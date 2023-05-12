Kevin Durant on Game 6 loss vs. Nuggets: 'It was embarrasing'

Tim MacMahon: Kevin Durant: “It sucked. It was a bad feeling. It was embarrassing. They came out and hit us in the mouth and we couldn’t recover.”
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We have a good foundation and infrastructure we can build on and move on from this.”
Kevin Durant after #Suns Game 6 loss to #Nuggets as he came in blockbuster trade before Feb..9 deadline.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It sucked. Bad feeling. Embarrassing.”
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
I asked Jamal about Aaron Gordon this series:”He’s solid & so underrated in the role he plays for us. He takes on the challenge of locking up KAT & was great in the perimeter and post on KD who has it all and just every night putting his mind to that and that is very underrated.” pic.twitter.com/rped2TmtaZ – 1:36 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“More reps. More reps to that, and just keep building with each other.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant took the blame in terms of his poor shooting numbers in this series, saying “it’s on me.” – 1:11 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant said tonight was a bad feeling and called it embarrassing. – 1:07 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kevin Durant: “It sucked. It was a bad feeling. It was embarrassing. They came out and hit us in the mouth and we couldn’t recover.” – 1:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant on Game 6 spiraling: “Yeah, it sucked. Bad feeling. It was embarrassing.” – 1:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I just think he cares. I think he wanted to bring this town something it’s never had before. And that’s okay.”
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Since leaving the Warriors in 2019 Kevin Durant has won two playoff series. 12-14 in the playoffs overall.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kevin Durant is now 6-9 in elimination games 🫤
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: DEN 125, PHX 100
Payne: 31 Pts, 6 Reb, 12-16 FG, 7-9 3P
Durant: 23-5-5, 8-19 FG
Booker: 12 Pts, 8 Ast, 4-13 FG
Jokic: 32 Pts, 12 Ast, 10 Reb, 13-18 FG
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s season is officially over with 6:15 left in the 4th in Game 6.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets were the underdogs all season despite every all evidence to the contrary.
The moment KD was traded to the Suns, they became the conference favorites next to the Warriors.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DEN 103, PHX 76
Payne: 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-10 FG, 6-6 3P
Durant: 19-5-5, 7-17 FG
Booker: 12 Pts, 7 Ast, 4-13 FG
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Kevin Durant chose poorly.
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
From the way he’s played this postseason, it almost feels like KD is trying to transition to more of a playmaker, but he processes a bit too slowly for that role to work. Plus, he’s one of the best scorers ever, and this isn’t exactly a superstar cast. PHX needs scorer KD. – 11:52 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This series looked a lot like last year’s Celtics series for KD. – 11:44 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This series is starting to look an awful lot like last year’s Celtics series for KD. – 11:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
At the half KD didn’t have any shot attempts from 3 or at the rim. Zero attempts. Why? – 11:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Paul: 38 years old, $30.8 million contract next season
Kevin Durant: 35 years old in September — $46.7M next year, $49.9M in ‘24-25, $53.3M in ‘25-26
DeAndre Ayton: $32.5M next year, $34M in ‘24-25, $35.5M in ‘25-26 – 11:37 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns were in this game, leading early even, before Monty Williams curiously pulled Kevin Durant to surround Devin Booker with an all-bench lineup.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Suns were always going to need one transaction cycle/full training camp to really maximize this new roster. But the clock is ticking. CP is getting older. KD, too. And who knows if Ayton is salvageable in Phoenix. It’s what made the Durant trade such a big risk. – 11:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
They’re going to come for KD and it’s going to be a long night on this app – 11:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Monty has to get KD and Book out of there before one of them gets their own CP3 YouTube thumbnail meme. – 11:25 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Is Monty Williams suddenly on the hot seat?
That’s two straight outrageous playoff collapses.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
This Phoenix debacle & inability of Clippers & Durant/Harden/Kyrie Nets to accomplish anything meaningful is more indication that getting multi decorated stars assures you nothing.Helps chances, but assures nothing.Makes you appreciate even more all Heat has done over past 17 yrs – 11:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic in the first half:
20 PTS
6 REB
7 AST
10-12 FG
+32
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DEN 81, PHX 51
Payn: 19 Pts, 7-8 FG, 5-5 3P
Booker: 11 Pts, 4 Ast, 4-12 FG
Durant: 8 Pts, 2-11 FG
Jokic: 20 Pts, 7 Ast, 6 Reb, 10-12 FG
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns need to retool their roster in a significant manner around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. However, they have no tradable first-round picks through 2029.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
KD’s passing has been really bad tonight. Shooters are open and he’s really forcing his own offense. – 11:11 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Jokic’s looks right now vs KD’s … looks like they’re playing a diff sport – 11:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21 points, 7-9 FG) outscoring Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined (15 points, 5-21 FG) is typically not a winning formula for an elimination game – 11:11 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
They just called Terrence Ross for a foul on the Jeff Green foul.
