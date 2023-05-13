Steve Kerr on Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry: 'They have plenty left to offer'

Ben Golliver: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: “Draymond, Klay, Steph — our core guys have plenty left to offer. … All three guys are still high-level players, and I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it’s not like this is the end of the road.”
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Klay Thompson no longer has the best record in NBA playoffs history (minimum: 100 games) after losing to the Lakers.
At No. 1 now, it’s @harper04_5 (of Bulls and Lakers fame) with 68.75 percent of his playoff games won.
(Michael Jordan is at No. 14. LeBron at 19). – 2:11 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Monta Ellis said he couldn’t play with Curry, and Stephen Jackson wanted no part of GSW when Curry arrived. – 2:11 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
The greatness of Stephen Curry started on Day 1 of his first media day. Before he ever dribbled a ball in practice. – 2:07 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Looking at next year – the Warriors could theoretically keep the core together, sign Bob Myers and keep Steve Kerr, improve the role players and they’d be championship contenders. This doesn’t have to be a last dance scenario. #dubnation – 2:05 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Stephen Curry is the most influential/impactful athlete I’ve ever seen/watched in my lifetime. – 2:01 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Draymond Green on his future: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we’ve put the work in to make that happen.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry remains great, Draymond Green will likely be back, but Warriors have to change their ways
by @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:49 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Been around for three decades … nobody has ever touched greatness like Steph Curry. – 1:48 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson: “I got so many great looks. That’s why it hurts.” – 1:46 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Steph Curry on he, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and the importance of them still playing together pic.twitter.com/u9p7rDq5fS – 1:45 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Ahead of big offseason, Draymond Green says ‘I want to be Warrior for the rest of my life’ mercurynews.com/2023/05/12/ahe… – 1:44 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry on the trio of him, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green: “The trust that we’re all going to compete until the wheels fall off. That’s something that should not be taken for granted in this league.” – 1:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After paying his respect to Steph, Draymond and Klay first after yet another playoff battle against them, LeBron said it was LAL’s defense that got the job done in Game 6:
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Steve Kerr postseason coaching record. Despite the loss, still pretty good 😆 pic.twitter.com/51IqVd97IQ – 1:32 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Interesting line tonight from Draymond Green for fans of international basketball: Green said after tonight’s season-ending defeat for Golden State that he might “possibly play FIBA” for @usabasketball and a coach named Steve Kerr in the @FIBAWC in the late summer. – 1:30 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said team ‘maxed out’ in the postseason. He’s right not wrong in some ways. They went from 24 over .500 last season to 6 over this season.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green agreed with Kerr that this team “maxed out” but added “this wasn’t a championship group but we have champions with a championship mindset.” – 1:24 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green said, “we’ll see what happens” with his contract situation. “I want to be a Warriors for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:21 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life.” Draymond says he knows about his opt out and knows we all know about it, too.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:21 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green diagnosed what went wrong pic.twitter.com/59ko5yN0Dz – 1:21 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I want to be a Warrior the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with,” Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has a player option next season, said. – 1:20 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green: “I wanna be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same guys I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond reemphasizes that he wants to be a Warriors for the rest of his life. He wants to ride out to the sunset as a Warrior. – 1:19 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond reiterates, “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:19 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life.” – 1:19 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Draymond Green: “I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.” – 1:19 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green said Bob Myers told him not to go back in the game, but he was fine. – 1:18 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. We’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year, we’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year, we’ll be back next year.” – 1:16 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We not done yet. We lost last year. We will be back next year,” Draymond Green said. – 1:16 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Definitely disappointing. We just don’t know how to feel. It’s been a long time since we’ve finished in May,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. – 1:14 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green: “It’s been a long time since we finished in May. Just trying to process the feelings and move forward. ” – 1:14 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“I don’t know how to feel. It’s been a long time since we were finished in May. I am still processing it.” -Dray – 1:14 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Lakers handed the Warriors their first playoff series loss outside of the NBA Finals under Steve Kerr.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr bigger picture view of the season: “This is not a championship team. If it were, we’d be moving on.” pic.twitter.com/ex8pa3ut24 – 1:13 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the importance with keeping the team’s core players together pic.twitter.com/kDgKbJw0hn – 1:13 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Educated instincts proclaim the following: team won’t be rebuilt (Klay, Dray and Dead Poole figure to relocate) by Pres/GM Bob Myers, replaced by owner Joe Lacob’s sons, Kent & Kirk. Also expect Steve Kerr to turn over head job to Kenny Atkinson & focus on coaching Olympic team. – 1:12 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“It was a combination of fatigue, disappointment and at the same time a level of we really gave a push,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said about his team after the game. – 1:12 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr: “The better team won.” pic.twitter.com/j04wwlawU5 – 1:11 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Steve Kerr says it is “too raw” to fully evaluate where the Warriors go from here. Adds: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have “plenty in the tank…. I still feel like this team has championship potential… it’s not like this is the end of the road… but this… – 1:11 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr: “It felt like all season we were desperately trying to capture what we had last year.” – 1:10 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Hopefully, Bob (Myers) is back. He has to figure that out,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. – 1:09 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr believes that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still have plenty left in the tank. In his mind, this isn’t the end of the road. – 1:09 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Bob Myers: “I hope he’s back. He’s a great friend and a hell of a GM.” – 1:09 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“Draymond, Klay, Steph, our core guys, they’ve got plenty left to offer,” Kerr said. “I still feel like this team has championship potential… But it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr said it’s too raw right now to say anything about off-season roster changes. But he did say he believes the core three still have a lot left in the tank. Believes Warriors still have championship DNA to compete. – 1:08 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Draymond, Klay and Steph have plenty left to offer and have plenty left in the tank,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. Kerr believes the Warriors still have “championship potential” in the future. – 1:08 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: “Draymond, Klay, Steph — our core guys have plenty left to offer. … All three guys are still high-level players, and I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:08 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr: “I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it’s not like this is the end of the road.” – 1:07 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “Draymond. Klay. Steph. Our core guys, they have plenty left to offer.” – 1:07 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said this team is “probably ultimately maxed out.” Describes how they’ve been swimming upstream for most of the season.
