a ticket – 10:51 PM
Wiggins got popped in the face in broad daylight by LeBron, but he drives off without a ticket – 10:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers were plus 5 in the non-AD minutes, keyed by a pair of 3’s, plus 2 FT’s from LeBron.
They lead 41-40. – 10:47 PM
Lakers were plus 5 in the non-AD minutes, keyed by a pair of 3’s, plus 2 FT’s from LeBron.
They lead 41-40. – 10:47 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins is going under the screen when LeBron tries to get Steph to switch onto him. Warriors are, smartly, conceding the 3 to LeBron if he wants to take it before Wiggins gets there – 10:25 PM
Wiggins is going under the screen when LeBron tries to get Steph to switch onto him. Warriors are, smartly, conceding the 3 to LeBron if he wants to take it before Wiggins gets there – 10:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a best-case scenario first possession for the Lakers, as Davis draws PF No. 1 on Draymond Green. Green was aggressive with AD in Game 4, but avoided foul trouble.
Neither AD nor LeBron settled for a jumper, as AD attacked inside. – 10:12 PM
It’s a best-case scenario first possession for the Lakers, as Davis draws PF No. 1 on Draymond Green. Green was aggressive with AD in Game 4, but avoided foul trouble.
Neither AD nor LeBron settled for a jumper, as AD attacked inside. – 10:12 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Golden State.
Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:25 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Golden State.
Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I wonder if voters knowing games played having a minimum in years to come based on the new CBA played a factor in them thinking “Hey, this is the last time I can make this exception!” for guys like LeBron who played 55 games for example. – 8:53 PM
I wonder if voters knowing games played having a minimum in years to come based on the new CBA played a factor in them thinking “Hey, this is the last time I can make this exception!” for guys like LeBron who played 55 games for example. – 8:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham says it’s “amazing” that LeBron James made the all-NBA third team at 38 years old and he should’ve been named to the first team for excelling at his age. – 8:38 PM
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham says it’s “amazing” that LeBron James made the all-NBA third team at 38 years old and he should’ve been named to the first team for excelling at his age. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said they “for sure” could’ve gone to the Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry high screen game more in the second half of Game 4 after Lakers put Anthony Davis on Wiggins, but “part of the thinking is that Steph and Draymond are our bread and butter.”
Full answer pic.twitter.com/9EVD8ml198 – 8:27 PM
Steve Kerr said they “for sure” could’ve gone to the Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry high screen game more in the second half of Game 4 after Lakers put Anthony Davis on Wiggins, but “part of the thinking is that Steph and Draymond are our bread and butter.”
Full answer pic.twitter.com/9EVD8ml198 – 8:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I love all the former players that are analysts. I was one and I was always right,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joked. – 8:24 PM
“I love all the former players that are analysts. I was one and I was always right,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joked. – 8:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry making his ninth All-NBA team: “He’s Steph Curry. It’s just another Wednesday.” – 8:17 PM
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry making his ninth All-NBA team: “He’s Steph Curry. It’s just another Wednesday.” – 8:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on Steph’s All-NBA second team selection: “It’s just another Wednesday.” – 8:17 PM
Steve Kerr on Steph’s All-NBA second team selection: “It’s just another Wednesday.” – 8:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: NBA MVP Joel Embiid headlines the NBA’s All-NBA first team, while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum qualify for supermax extensions and LeBron James makes it for a record 19th time: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:58 PM
New ESPN story: NBA MVP Joel Embiid headlines the NBA’s All-NBA first team, while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum qualify for supermax extensions and LeBron James makes it for a record 19th time: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
All-NBA Teams announced: Joel Embiid leads First Team, LeBron James earns surprising Third Team nod
cbssports.com/nba/news/all-n… – 7:41 PM
All-NBA Teams announced: Joel Embiid leads First Team, LeBron James earns surprising Third Team nod
cbssports.com/nba/news/all-n… – 7:41 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler joined Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as the only players in Heat franchise history with 3+ All-NBA selections 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7klEBDTyjz – 7:34 PM
Jimmy Butler joined Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as the only players in Heat franchise history with 3+ All-NBA selections 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7klEBDTyjz – 7:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has made one of the All-NBA teams in 19 straight seasons, an NBA record pic.twitter.com/qKiIKBzKSc – 7:30 PM
LeBron James has made one of the All-NBA teams in 19 straight seasons, an NBA record pic.twitter.com/qKiIKBzKSc – 7:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James just made his 19th All-NBA Team.
