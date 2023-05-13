LeBron James scores 30 points, Lakers eliminate Warriors in Game 6

Ballislife.com: Lakers eliminate the defending Champs with a 122-101 win in Game 6! LeBron had 30 PTS (10/14 FG), 9 REB, 9 AST. AD had 17 & 20!
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron James:
Ended the Pistons.
Ended the Celtics.
Ended Big 3 in OKC.
Ended the pre-KD Warriors.
Ended the post-KD Warriors.
That’s 5 iterations of championship level teams over a SIXTEEN YEAR stretch just wrecked by one man. – 1:10 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on LeBron, who went for 30 points (10 of 14 FG’s), 9 boards, 9 assists (2 TO’s), 2 steals and 1 block in 43 minutes in Year 20:
“Fingerprints all over the game.” – 1:03 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I think it starts what, Tuesday?”
LeBron already locked in on the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/r5jkMG2sfL – 1:01 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers benefitted from the extra rest after finishing off Memphis in six in the last round. With the conference finals set to start on Tuesday, LeBron and AD get a few days off before Denver. – 12:58 AM
Lakers benefitted from the extra rest after finishing off Memphis in six in the last round. With the conference finals set to start on Tuesday, LeBron and AD get a few days off before Denver. – 12:58 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This will be LeBron James’ 12th appearance in the Conference Finals.
He is 10-1 in those series, with his lone loss coming in 2009 when the Magic eliminated LeBron’s Cavaliers in six games. pic.twitter.com/tsiY4Yg2e3 – 12:58 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond and LeBron embrace after the Lakers’ Game 6 win 🫂
pic.twitter.com/ZEUFjlnMCq – 12:57 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This was an incredible effort by LeBron and AD to get to this point when they both were playing with injuries that looked like they might need surgery. – 12:56 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Is Lebron still going to be playing for his legacy in the next round? Just need to know the stakes going in – 12:53 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
LeBron isn’t waiting for your tweets about the schedule, he’s announcing the West Finals start Tuesday during the postgame interview. – 12:51 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron blowing kisses after making the WCF 😂 pic.twitter.com/JBJqi7z5Cg – 12:51 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron James has now won his last 16 closeout games at home 👏 pic.twitter.com/8b8HeDOP9D – 12:50 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
LeBron James’ 12 Conference Finals
2007
2009
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2020
2023 pic.twitter.com/KnXKxQqPSV – 12:48 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101
The Lakers win the series 4-2 to advance to the Western Conference finals for the 42nd time in franchise history. LeBron James wins his 41st series — the most in NBA history. James has 30/9/9. AD had 17 and 20.
Up next: Game 1 in Denver on Tues. – 12:47 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Stephen Curry is now 1-2 against LeBron James in the postseason while playing without Kevin Durant.
And Curry’s lone series victory came with Kyrie and KLove injured. pic.twitter.com/PLVHSRUXHf – 12:46 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers finished with a 122-101 Game 6 win over the Warriors. Lakers & Nuggets to meet in the Western Conference Finals beginning Tuesday for the second time in four seasons. LeBron James giving deep hugs to Draymond Green and Stephen Curry afterwards – 12:46 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James had 30 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists to give the Lakers a 122-101 win over the defending NBA champion Warriors and to send LA to Western Conference finals to meet the Nuggets Tuesday in Denver. Lakers won series 4-2 – 12:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James ties Wilt Chamberlain and John Havlicek at No. 2 for most Conference Finals made in league history.
Average number of NBA teams during their careers
Wilt: 12.08
Havlicek: 13.25
LeBron: 30
Just for context. – 12:43 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
This will be the 41st playoff series win for LeBron James, who breaks a tie with LAL’s own, Derek Fisher. – 12:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
30 PTS
9 REB
9 AST
10-14 FG
Undefeated in his last 16 series-clinching home games. pic.twitter.com/kbvAS6r8ym – 12:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Remember when LeBron was “only making the Finals every year because the East sucked?”
Well, he’s now 5-1 in the Western Conference playoffs and the only series he lost came with an injured Anthony Davis. – 12:41 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron has won 8 of the last 10 postseason games against Steph, Klay & Draymond without Kevin Durant. – 12:41 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis was just the best player in a series that included Stephen Curry and LeBron James.
There’s no real way to quantify that, but that’s a “first paragraph on the Hall of Fame” plaque-caliber accomplishment. The only other person who can even argue it is Kevin Durant. – 12:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and these Lakers will be the first Western Conference team to beat the Steve Kerr-coached Warriors in a best-of-7 series.
Ever.
Golden State falling to 19-1 against the West with Kerr coaching. L.A. to West finals.
