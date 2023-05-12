Kevin Durant: 'Nikola Jokic will go down as one of the all-time great centers'

Michael Scotto: Kevin Durant on Nikola Jokic: “Jokic is an all-time great. He’ll go down as one of the all-time great centers to ever touch a basketball. He went out there and did what he was supposed to do.” pic.twitter.com/uNo4bVlEkl
– Nuggets are the WCF favorites
– Revisiting the Durant trade/What’s next for PHX
– More pressure on 76ers or Celtics?
– Wiggins/AD injuries
“We tricked them,” Nikola Jokic says when I asked about Jamal Murray’s performance despite an illness. He then goes on to praise Murray’s competitive spirit. “He’s played with worse.” – 1:49 AM
“We have a good foundation and infrastructure we can build on and move on from this.”
Kevin Durant after #Suns Game 6 loss to #Nuggets as he came in blockbuster trade before Feb..9 deadline.
“It sucked. Bad feeling. Embarrassing.”
Kevin Durant on Nikola Jokić: “Jokić is an all-time great. He’ll go down as one of the all-time great centers to ever touch a basketball. He went out there and did what he was supposed to do.” pic.twitter.com/uNo4bVlEkl – 1:38 AM
I asked Jamal about Aaron Gordon this series:”He’s solid & so underrated in the role he plays for us. He takes on the challenge of locking up KAT & was great in the perimeter and post on KD who has it all and just every night putting his mind to that and that is very underrated.” pic.twitter.com/rped2TmtaZ – 1:36 AM
“More reps. More reps to that, and just keep building with each other.”
Kevin Durant took the blame in terms of his poor shooting numbers in this series, saying “it’s on me.” – 1:11 AM
Kevin Durant said tonight was a bad feeling and called it embarrassing. – 1:07 AM
OUTSTANDING performances from Nikola Jokic in the last 5⃣ playoff games 😮
32 PTS | 10 REB | 12 AST
29 PTS | 13 REB | 12 AST
53 PTS | 4 REB | 11 AST
30 PTS | 17 REB | 17 AST
39 PTS | 16 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/HbcBo77atk – 1:06 AM
Nikola Jokic’s final series stats vs. Suns: 34.5 points (60 FG%, 44 3P%), 13.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, +74 – 1:06 AM
Kevin Durant on Game 6 spiraling: “Yeah, it sucked. Bad feeling. It was embarrassing.” – 1:04 AM
“I just think he cares. I think he wanted to bring this town something it’s never had before. And that’s okay.”
Monty Williams said he’s not sure what he’d attribute Kevin Durant’s struggles to. Could be something he’s doing, KD just missing shots, but they need to figure it out – 12:55 AM
Since leaving the Warriors in 2019 Kevin Durant has won two playoff series. 12-14 in the playoffs overall.
He won 10 series with the Warriors going 42-14. – 12:52 AM
Random thought that may or may mot apply to the Grizzlies: Go look at Denver’s roster from Jokic’s 4th season when he was same age as Ja Morant and Nuggets finished 2nd in west. Everyone is gone now except for Jokic and Jamal Murray. Entire supporting cast is different today. – 12:49 AM
Most PPG + RPG + APG in a second round series:
60.1 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1977)
58.0 — Nikola Jokic (2023)
57.0 — Michael Jordan (1990)
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/I4NP0PGWV2 – 12:45 AM
Kevin Durant is now 6-9 in elimination games 🫤
…Devin Booker is 0-3 😩 pic.twitter.com/D9OHT2HLIg – 12:44 AM
for as much as some people mock or dismiss analytics etc., i always find it hilarious that anyone would think you even need stats at all to articulate how fantastic jokic is – 12:43 AM
“probably watch my friend race horses in italy…hopefully it’s going to be sunny so i can be outside in the swimming pool.”