LeBron James is 38 years old.
LeBron James has been an All-NBA player for HALF OF HIS LIFE! – 7:26 PM
LeBron James just made his 19th All-NBA Team.
LeBron James is 38 years old.
LeBron James has been an All-NBA player for HALF OF HIS LIFE! – 7:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen received the most votes (49) of any forward not to be named to the All-NBA team. He wasn’t particularly close to LeBron James though who made the third team with the fewest votes among forwards at 81. Markkanen received 6 second-team votes and 31 third-team. – 7:23 PM
Lauri Markkanen received the most votes (49) of any forward not to be named to the All-NBA team. He wasn’t particularly close to LeBron James though who made the third team with the fewest votes among forwards at 81. Markkanen received 6 second-team votes and 31 third-team. – 7:23 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron James makes All-NBA for the 18th year in a row. He has the most All-NBA selections in history. The only time he didn’t make it was his rookie season. – 7:23 PM
LeBron James makes All-NBA for the 18th year in a row. He has the most All-NBA selections in history. The only time he didn’t make it was his rookie season. – 7:23 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen received the most votes (49) of any player not to be named to the All-NBA team.
He wasn’t particularly close to LeBron James though who made the third team with the fewest votes among forwards at 81.
Markkanen received 6 second-team votes and 31 third-team. – 7:22 PM
Lauri Markkanen received the most votes (49) of any player not to be named to the All-NBA team.
He wasn’t particularly close to LeBron James though who made the third team with the fewest votes among forwards at 81.
Markkanen received 6 second-team votes and 31 third-team. – 7:22 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
That’s 19 All NBAs for LeBron. 13 1sts, 3 2nds & 3 3rds.
Kobe, Kareem and Duncan are tied for the 2nd most overall with 15.
Kobe has the 2nd most 1st Teams with 11.
This year’s 1st Team (Giannis, Luka, Tatum, SGA & Embiid) have 20 total COMBINED All NBAs. LeBron has 19 alone. – 7:15 PM
That’s 19 All NBAs for LeBron. 13 1sts, 3 2nds & 3 3rds.
Kobe, Kareem and Duncan are tied for the 2nd most overall with 15.
Kobe has the 2nd most 1st Teams with 11.
This year’s 1st Team (Giannis, Luka, Tatum, SGA & Embiid) have 20 total COMBINED All NBAs. LeBron has 19 alone. – 7:15 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
All-NBA takes:
A) Jaylen Brown is a forward
B) The MVP landed on All-NBA second team
C) LeBron is timeless
D) Light the Beam – 7:13 PM
All-NBA takes:
A) Jaylen Brown is a forward
B) The MVP landed on All-NBA second team
C) LeBron is timeless
D) Light the Beam – 7:13 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
5 out of the 15 players named All-NBA would not have been eligible under the new CBA that starts in July:
Giannis
Steph Curry
Jimmy Butler
Damian Lillard
LeBron James – 7:11 PM
5 out of the 15 players named All-NBA would not have been eligible under the new CBA that starts in July:
Giannis
Steph Curry
Jimmy Butler
Damian Lillard
LeBron James – 7:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Siakam finished ninth among forwards behind Giannis, Tatum, Brown, Butler, LeBron, Randle, Markkanen and Durant. – 7:10 PM
Siakam finished ninth among forwards behind Giannis, Tatum, Brown, Butler, LeBron, Randle, Markkanen and Durant. – 7:10 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
No All-NBA for Lauri Markkanen. He got six 2nd Team votes and 31 3rd Team votes. In the end, though, wasn’t all that close.
LeBron James had 81 total points for the final forward spot; Markkanen had 49. – 7:10 PM
No All-NBA for Lauri Markkanen. He got six 2nd Team votes and 31 3rd Team votes. In the end, though, wasn’t all that close.
