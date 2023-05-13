Evan Fournier expects Knicks to trade him: There's no way they're gonna keep me

Evan Fournier would be shocked if he’s a Knick next season and sounds eager for a change after getting buried on Tom Thibodeau’s bench. “You know I’m not gonna be back,” Fournier said. “There’s no way they’re gonna keep me. I would be very surprised if they do. So, we’ll see. It’s obviously not in my hands though.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Evan Fournier convinced his #Knicks run is over: ‘Why would you bring me back?’ nypost.com/2023/05/13/eva… via @nypostsports – 12:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks guard Evan Fournier is anticipating an offseason trade: “There’s no way they’re going to keep me.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A candid Evan Fournier was asked after G6 about the season. He said, in part, “my season was over a long time ago. It took me a good month to understand that…. Obviously, there are gonna be changes and I’m gonna get traded.” Full story on Fournier’s thoughts on @SNYtv shortly. – 12:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
“Reflecting on it? My season has been over for a very long time, actually. This officially is the end, but my season was over a long time ago.” Evan Fournier on the end last night. – 12:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Fournier said he would be shocked if the #Knicks brought him back. #nba #nyk – 10:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Knicks: Evan Fournier (illness) and Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) are out for Game 5. – 6:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Along with missing Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) tonight, the Knicks say Evan Fournier (illness) is also unavailable. – 6:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Evan Fournier (illness) and Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) are out for Game 5. – 6:41 PM
More on this storyline
“I mean, wouldn’t you guys be surprised [if i came back?],” Fournier added. “Eleven years in, big contract, they’re obviously trying to develop the young guys. I didn’t play this year, so why would you bring me back?” Fournier enjoyed living in New York City with his young family, commuted to Madison Square Garden on a scooter and was lauded for his professionalism despite the DNP status. -via New York Daily News / May 13, 2023
The lack of opportunity was clearly gnawing at the Frenchman, who started never averaged less than 28 minutes per game in the previous eight seasons. “My season has been over for a very long time, actually,” Fournier said after the Knicks were eliminated by the Heat in Friday’s Game 6. “This officially is the end, but my season was over a long time ago. It took me a good month to understand that. At first, I was like, just be patient in seeing how the team developed. Obviously, there are gonna be changes and I’m gonna get traded.” -via New York Daily News / May 13, 2023
New York Knicks PR: Evan Fournier (illness) and Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) are out for Game 5. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / May 10, 2023