Coach Kerr: I trust Draymond Green, he's a champion, if he wants to have a podcast, he can have a podcast

Kerith Burke: Steve Kerr on Draymond Green podcasting during the playoffs: “It’s 2023, twenty years ago coaches would have been furious…I trust Draymond implicitly. He’s a champion. If he wants to have a podcast, he can have a podcast.”
Source: Twitter @KerithBurke
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Draymond podcasting during the playoffs: “It’s 2023, twenty years ago coaches would have been furious…I trust Draymond implicitly. He’s a champion. If he wants to have a podcast, he can have a podcast.” – 8:39 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph, Dray, and Klay hoping this isn’t their last shootaround of the season. And maybe even teammates. You never know in this crazy league. pic.twitter.com/6ePNagifYJ – 3:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Storylines for Nuggets-Warriors/Lakers:
– Jokic will get spammed in the p&r
– Draymond Green will shut down Jokic
– Kevon Looney will limit Jokic
– Suns were just poorly constructed
– He’s really just “Bubble Murray”
– Nuggets haven’t seen a defense like the Lakers – 12:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond recalling the words of Tom Izzo after Warriors-Lakers Game 3 last weekend: ‘That’s the first time in a long time I’ve seen you allow officiating to take you out of a game! That’s b——t.’
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ STL and 10+ BLK this playoffs:
— Draymond Green
— Andrew Wiggins
— Jayson Tatum
— Al Horford
— Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/wkboiMiUgA – 3:55 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On today’s show @coachthorpe says Draymond Green can be the scorer he was in game 5 more consistently.
This led @jshector to think this is all a 3D chess move from Draymond.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/aRxsW0llLU – 2:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wrote about a sequence that highlighted how great Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green were in the Warriors’ Game 5 win.
Right when the Lakers could have got going, those two had other plans nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: after a Warriors coach told Draymond Green he wasn’t making his presence felt enough against the Lakers, Green made it a point to assert himself. It lead Golden State to force a Game 6
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:58 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green on him always playing his best when Coach Izzo is in attendance pic.twitter.com/hnyInOJbek – 1:16 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
As for the actual game, Draymond and Wiggins were the heroes. The latter’s ability to make plays vaporized the Game 4 adjustment to put Davis on him. – 1:03 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond 🤝 Matthew McConaughey
(via @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/JbthAyF7Gf – 12:52 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green, who had 20 points tonight. “When he’s aggressive like that, looking to attack, it definitely adds another dimension to our team. I loved his approach to the game, he was aggressive right from the start.” – 12:52 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Draymond Green played 18:27 together
They were a plus-18, outscoring the Lakers 53-35 – 12:46 AM
The Warriors starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Draymond Green played 18:27 together
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
20 points on 7-for-11 from the field and 5-of-5 at the free throw line. Can Draymond be somewhere near that assertive and effective with his individual offence in LA? – 12:43 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
WARRIORS LIVE TO SEE ANOTHER DAY
Draymond: 20 PTS / 10 REB /4 AST
Steph: 27 PTS / 3 REB / 8 AST
Wiggins: 25 PTS / 7 REB / 5 AST
Full team effort tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/2SZHdf6HZL – 12:42 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors survive to see another day, beating the Lakers 118-105.
Steph finished with 27, but the help from Draymond (20) and Wiggins (25) were what won them this game. GPII adds 13, Poole with 11 and Klay with 10. – 12:31 AM
The Warriors survive to see another day, beating the Lakers 118-105.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors win 121-106
*Steph Curry: 27 points, separation shots in 4th
*Andrew Wiggins: 25 points, gave needed first half punch with Klay struggling
*Draymond Green: 20 points, GSW 27-2 last 29 games he scores 18+
*GP2 a +25 in 27 mins. Lock to start G6.
