Anthony Davis, LeBron James available for Game 6

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL pushed their lead back to 10 behind the 2nd LeBron 3, and 5 points from Austin Reaves, both after he drew fouls from Curry (an and-1, then 2 FT’s). – 11:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ham shaking his head, not sure whether it’s at the call or LeBron’s request to challenge. But probably not worth it at this point with only 8 to shoot for Golden State. – 11:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Getting AD switched onto Klay is the result the Warriors want–because they can then run their offense with AD stuck on a guy you need to guard. But Klay holds the ball and nobody moves to give him an outlet. – 11:04 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors missing shots at the rim and AD isn’t even on the court – 10:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Warriors 26
After leading by as many as 17 points in the opening frame, LA was outscored 16-4 over the final 3:24 of the quarter. Anthony Davis has 9 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James has 9 points. LA is shooting 52.6%. – 10:52 PM
First quarter: Lakers 31, Warriors 26
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers’ once 17-point lead was cut to five, 31-26, after the 1st Q. AD 9p 10r; LeBron 9p. For GSW: Curry 12p – 10:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers 17 point lead down to 31-26 over Warriors end of first. Steph Curry starting to cook with 12 points. AD has 9 points, 10 rebounds for Lakers. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A few unforced errors – LeBron lost a live dribble, and Schröder went over the back on the wrong end of the court to give Curry two bonus FT’s – have helped GSW to an 11-2 run to trim LAL’s lead to 5.
They were up 17 early. – 10:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the dubs when they see anthony davis within 17 feet of them pic.twitter.com/zlXoLXKqWa – 10:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Before the playoffs we questioned if Anthony Davis’ and LeBron’s legs would hold up playing heavy minutes every other day. We should have asked if Klay Thompson’s would hold up (1-8, he’s been cold the second half of the series). – 10:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I doubt it matters if things continue like this, but Lakers have gotten away from attacking with 3 straight jumpers. LeBron had Steph and Klay in the post and settled for fadeaways. – 10:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron began this possession on the other side of the court holding his head and then came back to hit a three 😅 pic.twitter.com/eZem9wl824 – 10:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lots of big boy rebounds from Anthony Davis already. He’s up to 8 window cleans already, in 8 minutes, plus 5 points. – 10:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Dream start for the Lakers. AD looks great, shots falling everywhere and Warriors can’t buy one. Only trouble spot is GSW has been all over the offensive glass. But if they aren’t hitting any shots, anyway, only so much damage that can do. – 10:39 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
LeBron and AD mean business tonight. Some great defensive rebounding from the latter early on – 10:27 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron James is back in the Zoom LeBron 2 Retro tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/pRedFQjdkU – 10:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Schröder’s presence as a player who has to be guarded has already opened up the paint for postups from AD, D’Lo and LeBron. AK – 10:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
LeBron James predictably going at Andrew Wiggins early. Back cut for an alley oop on first possession and then two power post ups right into his chest for a make and then a foul. – 10:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Direct, aggressive early attacks from LeBron and AD, plus strong defense, produced a 9-2 lead. LeBron has 6, Davis 2, plus a D-Lo free throw.
Warriors are 1 for 5. – 10:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Lakers’ game plan is pretty obvious: Let LeBron bump Wiggins’ left side as long as he can – 10:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron getting into the post early means he’s really energized. – 10:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ultimately, LeBron’s go-to in his 20 years has been getting to, and finishing at, the rim.
He got right to it to start Game 6, with a pair of buckets inside to get LAL going. – 10:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
LeBron goes straight at Wiggins in the post on his second touch of the night. Easy layup. – 10:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James backing down on Andrew Wiggins in the first two possessions. – 10:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
LeBron gets physical with Wiggins right away and finishes an alley-oop layup to open Game 6 – 10:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis getting ridiculed about his injury: “I don’t really put much emotional or mental stock into that type of stuff.” Ham’s full quote below pic.twitter.com/uHSIuiCCdb – 9:52 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers moved Dennis Schroder into the starting five tonight vs. Warriors in place of Jarred Vanderbilt. Schroder joins D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis as starters. – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are starting Dennis Schroder in place of Jarred Vanderbilt for Game 6.
Darvin Ham has hinted at a lineup change over the past two days.
Lakers’ starters:
Dennis Schroder
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 9:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers says Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Golden State.
Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:14 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Golden State. – 9:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both officially available for Game 6. – 9:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Greatest players of all time ranked:
1. LeBron
2. MJ
3. Brunson in the playoffs in Grinches
4. Kareem – 8:40 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins suffered the injury while getting tangled up with LeBron James in Game 5. He will go through pregame warmups and then it will be determined whether he can play in Game 6. – 8:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr said the Andrew Wiggins rib issue occurred with about five minutes left in the game when he got tangled up with LeBron. Got more sore after the game. He said Wiggins would warm up, and from there, they’d collectively decide if he’ll be able to play. – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirmed that Andrew Wiggins suffered his injury late in Game 5 after getting tangled up with LeBron James. His status for Game 6 remains unclear. – 8:32 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“Progressing fine. Should be available,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about Anthony Davis playing tonight in Game 6 vs Warriors – 8:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis “should be available,” via Darvin Ham.
