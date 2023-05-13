Anthony Edwards plans to work out with Rudy Gobert in France

He also said he is planning on heading to France at some point to work with Gobert. From the outside, Edwards and Gobert didn’t always seem to be on the same page. Edwards seemed reluctant to pass to Gobert when working with him in the screen and roll game. Edwards said that wasn’t the case.
Source: Chris Hine, Star Tribune @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I spoke with Anthony Edwards for a wide-ranging interview about the end of his third season and how he plans to improve his game this summer. Story for Sunday’s paper: startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 5:29 PM
“Man, I love Rudy. Me and Rudy got a great understanding,” Anthony Edwards said. “We talk all the time, and I think he can get a lot better as far as catching the ball, jump hooking. I tell him all the time, like ‘Rudy, I’m [going to] throw you the ball every time. I want you to jump hook or money dunk on somebody,’ and he be like, ‘I got you.’ This summer we’re going to get together and work on it. “… He told me to trust him, and I started trusting him and giving it to him and he’s making the right play. Shout-out to him, he kept making the right play in the pocket whether he was finishing or kicking it out. I trust him.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 13, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns on Wolves trading for Rudy Gobert: It was definitely something I wasn’t ready for. I remember being in London and then getting that call so I didn’t actually have any idea that was happening. -via YouTube / May 11, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns: I was told [about the trade] by social media like everybody else. I ain’t played with someone else of the talent Rudy Gobert has so I was kind of thrown off because I was also the 5. So it made me have to move to the 4, so it kind of changed how my offseason was going to be approached. -via YouTube / May 11, 2023
There’s one facet of each game that motivates Edwards to solve the defensive puzzle opponents put in front of him. “The funniest thing I seen on the court when I’m playing is teams throwing different coverages, and the defensive coach for the other team is throwing his hands up like, ‘It’s not working. Let’s try something else.’ That’s the most exciting part,” Edwards said. “They’re just trying to stop me and me trying to figure out ways they can’t stop me. That’s super fun.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 13, 2023
“It’s really about just keeping your composure while you’re going up through your shot,” Edwards said. “I sometimes try to rush my shot once I see it’s heavily contested, but I still can get it off in time. I got to learn how to keep my composure. Kind of like how [Dallas guard] Luka Doncic never rushes his shot no matter how close the defense is. I started to learn that as we were longer into the season.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / May 13, 2023