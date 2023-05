Suns to aggressively shop Chris Paul?

Paul, on the other hand, might not have much trade value at all given his age and the $60.8 million owed over the next two seasons. If the Suns can’t move him, they could waive him and re-sign him to the $12.2 million mid-level exception. He would add a $15.8 million dead cap hit but the set off would reduce it by $5.2 million. This maneuvering would allow them to keep Paul next year while saving $8 million. -via HoopsHype / May 12, 2023