-nikola jokic on what he’ll do in the layoff before the western conference finals pic.twitter.com/ZocrQKHB0x – 12:43 AM
Can we give Hubie another game this weekend? Maybe let him replace Mark Jackson as punishment for leaving Jokic off his MVP ballot? I just need to hear “painted area” one more time this season – 12:41 AM
If Joker wins a ring and Finals MVP where does he rank on your all-time list? Top 25? – 12:39 AM
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they DEMOLISH the Suns 125-100 to win the series in 6 games:
-Joker: 32-10-12-3-1, +28
-Jamal: 26-4-4-4, 7/16 FG, 4/7 3P, 8/8 FT
-KCP: 21 points in the 1st half alone
The Nuggets are in the Conference Finals, the first team to punch a ticket. pic.twitter.com/PL7D21KdUu – 12:38 AM
Final: DEN 125, PHX 100
Payne: 31 Pts, 6 Reb, 12-16 FG, 7-9 3P
Durant: 23-5-5, 8-19 FG
Booker: 12 Pts, 8 Ast, 4-13 FG
Jokic: 32 Pts, 12 Ast, 10 Reb, 13-18 FG
Suns lose 2nd-round series 4-2, and now enter an offseason where major changes feel inevitable – 12:36 AM
Wrote this back in late December about how this Nuggets group – from the front office on down – expects nothing less than title contention so long as they have Nikola Jokic in his prime. This was a pretty impressive step forward on that front tonight…
theathletic.com/4045169/2022/1… – 12:36 AM
Jokic with another 30 point triple-double.
33 points
10 rebounds
12 assists
3 steals
1 block
2 turnovers
13-18 from the field
+28 in 37 minutes
A nice cheery on top of what was already one of the best days in Nuggets franchise history. – 12:33 AM
Nikola Jokic with another triple-double. His 3rd of this series. This time in an elimination game.
32 points
10 rebounds
12 assists
Denver now heads to the Western Conference Finals.
He is 1-of-1 – 12:33 AM
Nikola Jokic is somehow both the best and most underrated player in the NBA. – 12:31 AM
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s season is officially over with 6:15 left in the 4th in Game 6.
Their team is down 114-85 and Cameron Payne is the Suns leading scorer. – 12:27 AM
Nikola Jokic putting on a graduate level course in clock killing rn.
Michael Malone, up 20+ in the fourth quarter, dismayed during a timeout.
Death, taxes .. – 12:26 AM
Nikola Jokic now has more Western Conference Finals appearances than first-round losses. – 12:23 AM
The Nuggets were the underdogs all season despite every all evidence to the contrary.
The moment KD was traded to the Suns, they became the conference favorites next to the Warriors.
Denver’s had an uphill climb all year, but they’ve paced so well. Peaking now. – 12:20 AM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in their 3 playoff appearances:
2019: Game 7 of the conference semi-finals
2020: Conference Finals
2022: Conference Finals (and counting) – 12:18 AM
Most 10-assist playoff games by a center:
12 — Nikola Jokic
9 — Wilt Chamberlain
Nobody else has more than 3. pic.twitter.com/16fcTI12su – 12:14 AM
Clowns spent 2 years slandering Jokic for MVPs while Jamal’s knee was healing – 12:07 AM
Nikola Jokic with a couple of laps to make sure his leg didn’t stiffen up after that knee to the thigh.
His team is up 27 points heading into the 4th so his night is possibly over. pic.twitter.com/QNAdzCZoql – 12:07 AM
Jokic is jogging around to get that quad working right again – I expect him back in for the 4th to put the game away and then go right back to the bench. – 12:07 AM
Nikola Jokic: 12 of 15 from the field, 24 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds in just 28 minutes through three quarters tonight. The best player on the planet. – 12:06 AM
End of 3Q: DEN 103, PHX 76
Payne: 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-10 FG, 6-6 3P
Durant: 19-5-5, 7-17 FG
Booker: 12 Pts, 7 Ast, 4-13 FG
Jokic: 24 Pts, 9 Ast, 8 Reb, 12-15 FG – 12:05 AM
I’ve been in denial about Jokic and the Nuggets… but I MUST say that they are LEGIT. Carry the hell on… – 12:00 AM
Kevin Durant chose poorly.
Would this lineup still be playing?: Lillard, Thybulle, Durant, Grant and Nurkic. pic.twitter.com/YeNQayColP – 11:58 PM
Nikola Jokic is not receiving any medical attention on the sideline.
Just stretching out his legs and rubbing his thigh so it does not appear to be anything serious.
