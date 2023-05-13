Draymond Green: People who say the dynasty is over have never been a part of one

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors plan to discuss new contract with Draymond Green; Jonathan Kuminga seeking a larger role, per report
Warriors plan to discuss new contract with Draymond Green; Jonathan Kuminga seeking a larger role, per report
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if contract talks break down between the warriors and draymond green, he’d be a fascinating fit in dallas: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 2:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green on if Bob Myers’ future will affect how he handles his player option: ” Yes, that is one of the things that matters. All right? But ultimately, I can’t hinge my whole decision on that. But f— right it matters.” bit.ly/44Uz7mO pic.twitter.com/u4T5EUCUJo – 12:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond Green can opt out of his contract this summer, but he says he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. pic.twitter.com/TVKLhEf5Nf – 11:03 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: on where the warriors go from here, including thoughts on draymond, poole, and a few trade ideas for a team that may have one more run left: theringer.com/nba/2023/5/13/… – 10:50 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Despite early elimination, both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now Top 25 in playoff wins.
Klay tied with John Havlicek at No. 19. Draymond tied with Bill Russell at No. 21.
Despite early elimination, both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are now Top 25 in playoff wins.
Klay tied with John Havlicek at No. 19. Draymond tied with Bill Russell at No. 21.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson: “It’s gonna sting all summer. The first time in a long time that Dray, Steph and I were healthy and not making the Finals. It’s rare to be off during this time of year. We gave everything we had. It stings but I believe that we have greatness in our future still.” pic.twitter.com/KK1I2PF7BM – 9:20 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “It doesn’t matter when you’re not having success, but when you are, every little thing matters and so the clock is on us, just because we’ve been successful for so long. That’s cool. I think that’s the position that you wanna be in.” pic.twitter.com/VxGQg5Xulh – 9:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes. Obviously, I have an opt-out, everybody knows about that. I know about that. I’m aware of that. But, you know, as I’ve told you guys for years, I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” pic.twitter.com/WQNd5pdjrt – 8:30 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the lakers are the first w.c. team to eliminate steph, klay, and draymond before the finals under steve kerr. they did it being +42 with lebron on the bench.
the lakers are the first w.c. team to eliminate steph, klay, and draymond before the finals under steve kerr. they did it being +42 with lebron on the bench.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
After the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention Friday night, I talked to Draymond Green about his future and the impact of his preseason punch.
I also chatted with Stephen Curry about why he wants Green back in San Francisco.
After the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention Friday night, I talked to Draymond Green about his future and the impact of his preseason punch.
I also chatted with Stephen Curry about why he wants Green back in San Francisco.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Draymond Green on his future: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen.”
Draymond Green on his future: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry remains great, Draymond Green will likely be back, but Warriors have to change their ways
by @bradbotkincbs
Stephen Curry remains great, Draymond Green will likely be back, but Warriors have to change their ways
by @bradbotkincbs
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Steph Curry on he, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and the importance of them still playing together pic.twitter.com/u9p7rDq5fS – 1:45 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Ahead of big offseason, Draymond Green says ‘I want to be Warrior for the rest of my life’ mercurynews.com/2023/05/12/ahe… – 1:44 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry on the trio of him, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green: “The trust that we’re all going to compete until the wheels fall off. That’s something that should not be taken for granted in this league.” – 1:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After paying his respect to Steph, Draymond and Klay first after yet another playoff battle against them, LeBron said it was LAL’s defense that got the job done in Game 6:
After paying his respect to Steph, Draymond and Klay first after yet another playoff battle against them, LeBron said it was LAL’s defense that got the job done in Game 6:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors forward Draymond Green tells @andscape that he hasn’t made a decision on his player option for next season and he is going to take his time deciding after deliberating with agent Rich Paul. – 1:31 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Interesting line tonight from Draymond Green for fans of international basketball: Green said after tonight’s season-ending defeat for Golden State that he might “possibly play FIBA” for @usabasketball and a coach named Steve Kerr in the @FIBAWC in the late summer. – 1:30 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year. We’ll be back next year.” pic.twitter.com/4h4CsrZtLa – 1:27 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green agreed with Kerr that this team “maxed out” but added “this wasn’t a championship group but we have champions with a championship mindset.” – 1:24 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green said, “we’ll see what happens” with his contract situation. “I want to be a Warriors for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:21 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life.” Draymond says he knows about his opt out and knows we all know about it, too.