*AD’s status in question – 12:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 60+ playoff double-doubles:
— LeBron James
— Draymond Green
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/JCMTeaNBze – 12:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond Green tonight:
20 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
2 STL
7-11 FG
His first 20/10 playoff game since 2019. pic.twitter.com/sH5trfqOtf – 12:29 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Like I said before this series comes down to the battle between AD and Draymond. Tonight Draymond stopped with all that friendly stuff and came to hoop on both ends of the floor and got his team the W! Carry the hell on… btw Lakers in 6 – 12:28 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins + Draymond Green: 45 points, 17-of-29 shooting
LeBron James + Anthony Davis: 48 points, 19-of-35 shooting – 12:27 AM
Andrew Wiggins + Draymond Green: 45 points, 17-of-29 shooting
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Wiggins has developed such a high IQ. Draymond stuck with the ball on the perimeter? Wiggins takes Walker down to the block and seals him. Dray delivers a great entry pass and Wiggins cooks Walker with a turnaround baby hook – 12:24 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In the most pivotal game of the season for the Warriors, Draymond Green is sensational. In all over the place. #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs – 12:23 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green has 20 points in a game for the second time this postseason — both coming in Game 5. He did not have a 20-point game once in the regular season. – 12:17 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No AD so Warriors go with Looney and Draymond. Less worried about spacing – 12:14 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
my god what an elite defensive sequence from Wiggins and Draymond right there – 12:01 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
4th Q lineups. Lakers: LeBron, Russell, Walker IV, Schroder, Rui. Warriors: Steph, GP, Donte, Wiggins, Draymond – 11:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the fourth quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 11:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins/Draymond
38 on 14-23 FGs, 11 rebs, 6 asts
LeBron/Davis
39 on 15-27 FGs, 12 rebs, 4 asts – 11:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green up to 18 points. Warriors are 26-2 the last 28 games that he’s scored at least 18 points. They are 3-0 in these playoffs when he scores in double figures. – 11:45 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors are dragging AD away from the basket then having Draymond flash to the middle and attack. Nice wrinkle – 11:41 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond gets an ovation as he sits. He’s got 18 points and 6 rebounds in 21 minutes. And just 2 PFs – 11:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Wiggins and Draymond effective as PnR screeners, Lakers are now switching AD onto Steph a lot. – 11:37 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The Warriors really should be going up 3-2 here.
They are the better team.
Game 4 happened because of…
– Lonnie Walker out of body experience
– Jordan Poole looking like a G-Leaguer
– Klay’s bad shot selection
– Dray’s bad TO
– Steph’s inexplicable 2 bad decisions
Dubs in 7. – 11:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 70-59 at half. They’ve made 11 3s. A ton of high screen action involving Anthony Davis, even inverted it and had Curry screen him. Extra Draymond Green energy. He took two charges on Davis, a swing call in this series. Andrew Wiggins: 16 loud points. – 11:12 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Draymond outscoring Steph in the first half of a win-or-go-home game wasn’t on my bingo card – 11:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Draymond literally did the “I will never log off” dril tweet, according to that report – 11:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond has averaged 6.8 points this series
He has 14 points and has drawn two huge charges on Anthony Davis – 11:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lakers have discovered that whenever they run or pretend to run that guard screening AD out of the corner, Draymond sticks to him and they can get to the rim easily without help elsewhere. – 10:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
With AD on the bench, Warriors go with Draymond and Looney together – 10:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Much better fight from DLo, drawing 2 fouls on 2 possessions with a nice boxout of Looney and then fighting Dray in the post. – 10:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
Poole
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 10:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors went 7/12 from deep in the first quarter. They lead Los Angeles 32-28. Draymond Green has a team-high eight points. – 10:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Six different Warriors made a 3 in that first quarter: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody. Moody made two. The Lakers only made one. But it’s still a tight game. Warriors up 32-28. They had five bad turnovers. – 10:37 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
AD off to another Game 1-like start. The only one who he can’t overpower is Draymond. Looney is food – 10:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Great play by Poole fouling James before Draymond could foul him. – 10:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green has been the engine that has revved up the Warriors’ offense so far. Making great passes. He also has made open looks because Lakers are understandably more worried about the Warriors’ shooters. – 10:18 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jamal murray watching draymond green not get a technical foul pic.twitter.com/hLszJkRu2l – 10:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Last night, Jamal Murray was called for a technical foul for the exact same thing Draymond Green just did – 10:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond, Wiggins and Gary Payton II have all made 3s
Still waiting on Steph and Klay – 10:18 PM
Draymond, Wiggins and Gary Payton II have all made 3s
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are 3/5 from deep after that GPII make. Lakers haven’t gotten a good look yet. Draymond Green has 8 points four minutes in. – 10:17 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is turnt. Had words for Vanderbilt, then AD. It’s cost him two turnovers already, but he’s UUUPPPP – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors’ first two 3-pointers of the night: Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins – 10:14 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
LOL Draymond getting into a refs face less than 20 seconds into the game 😂😂😂 #dubnation – 10:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Only took 20 seconds for Draymond Green to get called for a foul. – 10:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a best-case scenario first possession for the Lakers, as Davis draws PF No. 1 on Draymond Green. Green was aggressive with AD in Game 4, but avoided foul trouble.