More NBA: marcstein.substack.com – 12:40 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Klay looking a shadow of himself, Draymond’s contract status and his lack of individual offence becoming a bigger factor, very much feels like the end of an era for that Big 3 alongside Steph.
Fitting that LeBron’s team does it (if this is indeed the end). – 12:40 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
LeBron doing this up like 20 is amazing pic.twitter.com/AbC5IgCIH7 – 12:39 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron scored 30 points for the 1st time in a playoff game since Game 5 of the 2020 Finals 😤 pic.twitter.com/epxElKbnxy – 12:38 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
LeBron was unbelievable. turned up for the big one. Nuggets/ Lakers gonna be great. – 12:36 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Wiggins injury was an absolute killer. He’s by far the singular best Lebron James defender in the league. With him being compromised tonight, Lebron was at an all he can eat buffet – 12:33 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Phenomenal LeBron performance. 41 of 42 mins so far. Great Reaves game too. And just a brutal end to the 9-year Warriors run. Couldn’t have gone worse. – 12:32 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This is LeBron James’ first 30-point playoff game since Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals. – 12:32 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon’s reward for grinding to make life difficult for KAT and KD is … LeBron James! pic.twitter.com/Oeex6grlJy – 12:27 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James has scored 30 points for the first time in the 2023 postseason, and he does it in the Lakers’ biggest game yet. – 12:27 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s first 30-point game of this postseason comes at a good time for the Lakers.
They lead 100-80 with 8:44 to play. – 12:27 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
LeBron James has his first 30-point playoff game since Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals, as the Lakers close in on dethroning the defending champion Warriors. – 12:27 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
lol LeBron gonna finish with a 30-point triple-double in his 20th season in an elimination game to knock out the defending champs
Appreciate greatness – 12:25 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lebron having a singular (read the tweet yall) “best player in the world” game tonight….took this game by the throat from the very first possession – 12:25 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
That LeBron top lock + funneling to Anthony Davis was breathtaking to see – 12:21 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron was slow to get up after taking a shot to the face. pic.twitter.com/jvf6GZFtQE – 12:20 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Playing unprecedented minutes and role in his 20th NBA season, LeBron has limited his paint attacks to an extent earlier on in these two playoff rounds.
None of that tonight.
He’s 8 of 9 in the paint against the Warriors thus far. – 12:19 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Mark Jackson just casually saying LeBron has to play all 12 in the 4th, which would mean 47 minutes in Year 20, is really a perfect encapsulation of what we’ve all come to expect from the greatest player to ever live. – 12:18 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron got hit in the head on an and-1, but he’s fine.
He’ll get a FT after a review, with a possible upgrade coming if it’s deemed a flagrant foul.
LAL up 95-80, with LeBron reaching 27 points on 10 of 14 FG’s. – 12:18 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I haven’t seen Bron trust another guard like Reaves to run the offense since Rondo. – 12:15 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Through 3 quarters LeBron has 25-7-7 on 69% and has played 35 of 36 minutes. – 12:12 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
It’s really wild to watch a LeBron squad using Strength in Numbers to beat a Steph squad – 12:12 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 91, Warriors 77
This has been LeBron James’ best offensive performance of the playoffs through three quarters: 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He’s added 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Anthony Davis has 15 points and 17 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 18 points. – 12:11 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron in Game 6 tonight through 3 Q’s: 25 points on 9 of 13 FG’s, 7 rebounds, 7 assists in 34 minutes.
LAL lead 91-77.
LeBron in Game 6 against Memphis: 22 points on 9 of 13 FG’s, 6 assists, 5 rebounds in 31 minutes (rested in 4th Q).
LAL led 100-67. – 12:09 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It feels like a disaster but it’s a 14-point game. Kinda amazing once you think about it. LeBron with 25-7-7. Steph with 26-6-5 – 12:09 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Was wondering when (if?) we’d get The LeBron Game this postseason. Tonight is it. – 12:05 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Year 20 and he’s still leaving us in awe. Just gotta sit back and enjoy what LeBron is doing. – 12:05 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With his 7th board tonight, LeBron passed Shaq for 4th on the NBA’s all-time postseason rebounds list:
3. Tim Duncan – 2,859
4. LeBron James – 2,509
5. Shaquille O’Neal – 2,508
LeBron’s also 1st in scoring, 1st in steals, and 2nd in assists (Magic). – 12:04 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Absolutely amazing that we have this farce of SG Moses Moody trying to guard LeBron in a desperation situation with Wiggins and Klay out. What a fail that they couldn’t get 1 meaningful minute out of Kuminga in this series. – 12:04 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his seventh rebound of the night, LeBron James passed Shaquille O’Neal for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time postseason rebounds list.
