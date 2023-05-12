Jimmy Butler scores 24 points to lead Heat back to Eastern Conference Finals

Anthony Chiang: FINAL: Heat 96, Knicks 92. Heat going to the conference finals for the 10th time in franchise history and third time in the last four seasons. Heat also just the second No. 8 seed to make it to the conference finals. 24 points for Jimmy Butler, 23 points for Bam Adebayo.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Jimmy Butler about the doubles he saw tonight
He cuts me off
“Quadruples.” – 11:09 PM
I asked Jimmy Butler about the doubles he saw tonight
He cuts me off
“Quadruples.” – 11:09 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jimmy Butler, sans shirt, doing a victorious post game press conference, and Kyle Lowry is giving him crap for it pic.twitter.com/tSAsKM7fzd – 11:05 PM
Jimmy Butler, sans shirt, doing a victorious post game press conference, and Kyle Lowry is giving him crap for it pic.twitter.com/tSAsKM7fzd – 11:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler walks up to the podium with no shirt on
Kyle Lowry at podium with him:
“I’d take my shirt off but I don’t want to embarrass him.” – 11:04 PM
Jimmy Butler walks up to the podium with no shirt on
Kyle Lowry at podium with him:
“I’d take my shirt off but I don’t want to embarrass him.” – 11:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Saying it again, but Jimmy Butler went 7 for 22 while seeing 3 defenders essentially off every catch
Yet he looked controlled at every moment
Most looks in that second half were from his set-up
Insane stuff – 10:32 PM
Saying it again, but Jimmy Butler went 7 for 22 while seeing 3 defenders essentially off every catch
Yet he looked controlled at every moment
Most looks in that second half were from his set-up
Insane stuff – 10:32 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jayson Tatum last night, 5/21.
Jimmy Butler tonight, 7/22.
Very impressive by the Celtics and Heat to win under those circumstances over the last two nights. – 10:28 PM
Jayson Tatum last night, 5/21.
Jimmy Butler tonight, 7/22.
Very impressive by the Celtics and Heat to win under those circumstances over the last two nights. – 10:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
From the play-in round to the Eastern Conference finals: Jimmy Butler and No. 8 Miami outlast Jalen Brunson and No. 5 New York in six games.
Early 2023-24 prediction: Brunson will be in Indianapolis as an Eastern Conference All-Star.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:21 PM
From the play-in round to the Eastern Conference finals: Jimmy Butler and No. 8 Miami outlast Jalen Brunson and No. 5 New York in six games.
Early 2023-24 prediction: Brunson will be in Indianapolis as an Eastern Conference All-Star.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Jimmy Butler gets help when needed and when deserved. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/12/win… – 10:19 PM
Winderman’s view: Jimmy Butler gets help when needed and when deserved. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/12/win… – 10:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler completely controlled this game offensively with the way he dealt with the doubles
Bam Adebayo took over on both ends to even put them in any position to win
Kyle Lowry made winning play after winning play
Game time – 10:19 PM
Jimmy Butler completely controlled this game offensively with the way he dealt with the doubles
Bam Adebayo took over on both ends to even put them in any position to win
Kyle Lowry made winning play after winning play
Game time – 10:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler and Jalen Brunson share a hug and some words for each other at center court. What a battle all series between those two. – 10:17 PM
Jimmy Butler and Jalen Brunson share a hug and some words for each other at center court. What a battle all series between those two. – 10:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tom Thibodeau blew that series.
He refused to attack the clearly injured Jimmy Butler at the end of Game 1.
He gave up a free 8-0 run by refusing to stagger Brunson and Randle in the second quarter. Heat won by four.
Erik Spoelstra coached circles around him all series. – 10:17 PM
Tom Thibodeau blew that series.
He refused to attack the clearly injured Jimmy Butler at the end of Game 1.
He gave up a free 8-0 run by refusing to stagger Brunson and Randle in the second quarter. Heat won by four.
Erik Spoelstra coached circles around him all series. – 10:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler basically let Brunson drive into his help defense, shading Brunson’s dominant hand.
Incredibly smart defender. – 10:14 PM
Jimmy Butler basically let Brunson drive into his help defense, shading Brunson’s dominant hand.
