Stephen Curry scores 27 points as Warriors top Lakers, force Game 6

Anthony Slater: Warriors win 121-106 *Stephen Curry: 27 points, separation shots in 4th *Andrew Wiggins: 25 points, gave needed first half punch with Klay struggling *Draymond Green: 20 points, GSW 27-2 last 29 games he scores 18+ *GP2 a +25 in 27 mins. Lock to start G6. *AD’s status in question
In the Warriors’ Game 4 loss to the Lakers, Steph Curry registered a triple-double with 31 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/09/ste… – 1:00 AM
The Warriors played a perfectly balanced game tonight. Curry playing off the ball for a lot of the first three quarters, and then playing on the ball down the stretch and having the legs to close the game out – 1:00 AM
Curry with a rather light 27 and 8. Critical that he didn’t have to carry tonight – 12:47 AM
The Warriors starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Draymond Green played 18:27 together
They were a plus-18, outscoring the Lakers 53-35 – 12:46 AM
Before heading to the locker room at halftime, Steph Curry beat the buzzer with a long-distance jumper against the Lakers in Game 5. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/10/wat… – 12:35 AM
Warriors win 121-106
*Steph Curry: 27 points, separation shots in 4th
*Andrew Wiggins: 25 points, gave needed first half punch with Klay struggling
*Draymond Green: 20 points, GSW 27-2 last 29 games he scores 18+
*GP2 a +25 in 27 mins. Lock to start G6.
*AD’s status in question – 12:31 AM
Curry with the ‘night-night’ triple in the corner. Could be. 109-95 with 4:27 left – 12:18 AM
Warriors haven’t made a 3 since Curry’s buzzer-beater to end the half. They’ve missed 11 straight – 12:13 AM
Curry’s 3 is still off but he’s got the burst to get inside. He’s 6-for-9 in the paint – 11:51 PM
Warriors surviving an inefficient game from Curry/Thompson/Poole with 14:31 left
Those 3 have 37 points on 39 shots – 11:50 PM
That play is why it’s important to get in the paint and be threatening. Curry made AD come to him, which opened up the pass. It only works if they are attacking with intention – 11:37 PM
Steph Curry knocks down a 3 at the buzzer to put Golden State up 70-59 at the half.
The Warriors playing good defense but the Lakers are hitting some tough shots. Both teams are shooting above 54% from the field and 50% from deep. – 11:12 PM
Warriors up 70-59 at half. They’ve made 11 3s. A ton of high screen action involving Anthony Davis, even inverted it and had Curry screen him. Extra Draymond Green energy. He took two charges on Davis, a swing call in this series. Andrew Wiggins: 16 loud points. – 11:12 PM
Steph Curry ends the first half by making a buzzer-beating 3 to put the Warriors up, 70-59. The Warriors have made 11 3-pointers. But both AD (18 points) and LeBron (17 points) are hot at the same time. – 11:12 PM
Steph Curry’s buzzer-beating 3 puts an exclamation mark on a 38-point second quarter
Warriors up 70-59 at halftime. They shot 54.2% from the field, 52.4% from 3 and took 8 more shots than the Lakers in the first half – 11:11 PM
Halftime: Warriors 70, Lakers 59
Steph Curry’s buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half is good. Anthony Davis has 18 points (8-12 FGs). LeBron James has 16 (three 3s). Dennis Schroder has 11 points. Austin Reaves has 7 points and 6 rebounds. The Warriors have made 11 3s. – 11:11 PM
Curry finishes the first half with 12 points and 6 assists. His teammates lightened his first-half load – 11:11 PM
Steph Curry nailed 3 at buzzer to give Warriors 70-59 lead over Lakers at the half. AD had 18 points and LeBron James 17 for Lakers. – 11:10 PM
Curry was due there, triple at the buzzer gives Warriors a 70-59 halftime lead. And you can see Curry breathe a sigh of relief. He’s got 12. Wiggins, 16, Green 14.