He also just was the first to jump up and congratulate the team on a solid stretch leading to the timeout. – 11:58 PM
Hoping Jokic just took a knee to the thigh. Looks like he’s icing it. – 11:57 PM
Jokic appears to have been kicked in the thigh….limps over to the bench….but no trainers are attending to him……. – 11:55 PM
Nikola Jokic caught a knee to his thigh.
He did not get back on the last possession and hobbled back to the bench before he was subbed. – 11:54 PM
From the way he’s played this postseason, it almost feels like KD is trying to transition to more of a playmaker, but he processes a bit too slowly for that role to work. Plus, he’s one of the best scorers ever, and this isn’t exactly a superstar cast. PHX needs scorer KD. – 11:52 PM
Jokic please take shots since you’re the only one who can make them challenge – 11:50 PM
Nuggets playing like they expected Suns to give them the game (or whatever Jokic said) – 11:49 PM
This series looked a lot like last year’s Celtics series for KD. – 11:44 PM
This series is starting to look an awful lot like last year’s Celtics series for KD. – 11:43 PM
At the half KD didn’t have any shot attempts from 3 or at the rim. Zero attempts. Why? – 11:42 PM
Chris Paul: 38 years old, $30.8 million contract next season
Kevin Durant: 35 years old in September — $46.7M next year, $49.9M in ‘24-25, $53.3M in ‘25-26
DeAndre Ayton: $32.5M next year, $34M in ‘24-25, $35.5M in ‘25-26 – 11:37 PM
The Suns were in this game, leading early even, before Monty Williams curiously pulled Kevin Durant to surround Devin Booker with an all-bench lineup.
That one decision shifted momentum, a 17-0 Denver run, and ended their season. – 11:36 PM
The Suns were always going to need one transaction cycle/full training camp to really maximize this new roster. But the clock is ticking. CP is getting older. KD, too. And who knows if Ayton is salvageable in Phoenix. It’s what made the Durant trade such a big risk. – 11:30 PM
They’re going to come for KD and it’s going to be a long night on this app – 11:27 PM
Denver leads 81-51 at the half in a possible elimination game
Kentavious Caldwell Pope leads all scorers with 21 points. Jokic has 20p/6r/7a & Murray has 18 pts.
FYI: Travis Porter is also the halftime entertainment.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:26 PM
Monty has to get KD and Book out of there before one of them gets their own CP3 YouTube thumbnail meme. – 11:25 PM
Is Monty Williams suddenly on the hot seat?
That’s two straight outrageous playoff collapses.
Probably an overreaction and he isn’t responsible for the KD and Book no-show but not really sure how you come away from this series feeling great. – 11:24 PM
Clinic by the Nuggets in an elimination game. Came out aggressive, but didn’t force it. Didn’t commit a turnover until 2 1/2 minutes left in the half. Just executed at a high level. Jokic set the tone for all of it. – 11:24 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Suns 81-51:
-KCP: 21 points on 7/9 FG
-Joker: 20-6-7, 10/12 FG, +32
-Jamal: 18-3-2-3, 5/8 FG, flu game
I mean…what can you say? pic.twitter.com/bhoN4m9gGJ – 11:24 PM
Nikola Jokic’s first half: 20 points (10-12 FG’s), 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 0 turnovers, +32 – 11:23 PM
This Phoenix debacle & inability of Clippers & Durant/Harden/Kyrie Nets to accomplish anything meaningful is more indication that getting multi decorated stars assures you nothing.Helps chances, but assures nothing.Makes you appreciate even more all Heat has done over past 17 yrs – 11:23 PM
Nikola Jokic at half:
20 points
6 rebounds
7 assists
1 steal
1 block
0 turnovers
10-12 FG
+32 in 19 minutes
That’s fucking madness. – 11:22 PM
Jokic in the first half:
20 PTS
6 REB
7 AST
10-12 FG
+32
Joins KD as the only players with a 20/5/5 half on 0 turnovers this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Cb9EcA9rG1 – 11:22 PM
Halftime: DEN 81, PHX 51
Payn: 19 Pts, 7-8 FG, 5-5 3P
Booker: 11 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-12 FG
Durant: 8 Pts, 2-11 FG
Jokic: 20 Pts, 7 Ast, 6 Reb, 10-12 FG
For the second straight season, Suns trail by 30 at halftime of an elimination game at home – 11:22 PM
Nikola Jokic has 20 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds….in the first half – 11:18 PM
The Suns need to retool their roster in a significant manner around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. However, they have no tradable first-round picks through 2029.