He’ll be ready to play as much as Ham needs tonight, with the Lakers likely to treat this game like a Game 7, as they did vs. Memphis in Game 6 in Round 1 as the lower seed. – 8:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is “progressing fine” and “should be available,” as expected. – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Davis is expected to play, per Darvin Ham
“He’s progressing fine, he should be available.” – 8:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis should be available for Game 6 vs. Golden State. – 8:18 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
After exiting Game 5 with a head injury, Anthony Davis getting set for tonight’s Game 6: pic.twitter.com/bfog4meyDg – 7:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is on the court getting in a workout a couple of hours before Game 6. pic.twitter.com/oiF3PZ4kGI – 7:41 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“The numbers say if LeBron loses tonight, he loses this series.”
—@stephenasmith 😳 pic.twitter.com/D4fc0pkQnF – 7:22 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Andrew Wiggins is the only matchup that has pulled Anthony Davis away from the Warriors basket this series. pic.twitter.com/Aamq1ikFaZ – 7:06 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Back on deck in the US for WCF and Finals coverage for ESPN across Aus and NZ. Gonna get warmed up (and keep trying to wake up) with Game 6 Lakers-Warriors tonight. Last NBA game in person was in March 2020. Feels like a bit has changed but LeBron and Steph are still dominant… – 5:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We talk tonight’s Game 6, and all eyes on Anthony Davis, who has an opportunity to give Shaq, Chuck, Stephen A, etc. two middle fingers. @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/vecscrv7vls?t=2 – 4:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I’m not banking on AD tonight. I’m banking on The King!”
@KendrickPerkins is riding with the LeBron and the Lakers in Game 6 👑
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/LpHz2CgdjM – 3:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins (expected to try to play tonight) will be guarding/absorbing hits from LeBron James. Kevon Looney discusses the challenge of protecting a rib injury while trying to remain physical. pic.twitter.com/1wJAWb2SUR – 3:22 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
It’s a turf war in this Lakers-Warriors series. Anthony Davis wants to live in the paint on D and the Warriors need to pull him away from the hoop as much as possible. In Game 3, AD got his way, but the Warriors started to spread him out a bit in Games 4 and 5. pic.twitter.com/TvGvLJ63mA – 12:02 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Shaq on AD injury: ‘Ain’t making fun of nobody’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4513623/2023/0… – 11:14 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 200+ PTS, 70+ REB and 60+ AST in a single playoff series in the last 50 seasons:
– Nikola Jokic (2023 Conf Semis)
– LeBron James (2016 Finals)
Jokic had 207/79/62,
LeBron had 208/79/62. pic.twitter.com/Qy0hueER44 – 10:22 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the lakers allowed 1.3 points per direct play (which is atrocious) when AD was involved with a steph ball screen in game 5.
on some ways LA can clean that up, and a few other adjustments darvin ham may want to consider before tonight’s pivotal game 6: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/12/… – 10:11 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
2-man lineup net ratings in the playoffs so far…
murray-jokic: +11.8
curry-klay: +10.7
brown-tatum: +4.1
lebron-davis: +3.2
durant-booker: -0.2 – 9:58 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
including:
—ways to slow down steph curry in the pick-and-roll
—more touches for anthony davis
—changing a starting lineup that can’t score
—limiting golden state’s transition opportunities
—more!
theringer.com/nba/2023/5/12/… – 9:36 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic in the conference semifinals:
✅ 34.5 PPG
✅ 13.2 RPG
✅ 10.3 APG
Jokic is just the third player in NBA history to average a 30-point triple-double in a playoff series, joining Russell Westbrook (2017 EC1) and LeBron James (2017 FIN).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:11 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best career playoff PER
Shaquille O’Neal: 26.13
Anthony Davis: 26.73
LeBron James: 27.95
George Mikan: 28.51
Michael Jordan: 28.60
NIKOLA JOKIC: 29.03 🤯 – 8:23 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show!
– Nuggets are the WCF favorites
– Revisiting the Durant trade/What’s next for PHX
– More pressure on 76ers or Celtics?
– Wiggins/AD injuries
open.spotify.com/episode/3eKrgQ… – 1:56 AM
More on this storyline
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “He’s progressing fine. He should be available.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 12, 2023
Kerith Burke: Per the injury report, Anthony Davis is listed as probable, right foot, stress injury. -via Twitter @KerithBurke / May 12, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Best career playoff PER Shaquille O’Neal: 26.13 Anthony Davis: 26.73 LeBron James: 27.95 George Mikan: 28.51 Michael Jordan: 28.60 NIKOLA JOKIC: 29.03 🤯 -via Twitter @hoopshype / May 12, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 32 PTS ✅ 10 REB ✅ 12 AST Jokic became the third player in NBA history to be the outright leader in all three categories in back-to-back playoff games, joining LeBron James (twice) and Russell Westbrook. Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / May 12, 2023