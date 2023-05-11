'The Last Dance' producer has been filming footage of LeBron James, Lakers

Ireland, who co-hosts a radio show with Steve Mason on ESPN Los Angeles, in addition to calling Lakers games, is the latest guest on the Awful Announcing Podcast. During the interview, which will be released in its entirety Friday, May, 12, Ireland was asked about the possibility of Kobe Bryant getting his own version of The Last Dance and the radio announcer shared news of a potential LeBron James docuseries.
Source: Brandon Contes @ Awful Announcing
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 30+ PPG in elimination games (minimum 5 games):
— Kevin Durant
— LeBron James
— Michael Jordan
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Luka Doncic
How many points for KD tonight? pic.twitter.com/lEXME0uCBX – 4:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active player with 50+ 30-point playoff games:
— LeBron James
— Kevin Durant
— Steph Curry
All-time greats. pic.twitter.com/4lNOyiGcYw – 3:25 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James: “We don’t work on flopping. That’s not even a part of our game. Our game is to attack the paint. We don’t mind physical contact. We actually like the contact, we don’t shy away from it. We’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities.” pic.twitter.com/zU1xRcEcIm – 7:53 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Stephen Curry and LeBron James can’t wait for Game 6 #NBA #Playoffs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:16 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We don’t work on flopping.”
LeBron seconds Darvin Ham’s statements on flopping. 🫡
(via @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/RiUwgIpE4T – 1:42 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry is a step closer to getting revenge for the LeBron James-led 3-1 comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals
by @Bill Reiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:31 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James on Steve Kerr’s flopping allegations: “We’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities. That’s just not us. It’s actually never been any team I’ve played on in my 20 years.” pic.twitter.com/F4fsfufBiE – 1:22 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are undefeated at home this postseason, and can advance to the Conference Finals with a win. LeBron says those previous wins (6 including the play-in) are in the past:
“Our job is to try and be 1-0 on Friday. We look forward to that opportunity.” – 1:17 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron asked if Kerr’s comments after Game 4 were impactful in low FTA’s: “Our game is to attack the paint. We don’t mind the contact. We’re not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities … The game is always won in between the 4 lines; we need to be better.” – 1:16 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on his level of concern about AD:
“I didn’t see the (elbow from Looney), I just saw the aftermath. The medical team said he’s doing better, so that’s what matters the most.” – 1:12 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on AD: “I didn’t see the shot, I just saw the aftermath. The medical team said he’s doing better, so that’s what matters the most.” – 1:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 60+ playoff double-doubles:
— LeBron James
— Draymond Green
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/JCMTeaNBze – 12:30 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins + Draymond Green: 45 points, 17-of-29 shooting
LeBron James + Anthony Davis: 48 points, 19-of-35 shooting – 12:27 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Ham pulls LeBron after 39 minutes. Davis was already out due to injury. – 12:26 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
White flag waved. LeBron out after 39 minutes. Warriors up 14.
And we will see you Friday night – 12:25 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looney has inadvertently injured both LeBron and AD tonight. LeBron came down on his foot for a left ankle inversion after his layup late in the 3rd, then Looney got AD with the elbow early in the 4th. – 12:21 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron may have tweaked an ankle. AD is being evaluated after getting hit in the face… AK pic.twitter.com/y6teqOUnPw – 12:21 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors lost a Game 4 Monday night where they couldn’t take advantage of the LeBron James off minutes (outscored by 11 in 5:03 with James on bench)
Now we’re going to see if Golden State takes advantage of Anthony Davis off the floor in the 4th quarter of Game 5 – 12:18 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
How is the “LeBron James of Feet” not traveling with the team???!!! AK – 12:11 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
for those curious about LeBron’s foot, the trainers havent looked at it nor has he had them come over during either of these timeouts via the TNT Overtime huddle cam. – 12:07 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron’s moving really awkwardly after landing funny on that late third quarter layup. Hasn’t looked the same since. AK – 12:05 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
4th Q lineups. Lakers: LeBron, Russell, Walker IV, Schroder, Rui. Warriors: Steph, GP, Donte, Wiggins, Draymond – 11:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers tied the 3rd Q with GSW, still trail by 11 heading into the 4th Q. Something to monitor: LeBron appeared to tweak his left foot/ankle late in the quarter. – 11:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Warriors 93, Lakers 82
