Donte DiVincenzo likely to decline player option

But it’s Jordan Poole’s future that is of greater question. His contract extension kicks in next season at $27.4 million. That spike, along with retaining Green, would put the Warriors in a luxury tax tier that could be a non-starter for Lacob. It also now contains other roster-building restrictions, including the loss of the mid-level exception, which allowed them to get Donte DiVincenzo this past summer. If cost-cutting is required, he profiles as the likeliest candidate. Poole had a turbulent fourth season, beginning when he took the infamous preseason punch from Green during a training camp practice. -via The Athletic / May 13, 2023