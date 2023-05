DeMar DeRozan available?

DeMar DeRozan: She taught me how to be resilient and never fear anything. Always keep my head up. In the darkest of times, in the hardest of moments, always keep my head up . I remember I’d come home, and when I’d walk in the door if my head was down, she always used to tell me how to keep my head high. Never let nobody see you sweat. Never let nobody see you with worry on your face no matter what it is — and I always carried that. She treated me like a teenager before I was a teenager, and it helped me mature so much. That’s part of the reason I’m so calm and so laid-back to this point now because I grew up around much older individuals. They just exposed me to so much early on that helped me understand life. -via The Athletic / May 12, 2023