Phoenix will need to heavily explore the idea of turning Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton into suitable long-term pieces. – 11:17 PM
Nikola Jokic plays basketball like Messi plays soccer.
Only if Messi was 7’0” and 280 pounds.
The creativity.
The individual brilliance.
The surgical passing.
The on-ball patience.
The command of every possession.
Fully in control & seemingly never rattled.
The Baller d’Or. – 11:14 PM
Jokic had 20 points, 5 boards and 7 assists and there is still 2:52 left before halftime. – 11:14 PM
How can you be a basketball fan and not enjoy watching Nikola Jokic play basketball – 11:12 PM
Nikola Jokic is toying with the Suns right now.
I know that we have seen some Jokic 1-of-1 type performances but right now, he is otherworldly. – 11:12 PM
KD’s passing has been really bad tonight. Shooters are open and he’s really forcing his own offense. – 11:11 PM
Jokic’s looks right now vs KD’s … looks like they’re playing a diff sport – 11:11 PM
Great defense at the arc by MPJ, then the Jokic-to-Murray 3 for Denver. Terrific stuff. Then the KCP steal on the other end. Denver is LOCKED IN. – 11:11 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21 points, 7-9 FG) outscoring Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined (15 points, 5-21 FG) is typically not a winning formula for an elimination game – 11:11 PM
These running righty floaters that Jokic hits at 70% or more are not supposed to be this easy. – 11:07 PM
Is there any player – ever – that generates more wide open looks for teammates than Nikola Jokic?
He touches the ball and it seemingly every time leads to a layup or wide open jumper.
It’s an incredible super power. – 11:06 PM
They just called Terrence Ross for a foul on the Jeff Green foul.
Denver lobbied for Kevin Durant to pick it up and they change it.
Refs are calling this one close and the home team is NOT a fan with their team in a deficit. – 11:04 PM
Nikola Jokic set to check back in with his team having a 54-38 lead in a potential series-ending game in which he has looked dominant in.
If you are a Denver fan, you have to love this. – 11:02 PM
The Suns spacing looks very #Cavs-y. KD and Booker are repeatedly forced to play in a crowd. – 11:00 PM
Denver increases the lead to 21 with Joker on the bench. Murray finding his rhythm.
Joker/KCP/Jamal with combined 40. Phoenix sitting on 33 as a team. – 10:58 PM
Jamal Murray has Jokic-level lift with his legs right now but he made that shot and that’s all I care about. Hydrate at halftime, Mal. – 10:57 PM
Kevin Durant has no legs whatsoever right now. No pop off the dribble. His jumper has been short all night. He’s 1-8 from the field. It was at some point going to end like this. You can’t play a guy 45 minutes a night, every other day, and expect the tank to stay full – 10:57 PM
Way too much talk about rotations and game plan when Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are a combined 3-for-16, two starters are out, and we already knew the Suns’ 5th starting spot was anything but assured. Nuggets have a better roster right now, and they’re playing like it – 10:57 PM
With 9:28 left in 2Q, Cam Payne has outscored Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Wasn’t on my Game 6 bingo card. – 10:55 PM
One of the takeaways from the 2021 playoffs was that defenses couldn’t do anything to affect Kevin Durant — it was just a matter of whether he made or missed the shot. There have been mitigating factors, but the last two years have made it clear that is not the case now. – 10:54 PM
Nikola Jokic scored or assisted on 26 points in the first quarter, matching the Suns’ total. (via @ESPNStatsInfo) – 10:50 PM
So Monty realized he couldn’t play KD the whole game so he rested him for 3 minutes and the Suns were -17 in that stretch 😂😂😂 – 10:49 PM
Nikola Jokic is on pace for 56 points, 20 assists and 16 rebounds in a close out game on the road.
