Free agent Jock Landale would like to remain with the Suns for rest of his career

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“100%.”
Jock Landale on wanting to continue his career in Phoenix, but talked about the “unknowns” of the offseason.
He’s a restricted free agent. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TvUpYBhOgg2:51 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery
Jock Landale, an upcoming restricted free agent, said he would like to stay with the Suns for the remainder of his career. pic.twitter.com/V4DDAvhoOf2:41 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns center minutes in Game 6 at Phoenix:
– Jock Landale (+7 in 30:51)
– Bismack Biyombo (-26 in 7:41)
– Rest of game (-6 in 9:28) – 12:48 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets scored 81 in a half with only 4 3s in the year of our lord 2023
Absolutely clobbering them inside.
Hilariously, Jock Landale is a +2 in a game his team trails by THIRTY – 11:32 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Guarding Jokic for the duration of the game is a tough ask for Jock Landale.
Biyombo isn’t the answer though. Jokic is getting what he wants against him. – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aaaand Jock Landale picks up his 2nd foul. Bismack Biyombo will check in – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale is playing really physical with Nikola Jokic to start with this one. Gotta be careful now with an early foul though – 10:23 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Suns swapped Landry Shamet for Josh Okogie in the starting lineup. Jock Landale replaces Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/6ZVz8xNhGd9:32 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As expected, Jamal Murray is starting alongside Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Jock Landale is starting in place of the injured Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet is starting at at forward with Devin Booker and Cam Payne in backcourt. – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting Landry Shamet and Jock Landale for Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton. #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fYxzAvXVxd9:31 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Suns Game 6 starters:
Cam Payne
Landry Shamet
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Jock Landale – 9:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale will start for DA, while Landry Shamet replaces Josh Okogie in the starting lineup – 9:30 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Monty Williams on who he’ll start in Deandre Ayton’s place tonight: “We’ll see.”
Sounds like Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo will both get minutes. – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You’ll be shocked to hear it, but Monty Williams responded, “We’ll see” when asked whether Jock Landale will start – 8:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Would expect the Suns to play about 25 minutes of Jock Landale, 13 minutes of Bismack Biyombo, and 10 minutes of Kevin Durant at the 5 against primarily non-Jokić lineups. – 3:33 PM

Duane Rankin: “We’ll see.” Monty Williams on whether he’ll start Jock Landale for Deandre Ayton, who is out with a rib contusion from Game 5 in Denver. Said he found out about midday about Ayton. Williams also talked about the possibility of playing Kevin Durant at the five. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hqogvmCnw1 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 11, 2023

