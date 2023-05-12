Kevin Love: 'Jimmy Butler is the best closer in the game'

“He is the best closer in the game in my opinion,” Love said. The numbers back Love up. During his regular-season career, Butler has averaged 4.9 points in the fourth quarter. In the playoffs, that jumps to 6.1 points per game in the fourth quarter. Since 1996-97 (the play-by-play era) only Dirk Nowitzki has seen a bigger postseason jump in fourth-quarter scoring. “He’s somebody who’s special, brings it every single night, sets the tone for us,” Love said. “And he does it in different ways. When the ball is in his hand, whether you come and double or not, he’s going to make a play, we’re going to get an open shot.
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam was asked if Jimmy Butler might take the Grimes matchup personally.
His chuckle said enough, but then he continued:
“I feel like he’s going to come out in that mode tonight, and you might see a different type of him that we didn’t see in New York.” pic.twitter.com/bsstb4JMPi – 12:10 PM
Bam was asked if Jimmy Butler might take the Grimes matchup personally.
His chuckle said enough, but then he continued:
“I feel like he’s going to come out in that mode tonight, and you might see a different type of him that we didn’t see in New York.” pic.twitter.com/bsstb4JMPi – 12:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I expect an ultra aggressive Jimmy Butler to start this game, knowing he needs to set the tone
But here’s my main point:
High usage Butler incoming: he can be affected by low/mid post doubles, but he doesn’t care about your blitzing
What does that mean?
More on-ball Jimmy – 11:56 AM
I expect an ultra aggressive Jimmy Butler to start this game, knowing he needs to set the tone
But here’s my main point:
High usage Butler incoming: he can be affected by low/mid post doubles, but he doesn’t care about your blitzing
What does that mean?
More on-ball Jimmy – 11:56 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
One thing the Heat made clear is they liked the shots they got against the Knicks in Game 5. They hit just 13-of-43 3s but liked what the looks.
“Every time. Continue to take those shots. We’re going to make those shots,” Jimmy Butler said after. Caleb Martin reiterated it today. – 11:28 AM
One thing the Heat made clear is they liked the shots they got against the Knicks in Game 5. They hit just 13-of-43 3s but liked what the looks.
“Every time. Continue to take those shots. We’re going to make those shots,” Jimmy Butler said after. Caleb Martin reiterated it today. – 11:28 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most total points scored in the playoffs since the start of the 2022 postseason:
1. Stephen Curry (966)
2. Jayson Tatum (911)
3. Jaylen Brown (832)
4. Jimmy Butler (753)
5. Jalen Brunson (653) – 5:24 PM
Most total points scored in the playoffs since the start of the 2022 postseason:
1. Stephen Curry (966)
2. Jayson Tatum (911)
3. Jaylen Brown (832)
4. Jimmy Butler (753)
5. Jalen Brunson (653) – 5:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Knicks:
Available: Bam Adebayo (shoulder), Cody Zeller (nose).
Probable: Jimmy Butler (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Caleb Martin (back).
Out: Tyler Herro (hand), Victor Oladipo (knee). – 4:33 PM
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Knicks:
Available: Bam Adebayo (shoulder), Cody Zeller (nose).
Probable: Jimmy Butler (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Caleb Martin (back).
Out: Tyler Herro (hand), Victor Oladipo (knee). – 4:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tomorrow’s Game 6:
Probable: Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin.
Out: Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. – 4:32 PM
Heat injury report for tomorrow’s Game 6:
Probable: Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin.
Out: Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. – 4:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Does Jimmy Butler have to be great for Heat to beat Knicks? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/11/doe… – 12:26 PM
Does Jimmy Butler have to be great for Heat to beat Knicks? sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/11/doe… – 12:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Is Jimmy Butler prepared to play the full 48 minutes in Game 6 on Friday?
“If Spo tells me to play 48 minutes, I will be suited and booted and ready to do that… and we’ll win.” pic.twitter.com/OeEUt1CIjN – 11:20 AM
Is Jimmy Butler prepared to play the full 48 minutes in Game 6 on Friday?
“If Spo tells me to play 48 minutes, I will be suited and booted and ready to do that… and we’ll win.” pic.twitter.com/OeEUt1CIjN – 11:20 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler confident about eliminating Knicks in Game 6: “We’ll win.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:07 AM
Jimmy Butler confident about eliminating Knicks in Game 6: “We’ll win.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:07 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson have each scored on backdoor cuts in the first quarter. – 8:01 PM
Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson have each scored on backdoor cuts in the first quarter. – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat are having Jimmy Butler passing off staggered screens, mostly set by Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo, on nearly every offensive possession. – 7:49 PM
Heat are having Jimmy Butler passing off staggered screens, mostly set by Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo, on nearly every offensive possession. – 7:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Heat inactives are Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. – 7:13 PM
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Heat inactives are Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. – 7:13 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Julius Randle might be the new captain of the All-82 Game Players First Team.
He’s now made more All-NBA teams than:
Derrick Rose.
Chris Bosh.
Kevin McHale.
He now has the same as:
Draymond Green.
Klay Thompson.
Kevin Love.
Ray Allen.
James Worthy.
Alonzo Mourning. – 7:11 PM
Julius Randle might be the new captain of the All-82 Game Players First Team.
He’s now made more All-NBA teams than:
Derrick Rose.
Chris Bosh.
Kevin McHale.
He now has the same as:
Draymond Green.
Klay Thompson.
Kevin Love.
Ray Allen.
James Worthy.
Alonzo Mourning. – 7:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry had his chance to redo Kevin Love moment, and it was deja vu all over again
by @Brad Botkin
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 12:12 AM
Stephen Curry had his chance to redo Kevin Love moment, and it was deja vu all over again
by @Brad Botkin
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 12:12 AM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Caleb Martin this AM on the Knicks loading up vs. Jimmy Butler in this series: “No matter what type of scheme that you have, he’s going to figure out a way to manipulate it and we just got to do our job on the weak side and make shots.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 12, 2023
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Jimmy Butler (ankle) upgraded from previous “questionable” listing on injury reports to “probable” for Friday vs. Knicks. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 11, 2023
Both Grimes and point guard Jalen Brunson played the entirety of the Knicks’ season–extending Game 5 victory over the Heat, with the second-year guard handling much of the responsibility again of defending six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in the Knicks’ 112–103 victory at the Garden. “He’s probably been the best player of the playoffs so far. So knowing I have that matchup every night, I have to be more disciplined and probably have to play 48,” Grimes said. “Forty eight or 25, it really doesn’t matter to me. I’ve just got to make sure I’m locked in on him defensively and try to do whatever I can to slow him down.” -via New York Post / May 11, 2023
“We’ve been in a lot of fights,” said Kevin Love, a 2016 champ with Cleveland. “We know who to go to when the game is close, two guys in the locker room right now [Butler and Adebayo]. If we continue to fight we feel like for 48 minutes we’re really tough team, and that’s showing. “Now we have to move on the road in a very tough environment in Madison Square Garden for Game 5. Closeout games, our guys have been there before. … Those are the hardest games, so we’re going to have to come out and try and hit first, make that emphasis of just play as hard as we did [in Game 4].” -via New York Post / May 10, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Kevin Love after the game says when the game is close “We know who to turn to. These two guys in the locker room with me right now.” Only Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are at their lockers at this point. -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / May 8, 2023
Barry Jackson: Love, just now, on Butler: “He’s not limping too much and seems to be getting treatment around the clock” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / May 4, 2023