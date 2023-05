Coach Kerr: I trust Draymond Green, he's a champion, if he wants to have a podcast, he can have a podcast

“Heard that he’s expected to play tomorrow, which I’m happy about. You never want to play against a team not at their best, not at full strength,” Draymond Green said on Thursday’s episode of his podcast about Anthony Davis. “… Just don’t play with those head injuries, man. They’re serious. I saw a lot of people laughing and talking. It’s a hit to the head. One small hit to the head can change everything in your life. So I don’t really understand the joke. I don’t understand it all. … You’re risking your life because one injury can change everything. … I don’t quite understand the laughing, why it’s so funny.” -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2023