Pretty good for Mark Jackson’s 6th place MVP candidate. – 10:49 PM
Nuggets aren’t messing around. Came out on the road and took the lead. Jokic putting the Suns in a chokehold. – 10:49 PM
Scoring in the 1st quarter:
17 — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
7 — Book and KD combined pic.twitter.com/6vf9ckD7f4 – 10:49 PM
Dave Pasch needs to sound more impressed. An 18-point first quarter lead on the road against a team facing elimination is a monstrous start. Nuggets need to hold it now with Jokic on the bench. – 10:48 PM
Nikola Jokic, with a photo of Mark Jackson in his locker (kidding), went for 14 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in the first quarter – 10:47 PM
Nikola Jokic’s first quarter: 14 points (7-9 FG’s), 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, +18 – 10:47 PM
Everybody talking about Mark Jackson leaving Jokic off MVP ballot but how about the voter that left Jaren Jackson Jr off of his all-defensive team ballot but voted for Desmond Bane as 2nd team forward? – 10:46 PM
Jokic with 14 on 7-of-9 FGs.
#Nuggets up 44-26 after one.
Wow. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs – 10:46 PM
Bit of a change-up w/ Nikola Jokic playing pretty much the entire 1st quarter.
He is having a sensational start to this game by the way. Already at 14 points, 4 rebounds, & 5 assists.
Denver is up 44-26 with 15.3 left in the opening frame. Got a bit quiet in Footprint Center. – 10:46 PM
Not having Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the court at the same time in a must-win game is certainly a choice.
Monty Williams subbed out Durant and Denver proceeded to go on a 15-0 run. – 10:46 PM
it’s unreal how nonchalant jokic is while doing ridiculous things pic.twitter.com/vrz52xNs2i – 10:45 PM
KCP is such a good indicator of how Denver’s playing. He usually gets rolling in transition, and then if he’s burying 3s, you can almost bank that they’re coming with space off Jokic looks. The defense speaks for itself. – 10:43 PM
The Nuggets are playing through Nikola Jokic in the first quarter…Jamal Murray appears to not be at 100 percent – 10:39 PM
Including tonight’s 0-for-4 start, Kevin Durant is shooting 14-for-40 in 1st quarters so far in this series – 10:37 PM
I’d probably go to more Durant at center if I were Phoenix. Biyombo doesn’t have much of a chance against Jokic. I’d try to maximize offense and then throw doubles and hope Denver misses. – 10:37 PM
Guarding Jokic for the duration of the game is a tough ask for Jock Landale.
Biyombo isn’t the answer though. Jokic is getting what he wants against him. – 10:34 PM
Submitting an inquiry about a potential Monstars situation with KD – 10:34 PM
Kevin Durant has to STOP with all this Easing into the game nonsense. It’s starting to get ridiculous at this point – 10:34 PM
Durant gets breathed on: foul
KCP hits the hardwood like a stack of wet newspaper on a shot attempt: no foul – 10:32 PM
Not enough Book and KD to start this one imo, but the Suns are trying to get the other guys going out of the looks Denver is sending their way – 10:26 PM
Shamet 3. #Suns up one
Durant patted him on the backside after it. – 10:24 PM
I’d like Jokic to work more off the elbow into look for a shot early. He’s directing but it’s too high up for me. When he keeps finding people though it doesn’t matter as much where he’s doing it from – 10:24 PM
Murray 3.
Payne drive and reverse layup. Payne with 8. Fouled, missed FT.
Jokic inside #Suns down two. – 10:24 PM
Jock Landale is playing really physical with Nikola Jokic to start with this one. Gotta be careful now with an early foul though – 10:23 PM
Murray slipped on defense, Booker drive. #Suns up one.
Landale just got called for kick ball, which may be something to do on Jokic bounce passes.
Just a thought. #Suns up one. – 10:22 PM
Booker more in gears 3/4 right now but still getting to his spots so far.
