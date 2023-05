NBA exec on Gregg Popovich retirement talk: 'Victor Wembanyama would re-energize Pop'

There has been ample speculation about Gregg Popovich, the Spurs’ longtime legendary coach, and whether he may be hanging up the clipboard. It would make sense. After all, Popovich is 74. But some NBA officials are pumping the brakes on the Popovich retirement talk. They say the NBA’s Draft Lottery, set for next Tuesday night, could possibly play a role in whether Popovich stays or goes. “I think Pop wouldn’t mind coaching the French kid,’’ an NBA executive said about Victor Wembanyama, the supremely gifted 7-foot-4 do-it-all player who is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the June draft. “I think he (Wembanyama) would re-energize Pop. I think he’d really love to coach that guy.’’ Source: Woelfel’s Press Box