Denver lobbied for Kevin Durant to pick it up and they change it.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Suns spacing looks very #Cavs-y. KD and Booker are repeatedly forced to play in a crowd. – 11:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kevin Durant has no legs whatsoever right now. No pop off the dribble. His jumper has been short all night. He’s 1-8 from the field. It was at some point going to end like this. You can’t play a guy 45 minutes a night, every other day, and expect the tank to stay full – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Way too much talk about rotations and game plan when Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are a combined 3-for-16, two starters are out, and we already knew the Suns’ 5th starting spot was anything but assured. Nuggets have a better roster right now, and they’re playing like it – 10:57 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
With 9:28 left in 2Q, Cam Payne has outscored Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Wasn’t on my Game 6 bingo card. – 10:55 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
One of the takeaways from the 2021 playoffs was that defenses couldn’t do anything to affect Kevin Durant — it was just a matter of whether he made or missed the shot. There have been mitigating factors, but the last two years have made it clear that is not the case now. – 10:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
So Monty realized he couldn’t play KD the whole game so he rested him for 3 minutes and the Suns were -17 in that stretch 😂😂😂 – 10:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Scoring in the 1st quarter:
17 — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Evan Sidery @esidery
Not having Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the court at the same time in a must-win game is certainly a choice.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Including tonight’s 0-for-4 start, Kevin Durant is shooting 14-for-40 in 1st quarters so far in this series – 10:37 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d probably go to more Durant at center if I were Phoenix. Biyombo doesn’t have much of a chance against Jokic. I’d try to maximize offense and then throw doubles and hope Denver misses. – 10:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Submitting an inquiry about a potential Monstars situation with KD – 10:34 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Kevin Durant has to STOP with all this Easing into the game nonsense. It’s starting to get ridiculous at this point – 10:34 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Durant gets breathed on: foul
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not enough Book and KD to start this one imo, but the Suns are trying to get the other guys going out of the looks Denver is sending their way – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet 3. #Suns up one
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I wonder if we’ll see Kevin Durant at the 5 tonight for the Suns – 10:14 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Suns with a new starting lineup with Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton out for Game 6
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Landry Shamet
Kevin Durant
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Phoenix lineup tonight: Durant, Booker, Landry Shamet, Landale, Cam Payne
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Suns Game 6 starters:
Cam Payne
Landry Shamet
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Surprise, surprise. Suns tweaking starting lineup. It’s now Shamet, KD, Landale, Book and Cameron Payne. – 9:31 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Andrew Wiggins: Warriors have managed costal cartilage fractures before as Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney have sustained the injury in recent seasons. I detailed the injury when KD was hurt in 2018. instreetclothes.com/2018/03/16/und… – 9:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I asked Monty Williams whether we might see Kevin Durant at the 5, and he said they could if the right opportunity presents itself. “I think that you have to put everything on the table, just because, one, where we are, and two, it’s a lineup that can be effective.” – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams on whether he’ll start Jock Landale for Deandre Ayton, who is out with a rib contusion from Game 5 in Denver.
Said he found out about midday about Ayton.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 30+ PPG in elimination games (minimum 5 games):
— Kevin Durant
— LeBron James
— Michael Jordan
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Luka Doncic
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Suns’ best chance is to play fast, get out on the break, and run the Nuggets a bit.
Going small is definitely their best avenue to do that. Shamet, Payne, Ross, Warren, etc.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I can’t stop thinking about the Suns starting KD at the 5 (they’d never do it IMO) – 3:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Would expect the Suns to play about 25 minutes of Jock Landale, 13 minutes of Bismack Biyombo, and 10 minutes of Kevin Durant at the 5 against primarily non-Jokić lineups. – 3:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active player with 50+ 30-point playoff games:
— LeBron James
— Kevin Durant
— Steph Curry
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On transition opportunities that have defined the series, needing a vintage Kevin Durant game, Devin Booker’s unreal balance between scoring and playmaking out of double-teams, and more keys for the Suns in Game 6: bit.ly/3LV6GN1 pic.twitter.com/sZHb5sUcrc – 3:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think sometimes [Durant] gets caught in allowing Devin to do what Devin is doing”.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant won the NBA Fan Favorites award for best handle for this unkind move: pic.twitter.com/iM25rGoGiG – 12:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant handle of the year. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lUIxXlY9zH – 11:34 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking Embiid trending up, Harden finding his groove on drives, Tatum finally shooting, the Nuggets killing the Suns on cuts and rolls, KD’s jumper, Ayton struggling, and more.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Can KD keep Phoenix’s playoff hopes alive? 👀 pic.twitter.com/osIquypQuK – 10:37 AM
Duane Rankin: “We’ll see. Obviously you always want to make tweaks regardless.” Kevin Durant when asked if he thinks #Suns need to make major changes to have a real chance at winning a championship. #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/kww6VdBt8y -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 12, 2023
Michael Scotto: Kevin Durant on Nikola Jokic: “Jokic is an all-time great. He’ll go down as one of the all-time great centers to ever touch a basketball. He went out there and did what he was supposed to do.” pic.twitter.com/uNo4bVlEkl -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / May 12, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: “If I provide context, it’ll just be looked at as an excuse. We just have to be better next year.” – Kevin Durant when asked about the challenge of getting acclimated with limited games together -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 12, 2023