3. Tim Duncan – 2,859
4. LeBron James – 2,509
5. Shaquille O’Neal – 2,508
Via Lakers PR – 12:01 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Huge transition D for DDV vs LeBron, played him beautiful for the L to R spin and LeBron got caught. – 11:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond switches to LeBron and picks up 3 fouls in 3 possessions, 2 of them not guarding LeBron. – 11:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have matched their biggest lead of the game, at 70-53, with a 14-7 start to the 3rd Q capped by B2B transition layups from LeBron James, who has 22 points on 7 of 10 FG’s. – 11:50 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It really is amazing how much of a chameleon LeBron can still be when he’s at his best. – 11:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron has contested 3 Draymond layups, with a huge block and 2 airmailed finishes. Steph and Draymond missed layups lead to back to back layups for LeBron and a 17 point Laker lead. – 11:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
After that start, LeBron basically chilled on offense the whole next 18 mins. Should have plenty in the tank to close if needed. – 11:32 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron James, on a bad foot, in Year 20, 65,000+ minutes in, just played 23 minutes in the first half, the most of any player, while leading both teams in scoring, seemingly without ever going full speed. – 11:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves’ halfcourt heave beats the halftime buzzer to put LAL up 56-46 at the break. The Lakers are 6-for-11 from 3; the Warriors are 5-for-23 from deep. LeBron leads all scorers with 15p; Reaves 13p; AD 9p 12r. GSW: Steph 12p; DiVincenzo 10p; Klay 8p on 3-for-13. – 11:27 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
With 13 points at halftime, Reaves has outscored each Warriors starter. Every Warriors player, in fact. Steph has 12. DDV has 10. Lebron leads all with 15. – 11:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves beat the first half buzzer from about 54 feet, a triple to put the Lakers up 56-46.
He had 13 points, 2 shy of LeBron’s 15, plus 3 assists and 3 boards as his breakout first postseason continues. – 11:24 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 56, Warriors 46
Austin Reaves’ halfcourt buzzer-beater is good. The Lakers enter intermission with a much-needed boost. LeBron James leads them with 15 points. Reaves has 13 points. AD has 9 points, 12 rebounds and 1 block. LA was minus-9 in the 5 min he sat. – 11:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL pushed their lead back to 10 behind the 2nd LeBron 3, and 5 points from Austin Reaves, both after he drew fouls from Curry (an and-1, then 2 FT’s). – 11:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ham shaking his head, not sure whether it’s at the call or LeBron’s request to challenge. But probably not worth it at this point with only 8 to shoot for Golden State. – 11:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Warriors 26
After leading by as many as 17 points in the opening frame, LA was outscored 16-4 over the final 3:24 of the quarter. Anthony Davis has 9 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James has 9 points. LA is shooting 52.6%. – 10:52 PM
First quarter: Lakers 31, Warriors 26
After leading by as many as 17 points in the opening frame, LA was outscored 16-4 over the final 3:24 of the quarter. Anthony Davis has 9 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James has 9 points. LA is shooting 52.6%. – 10:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A few unforced errors – LeBron lost a live dribble, and Schröder went over the back on the wrong end of the court to give Curry two bonus FT’s – have helped GSW to an 11-2 run to trim LAL’s lead to 5.
They were up 17 early. – 10:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Before the playoffs we questioned if Anthony Davis’ and LeBron’s legs would hold up playing heavy minutes every other day. We should have asked if Klay Thompson’s would hold up (1-8, he’s been cold the second half of the series). – 10:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I doubt it matters if things continue like this, but Lakers have gotten away from attacking with 3 straight jumpers. LeBron had Steph and Klay in the post and settled for fadeaways. – 10:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron began this possession on the other side of the court holding his head and then came back to hit a three 😅 pic.twitter.com/eZem9wl824 – 10:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
LeBron and AD mean business tonight. Some great defensive rebounding from the latter early on – 10:27 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron James is back in the Zoom LeBron 2 Retro tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/pRedFQjdkU – 10:27 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Schröder’s presence as a player who has to be guarded has already opened up the paint for postups from AD, D’Lo and LeBron. AK – 10:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
LeBron James predictably going at Andrew Wiggins early. Back cut for an alley oop on first possession and then two power post ups right into his chest for a make and then a foul. – 10:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Direct, aggressive early attacks from LeBron and AD, plus strong defense, produced a 9-2 lead. LeBron has 6, Davis 2, plus a D-Lo free throw.