Anthony Davis and LeBron James each have 21 points. Dennis Schroder has 14 points. Austin Reaves has 10 points and 6 rebounds. The Warriors are winning points in the paint, 2nd-chance points and fast-break points. – 11:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 93-82 to Warriors end of third. AD and LeBron James lead Lakers with 21 points each. Andrew Wiggins has 20 for Warriors – 11:55 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It’s the Lakers now breathing a sigh of relief after 3. Weathered an 18-point deficit to bring it back to 11, 93-82. LeBron at 30 mins, AD 29. – 11:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins/Draymond
38 on 14-23 FGs, 11 rebs, 6 asts
LeBron/Davis
39 on 15-27 FGs, 12 rebs, 4 asts – 11:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Back to the 3 guards, Moody and Looney. This unit was really bad on defense in the first half. Wiggins is out though with LeBron sitting. – 11:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A brutal final 53 seconds of the 2nd Q for LAL:
– LeBron missed 7-footer (woulda cut lead to 3)
– LAL don’t clear defensive board, resulting in Klay Thompson 3
– Davis turnover
– Steph 3 at the buzzer
Warriors lead 70-59. – 11:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry ends the first half by making a buzzer-beating 3 to put the Warriors up, 70-59. The Warriors have made 11 3-pointers. But both AD (18 points) and LeBron (17 points) are hot at the same time. – 11:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
That first half was probably the best LeBron has looked physically all postseason. – 11:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Warriors 70, Lakers 59
Steph Curry’s buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half is good. Anthony Davis has 18 points (8-12 FGs). LeBron James has 16 (three 3s). Dennis Schroder has 11 points. Austin Reaves has 7 points and 6 rebounds. The Warriors have made 11 3s. – 11:11 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Steph Curry nailed 3 at buzzer to give Warriors 70-59 lead over Lakers at the half. AD had 18 points and LeBron James 17 for Lakers. – 11:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Curry was due there, triple at the buzzer gives Warriors a 70-59 halftime lead. And you can see Curry breathe a sigh of relief. He’s got 12. Wiggins, 16, Green 14.
AD with 18, LeBron with 17 – 11:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron and AD have both gone for 25+ points in the same game just once these playoffs — Game 3 against Memphis. It’s looking like it could happen again tonight. Davis has 18 pts on 8-of-12 shooting; James has 17 pts on 5-of-9 shooting.
But the Lakers trail 70-59 at the half. – 11:10 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Halftime minutes watch for the old heads:
LeBron 21
Davis 19
Curry 20
Klay 20
Green 15 – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron entered this game shooting a career playoff low from 3, at 16 for 70 (22.9%), but he’s 3 for 4 in the first half here.
He also entered the game 2nd in the playoffs from 2-point range at 61.7%. – 10:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I think the craziest thing that can be said about lebron in this series is….I don’t think he’s dunked? – 10:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins took a shot to the face from Bron, but I’m not sure why he’s guarding him out so high – 10:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wiggins got popped in the face in broad daylight by LeBron, but he drives off without a ticket – 10:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers were plus 5 in the non-AD minutes, keyed by a pair of 3’s, plus 2 FT’s from LeBron.
They lead 41-40. – 10:47 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins is going under the screen when LeBron tries to get Steph to switch onto him. Warriors are, smartly, conceding the 3 to LeBron if he wants to take it before Wiggins gets there – 10:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a best-case scenario first possession for the Lakers, as Davis draws PF No. 1 on Draymond Green. Green was aggressive with AD in Game 4, but avoided foul trouble.
Neither AD nor LeBron settled for a jumper, as AD attacked inside. – 10:12 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Golden State.
Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I wonder if voters knowing games played having a minimum in years to come based on the new CBA played a factor in them thinking “Hey, this is the last time I can make this exception!” for guys like LeBron who played 55 games for example. – 8:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham says it’s “amazing” that LeBron James made the all-NBA third team at 38 years old and he should’ve been named to the first team for excelling at his age. – 8:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: NBA MVP Joel Embiid headlines the NBA’s All-NBA first team, while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum qualify for supermax extensions and LeBron James makes it for a record 19th time: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
All-NBA Teams announced: Joel Embiid leads First Team, LeBron James earns surprising Third Team nod
cbssports.com/nba/news/all-n… – 7:41 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler joined Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as the only players in Heat franchise history with 3+ All-NBA selections 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7klEBDTyjz – 7:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has made one of the All-NBA teams in 19 straight seasons, an NBA record pic.twitter.com/qKiIKBzKSc – 7:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James just made his 19th All-NBA Team.
