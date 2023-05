Devin Booker avoids media for second day in a row following Suns elimination

Ayton was massively outclassed by Denver’s Nikola Jokic, averaging just 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 29.6 minutes. Moreover, the series loss to the Nuggets exposed how thin the Suns are in their overall rotation, and how badly the team needs depth to support Kevin Durant, acquired from Brooklyn in a February trade, and star guard Devin Booker. “It’s almost certain they will look into trading him. I think they feel like they can do all right with a mishmash of decent centers and changing their focus on getting better talent around those two star guys,” one NBA GM told Heavy Sports. “That’s been true for the past couple of years, really. Deandre has butted heads with Monty (Williams). But he can be a great player, still, it just needs to be somewhere else. -via Heavy.com / May 12, 2023