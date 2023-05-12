Andrew Wiggins will play Game 6

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (ribs) will play tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 9:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is active tonight
Barring a last-second change, he will play in Game 6 against the Lakers – 9:04 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Just got word the only Warriors inactives are Andre and Rollins. Looks like Wiggins is good to go. – 9:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins is absent from the Warriors’ inactive list. He will play in Game 6. – 9:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After suffering a left costal cartilage fracture, Andrew Wiggins is reportedly expected to try to play in Game 6 against the Lakers on Friday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/12/rep… – 9:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wiggins is wearing some sort of protective pad on his chest. He’s feeling better now than yesterday, he told ESPN. – 8:59 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Wiggins talks to Dr. Celebrini and Jama Mahlalela after his warm-up to debrief how he feels. pic.twitter.com/rUyk1pcqZG – 8:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
All smiles from Andrew Wiggins and Rick Celebrini pic.twitter.com/2bmgATHcFe – 8:50 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
All eyes on Wiggins warming up as he sees how contact feels on his left side. pic.twitter.com/HprqnRysa8 – 8:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wiggins going through his pregame warmup. Unclear if he’s wearing any sort of protective gear on his ribs. pic.twitter.com/zxH4AHG0Ll – 8:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins completing his pre-game warmup pic.twitter.com/fSJ3a51aLY – 8:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Looks like Andrew Wiggins does have a protective undershirt around his ribs in his pregame warmups – 8:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins absorbs contact and plays through contact during his pregame warmup to see if he can play in Game 6 vs. the Lakers pic.twitter.com/8IVdoTep1U – 8:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins testing his physicality ahead of Game 6. pic.twitter.com/rZCYLQ3OIb – 8:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins warming up pregame. Rick Celebrini watching. pic.twitter.com/adSEffIKXC – 8:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins suffered the injury while getting tangled up with LeBron James in Game 5. He will go through pregame warmups and then it will be determined whether he can play in Game 6. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins will warm up and test his injury. Aiming to play. Consulting with Rick Celebrini to get the green light. Steve Kerr said he hasn’t discussed minute restriction, but would monitor Wiggins based on “his movement, his feeling, how effective he can be.” – 8:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins got injured while fighting for a rebound with Lakers forward LeBron James with about five minutes left in Game 5. Kerr said hopefully Wiggins will play tonight. – 8:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“Hopefully he’ll play,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Andrew Wiggins playing in Game 6 with rib injury – 8:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins will warm up with the goal to play, Steve Kerr says. – 8:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins will complete a pre-game warmup before medical staff assessed his availability for Game 6 vs Lakers – 8:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr said the Andrew Wiggins rib issue occurred with about five minutes left in the game when he got tangled up with LeBron. Got more sore after the game. He said Wiggins would warm up, and from there, they’d collectively decide if he’ll be able to play. – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirmed that Andrew Wiggins suffered his injury late in Game 5 after getting tangled up with LeBron James. His status for Game 6 remains unclear. – 8:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says “hopefully” Andrew Wiggins will play. Wiggins still has to go through pregame warmups – 8:32 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins will warm up and “hopefully” he will play tonight. – 8:32 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 6 against the Lakers due to a left costal cartilage fracture. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/11/inj… – 8:00 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Andrew Wiggins is the only matchup that has pulled Anthony Davis away from the Warriors basket this series. pic.twitter.com/Aamq1ikFaZ – 7:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
What kind of pain will Andrew Wiggins have to fight through to play tonight? Listen to the breakdown of a current and former NBA trainer. pic.twitter.com/CQjEYahmNo – 7:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors vs. Lakers: Golden State hopeful forward Andrew Wiggins will be available for Game 6, per report
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“It’s tough.”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors hopeful Andrew Wiggins will play tonight mercurynews.com/2023/05/12/war… – 4:12 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kevon Looney on Andrew Wiggins: “I didn’t know he was hurt until he told me. He’s a tough guy, he never wears his injuries or anything on his face, he just goes out there like everything is normal. I know how painful it is but looking at him you wouldn’t be able to tell.” – 4:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins (expected to try to play tonight) will be guarding/absorbing hits from LeBron James. Kevon Looney discusses the challenge of protecting a rib injury while trying to remain physical. pic.twitter.com/1wJAWb2SUR – 3:22 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins wasn’t out at shootaround when media was allowed in on Friday morning. He’s dealing with that cartilage fracture in the ribcage. Most people were talking today as if he’s going to play.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Nothing formal on the Andrew Wiggins front, but I definitely got the sense at Warriors shoot-around that the expectation is he’ll give it a go tonight in Game 6. Wrote here about his underrated value in this series, at @TheAthletic
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With Andrew Wiggins unavailable/compromised, burden gets heavier for Klay Thompson. Warriors can’t overcome a third consecutive dreadful shooting performance in LA nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wiggins participated in the walkthrough portion of shootaround, before heading to the back to get more treatment.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
At shootaround Kevon Looney discussed a rib injury he had during the 2019 Finals that’s similar to what Wiggins has now. He said it was painful and had an impact on his mobility, but he didn’t have to shoot the ball. Clearly, Wiggins does. – 2:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney played through a similar rib fracture as Andrew Wiggins’ in the 2019 Finals. It was higher up. Looney wore a flak jacket. Said it was painful and difficult to play through and he “didn’t have to shoot.” Here is Looney on what Wiggins faces. pic.twitter.com/2jM0Wh5Atd – 2:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“I didnt know he was hurt until he told me,” Looney said about Wiggins. Loon recalled when he had a similar injury and said teams hit him more once they knew he was hurt, and described the pain as a 7 or 8 out of ten. – 2:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Kevin Looney with perspective on his collarbone injury in 2019 NBA Finals and advice to Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/nfrI05vauE – 2:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins participated in the strategy portion of shootaround for the Warriors this morning in LA. He went to the back for treatment once the team split for individual work. – 2:19 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Answering a question about how to adjust in the event Wiggins doesn’t play in game six, GP2 replied at shootaround, “We didn’t go over that. So hopefully that means, you know, Wiggs is ready to go.” – 2:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II says Andrew Wiggins is doing everything he can to play tonight and what he knows about the game plan is that Wiggins is certainly a part of it as usual – 2:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins went through full shootaround this morning. Still listed as questionable – 2:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins still listed as questionable for tonight in Game 6 vs Lakers, but he participated in all of morning shootaround. – 2:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins still listed as questionable for tonight vs Game 6, but he participated in all of morning shootaround. – 2:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No Andrew Wiggins on the court at Warriors shootaround right now – 2:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show!
– Nuggets are the WCF favorites
– Revisiting the Durant trade/What’s next for PHX
– More pressure on 76ers or Celtics?
– Wiggins/AD injuries
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins questionable for Game 6 vs. the Lakers with a rib injury
