Evan Fournier expects Knicks to trade him: There's no way they're gonna keep me

The lack of opportunity was clearly gnawing at the Frenchman, who started never averaged less than 28 minutes per game in the previous eight seasons. “My season has been over for a very long time, actually,” Fournier said after the Knicks were eliminated by the Heat in Friday’s Game 6. “This officially is the end, but my season was over a long time ago. It took me a good month to understand that. At first, I was like, just be patient in seeing how the team developed. Obviously, there are gonna be changes and I’m gonna get traded.” -via New York Daily News / May 13, 2023