LeBron James had 81 total points for the final forward spot; Markkanen had 49. – 7:10 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
2022-23 All-NBA teams:
First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum
Second Team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic
Third Team: De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius… – 7:08 PM
2022-23 All-NBA teams:
First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum
Second Team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic
Third Team: De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius… – 7:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The all-NBA results:
First team: Luka Doncic, SGA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid
Second team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic
Third team: De’Arron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis – 7:08 PM
The all-NBA results:
First team: Luka Doncic, SGA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid
Second team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic
Third team: De’Arron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis – 7:08 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 All-NBA teams
First: Luka, Shai, Giannis, Tatum, Embiid
Second: Curry, Mitchell, Jimmy, Brown, Jokic
Third: Lillard, Fox, LeBron, Randle, Sabonis – 7:07 PM
2023 All-NBA teams
First: Luka, Shai, Giannis, Tatum, Embiid
Second: Curry, Mitchell, Jimmy, Brown, Jokic
Third: Lillard, Fox, LeBron, Randle, Sabonis – 7:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron makes the cut for the All-NBA Third Team… No such luck for AD pic.twitter.com/Jhv5WQr2rb – 7:05 PM
LeBron makes the cut for the All-NBA Third Team… No such luck for AD pic.twitter.com/Jhv5WQr2rb – 7:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
No All-NBA selection for Lauri Markkanen. Julius Randle, LeBron, Jaylen Brown made it over him.
(I think that’s the wrong call statistically.) – 7:05 PM
No All-NBA selection for Lauri Markkanen. Julius Randle, LeBron, Jaylen Brown made it over him.
(I think that’s the wrong call statistically.) – 7:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-NBA selections all-time:
19 — LeBron James
[gap]
15 — Kareem, Kobe, Duncan pic.twitter.com/wFQCA8rXHR – 7:05 PM
Most All-NBA selections all-time:
19 — LeBron James
[gap]
15 — Kareem, Kobe, Duncan pic.twitter.com/wFQCA8rXHR – 7:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers forward LeBron James made third team All-NBA pic.twitter.com/Mu6Rij6Weg – 7:04 PM
Lakers forward LeBron James made third team All-NBA pic.twitter.com/Mu6Rij6Weg – 7:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 All-NBA teams:
1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo
2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown
3rd: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis – 7:04 PM
2022-23 All-NBA teams:
1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo
2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown
3rd: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis – 7:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steve Kerr doesn’t believe this is the end for the Warriors trio 👀 pic.twitter.com/zBkBYe2xvv – 4:37 PM
Steve Kerr doesn’t believe this is the end for the Warriors trio 👀 pic.twitter.com/zBkBYe2xvv – 4:37 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Ingram, Randle, KCP, Kuzma, B. Lopez, Hart, Caruso, Jordan Clarkson, @Lakers had a good core before @KingJames.
Clarkson tells me breaking up the band was good: “Best for all of us to just get away and grow up in different places.”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:59 PM
Ingram, Randle, KCP, Kuzma, B. Lopez, Hart, Caruso, Jordan Clarkson, @Lakers had a good core before @KingJames.
Clarkson tells me breaking up the band was good: “Best for all of us to just get away and grow up in different places.”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:59 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Eight years ago today, LeBron added to his buzzer-beater collection vs. the Bulls 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PgHTIm1WkP – 3:13 PM
Eight years ago today, LeBron added to his buzzer-beater collection vs. the Bulls 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PgHTIm1WkP – 3:13 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
There’s been a run on remakes in Hollywood…Your favorite sitcoms from 10 years ago get brought back for a reunion. It’s always fun and nostalgic. Not all are great TV tho. On todays ESPN Daily @MedcalfByESPN and I review Warriors-LeBron 5 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/esp… – 11:49 AM
There’s been a run on remakes in Hollywood…Your favorite sitcoms from 10 years ago get brought back for a reunion. It’s always fun and nostalgic. Not all are great TV tho. On todays ESPN Daily @MedcalfByESPN and I review Warriors-LeBron 5 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/esp… – 11:49 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins facing Lakers’ LeBron James in the playoffs, Wiggins dishes on what the matchup has meant to him since Cleveland traded him after LeBron’s return. Wiggins: “You can’t have any hard feelings toward anything.” @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3pv5I2t pic.twitter.com/Ts8Bygq9UF – 11:24 AM
With Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins facing Lakers’ LeBron James in the playoffs, Wiggins dishes on what the matchup has meant to him since Cleveland traded him after LeBron’s return. Wiggins: “You can’t have any hard feelings toward anything.” @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3pv5I2t pic.twitter.com/Ts8Bygq9UF – 11:24 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: The real blame in Boston, Nuggets inch closer, Mahomes case for cash, What Decel w/@DecelCBS, @TheJetOnTNT, Buy/Sell, LeBron’s insane run, ghosts in hotels, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy 158
