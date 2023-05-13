Donte DiVincenzo likely to decline player option

Donte DiVincenzo has a $4.7 million player option that he seems likely to decline. He outplayed his contract and was vital in filling in for Andrew Wiggins and helping the Warriors avoid the Play-In Tournament. The Warriors would be able to re-sign him for up to four years, $23.2 million if he opts out, which would give him a $5.4 million starting salary. However, the Warriors are at a disadvantage in re-signing him since another team could easily outbid them for his services.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Donte DiVincenzo is giving the Warriors exactly what the Warriors need from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Huge minutes by him to keep this close. – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Donte DiVincenzo already has tied his most points in any game so far this postseason – 11:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo with 10 huge points
He was held scoreless in Game 5 and his high for a game in the playoffs as a Warrior is 10 points – 10:59 PM
Donte DiVincenzo with 10 huge points
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Donte DiVincenzo’s biggest half of these playoffs. Two left corner 3s and a pair of shots at the rim. High finger roll off the glass for that last one. He has all 10 of the Warriors’ bench points. – 10:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo couldn’t miss at shootaround or pregame warmups
His shot has been on to start Game 6 – 10:55 PM
Donte DiVincenzo couldn’t miss at shootaround or pregame warmups
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
This was a 17-point game about midway through the first quarter. The Warriors picked up their defense when Donte DiVincenzo checked in. Then Stephen Curry caught fire.
Five-point game entering the second. – 10:52 PM
This was a 17-point game about midway through the first quarter. The Warriors picked up their defense when Donte DiVincenzo checked in. Then Stephen Curry caught fire.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Taking Klay out and putting in future #Cavs swingman (maybe, possibly) Donte DiVincenzo completely flipped that quarter. – 10:51 PM
But it’s Jordan Poole’s future that is of greater question. His contract extension kicks in next season at $27.4 million. That spike, along with retaining Green, would put the Warriors in a luxury tax tier that could be a non-starter for Lacob. It also now contains other roster-building restrictions, including the loss of the mid-level exception, which allowed them to get Donte DiVincenzo this past summer. If cost-cutting is required, he profiles as the likeliest candidate. Poole had a turbulent fourth season, beginning when he took the infamous preseason punch from Green during a training camp practice. -via The Athletic / May 13, 2023
Now that there’s uncertainty surrounding the decision of Paolo Banchero, Donte DiVincenzo could become an option for the Italian national team again if he’ll receive the passport. He might not be a game-changer like Banchero, but the Golden State Warriors guard is a solid defensive player and an efficient shooter from deep with a proven winning mentality. There are definitely worse options out there. -via BasketNews / May 3, 2023
Teams over the second apron will no longer have access to the taxpayer midlevel exception. Had this rule been in place last season, the Warriors would not have been able to sign Donte DiVincenzo and the Milwaukee Bucks would not have been able to sign Joe Ingles (or those players would have needed to sign with those teams for the league minimum). -via ESPN / April 25, 2023