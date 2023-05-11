Mark Jackson was the only voter to leave Nikola Jokic entirely off of their MVP ballot

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Mark Jackson calls games as part of ESPN’s number 1 broadcast crew and didn’t put Nikola Jokic in the top-5 on his MVP ballot.
Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/OhVFeTnZ7P – 5:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The voter who left Nikola Jokic off his MVP ballot entirely?
ESPN’s Mark Jackson.
His ballot: 1) Embiid, 2) Giannis, 3) Tatum, 4) SGA, 5) Mitchell – 4:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has struggled in these playoffs, but the Suns will miss his defense on Jokic, and the margin for error is even thinner now. Also, don’t be that person implying things about the man’s character or toughness when we have no idea the extent of the injury yet – 3:34 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I think there’s a good chance the Suns double Jokic more tonight, especially if Murray plays less than full strength.
Nuggets shooters need to show up on the road. – 3:29 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Did you know that 2-time #KiaMVP Nikola Jokic ties his wedding ring to his shoe before every game? 💍🃏 #NBAKicks
Nuggets/Suns 10:00pm/et on ESPN. 📺 pic.twitter.com/eRlB2vAZvQ – 2:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic this playoffs:
— 1st in assists
— 1st in screen assists
— 1st in putback buckets
— 1st in post up buckets pic.twitter.com/NLgdgZivqI – 12:57 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Earlier this postseason, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic called Jamal Murray the Nuggets’ best player. On the inherent contradiction behind the best two-man game in basketball, and what happens when an explosive scorer gets the freedom of a franchise player: theringer.com/2023/5/11/2371… – 11:53 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Celtics choking the series away? Is Nikola Jokic under appreciated? Can the Lakers trust AD moving forward? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1 @George_Tillman
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
European players selected into All-NBA teams 👏
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – #1 All-NBA team
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – #1
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – #2
🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis – #3 pic.twitter.com/9LBC0alK9o – 2:46 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If only Mark Jackson were here to call that 5 second backdown violation – 10:15 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
8 of the 15 players named All-NBA 1st, 2nd & 3rd team advanced to the conf. semis:
1st: Embiid, Tatum
2nd: Brown, Butler, Curry, Jokic
3rd: James, Randle
The others included 4 1st rd losers: Giannis, Mitchell, Fox, Sabonis & 3 that missed playoffs Luka, SGA, Lillard – 7:13 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis and Luka in the All-#NBA first team, Jokic in the second, Sabonis in the third pic.twitter.com/n4PBI98EXP – 7:10 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
2022-23 All-NBA teams:
First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum
Second Team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic
Third Team: De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius… – 7:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The all-NBA results:
First team: Luka Doncic, SGA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid
Second team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic
Third team: De’Arron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis – 7:08 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 All-NBA teams
First: Luka, Shai, Giannis, Tatum, Embiid
Second: Curry, Mitchell, Jimmy, Brown, Jokic
Third: Lillard, Fox, LeBron, Randle, Sabonis – 7:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is All-NBA Second Team pic.twitter.com/trXpiTSBaM – 7:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Rare breed.”
Jock Landale on Nikola Jokic. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/IeraIcJQaN – 5:12 PM
Shams Charania: 2022-23 All-NBA teams: 1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo 2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown 3rd: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 10, 2023
NBA Communications: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Team Complete voting results available here: bit.ly/42FZADj -via Twitter / May 10, 2023
Jokic got whatever he wanted on Tuesday as he led both teams in points, rebounds and assists. His MVP-type performance helped the Nuggets take a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven. “Nikola never forces anything. He’s a guy that literally will just read the game and take what the game offers. This series everyone is talking about Devin Booker, and rightfully so. The performances he’s put on in the first round against the Clippers and against us have been spectacular. But sometimes we maybe take Nikola Jokic for granted. What he is doing is just incredible,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said to reporters. “He makes everyone around him better. He never gets rattled. Cool Hand Luke. We are so thankful that he’s a Denver Nugget.” -via USA Today Sports / May 10, 2023