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life.” Draymond says he knows about his opt out and knows we all know about it, too.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:21 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green diagnosed what went wrong pic.twitter.com/59ko5yN0Dz – 1:21 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green: We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes. I have an opt out, everyone knows that I know that … I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride with the same dudes.” – 1:20 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with,” Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has a player option next season, said. – 1:20 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green: “I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same guys I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond reemphasizes that he wants to be a Warriors for the rest of his life. He wants to ride out to the sunset as a Warrior. – 1:19 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond reiterates, “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:19 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:19 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green said Bob Myers told him not to go back in the game, but he was fine. – 1:18 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. We’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year, we’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year, we’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We not done yet. We lost last year. We will be back next year,” Draymond Green said. – 1:16 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Definitely disappointing. We just don’t know how to feel. It’s been a long time since we’ve finished in May,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. – 1:14 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green: “It’s been a long time since we finished in May. Just trying to process the feelings and move forward. ” – 1:14 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“I don’t know how to feel. It’s been a long time since we were finished in May. I am still processing it.” -Dray – 1:14 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Educated instincts proclaim the following: team won’t be rebuilt (Klay, Dray and Dead Poole figure to relocate) by Pres/GM Bob Myers, replaced by owner Joe Lacob’s sons, Kent & Kirk. Also expect Steve Kerr to turn over head job to Kenny Atkinson & focus on coaching Olympic team. – 1:12 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Steve Kerr says it is “too raw” to fully evaluate where the Warriors go from here. Adds: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have “plenty in the tank…. I still feel like this team has championship potential… it’s not like this is the end of the road… but this… – 1:11 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr believes that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have plenty left in the tank. In his mind, this isn’t the end of the road. – 1:09 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“Draymond, Klay, Steph, our core guys, they’ve got plenty left to offer,” Kerr said. “I still feel like this team has championship potential… But it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Draymond, Klay and Steph have plenty left to offer and have plenty left in the tank,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. Kerr believes the Warriors still have “championship potential” in the future. – 1:08 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: “Draymond, Klay, Steph — our core guys have plenty left to offer. … All three guys are still high-level players, and I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “Draymond. Klay. Steph. Our core guys, they have plenty left to offer.” – 1:07 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond and LeBron embrace after the Lakers’ Game 6 win 🫂
Draymond and LeBron embrace after the Lakers’ Game 6 win 🫂
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
I know there were a lot more issues in play (injuries, etc), and I get that this is a horrible oversimplification……. but didn’t the Warriors’ season just seem doomed from the moment Draymond Green’s haymaker connected with Jordan Poole? – 12:57 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
Dan Favale @danfavale
draymond arriving for game 1 of the western conference finals pic.twitter.com/0ZCQi9F81f – 12:52 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers finished with a 122-101 Game 6 win over the Warriors. Lakers & Nuggets to meet in the Western Conference Finals beginning Tuesday for the second time in four seasons. LeBron James giving deep hugs to Draymond Green and Stephen Curry afterwards – 12:46 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
End of great era for GSW. Draymond dropoff significant, Klay can’t guard anyone when he’s shooting 5-22, Poole maddening, Wiggins unpredictable. Steph’s sustainability remarkable, but who’s going to help him? – 12:43 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron has won 8 of the last 10 postseason games against Steph, Klay & Draymond without Kevin Durant. – 12:41 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Klay looking a shadow of himself, Draymond’s contract status and his lack of individual offence becoming a bigger factor, very much feels like the end of an era for that Big 3 alongside Steph.
Klay looking a shadow of himself, Draymond’s contract status and his lack of individual offence becoming a bigger factor, very much feels like the end of an era for that Big 3 alongside Steph.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors empty the bench
Warriors empty the bench
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green is dealing with right calf tightness. His return is doubtful, team says.
Draymond Green is dealing with right calf tightness. His return is doubtful, team says.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Draymond Green (Right calf tightness) is doubtful to return to tonight’s game. – 12:37 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Steph, Klay & Draymond are 23-2 in playoff series when they’re all healthy… both losses are to LeBron James.
Steph, Klay & Draymond are 23-2 in playoff series when they’re all healthy… both losses are to LeBron James.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green just walked down the Warriors tunnel followed by Rick Celebrini and Bob Myers – 12:15 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green said something the head trainer Rick Celebrini as he made his way to the bench after picking up his fifth foul and the two immediately made their way down the tunnel. – 12:15 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
How the refs see Draymond Green… AK pic.twitter.com/nZZ0HOqLtV – 12:11 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dennis Schroder ejected after Draymond Green shoves ball in face
Dennis Schroder ejected after Draymond Green shoves ball in face
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Drama I mean Draymond Green gives us another playoff memory. pic.twitter.com/olOG4OsZOg – 12:03 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The announcers said that was a double technical, but Steph shot a technical free throw so it absolutely wasn’t. That was called purely a tech on Schroeder and nothing on Draymond. – 12:02 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Don’t like the tech but Schroder has to be smarter than that. You stop, stare/yell at Draymond right in front of the referee, you can’t be surprised when that happens. Now LA has to play 18 minutes without a top perimeter defender. – 11:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Draymond Green is now -33 (Looney is +20).