Landale has been all over Jokic. Gets a foul there but he’s doing his job for sure. – 10:22 PM
Nearly3 minutes into the game and Durant has yet to take a shot. #Suns down 8-7. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:21 PM
I wonder if we’ll see Kevin Durant at the 5 tonight for the Suns – 10:14 PM
Suns with a new starting lineup with Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton out for Game 6
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Landry Shamet
Kevin Durant
Jock Landals – 10:09 PM
Usual starters for the Nuggets ahead of Game 6
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/0QREYKER3r – 10:07 PM
Phoenix lineup tonight: Durant, Booker, Landry Shamet, Landale, Cam Payne
Small but offensively minded…. – 9:55 PM
As expected, Jamal Murray is starting alongside Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Jock Landale is starting in place of the injured Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet is starting at at forward with Devin Booker and Cam Payne in backcourt. – 9:31 PM
Suns Game 6 starters:
Cam Payne
Landry Shamet
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Jock Landale – 9:31 PM
Surprise, surprise. Suns tweaking starting lineup. It’s now Shamet, KD, Landale, Book and Cameron Payne. – 9:31 PM
Pregame show is live!! Come join.
✅ Murray in, Ayton out
✅ Jokic vs Jock
✅ Mark Jackson snubs Jokic, apologizes
youtube.com/live/7qN-lSwbg… – 9:29 PM
Re: Andrew Wiggins: Warriors have managed costal cartilage fractures before as Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney have sustained the injury in recent seasons. I detailed the injury when KD was hurt in 2018. instreetclothes.com/2018/03/16/und… – 9:23 PM
I asked Monty Williams whether we might see Kevin Durant at the 5, and he said they could if the right opportunity presents itself. “I think that you have to put everything on the table, just because, one, where we are, and two, it’s a lineup that can be effective.” – 8:52 PM
Nikola Jokic just finished up his pregame workouts. pic.twitter.com/n1ORpzTaRy – 8:50 PM
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams on whether he’ll start Jock Landale for Deandre Ayton, who is out with a rib contusion from Game 5 in Denver.
Said he found out about midday about Ayton.
Williams also talked about the possibility of playing Kevin Durant at the five. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hqogvmCnw1 – 8:27 PM
Mark Jackson, on @SiriusXMNBA, explaining why he left Nikola Jokic off his MVP ballot. pic.twitter.com/oCP88iuxwE – 6:52 PM
Mark Jackson was quick to realize the error of his ways after not including Nikola Jokic on his MVP ballot 🤦
(via SiriusXM NBA) pic.twitter.com/qz6hVC7pNq – 6:25 PM
Mark Jackson calls games as part of ESPN’s number 1 broadcast crew and didn’t put Nikola Jokic in the top-5 on his MVP ballot.
Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/OhVFeTnZ7P – 5:08 PM
Players to average 30+ PPG in elimination games (minimum 5 games):
— Kevin Durant
— LeBron James
— Michael Jordan
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Luka Doncic
How many points for KD tonight? pic.twitter.com/lEXME0uCBX – 4:44 PM
One voter left Nikola Jokic off their MVP ballot entirely: ESPN’s Mark Jackson – 4:06 PM
The voter who left Nikola Jokic off his MVP ballot entirely?
ESPN’s Mark Jackson.
His ballot: 1) Embiid, 2) Giannis, 3) Tatum, 4) SGA, 5) Mitchell – 4:05 PM
Suns’ best chance is to play fast, get out on the break, and run the Nuggets a bit.
Going small is definitely their best avenue to do that. Shamet, Payne, Ross, Warren, etc.
More minutes for Warren or Torrey Craig at the 4 as well with Durant at the 5. – 3:36 PM
Deandre Ayton has struggled in these playoffs, but the Suns will miss his defense on Jokic, and the margin for error is even thinner now. Also, don’t be that person implying things about the man’s character or toughness when we have no idea the extent of the injury yet – 3:34 PM
I can’t stop thinking about the Suns starting KD at the 5 (they’d never do it IMO) – 3:34 PM
Would expect the Suns to play about 25 minutes of Jock Landale, 13 minutes of Bismack Biyombo, and 10 minutes of Kevin Durant at the 5 against primarily non-Jokić lineups. – 3:33 PM
I think there’s a good chance the Suns double Jokic more tonight, especially if Murray plays less than full strength.
