Anthony Edwards plans to work out with Rudy Gobert in France

“It’s really about just keeping your composure while you’re going up through your shot,” Edwards said. “I sometimes try to rush my shot once I see it’s heavily contested, but I still can get it off in time. I got to learn how to keep my composure. Kind of like how [Dallas guard] Luka Doncic never rushes his shot no matter how close the defense is. I started to learn that as we were longer into the season.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 13, 2023