Kevin Love: 'Jimmy Butler is the best closer in the game'

Both Grimes and point guard Jalen Brunson played the entirety of the Knicks’ season–extending Game 5 victory over the Heat, with the second-year guard handling much of the responsibility again of defending six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in the Knicks’ 112–103 victory at the Garden. “He’s probably been the best player of the playoffs so far. So knowing I have that matchup every night, I have to be more disciplined and probably have to play 48,” Grimes said. “Forty eight or 25, it really doesn’t matter to me. I’ve just got to make sure I’m locked in on him defensively and try to do whatever I can to slow him down.” -via New York Post / May 11, 2023