Nuggets shooters need to show up on the road. – 3:29 PM
Active player with 50+ 30-point playoff games:
— LeBron James
— Kevin Durant
— Steph Curry
All-time greats. pic.twitter.com/4lNOyiGcYw – 3:25 PM
On transition opportunities that have defined the series, needing a vintage Kevin Durant game, Devin Booker’s unreal balance between scoring and playmaking out of double-teams, and more keys for the Suns in Game 6: bit.ly/3LV6GN1 pic.twitter.com/sZHb5sUcrc – 3:09 PM
On transition opportunities that have defined the series, needing a vintage Kevin Durant game, Devin Booker’s unreal balance between scoring and playmaking out of double-teams, and more keys for the Suns in Game 6: bit.ly/3LV6GN1 pic.twitter.com/sZHb5sUcrc – 3:09 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Did you know that 2-time #KiaMVP Nikola Jokic ties his wedding ring to his shoe before every game? 💍🃏 #NBAKicks
Nuggets/Suns 10:00pm/et on ESPN. 📺 pic.twitter.com/eRlB2vAZvQ – 2:22 PM
“I think sometimes [Durant] gets caught in allowing Devin to do what Devin is doing”.
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson would like to see more from Kevin Durant on the offensive side. pic.twitter.com/Z33MUR1Gkk – 2:01 PM
Nikola Jokic this playoffs:
— 1st in assists
— 1st in screen assists
— 1st in putback buckets
— 1st in post up buckets pic.twitter.com/NLgdgZivqI – 12:57 PM
Kevin Durant won the NBA Fan Favorites award for best handle for this unkind move: pic.twitter.com/iM25rGoGiG – 12:47 PM
Earlier this postseason, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic called Jamal Murray the Nuggets’ best player. On the inherent contradiction behind the best two-man game in basketball, and what happens when an explosive scorer gets the freedom of a franchise player: theringer.com/2023/5/11/2371… – 11:53 AM
Kevin Durant handle of the year. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lUIxXlY9zH – 11:34 AM
Are the Celtics choking the series away? Is Nikola Jokic under appreciated? Can the Lakers trust AD moving forward? & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @FANalyst1 @George_Tillman
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:30 AM
New NBA Matchups!
Talking Embiid trending up, Harden finding his groove on drives, Tatum finally shooting, the Nuggets killing the Suns on cuts and rolls, KD’s jumper, Ayton struggling, and more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 10:38 AM
New NBA Matchups!
Talking Embiid trending up, Harden finding his groove on drives, Tatum finally shooting, the Nuggets killing the Suns on cuts and rolls, KD’s jumper, Ayton struggling, and more.
Can KD keep Phoenix’s playoff hopes alive? 👀 pic.twitter.com/osIquypQuK – 10:37 AM
European players selected into All-NBA teams 👏
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – #1 All-NBA team
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – #1
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – #2
🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis – #3 pic.twitter.com/9LBC0alK9o – 2:46 AM
European players selected into All-NBA teams 👏
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo – #1 All-NBA team
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – #1
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic – #2
🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis – #3 pic.twitter.com/9LBC0alK9o – 2:46 AM
Duane Rankin: “We’ll see. Obviously you always want to make tweaks regardless.” Kevin Durant when asked if he thinks #Suns need to make major changes to have a real chance at winning a championship. #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/kww6VdBt8y -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 12, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Kevin Durant: “It sucked. It was a bad feeling. It was embarrassing. They came out and hit us in the mouth and we couldn’t recover.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 12, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: “If I provide context, it’ll just be looked at as an excuse. We just have to be better next year.” – Kevin Durant when asked about the challenge of getting acclimated with limited games together -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 12, 2023
HoopsHype: The Nuggets have won six playoff series in the last five years. They won five between 1985 and 2018. I don’t want to hear about Nikola Jokic’s “playoff shortcomings” anymore. -via Twitter @hoopshype / May 12, 2023
Clutch Points: The Nuggets blow out the shorthanded Suns on the road and advance to the Western Conference Finals 🔥 Nikola Jokic: 32 PTS, 10 REBS, 12 ASTS, 13-of-18 FG Jamal Murray: 26 PTS, 4 ASTS, 4 STLS, 4 3PT Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 21 PTS, 5 REBS, 2 STLS, 7-of-11 FG pic.twitter.com/G7fqeBGh5h -via Twitter @statmuse / May 12, 2023