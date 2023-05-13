Donte DiVincenzo on upcoming free agency decision: I absolutely love being a Golden State Warrior

Dalton Johnson: Donte DiVincenzo says he hasn’t thought about the offseason and his player option because he expected to still be playing “I absolutely love being a Golden State Warrior. … From Day 1 it has felt like home.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo on Jordan Poole: “I’ll ride with Jordan until the wheels fall off.” – 2:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Donte DiVincenzo says he hasn’t thought about what he wants to do with his player option this summer, saying he’ll cross that bridge when he gets there.
But he makes it clear how much he’s enjoyed being with the Warriors this season. – 2:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Donte DiVincenzo said he hasn’t thought about what he’ll do with his player option. Said he’s loved his time with the Warriors.
“I’ll cross that bridge once we get there.” – 2:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo says he hasn’t thought about the offseason and his player option because he expected to still be playing
“I absolutely love being a Golden State Warrior. … From Day 1 it has felt like home.” – 2:35 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Donte DiVincenzo is giving the Warriors exactly what the Warriors need from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Huge minutes by him to keep this close. – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Donte DiVincenzo already has tied his most points in any game so far this postseason – 11:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo with 10 huge points
He was held scoreless in Game 5 and his high for a game in the playoffs as a Warrior is 10 points – 10:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Donte DiVincenzo’s biggest half of these playoffs. Two left corner 3s and a pair of shots at the rim. High finger roll off the glass for that last one. He has all 10 of the Warriors’ bench points. – 10:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo couldn’t miss at shootaround or pregame warmups
His shot has been on to start Game 6 – 10:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
This was a 17-point game about midway through the first quarter. The Warriors picked up their defense when Donte DiVincenzo checked in. Then Stephen Curry caught fire.
Five-point game entering the second. – 10:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Taking Klay out and putting in future #Cavs swingman (maybe, possibly) Donte DiVincenzo completely flipped that quarter. – 10:51 PM
Anthony Slater: Donte DiVincenzo has a $4.7 million player option for next season. If he opts out and explores the market, the Warriors are limited in amount they can pay to bring him back. DiVincenzo said he’d love to remain with Warriors, but “we’ll cross that bridge once we get there.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 13, 2023
Monte Poole: ‘I’ll ride with Jordan til the wheels fall off.’ – Donte DiVincenzo on Warriors teammate Jordan Poole -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / May 13, 2023
Donte DiVincenzo has a $4.7 million player option that he seems likely to decline. He outplayed his contract and was vital in filling in for Andrew Wiggins and helping the Warriors avoid the Play-In Tournament. The Warriors would be able to re-sign him for up to four years, $23.2 million if he opts out, which would give him a $5.4 million starting salary. However, the Warriors are at a disadvantage in re-signing him since another team could easily outbid them for his services. -via HoopsHype / May 13, 2023