Devin Booker avoids media for second day in a row following Suns elimination

Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker did not address the media at exit interviews today either
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker didn’t do media today after not talking after Game 6. #Suns – 2:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker did not address the media at exit interviews today either – 2:47 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Even after a 12-point dud in G6, Devin Booker finished his playoff run averaging a league-best 33.7 PPG and 7.2 APG on 68.6 TS%.
He’s the first player in NBA history to average 30+ PPG on 55+ FG% and 50+ 3P% in a single postseason. Shame how it ended, but what a run for Book – 12:41 PM
Even after a 12-point dud in G6, Devin Booker finished his playoff run averaging a league-best 33.7 PPG and 7.2 APG on 68.6 TS%.
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
What’s with the discourse surrounding AD’s injury? Have injuries let Durant and Booker off the hook in Phoenix? Are the Lakers really flopping that much? NFL scheduling thoughts & more!
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:24 PM
What’s with the discourse surrounding AD’s injury? Have injuries let Durant and Booker off the hook in Phoenix? Are the Lakers really flopping that much? NFL scheduling thoughts & more!
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
2-man lineup net ratings in the playoffs so far…
murray-jokic: +11.8
curry-klay: +10.7
brown-tatum: +4.1
lebron-davis: +3.2
durant-booker: -0.2 – 9:58 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Last 3 facing elimination games for Devin Booker:
2021 — 19 pts (8-22) 5 ast 6 TO
2022 — 11 pts (3-14) 2 ast 4 TO
2023 — 12 pts (4-13) 8 ast 2 TO – 8:33 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Malone with 🔥 on KCP: “Devin Booker is a great player. We all understand how great of a player he is, but you can’t be afraid of greatness. You have to go out there and challenge greatness. I think KCP did a really good job of trying to limit Devin Booker as much as possible.” – 2:01 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker left the locker room before media were allowed in. We’ll presumably hear from him tomorrow for exit interviews – 1:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I asked Monty Williams if Devin Booker was 100% after that fall in Game 5. He said he doesn’t have an official report, but he thinks Book was dealing with some soreness in that foot still – 12:51 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said there’s nothing official with a Devin Booker injury diagnosis but you could see the lack of pop he had tonight. – 12:49 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: DEN 125, PHX 100
Payne: 31 Pts, 6 Reb, 12-16 FG, 7-9 3P
Durant: 23-5-5, 8-19 FG
Booker: 12 Pts, 8 Ast, 4-13 FG
Jokic: 32 Pts, 12 Ast, 10 Reb, 13-18 FG
Suns lose 2nd-round series 4-2, and now enter an offseason where major changes feel inevitable – 12:36 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Devin Booker was flat out fantastic. I’ll remember that scoring binge for a long, long time. One of the most incredible individual performances I’ve ever seen. – 12:28 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s season is officially over with 6:15 left in the 4th in Game 6.
StatMuse @statmuse
The Suns are 0-4 this series when Devin Booker doesn’t shoot 78% or better. pic.twitter.com/Rx6BvlGkRM – 12:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker’s last two elimination games.
Game 7 vs. Dallas: 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is pulled midway through the 4th quarter. Really unfortunate end to the unbelievable postseason he had – 12:23 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker checks out. Best total postseason performance from a Sun ever. Hard to believe it ends here like this after how brilliant he was. – 12:23 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DEN 103, PHX 76
Payne: 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-10 FG, 6-6 3P
Durant: 19-5-5, 7-17 FG
Booker: 12 Pts, 7 Ast, 4-13 FG
Jokic: 24 Pts, 9 Ast, 8 Reb, 12-15 FG – 12:05 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns were in this game, leading early even, before Monty Williams curiously pulled Kevin Durant to surround Devin Booker with an all-bench lineup.
That one decision shifted momentum, a 17-0 Denver run, and ended their season. – 11:36 PM
The Suns were in this game, leading early even, before Monty Williams curiously pulled Kevin Durant to surround Devin Booker with an all-bench lineup.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Monty has to get KD and Book out of there before one of them gets their own CP3 YouTube thumbnail meme. – 11:25 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Is Monty Williams suddenly on the hot seat?
That’s two straight outrageous playoff collapses.
Probably an overreaction and he isn’t responsible for the KD and Book no-show but not really sure how you come away from this series feeling great. – 11:24 PM
Is Monty Williams suddenly on the hot seat?
That’s two straight outrageous playoff collapses.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DEN 81, PHX 51
Payn: 19 Pts, 7-8 FG, 5-5 3P
Booker: 11 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-12 FG
Durant: 8 Pts, 2-11 FG
Jokic: 20 Pts, 7 Ast, 6 Reb, 10-12 FG
For the second straight season, Suns trail by 30 at halftime of an elimination game at home – 11:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Suns should be embarrassed. Not enough excuses in the book for getting manhandled at home in an elimination game. What the hell is this? – 11:19 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns need to retool their roster in a significant manner around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. However, they have no tradable first-round picks through 2029.