LeBron James is 38 years old.
LeBron James has been an All-NBA player for HALF OF HIS LIFE! – 7:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen received the most votes (49) of any forward not to be named to the All-NBA team. He wasn’t particularly close to LeBron James though who made the third team with the fewest votes among forwards at 81. Markkanen received 6 second-team votes and 31 third-team. – 7:23 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron James makes All-NBA for the 18th year in a row. He has the most All-NBA selections in history. The only time he didn’t make it was his rookie season. – 7:23 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Lauri Markkanen received the most votes (49) of any player not to be named to the All-NBA team.
He wasn’t particularly close to LeBron James though who made the third team with the fewest votes among forwards at 81.
Markkanen received 6 second-team votes and 31 third-team. – 7:22 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
That’s 19 All NBAs for LeBron. 13 1sts, 3 2nds & 3 3rds.
Kobe, Kareem and Duncan are tied for the 2nd most overall with 15.
Kobe has the 2nd most 1st Teams with 11.
This year’s 1st Team (Giannis, Luka, Tatum, SGA & Embiid) have 20 total COMBINED All NBAs. LeBron has 19 alone. – 7:15 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
All-NBA takes:
A) Jaylen Brown is a forward
B) The MVP landed on All-NBA second team
C) LeBron is timeless
D) Light the Beam – 7:13 PM
All-NBA takes:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
5 out of the 15 players named All-NBA would not have been eligible under the new CBA that starts in July:
Giannis
Steph Curry
Jimmy Butler
Damian Lillard
LeBron James – 7:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Siakam finished ninth among forwards behind Giannis, Tatum, Brown, Butler, LeBron, Randle, Markkanen and Durant. – 7:10 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
No All-NBA for Lauri Markkanen. He got six 2nd Team votes and 31 3rd Team votes. In the end, though, wasn’t all that close.
LeBron James had 81 total points for the final forward spot; Markkanen had 49. – 7:10 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
2022-23 All-NBA teams:
First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum
Second Team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic
Third Team: De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius… – 7:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The all-NBA results:
First team: Luka Doncic, SGA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid
Second team: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic
Third team: De’Arron Fox, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis – 7:08 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2023 All-NBA teams
First: Luka, Shai, Giannis, Tatum, Embiid
Second: Curry, Mitchell, Jimmy, Brown, Jokic
Third: Lillard, Fox, LeBron, Randle, Sabonis – 7:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron makes the cut for the All-NBA Third Team… No such luck for AD pic.twitter.com/Jhv5WQr2rb – 7:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
No All-NBA selection for Lauri Markkanen. Julius Randle, LeBron, Jaylen Brown made it over him.
(I think that’s the wrong call statistically.) – 7:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most All-NBA selections all-time:
19 — LeBron James
[gap]
15 — Kareem, Kobe, Duncan pic.twitter.com/wFQCA8rXHR – 7:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers forward LeBron James made third team All-NBA pic.twitter.com/Mu6Rij6Weg – 7:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 All-NBA teams:
1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo
2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown
3rd: Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis – 7:04 PM
More on this storyline
“I hope I’m not talking out of school here, Andy Thompson, the guy who shot The Last Dance, Mychal Thompson’s younger brother, who has worked for the NBA for 30 years, has spent a ton of time with us this year. So if LeBron ever wanted to go down this road, I think Andy is stockpiling that just so he has it and has the opportunity to tell the story,” Ireland said on the Awful Announcing Podcast. -via Awful Announcing / May 11, 2023
“If we go on a magical run to the title, Andy, who was the driving force behind The Last Dance, most of the stuff you saw in those 10 episodes was shot by Andy Thompson. And Andy’s a smart guy, he’s already working on, potentially, a story about the end of LeBron’s run like he had one for the end of Jordan’s run.” -via Awful Announcing / May 11, 2023
NBA Central: JaMychal Green puts a 🧢 on LeBron James 👀 (h/t @ayyogeoo ) pic.twitter.com/8psk1uFKgv -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / May 11, 2023