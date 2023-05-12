Suns to aggressively shop Chris Paul?

Tim MacMahon: I certainly would anticipate they aggressively shop Chris Paul before that June 28 deadline that will guarantee his salary from 15.8 to 30.8. I think it’s pretty likely that Chris Paul is elsewhere next year.
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Still no title for Chris Paul. Doesn’t seem likely, he’ll be 39 next year. – 12:33 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Phoenix Suns
The Suns will need to seriously explore trading Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul this offseason. With new roster building restrictions coming in the new CBA, it may be their best path forward.
hoopshype.com/lists/suns-off… – 12:30 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Paul: 38 years old, $30.8 million contract next season
Kevin Durant: 35 years old in September — $46.7M next year, $49.9M in ‘24-25, $53.3M in ‘25-26
DeAndre Ayton: $32.5M next year, $34M in ‘24-25, $35.5M in ‘25-26 – 11:37 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Suns were always going to need one transaction cycle/full training camp to really maximize this new roster. But the clock is ticking. CP is getting older. KD, too. And who knows if Ayton is salvageable in Phoenix. It’s what made the Durant trade such a big risk. – 11:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Monty has to get KD and Book out of there before one of them gets their own CP3 YouTube thumbnail meme. – 11:25 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns need to retool their roster in a significant manner around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. However, they have no tradable first-round picks through 2029.
Phoenix will need to heavily explore the idea of turning Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton into suitable long-term pieces. – 11:17 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Suns with a new starting lineup with Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton out for Game 6
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Landry Shamet
Kevin Durant
Jock Landals – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game 6 #Suns #Nuggets was already going to be crazy.
Elimination games always are, but no Chris Paul (groin), no Deandre Ayton (rib contusion) and possibly no Jamal Murray, who is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness, tonight could be even crazier. #NBAPlayoffs – 4:56 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Injury report ahead of Nuggets vs Suns game 6:
Jamal Murray is questionable with non-covid related illness.
Deandre Ayton is questionable with a rib contusion.
Chris Paul is out with the left groin strain. – 2:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns’ Chris Paul officially out for Game 6, Ayton questionable, Booker doing “okay” nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/11/sun… – 10:54 AM
There is also wondering around the NBA, according to league sources, about whether Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton — two players who were driving forces in Phoenix’s run to the 2021 NBA Finals but were sidelined for Thursday’s elimination game — will wear a Suns uniform again. -via ESPN / May 12, 2023
Clutch Points: “Aye CP3 what we doing 👀” Dwight Howard is recruiting Chris Paul to join him in Taiwan 😅 (via @DwightHoward/ IG) pic.twitter.com/sMxYhzNKr2 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 12, 2023
Paul, on the other hand, might not have much trade value at all given his age and the $60.8 million owed over the next two seasons. If the Suns can’t move him, they could waive him and re-sign him to the $12.2 million mid-level exception. He would add a $15.8 million dead cap hit but the set off would reduce it by $5.2 million. This maneuvering would allow them to keep Paul next year while saving $8 million. -via HoopsHype / May 12, 2023