AD with 18, LeBron with 17 – 11:10 PM
Stephen Curry beats the buzzer from deep to send the Warriors into halftime with a 70-59 lead over Los Angeles. – 11:10 PM
Halftime minutes watch for the old heads:
LeBron 21
Davis 19
Curry 20
Klay 20
Green 15 – 11:10 PM
Curry’s 3-point shooting:
Games 1-3: 13 of 28 3FGs (46.4 percent)
Since then: 4-for-18 3FGs (22.2 percent)
This is exactly how the Lakers want it. Make him work for his looks and make him work on defense – 10:55 PM
Six different Warriors made a 3 in that first quarter: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody. Moody made two. The Lakers only made one. But it’s still a tight game. Warriors up 32-28. They had five bad turnovers. – 10:37 PM
Lakers have turned the ball over 3 times, are 2-for-6 from the field and are down 17-5 after Steph Curry drilled a 3-pointer – 10:19 PM
Points over the last 2 playoffs:
939 — Stephen Curry
911 — Jayson Tatum
832 — Jaylen Brown
734 — Jimmy Butler
653 — Jalen Brunson
Nobody else has more than 650. pic.twitter.com/iqp3pIV3f2 – 10:07 PM
Stephen Curry warms up in the “Iron Sharpens Iron” Curry 2 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/djg8q0LW10 – 9:55 PM
The Warriors are staying with Gary Payton II in their starting lineup for Game 5. Curry, Klay, Payton, Wiggins, Draymond. – 9:34 PM
Same starting lineup for the Warriors in Game 5:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:33 PM
“No surprise. Happens every year. He deserves it ever year. He’s Stephen Curry. Just another Wednesday.”
Warriors’ Stephen Curry named to 2022-23 All-NBA second team
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/gjdYdLAapF – 8:59 PM
Steve Kerr said they “for sure” could’ve gone to the Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry high screen game more in the second half of Game 4 after Lakers put Anthony Davis on Wiggins, but “part of the thinking is that Steph and Draymond are our bread and butter.”
Full answer pic.twitter.com/9EVD8ml198 – 8:27 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished #1 among all guards in All-NBA voting.
OKC’s 24 year old franchise player got more votes than Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox and Donovan Mitchell.
Incredible season for SGA. pic.twitter.com/0ap5Yrd6aj – 7:23 PM
8 of the 15 players named All-NBA 1st, 2nd & 3rd team advanced to the conf. semis:
1st: Embiid, Tatum
2nd: Brown, Butler, Curry, Jokic
3rd: James, Randle
The others included 4 1st rd losers: Giannis, Mitchell, Fox, Sabonis & 3 that missed playoffs Luka, SGA, Lillard – 7:13 PM
Steph Curry has made his ninth All-NBA team, a Warriors record. He was named Second Team All-NBA this season
He now has made the First Team four times, the Second Team four times and the Third Team once – 7:09 PM
2022-23 All-NBA teams:
First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum
Second Team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic
Third Team: De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius… – 7:08 PM
The all-NBA results:
First team: Luka Doncic, SGA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid
Second team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic
Third team: De’Arron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis – 7:08 PM
2023 All-NBA teams
First: Luka, Shai, Giannis, Tatum, Embiid
Second: Curry, Mitchell, Jimmy, Brown, Jokic
Third: Lillard, Fox, LeBron, Randle, Sabonis – 7:07 PM
The Warriors put Anthony Davis in 20 Steph Curry PNRs during the first half of Game 4 (scoring 28 points). After the Lakers moved Davis onto Andrew Wiggins at the start of the second half, they did it just 8 more times. pic.twitter.com/T7SQfuigOk – 11:53 AM
Is Steph Curry clutch? Has this series been a blessing in disguise for the Knicks? Giannis is tired of the disrespect & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @adaniels33 @23davidjustice
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:30 AM
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr on Steph Curry making his ninth All-NBA team: “He’s Steph Curry. It’s just another Wednesday.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 10, 2023
Bobby Marks: 5 out of the 15 players named All-NBA would not have been eligible under the new CBA that starts in July: Giannis Antetokounmpo Steph Curry Jimmy Butler Damian Lillard LeBron James -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / May 10, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 All-NBA teams: 1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo 2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown 3rd: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 10, 2023
