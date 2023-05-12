Chris Paul on whether he seems himself back with the Suns: My contract is not up but I'm not the GM so we'll see

Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul on whether he sees himself being back with the Suns next season: “My contract not up, but unfortunately I’m not the GM or anything like that. So we’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/iH7YV7IsR3
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the Suns’ latest playoff failure and the difficult questions ahead about James Jones, Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and even Kevin Durant: bit.ly/455BcfU pic.twitter.com/BkSJUUZaYY – 3:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With the Suns getting bounced last night, Chris Paul rumors are already swirling, with the Lakers being favored to be his next team, via @betonline_ag at 3/1. pic.twitter.com/NDxn7Gp1Ff – 3:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul said he was getting “close” to returning from his groin injury, but “it don’t matter now” as #Suns lost Game 6 to #Nuggets to end season. #NBAPlayoffs – 1:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul on his new role this season: pic.twitter.com/sm5qUIPrWn – 1:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“My contract is not up. Unfortunately, I’m not the GM or anything like that. So we’ll see.”
Chris Paul when asked if he expects to be back next year. #Suns – 1:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul on whether he sees himself being back with the Suns next season: “My contract not up, but unfortunately I’m not the GM or anything like that. So we’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/iH7YV7IsR3 – 1:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns could move on from both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton this summer, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 12:42 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Still no title for Chris Paul. Doesn’t seem likely, he’ll be 39 next year. – 12:33 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Phoenix Suns
The Suns will need to seriously explore trading Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul this offseason. With new roster building restrictions coming in the new CBA, it may be their best path forward.
hoopshype.com/lists/suns-off… – 12:30 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Paul: 38 years old, $30.8 million contract next season
Kevin Durant: 35 years old in September — $46.7M next year, $49.9M in ‘24-25, $53.3M in ‘25-26
DeAndre Ayton: $32.5M next year, $34M in ‘24-25, $35.5M in ‘25-26 – 11:37 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Suns were always going to need one transaction cycle/full training camp to really maximize this new roster. But the clock is ticking. CP is getting older. KD, too. And who knows if Ayton is salvageable in Phoenix. It’s what made the Durant trade such a big risk. – 11:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Monty has to get KD and Book out of there before one of them gets their own CP3 YouTube thumbnail meme. – 11:25 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns need to retool their roster in a significant manner around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. However, they have no tradable first-round picks through 2029.
Phoenix will need to heavily explore the idea of turning Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton into suitable long-term pieces. – 11:17 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Suns with a new starting lineup with Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton out for Game 6
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Landry Shamet
Kevin Durant
Jock Landals – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game 6 #Suns #Nuggets was already going to be crazy.
Elimination games always are, but no Chris Paul (groin), no Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) and possibly no Jamal Murray, who is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness, tonight could be even crazier. #NBAPlayoffs – 4:56 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Injury report ahead of Nuggets vs Suns game 6:
Jamal Murray is questionable with non-covid related illness.
Deandre Ayton is questionable with a rib contusion.
Chris Paul is out with the left groin strain. – 2:40 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Work doesn’t stop for Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/agodTep4bN -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 12, 2023
That included skepticism that Paul would stay healthy for the postseason run. More than one source said the Suns were looking to trade him for a replacement before the deadline then shifted gears when Durant became available. -via Bleacher Report / May 12, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: I asked Chris Paul about the work he put in to adjust to his role: “I know this game just about better than anybody….that’s what’s not gonna change is my knowledge of the game, and I’m gonna keep putting in the work. So if you mad at it, you hate it, that’s on you. F*** it.” pic.twitter.com/VZyOzw4LgT -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 12, 2023