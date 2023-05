No mention of concussion after initial evaluation of Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis exited the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-106 Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night midway through the fourth quarter and did not return after being inadvertently struck on the side of the head by Golden State’s Kevon Looney. Davis was initially evaluated on the Lakers’ bench by athletic trainer Jon Ishop before retreating to the back of the arena for further medical attention. Davis was placed in a wheelchair and carted to a training room after feeling “woozy,” a source told ESPN. However, Davis was able to leave the arena at the end of the night walking to the team bus without any assistance . -via ESPN / May 11, 2023