Deandre Ayton on his critics: I shut them up with my performance

Evan Sidery: Deandre Ayton on blocking out outside noise/criticism: “I let the peanut gallery get going, then I shut them up with my performance.” pic.twitter.com/sjOMenuy7I
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the Suns' latest playoff failure and the difficult questions ahead about James Jones, Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and even Kevin Durant:
Evan Sidery @esidery
Deandre Ayton on blocking out outside noise/criticism:
"I let the peanut gallery get going, then I shut them up with my performance."
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns could move on from both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton this summer, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 12:42 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Teams are well aware Chris Paul's contract is only half-guaranteed for 2023-24. Deandre Ayton will have suitors on the trade market. Monty Williams' name has surfaced in Bucks coaching whispers. For @YahooSports, what's next for Phoenix is anyone's guess:
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Considering hitting up the trade machine to concoct an Ayton-Paul for Vucevic sign-and-trade.
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
What’s next for Deandre Ayton & @Suns? “Almost certain they will look into trading him,” one exec tells @HeavyOnSports.
But where? @dallasmavs? Maybe but not for Kyrie.
@hornets? @trailblazers? Maybe.
“Most interesting”? Exec says the @chicagobulls:
heavy.com/sports/chicago… – 10:39 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Stat of the series b4 G6:
Joker plus 46
Ayton minus 59
Any playoff series, actually!!
Ever!! – 10:16 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Phoenix Suns
The Suns will need to seriously explore trading Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul this offseason. With new roster building restrictions coming in the new CBA, it may be their best path forward.
hoopshype.com/lists/suns-off… – 12:30 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
DeAndre Ayton had one of his best games of the series tonight for sure 🧠
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Paul: 38 years old, $30.8 million contract next season
Kevin Durant: 35 years old in September — $46.7M next year, $49.9M in ‘24-25, $53.3M in ‘25-26
DeAndre Ayton: $32.5M next year, $34M in ‘24-25, $35.5M in ‘25-26 – 11:37 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Suns were always going to need one transaction cycle/full training camp to really maximize this new roster. But the clock is ticking. CP is getting older. KD, too. And who knows if Ayton is salvageable in Phoenix. It's what made the Durant trade such a big risk.
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns need to retool their roster in a significant manner around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. However, they have no tradable first-round picks through 2029.
Phoenix will need to heavily explore the idea of turning Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton into suitable long-term pieces. – 11:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Wouldn't be surprised if Reggie Jackson, who had logged 0 meaningful minutes for Denver this series, would be the third best players for the Suns if on their roster. That's how thin this group is without Ayton and Paul.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
So what I'm getting from this start is that Deandre Ayton was the heart and soul of this Phoenix squad.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets already got two fouls on Landale. That could be big with Ayton out.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton is in the building. Out Game 6 with rib contusion. #Suns
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Suns with a new starting lineup with Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton out for Game 6
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Landry Shamet
Kevin Durant
Jock Landals – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Suns big Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) out Game 6, Jamal Murray (illness) available (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Suns swapped Landry Shamet for Josh Okogie in the starting lineup. Jock Landale replaces Deandre Ayton.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As expected, Jamal Murray is starting alongside Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Jock Landale is starting in place of the injured Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet is starting at at forward with Devin Booker and Cam Payne in backcourt.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting Landry Shamet and Jock Landale for Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton. #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live!! Come join.
✅ Murray in, Ayton out
✅ Jokic vs Jock
✅ Mark Jackson snubs Jokic, apologizes
youtube.com/live/7qN-lSwbg… – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams on whether he’ll start Jock Landale for Deandre Ayton, who is out with a rib contusion from Game 5 in Denver.
Said he found out about midday about Ayton.
Williams also talked about the possibility of playing Kevin Durant at the five. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hqogvmCnw1 – 8:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns confirm Deandre Ayton is officially out for Game 6 tonight
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I won’t feel this at all. The adrenaline will definitely carry me, my teammates, knowing we have to step it up.” Deandre Ayton after Game 5’s loss at Denver.
Ayton out for elimination Game 6 with rib contusion, sources say (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns center Ayton out with rib injury for must-win Game 6 Thursday
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game 6 #Suns #Nuggets was already going to be crazy.
Game 6 #Suns #Nuggets was already going to be crazy.

Elimination games always are, but no Chris Paul (groin), no Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) and possibly no Jamal Murray, who is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness, tonight could be even crazier. #NBAPlayoffs
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton out for Game 6 with rib contusion, sources say (w/video) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Deandre Ayton injury: Suns center to miss Game 6 vs. Nuggets with rib contusion, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… – 3:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has struggled in these playoffs, but the Suns will miss his defense on Jokic, and the margin for error is even thinner now. Also, don't be that person implying things about the man's character or toughness when we have no idea the extent of the injury yet
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Deandre Ayton: Rib contusions can be very painful and limiting injuries. The average time lost for this injury is 1.1 games (~1.2 days) though players often return wearing extra padding over the injury site.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) has been ruled out for tonight's Game 6 vs. the Nuggets, per @Shams Charania.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Game 6 tonight vs. Nuggets due to his rib contusion, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Katy Winge @katywinge
Injury report ahead of Nuggets vs Suns game 6:
Jamal Murray is questionable with non-covid related illness.
Deandre Ayton is questionable with a rib contusion.
Chris Paul is out with the left groin strain. – 2:40 PM
It’s too early to gauge the Ayton market (with the May 16 draft lottery gifting one franchise Victor Wembanyama). Still, that list of teams could include the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Pacers or Mavericks, among others. -via Bleacher Report / May 12, 2023
PHNX Suns: “I love Phoenix, man. Honestly, I’m gonna continue to play hard for Phoenix.” Deandre Ayton on today’s latest trade rumors, playing for his teammates and not listening to the outside noise. -via Twitter / May 12, 2023
Duane Rankin: #Suns GM James Jones is meeting with Deandre Ayton right now. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 12, 2023