Phoenix will need to heavily explore the idea of turning Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton into suitable long-term pieces. – 11:17 PM
The Suns need to retool their roster in a significant manner around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. However, they have no tradable first-round picks through 2029.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21 points, 7-9 FG) outscoring Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined (15 points, 5-21 FG) is typically not a winning formula for an elimination game – 11:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s the first time Booker has shown the same level of explosion he had before the foot injury. – 11:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Suns spacing looks very #Cavs-y. KD and Booker are repeatedly forced to play in a crowd. – 11:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Way too much talk about rotations and game plan when Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are a combined 3-for-16, two starters are out, and we already knew the Suns’ 5th starting spot was anything but assured. Nuggets have a better roster right now, and they’re playing like it – 10:57 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
With 9:28 left in 2Q, Cam Payne has outscored Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Wasn’t on my Game 6 bingo card. – 10:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Scoring in the 1st quarter:
17 — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bruce Brown with a soaring block from the side on a Devin Booker mid-range jumper. Nuggets are taking it to the Suns so far, 44-26. Nuggets end the first with a 23-2 run. – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DEN 44, PHX 26
Payne: 10 Pts, 2 Ast, 4-5 FG
Booker: 5 Pts, 2-8 FG
Landale: 4 Pts
Caldwell-Pope: 16 Pts, 6-7 FG
Book’s lack of burst on drives is not a great sign. Neither is 26 points in the paint for Denver. Nuggets close 1Q on a 17-0 run – 10:46 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Not having Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the court at the same time in a must-win game is certainly a choice.
Monty Williams subbed out Durant and Denver proceeded to go on a 15-0 run. – 10:46 PM
Not having Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the court at the same time in a must-win game is certainly a choice.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 10.
Current lineup: Booker, Ross, Craig, Biyombo and Warren.
Thoughts? – 10:41 PM
#Suns down 10.
Current lineup: Booker, Ross, Craig, Biyombo and Warren.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not enough Book and KD to start this one imo, but the Suns are trying to get the other guys going out of the looks Denver is sending their way – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Caldwell-Pope with the mid-air scoop shot in transition with Booker defending.
#Suns down three. Timeout 6:34 left in 1st. – 10:25 PM
Caldwell-Pope with the mid-air scoop shot in transition with Booker defending.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Murray slipped on defense, Booker drive. #Suns up one.
Landale just got called for kick ball, which may be something to do on Jokic bounce passes.
Just a thought. #Suns up one. – 10:22 PM
Murray slipped on defense, Booker drive. #Suns up one.
Landale just got called for kick ball, which may be something to do on Jokic bounce passes.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker more in gears 3/4 right now but still getting to his spots so far.
Landale has been all over Jokic. Gets a foul there but he’s doing his job for sure. – 10:22 PM
Booker more in gears 3/4 right now but still getting to his spots so far.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Suns with a new starting lineup with Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton out for Game 6
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Landry Shamet
Kevin Durant
Jock Landals – 10:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Phoenix lineup tonight: Durant, Booker, Landry Shamet, Landale, Cam Payne
Small but offensively minded…. – 9:55 PM
Phoenix lineup tonight: Durant, Booker, Landry Shamet, Landale, Cam Payne
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As expected, Jamal Murray is starting alongside Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Jock Landale is starting in place of the injured Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet is starting at at forward with Devin Booker and Cam Payne in backcourt. – 9:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Suns Game 6 starters:
Cam Payne
Landry Shamet
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Jock Landale – 9:31 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Surprise, surprise. Suns tweaking starting lineup. It’s now Shamet, KD, Landale, Book and Cameron Payne. – 9:31 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Stan Kroenke has been having a long conversation with Melvin Booker, Devin Booker’s dad. pic.twitter.com/Lt58WqSH73 – 9:29 PM
Ayton was massively outclassed by Denver’s Nikola Jokic, averaging just 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 29.6 minutes. Moreover, the series loss to the Nuggets exposed how thin the Suns are in their overall rotation, and how badly the team needs depth to support Kevin Durant, acquired from Brooklyn in a February trade, and star guard Devin Booker. “It’s almost certain they will look into trading him. I think they feel like they can do all right with a mishmash of decent centers and changing their focus on getting better talent around those two star guys,” one NBA GM told Heavy Sports. “That’s been true for the past couple of years, really. Deandre has butted heads with Monty (Williams). But he can be a great player, still, it just needs to be somewhere else. -via Heavy.com / May 12, 2023
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker left the arena quickly tonight before the locker room was open to media. Suns will have exit interviews tomorrow so we will likely hear from him then. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / May 12, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: Kevin Durant is now 6-9 in elimination games 🫤 …Devin Booker is 0-3 😩 pic.twitter.com/D9OHT2HLIg -via Twitter @Balldontlie / May 12, 2023