Incredibly smart defender. – 10:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Double teaming Jimmy Butler 35 feet from the hoop on a 7-of-21 night doesn’t appear to be working out for the Knicks – 10:08 PM
Double teaming Jimmy Butler 35 feet from the hoop on a 7-of-21 night doesn’t appear to be working out for the Knicks – 10:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler 1st half: 3/10 FGs
Jimmy Butler 2nd half (3:24 left): 3/10 FGs – 9:57 PM
Jimmy Butler 1st half: 3/10 FGs
Jimmy Butler 2nd half (3:24 left): 3/10 FGs – 9:57 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Well at least your trap 30 feet from the hoop prevented Jimmy Butler from beating you – 9:48 PM
Well at least your trap 30 feet from the hoop prevented Jimmy Butler from beating you – 9:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the court to start the fourth quarter. – 9:34 PM
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the court to start the fourth quarter. – 9:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Have to think Jimmy Butler plays the entire fourth quarter. He got a good break in the 2Q. Heat nursing a three-point lead with a chance to close out the series. – 9:32 PM
Have to think Jimmy Butler plays the entire fourth quarter. He got a good break in the 2Q. Heat nursing a three-point lead with a chance to close out the series. – 9:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 74, Knicks 71. Jimmy Butler scored eight of his 17 points in that third quarter. Heat still shooting just 5 of 21 on threes. – 9:30 PM
End of third quarter: Heat 74, Knicks 71. Jimmy Butler scored eight of his 17 points in that third quarter. Heat still shooting just 5 of 21 on threes. – 9:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat shooting just 4 of 17 on threes, but outscoring the Knicks 28-10 in the paint.
Heat leads by five and Jimmy Butler is about to go to the line with a chance to push that lead to seven midway through the third quarter. – 9:13 PM
Heat shooting just 4 of 17 on threes, but outscoring the Knicks 28-10 in the paint.
Heat leads by five and Jimmy Butler is about to go to the line with a chance to push that lead to seven midway through the third quarter. – 9:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have gotten nothing from Mitch Rob and iHart
Also bad sign that the Heat up despite a bad half from Jimmy Butler – 8:53 PM
Knicks have gotten nothing from Mitch Rob and iHart
Also bad sign that the Heat up despite a bad half from Jimmy Butler – 8:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Unless Jimmy Butler has something unholy planned in this second half that we didn’t see in the first half
Game 7 at MSG. – 8:48 PM
Unless Jimmy Butler has something unholy planned in this second half that we didn’t see in the first half
Game 7 at MSG. – 8:48 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This is peak Jimmy Butler. Never goes faster than a jog, before you know it he’s exactly where he wants to be and drawing a foul. pic.twitter.com/KNbx9YlJZt – 8:03 PM
This is peak Jimmy Butler. Never goes faster than a jog, before you know it he’s exactly where he wants to be and drawing a foul. pic.twitter.com/KNbx9YlJZt – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat remaining with their starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
Knicks again starting Quentin Grimes ahead of Josh Hart. The other New York starters remain Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett and Jalen Brunson. – 7:00 PM
Heat remaining with their starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
Knicks again starting Quentin Grimes ahead of Josh Hart. The other New York starters remain Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett and Jalen Brunson. – 7:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I think there’s something to this theory (from the @LockedOnHeat YouTube mentions)…
Heat have lost every game Jimmy Butler has worn a black headband. Undefeated in games with a white headband in this series. #WhiteHotHeadband pic.twitter.com/DGRwzjRQ7T – 6:47 PM
I think there’s something to this theory (from the @LockedOnHeat YouTube mentions)…
Heat have lost every game Jimmy Butler has worn a black headband. Undefeated in games with a white headband in this series. #WhiteHotHeadband pic.twitter.com/DGRwzjRQ7T – 6:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith are all available tonight. – 5:44 PM
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith are all available tonight. – 5:44 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Is Knicks’ young core wearing down Jimmy Butler?