@CBSSportsRadio
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:40 AM
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: The real blame in Boston, Nuggets inch closer, Mahomes case for cash, What Decel w/@DecelCBS, @TheJetOnTNT, Buy/Sell, LeBron’s insane run, ghosts in hotels, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy 158
@CBSSportsRadio
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:40 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
You remember this, about LeBron James opening a Starbucks? In the same building is an old cabaret, and if you’re from Akron or Cleveland, you remember Frankie Scinta. He’ll be on stage there June 16th and 17th theathletic.com/4362200/2023/0… – 8:44 AM
You remember this, about LeBron James opening a Starbucks? In the same building is an old cabaret, and if you’re from Akron or Cleveland, you remember Frankie Scinta. He’ll be on stage there June 16th and 17th theathletic.com/4362200/2023/0… – 8:44 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Charles Barkley: “We’re so blessed to have guys like (Jokic), Giannis, Steph, LeBron, guys like that who are the face of our league. Book.” pic.twitter.com/mDPti45QXZ – 5:10 AM
Charles Barkley: “We’re so blessed to have guys like (Jokic), Giannis, Steph, LeBron, guys like that who are the face of our league. Book.” pic.twitter.com/mDPti45QXZ – 5:10 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Charles Barkley: “We’re so blessed to have guys like (Jokic), Giannis, Steph, LeBron, guys like that who are the face of our league.” pic.twitter.com/u3JNEhks3f – 5:10 AM
Charles Barkley: “We’re so blessed to have guys like (Jokic), Giannis, Steph, LeBron, guys like that who are the face of our league.” pic.twitter.com/u3JNEhks3f – 5:10 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Three players in NBA history have recorded at least 29 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, and 2 blocks in a playoff game: Oscar Robertson, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. They’ve all done it three times each. – 2:13 AM
Three players in NBA history have recorded at least 29 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, and 2 blocks in a playoff game: Oscar Robertson, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. They’ve all done it three times each. – 2:13 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Steve Kerr if Steph Curry or Draymond Green has addressed the Warriors on what it’s like being down 3-1 in a series
“Yes, but I’m not going to share.” – 6:16 PM
Asked Steve Kerr if Steph Curry or Draymond Green has addressed the Warriors on what it’s like being down 3-1 in a series
“Yes, but I’m not going to share.” – 6:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green should have been First Team All-Defensive – 6:00 PM
Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green should have been First Team All-Defensive – 6:00 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I think my favorite thing happening on Twitter right now is seeing that guy that hates Steve Kerr and seems to have no memory beyond this season as he says Kerr can’t win in the playoffs and a bunch of other nonsensical whining. – 9:38 AM
I think my favorite thing happening on Twitter right now is seeing that guy that hates Steve Kerr and seems to have no memory beyond this season as he says Kerr can’t win in the playoffs and a bunch of other nonsensical whining. – 9:38 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors vs. Lakers: Steve Kerr deserves brunt of blame for Golden State’s 3-1 hole
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 9:01 AM
Warriors vs. Lakers: Steve Kerr deserves brunt of blame for Golden State’s 3-1 hole
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 9:01 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Steve Kerr on the Lakers: “They are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship, they understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded.” pic.twitter.com/X4CakxfNIx – 7:04 AM
Steve Kerr on the Lakers: “They are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship, they understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded.” pic.twitter.com/X4CakxfNIx – 7:04 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Watch Steve Kerr the entire time. He truly can’t believe this shot pic.twitter.com/UOv3ZjrM9B – 2:44 AM
Watch Steve Kerr the entire time. He truly can’t believe this shot pic.twitter.com/UOv3ZjrM9B – 2:44 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Steve Kerr and the Warriors watching Draymond’s final possession turnover tomorrow:
pic.twitter.com/GELfj3T2km – 1:42 AM
Steve Kerr and the Warriors watching Draymond’s final possession turnover tomorrow:
pic.twitter.com/GELfj3T2km – 1:42 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The most interesting quote out of postgame so far, from Steve Kerr: : “The Lakers are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship. They understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded. I’ll have to see the replays. Maybe I’m wrong.” – 1:26 AM
The most interesting quote out of postgame so far, from Steve Kerr: : “The Lakers are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship. They understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded. I’ll have to see the replays. Maybe I’m wrong.” – 1:26 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr after Game 4 loss to the Lakers: “The fourth [quarter] was about [Lonnie] Walker and we had three or four illegal screens called. That was disappointing. … [The Lakers] took some flops and were rewarded.” – 12:51 AM
