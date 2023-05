Mark Jackson was the only voter to leave Nikola Jokic entirely off of their MVP ballot

Jokic got whatever he wanted on Tuesday as he led both teams in points, rebounds and assists. His MVP-type performance helped the Nuggets take a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven. “Nikola never forces anything. He’s a guy that literally will just read the game and take what the game offers. This series everyone is talking about Devin Booker, and rightfully so. The performances he’s put on in the first round against the Clippers and against us have been spectacular. But sometimes we maybe take Nikola Jokic for granted. What he is doing is just incredible,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said to reporters. “He makes everyone around him better. He never gets rattled. Cool Hand Luke. We are so thankful that he’s a Denver Nugget.” -via USA Today Sports / May 10, 2023