@YourManDevine and @JakeLFischer discuss on the latest episode of “No Cap Room”
Full episode 👇
🍎: apple.co/3MlKRHU
✳️: spoti.fi/3NWRWzM
📺: youtu.be/iplkip32PhQ pic.twitter.com/kiFiexYY25 – 3:51 PM
Is Knicks’ young core wearing down Jimmy Butler?
@YourManDevine and @JakeLFischer discuss on the latest episode of “No Cap Room”
Full episode 👇
🍎: apple.co/3MlKRHU
✳️: spoti.fi/3NWRWzM
📺: youtu.be/iplkip32PhQ pic.twitter.com/kiFiexYY25 – 3:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My PrizePicks for tonight
Feels like an all around Jimmy Butler game, plus I think Caleb Martin sees added floor time by guarding Brunson more often
Use code “five”
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/JjWsXGEC27 – 2:28 PM
My PrizePicks for tonight
Feels like an all around Jimmy Butler game, plus I think Caleb Martin sees added floor time by guarding Brunson more often
Use code “five”
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/JjWsXGEC27 – 2:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in the playoffs among remaining players:
31.9 – Jimmy Butler
30.7 – Nikola Jokic
30.3 – Steph Curry
26.5 – Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/bTDEbwtRjo – 12:50 PM
Most PPG in the playoffs among remaining players:
31.9 – Jimmy Butler
30.7 – Nikola Jokic
30.3 – Steph Curry
26.5 – Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/bTDEbwtRjo – 12:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jimmy Butler says ‘Playoff Jimmy’ isn’t a thing. Udonis Haslem agrees. Only because Jimmy says so though.
But others see it. And the numbers back it up.
Playoff Jimmy is definitely a thing.
And as Kevin Love says, “It’s an amazing thing to watch.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:24 PM
Jimmy Butler says ‘Playoff Jimmy’ isn’t a thing. Udonis Haslem agrees. Only because Jimmy says so though.
But others see it. And the numbers back it up.
Playoff Jimmy is definitely a thing.
And as Kevin Love says, “It’s an amazing thing to watch.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:24 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam was asked if Jimmy Butler might take the Grimes matchup personally.
His chuckle said enough, but then he continued:
“I feel like he’s going to come out in that mode tonight, and you might see a different type of him that we didn’t see in New York.” pic.twitter.com/bsstb4JMPi – 12:10 PM
Bam was asked if Jimmy Butler might take the Grimes matchup personally.
His chuckle said enough, but then he continued:
“I feel like he’s going to come out in that mode tonight, and you might see a different type of him that we didn’t see in New York.” pic.twitter.com/bsstb4JMPi – 12:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I expect an ultra aggressive Jimmy Butler to start this game, knowing he needs to set the tone
But here’s my main point:
High usage Butler incoming: he can be affected by low/mid post doubles, but he doesn’t care about your blitzing
What does that mean?
More on-ball Jimmy – 11:56 AM
I expect an ultra aggressive Jimmy Butler to start this game, knowing he needs to set the tone
But here’s my main point:
High usage Butler incoming: he can be affected by low/mid post doubles, but he doesn’t care about your blitzing
What does that mean?
More on-ball Jimmy – 11:56 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
One thing the Heat made clear is they liked the shots they got against the Knicks in Game 5. They hit just 13-of-43 3s but liked what the looks.
“Every time. Continue to take those shots. We’re going to make those shots,” Jimmy Butler said after. Caleb Martin reiterated it today. – 11:28 AM
One thing the Heat made clear is they liked the shots they got against the Knicks in Game 5. They hit just 13-of-43 3s but liked what the looks.
“Every time. Continue to take those shots. We’re going to make those shots,” Jimmy Butler said after. Caleb Martin reiterated it today. – 11:28 AM
More on this storyline
Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Haywood Highsmith all officially available per Heat -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 12, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Spo was asked if he thinks Jimmy Butler will take the Grimes matchup personally. “Jimmy is about winning and he’s about doing whatever’s necessary.” pic.twitter.com/CpdGg05Kl7 -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / May 12, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Caleb Martin this AM on the Knicks loading up vs. Jimmy Butler in this series: “No matter what type of scheme that you have, he’s going to figure out a way to manipulate it and we just got to do our job on the weak side and make shots.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 12, 2023