NBA exec on Gregg Popovich retirement talk: 'Victor Wembanyama would re-energize Pop'

There has been ample speculation about Gregg Popovich, the Spurs’ longtime legendary coach, and whether he may be hanging up the clipboard. It would make sense. After all, Popovich is 74. But some NBA officials are pumping the brakes on the Popovich retirement talk. They say the NBA’s Draft Lottery, set for next Tuesday night, could possibly play a role in whether Popovich stays or goes. “I think Pop wouldn’t mind coaching the French kid,’’ an NBA executive said about Victor Wembanyama, the supremely gifted 7-foot-4 do-it-all player who is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the June draft. “I think he (Wembanyama) would re-energize Pop. I think he’d really love to coach that guy.’’
Source: Woelfel’s Press Box
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Every Lottery team would be energized if it gets the first pick – which will mean Victor Wembanyama – next week. But the Wizards’ fan base is in particular need of some hope after decades of mediocrity. With @joshuabrobbins, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/42MBS7O – 10:00 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — NBA draft lottery prospects countdown: Victor Wembanyama ift.tt/XdtMSVm – 8:20 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: the Wizards, of course, would be fundamentally changed if they win next week’s draft lottery and get the top pick-phenom Victor Wembanyama. And Washington’s fan base, in particular, needs a real blast of hope. With @joshuabrobbins inIn @TheAthletic: bit.ly/42MBS7O – 6:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Want to see the No. 1 pick in action? I’m calling Victor Wembanyama’s game on the NBA app:
Want to see the No. 1 pick in action? I’m calling Victor Wembanyama’s game on the NBA app:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Calling Victor Wembanyama’s game on the NBA app. Tune in:
Calling Victor Wembanyama’s game on the NBA app. Tune in:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The defenders are not even trying when their up against Victor Wembanyama 😅
The defenders are not even trying when their up against Victor Wembanyama 😅
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Live right now calling Victor Wembanyama’s game on the NBA app:
Live right now calling Victor Wembanyama’s game on the NBA app:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Calling Victor Wembanyama’s game on the NBA app in about an hour. Check it out:
Calling Victor Wembanyama’s game on the NBA app in about an hour. Check it out:
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Like every NBA team, the Wizards would be fundamentally changed if they win next week’s draft lottery and get the top pick-phenom Victor Wembanyama. But Washington’s fan base, in particular, needs a real blast of hope. With @joshuabrobbins in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/42MBS7O – 12:00 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
In a few days, we’ll know if the Rockets will have the chance to land Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.
Predicting Houston’s starting lineup based on their lottery fate.
In a few days, we’ll know if the Rockets will have the chance to land Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.
Predicting Houston’s starting lineup based on their lottery fate.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I’ll be calling Victor Wembanyama’s game at 2 p.m. ET on the NBA app. Check it out:
I’ll be calling Victor Wembanyama’s game at 2 p.m. ET on the NBA app. Check it out:
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Like every NBA team, the Wizards would be fundamentally changed if they win next week’s draft lottery and get the top pick-phenom Victor Wembanyama. But Washington’s fan base, in particular, needs a real blast of hope. With @joshuabrobbins in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/42MBS7O – 11:00 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
The lottery is only days away and the Rockets have as good of a chance of landing Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller as anyone else.
Analyzing potential Houston lineups with each top pick, new for @TheAthleticNBA
[$2 sub inside]
The lottery is only days away and the Rockets have as good of a chance of landing Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller as anyone else.
Analyzing potential Houston lineups with each top pick, new for @TheAthleticNBA
[$2 sub inside]
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Here are the top NBA draft prospects if the #Pistons don’t get Victor Wembanyama: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 10:06 AM
More on this storyline
It’s too early to gauge the Ayton market (with the May 16 draft lottery gifting one franchise Victor Wembanyama). Still, that list of teams could include the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Pacers or Mavericks, among others. -via Bleacher Report / May 12, 2023
Jeremy Woo: Here is the full combine list, per the NBA. Note that Victor Wembanyama is not participating, with his season still in progress in France. pic.twitter.com/ddPGSkeQFg -via Twitter @JeremyWoo / May 9, 2023
Victor Wembanyama stole the show once again in France, leading Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 to the 82-72 on-the-road win against Nanterre. The next 1st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft had a huge performance against his former team, putting up a double-double of 25 points and 17 rebounds, shooting 12/15 at the line. After the first quarter, he was really close to the double-double with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks, with a huge stat line. -via EuroHoops.net / May 9, 2023