Schröder is +16.
Draymond Green is now -33 (Looney is +20).
Schröder is +16.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis scores a dunk on a lob, then steals the inbounds and is fouled by Draymond Green. In the moments that followed, Green pushed the ball into Dennis Schroder’s forehead and the two were both called for a tech. It was Schroder’s second of the game, so he’s gone. – 11:55 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond and Schroder drawing techs, with Schroder being tossed because it’s his second. Lakers lead by 18 – 11:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A costly interchange for the Lakers, as Dennis Schröder, the key man in LAL’s smaller starting lineup tonight, who’s been guarding Steph Curry, is ejected as he and Draymond Green get matching technicals.
Still 6:20 to play in the 3rd Q.
A costly interchange for the Lakers, as Dennis Schröder, the key man in LAL’s smaller starting lineup tonight, who’s been guarding Steph Curry, is ejected as he and Draymond Green get matching technicals.
Still 6:20 to play in the 3rd Q.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond switches to LeBron and picks up 3 fouls in 3 possessions, 2 of them not guarding LeBron. – 11:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Draymond Green and Dennis Schroder both hit with technicals, DS ejected for second tech – 11:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dennis Schroder just got ejected with his second technical foul. Double tech on Draymond Green and Schroder. – 11:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis is hyped both after his finish and after Draymond Green got called for a technical. – 11:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Double technicals called on Draymond and Schröder. Dennis is tossed – 11:53 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Draymond is -32 in 18 mins. But he’s gonna make a great podcast about it! – 11:51 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Lakers completely locked in on defense. Also just really hate the Warriors playing these GP2/Draymond/reduced-version-of-Wiggins lineups. Lakers just don’t care at all if any of those three are outside of the paint. So the Dubs have to get predictable with AD on-ball actions – 11:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron has contested 3 Draymond layups, with a huge block and 2 airmailed finishes. Steph and Draymond missed layups lead to back to back layups for LeBron and a 17 point Laker lead. – 11:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors outscored by 25 points in Draymond’s first half minutes, and foul trouble isn’t even the problem – 11:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr played Looney over Draymond some in that half, with Green only playing 15 mins. I think that’s a mistake because Warriors have no chance of getting transition with Looney out there. Need Draymond to push the pace. – 11:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr went straight to Draymond after that Reaves dunk intransition. – 11:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Over 40% orebs for Golden State so far. 4 by Looney, 3 for Draymond, 2 for GPII. – 10:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Warriors to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s now two fouls on Jordan Poole, two fouls on Draymond and two fouls on GP2 – 10:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dennis Schroder was taunting Draymond Green when he was on the ground. Draymond shoved him away. – 10:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is starting Game 6 against the Lakers
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
GP2
Andrew Wiggins is starting Game 6 against the Lakers
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
GP2
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is starting tonight. Same starters for Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Wiggins, Draymond Green. – 9:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Draymond podcasting during the playoffs: “It’s 2023, twenty years ago coaches would have been furious…I trust Draymond implicitly. He’s a champion. If he wants to have a podcast, he can have a podcast.” – 8:39 PM
More on this storyline
Draymond Green’s punch didn’t just knock out Jordan Poole. It laid bare the tension between the older championship core and the younger players the organization hoped would supersede them one day. And it has never really gone away, sources say, despite Poole’s relative silence on the matter this season. “I don’t speak on it much,” Poole told ESPN this week in his most extensive comments since the incident. “But I will say that … you’ve got to have a different level of maturity. “We had a season to play. You’re going to have to play with these people in the locker room, and that’s why I said maturity is a big thing. What I know for a fact is there aren’t many people who would be able to think logically and understand the magnitude of the situation, you know?” -via Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN / May 13, 2023
Still, these situations will be delicate. Both Green and Thompson are eligible for extensions. Both will likely have to be open to more team-friendly contracts to stay. Myers is known for his skill in navigating the human factors around such negotiations. But there’s the possibility he might not be there to handle them. “That’s the one thing that could f— this all up,” one source close to the situation said after Friday’s elimination game. -via ESPN / May 13, 2023
Then there was the issue of the tape of the practice incident leaking publicly on TMZ. The organization launched an internal investigation to find out how that private video leaked, but no punishment was ever announced, and the trust that had been violated was never fully restored. “People changed after that,” one team source says. “Everybody was suspicious for a while.” -via ESPN / May 13, 2023