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr after Game 4 loss to the Lakers: “The fourth [quarter] was about [Lonnie] Walker and we had three or four illegal screens called. That was disappointing. … [The Lakers] took some flops and were rewarded.” – 12:51 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Super interesting to see Moses Moody get such high-stakes minutes in crunch time. He has clearly earned Steve Kerr’s trust in a major way. – 12:28 AM
Super interesting to see Moses Moody get such high-stakes minutes in crunch time. He has clearly earned Steve Kerr’s trust in a major way. – 12:28 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Only one sub for Steve Kerr so far this entire fourth quarter. He opened it with his starters (Curry, Klay, Wiggins, GP2, Draymond) and switched Payton for Moody at the 9:49 mark. Those appear to be the six he trusts most as this series deepens. – 12:19 AM
Only one sub for Steve Kerr so far this entire fourth quarter. He opened it with his starters (Curry, Klay, Wiggins, GP2, Draymond) and switched Payton for Moody at the 9:49 mark. Those appear to be the six he trusts most as this series deepens. – 12:19 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors built an eight-point lead to open the second half. Lakers respond with a 10-0 run. Back-to-back open 3s for Los Angeles. Momentum keeps swinging back-and-forth. 59-57 game with 8:57 left in the third. Timeout, Steve Kerr. – 11:32 PM
Warriors built an eight-point lead to open the second half. Lakers respond with a 10-0 run. Back-to-back open 3s for Los Angeles. Momentum keeps swinging back-and-forth. 59-57 game with 8:57 left in the third. Timeout, Steve Kerr. – 11:32 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Two quick fouls on Andrew Wiggins. Steve Kerr going to have to go to his bench early. – 10:13 PM
Two quick fouls on Andrew Wiggins. Steve Kerr going to have to go to his bench early. – 10:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Steve Kerr really rolling the dice by going super small to start G4. Payton starts for Looney. – 10:12 PM
Steve Kerr really rolling the dice by going super small to start G4. Payton starts for Looney. – 10:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Question from @MontePooleNBCS:
“I know you’re not in the lineup sharing business but …”
Steve Kerr: “That’s OK. Shams is in the lineup sharing business.”
@ShamsCharania is elite – 8:40 PM
Question from @MontePooleNBCS:
“I know you’re not in the lineup sharing business but …”
Steve Kerr: “That’s OK. Shams is in the lineup sharing business.”
@ShamsCharania is elite – 8:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr on having to game plan for Anthony Davis on the defensive end of the court:
“That’s a big part of the series for sure. Davis is dominant.” – 8:39 PM
Steve Kerr on having to game plan for Anthony Davis on the defensive end of the court:
“That’s a big part of the series for sure. Davis is dominant.” – 8:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr joked that the Warriors have a special correspondent who leaks lineup changes when asked about a report that GPII will start – 8:38 PM
Steve Kerr joked that the Warriors have a special correspondent who leaks lineup changes when asked about a report that GPII will start – 8:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on Shams breaking the GPII starting news: “We have a special correspondent in the organization that shares lineups with Shams, apparently.”
Added that the Warriors’ early emphasis in Game 4 will be defending without fouling. – 8:37 PM
Steve Kerr on Shams breaking the GPII starting news: “We have a special correspondent in the organization that shares lineups with Shams, apparently.”
Added that the Warriors’ early emphasis in Game 4 will be defending without fouling. – 8:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II’s value. @Shams Charania reported he’s starting in Game 4 tonight vs Lakers pic.twitter.com/5AJbVcDXUN – 8:37 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II’s value. @Shams Charania reported he’s starting in Game 4 tonight vs Lakers pic.twitter.com/5AJbVcDXUN – 8:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss big adjustments in Game 3 by Darvin Ham (did he out-coach Steve Kerr?), including defensive looks and using Lonnie Walker. Plus, a look at Lakers-Warriors Game 4. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/did… – 11:49 AM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss big adjustments in Game 3 by Darvin Ham (did he out-coach Steve Kerr?), including defensive looks and using Lonnie Walker. Plus, a look at Lakers-Warriors Game 4. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/did… – 11:49 AM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: LAL are undefeated at home this postseason, and can advance to the Conference Finals with a win. LeBron says those previous wins (6 including the play-in) are in the past: “Our job is to try and be 1-0 on Friday. We look forward to that opportunity.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 11, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron on AD: “I didn’t see the shot, I just saw the aftermath. The medical team said he’s doing better, so that’s what matters the most.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / May 11, 2023
LA Lakers: Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday’s Game 5 against Golden State. LeBron James (right foot soreness) and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) are available). -via HoopsHype / May 10, 2023