Warriors are 1 for 5. – 10:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Lakers’ game plan is pretty obvious: Let LeBron bump Wiggins’ left side as long as he can – 10:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron getting into the post early means he’s really energized. – 10:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ultimately, LeBron’s go-to in his 20 years has been getting to, and finishing at, the rim.
He got right to it to start Game 6, with a pair of buckets inside to get LAL going. – 10:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
LeBron goes straight at Wiggins in the post on his second touch of the night. Easy layup. – 10:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James backing down on Andrew Wiggins in the first two possessions. – 10:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
LeBron gets physical with Wiggins right away and finishes an alley-oop layup to open Game 6 – 10:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers moved Dennis Schroder into the starting five tonight vs. Warriors in place of Jarred Vanderbilt. Schroder joins D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis as starters. – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are starting Dennis Schroder in place of Jarred Vanderbilt for Game 6.
Darvin Ham has hinted at a lineup change over the past two days.
Lakers’ starters:
Dennis Schroder
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 9:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers says Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Golden State.
Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:14 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Golden State. – 9:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both officially available for Game 6. – 9:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Greatest players of all time ranked:
1. LeBron
2. MJ
3. Brunson in the playoffs in Grinches
4. Kareem – 8:40 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins suffered the injury while getting tangled up with LeBron James in Game 5. He will go through pregame warmups and then it will be determined whether he can play in Game 6. – 8:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins got injured while fighting for a rebound with Lakers forward LeBron James with about five minutes left in Game 5. Kerr said hopefully Wiggins will play tonight. – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr said the Andrew Wiggins rib issue occurred with about five minutes left in the game when he got tangled up with LeBron. Got more sore after the game. He said Wiggins would warm up, and from there, they’d collectively decide if he’ll be able to play. – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirmed that Andrew Wiggins suffered his injury late in Game 5 after getting tangled up with LeBron James. His status for Game 6 remains unclear. – 8:32 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“The numbers say if LeBron loses tonight, he loses this series.”
—@stephenasmith 😳 pic.twitter.com/D4fc0pkQnF – 7:22 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Back on deck in the US for WCF and Finals coverage for ESPN across Aus and NZ. Gonna get warmed up (and keep trying to wake up) with Game 6 Lakers-Warriors tonight. Last NBA game in person was in March 2020. Feels like a bit has changed but LeBron and Steph are still dominant… – 5:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I’m not banking on AD tonight. I’m banking on The King!”
@KendrickPerkins is riding with the LeBron and the Lakers in Game 6 👑
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/LpHz2CgdjM – 3:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins (expected to try to play tonight) will be guarding/absorbing hits from LeBron James. Kevon Looney discusses the challenge of protecting a rib injury while trying to remain physical. pic.twitter.com/1wJAWb2SUR – 3:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 200+ PTS, 70+ REB and 60+ AST in a single playoff series in the last 50 seasons:
– Nikola Jokic (2023 Conf Semis)
– LeBron James (2016 Finals)
Jokic had 207/79/62,
LeBron had 208/79/62. pic.twitter.com/Qy0hueER44 – 10:22 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
2-man lineup net ratings in the playoffs so far…
murray-jokic: +11.8
curry-klay: +10.7
brown-tatum: +4.1
lebron-davis: +3.2
durant-booker: -0.2 – 9:58 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic in the conference semifinals:
✅ 34.5 PPG
✅ 13.2 RPG
✅ 10.3 APG
Jokic is just the third player in NBA history to average a 30-point triple-double in a playoff series, joining Russell Westbrook (2017 EC1) and LeBron James (2017 FIN).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:11 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 12 AST
Jokic became the third player in NBA history to be the outright leader in all three categories in back-to-back playoff games, joining LeBron James (twice) and Russell Westbrook.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best career playoff PER
Shaquille O’Neal: 26.13
Anthony Davis: 26.73
LeBron James: 27.95
George Mikan: 28.51
Michael Jordan: 28.60
NIKOLA JOKIC: 29.03 🤯 – 8:23 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Mannix: LeBron James has passed Shaquille O’Neal for fourth on the NBA’s all-time postseason rebounding list. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / May 13, 2023
Jorge Sierra: MOST PLAYOFF SERIES WON IN NBA HISTORY LeBron James: 41 👑 Derek Fisher: 40 Robert Horry: 39 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 37 Tim Duncan: 35 Kobe Bryant: 33 Scottie Pippen: 33 -via Twitter @hoopshype / May 13, 2023
Nick Wright: Steph, Klay & Draymond are 23-2 in playoff series when they’re all healthy… both losses are to LeBron James. Steph, Klay & Draymond were 19-0 in the Western Conference playoffs… until they played LeBron James in the West. -via Twitter @getnickwright / May 13, 2023