Neither AD nor LeBron settled for a jumper, as AD attacked inside. – 10:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond picks up his first foul 20 seconds into the game – 10:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
And just like that, 20 seconds into Game 5 Draymond Green is called for a shooting foul on Anthony Davis – 10:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are staying with Gary Payton II in their starting lineup for Game 5. Curry, Klay, Payton, Wiggins, Draymond. – 9:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Same starting lineup for the Warriors in Game 5:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 9:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II is starting again tonight
Warriors Game 5 starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
GP2
Draymond – 9:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tom Izzo just walked onto the Chase Center court as Draymond Green begins his pregame warmups – 9:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said they “for sure” could’ve gone to the Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry high screen game more in the second half of Game 4 after Lakers put Anthony Davis on Wiggins, but “part of the thinking is that Steph and Draymond are our bread and butter.”
Full answer pic.twitter.com/9EVD8ml198 – 8:27 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Julius Randle might be the new captain of the All-82 Game Players First Team.
He’s now made more All-NBA teams than:
Derrick Rose.
Chris Bosh.
Kevin McHale.
He now has the same as:
Draymond Green.
Klay Thompson.
Kevin Love.
Ray Allen.
James Worthy.
Alonzo Mourning. – 7:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We’ve been here before and we know what it takes.”
Draymond on the Warriors being down 3-1 to the Lakers 🗣️
(via @The Volume)
pic.twitter.com/qOfEMflIeb – 5:36 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Is Jordan Poole a Core Piece for the Golden State Warriors? The team has several important decisions looming, starting at the top (Bob Myers) to Draymond’s option, to Poole’s fit and rules designed to curtail their spending bleacherreport.com/articles/10075… – 3:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
A lot has changed in the last seven years when the Warriors became the 10th team in NBA history to complete a 3-1 playoff comeback.
One thing has remained the same: Steph, Klay and Draymond nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This was my NBA All-Defensive Team ballot.
First Team:
F – Evan Mobley
F – Jaren Jackson Jr.
C – Brook Lopez
G – Alex Caruso
G – Jrue Holiday
Second Team:
F – OG Anunoby
F – Jaden McDaniels
C – Draymond Green
G – Derrick White
G – Herbert Jones – 11:22 PM
“Heard that he’s expected to play tomorrow, which I’m happy about. You never want to play against a team not at their best, not at full strength,” Draymond Green said on Thursday’s episode of his podcast about Anthony Davis. “… Just don’t play with those head injuries, man. They’re serious. I saw a lot of people laughing and talking. It’s a hit to the head. One small hit to the head can change everything in your life. So I don’t really understand the joke. I don’t understand it all. … You’re risking your life because one injury can change everything. … I don’t quite understand the laughing, why it’s so funny.” -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2023
Steph Curry had a game-high 27 points and eight assists for the Warriors, who at Chase Center in San Francisco cut their deficit to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NBA playoff series. Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Warriors while Draymond Green had 20 points and 10 rebounds. “They were awesome,” Curry said during a postgame interview with TNT. “I mean, all the way up and down the roster, there were contributions.” -via USA Today Sports / May 11, 2023
Green’s 20 points can be considered somewhat of a team barometer. Green rarely reaches that plateau. He’s only scored 20 twice since Christmas 2019. But when he even gets near it, the Warriors historically win. The Warriors are 27-2 over the last 29 games in which Green has scored at least 18 points and they are now 4-0 in these playoffs when he reaches double figures. -via The Athletic / May 11, 2023