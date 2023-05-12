Adrian Wojnarowski: At this hour, the belief is that Andrew Wiggins will try and play in Game 6 tonight, sources tell ESPN. As @kendra__andrews reports, he’ll go through his pregame routine and see how his costal cartilage fracture/ribs feel prior to tip. Regardless, shooting will be a challenge.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kevon Looney on Andrew Wiggins: “I didn’t know he was hurt until he told me. He’s a tough guy, he never wears his injuries or anything on his face, he just goes out there like everything is normal. I know how painful it is but looking at him you wouldn’t be able to tell.” – 4:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins wasn’t out at shootaround when media was allowed in on Friday morning. He’s dealing with that cartilage fracture in the ribcage. Most people were talking today as if he’s going to play.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Nothing formal on the Andrew Wiggins front, but I definitely got the sense at Warriors shoot-around that the expectation is he’ll give it a go tonight in Game 6. Wrote here about his underrated value in this series, at @TheAthletic
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
StatMuse @statmuse
Kendra Andrews: Andrew Wiggins participated in the walkthrough portion of shootaround, before heading to the back to get more treatment. He will attempt to go through a pregame warmup later on before a final decision is made, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / May 12, 2023
Kendra Andrews: At shootaround Kevon Looney discussed a rib injury he had during the 2019 Finals that’s similar to what Wiggins has now. He said it was painful and had an impact on his mobility, but he didn’t have to shoot the ball. Clearly, Wiggins does. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / May 12, 2023