Steve Kerr said this team is “probably ultimately maxed out.” Describes how they’ve been swimming upstream for most of the season.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“This is not a championship team. If we were we’d be moving on,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. – 1:04 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: “This is not a championship team. If we were, we’d be moving on.” – 1:03 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr after losing to Lakers in second round: “To be fair, this team probably, ultimately, maxed out.” – 1:03 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ season: “It felt like we were swimming upstream from the beginning.” – 1:03 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr: “No regrets. But losing sucks. It just does. This is the highest competition in the world and our guys just thrive in competition and we came up short today.” – 1:01 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins “was in a ton of pain” tonight and commended him before taking questions – 1:00 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Steve Kerr salutes Andrew Wiggins for playing “in a lot of pain.” – 1:00 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr unprompted just saluted Andrew Wiggins for playing tonight. “He was in a ton of pain.” – 1:00 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that he feels Games 1 and 4 were the most pivotal games this series.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says the series came down to Game 1 and Game 4, both tough Warriors losses in the clutch
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “This series came down to Games 1 and 4. The Lakers outplayed us down the stretch.” – 12:59 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr: “I thought we had our chances. To me this series came down to Games 1 and 4, and the Lakers outplayed us in key stretches in those games… The better team won.” – 12:59 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr begins his postgame news conference by congratulating the Lakers, their staff and praising Darvin Ham for his poise as a first-year head coach. – 12:59 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steve Kerr credits Darvin Ham, said he’s done “an amazing job” this season – 12:59 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond and LeBron embrace after the Lakers’ Game 6 win 🫂
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
I know there were a lot more issues in play (injuries, etc), and I get that this is a horrible oversimplification……. but didn’t the Warriors’ season just seem doomed from the moment Draymond Green’s haymaker connected with Jordan Poole? – 12:57 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
Dan Favale @danfavale
draymond arriving for game 1 of the western conference finals pic.twitter.com/0ZCQi9F81f – 12:52 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
First western conference playoff loss for the Warriors since Steve Kerr became head coach, now 19-1 in those series. Lakers advance to western conference finals with a 122-101 win over the Warriors in game 6. – 12:52 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
First playoff series loss vs a Western Conference opponent under Steve Kerr. pic.twitter.com/tFLzjx4uko – 12:47 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
With the reigning NBA champions now eliminated, an inside look at future of critical members of the Warriors dynasty – Draymond Green, Bob Myers, Klay Thompson, more – as Stephen Curry’s greatness remains focal point.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors on the road:
Regular season: 11-30
First round: 2-2
WC semifinals 0-3
Total: 13-35
So ends their streak of 28 consecutive series with at least one road win
So begins a new chapter for Stephen Curry, a new book for the Warriors – 12:47 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Stephen Curry is now 1-2 against LeBron James in the postseason while playing without Kevin Durant.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers finished with a 122-101 Game 6 win over the Warriors. Lakers & Nuggets to meet in the Western Conference Finals beginning Tuesday for the second time in four seasons. LeBron James giving deep hugs to Draymond Green and Stephen Curry afterwards – 12:46 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The Golden State Warriors have officially lost their first non-Finals playoff series in the Steve Kerr era. 19-1. – 12:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph and Klay in the series loss:
32 PTS 8 PTS
11-28 FG 3-19 FG
4-14 3P 2-12 3P
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The 2022-23 Lakers are the first team to ever make it through an entire series against the Stephen Curry Warriors without losing a home game.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Warriors have lost three playoff series under Steve Kerr. Weirdly, all three have come against rookie head coaches.
2016 Finals to Ty Lue
2019 Finals to Nick Nurse
Rick Noland @RickNoland
End of great era for GSW. Draymond dropoff significant, Klay can’t guard anyone when he’s shooting 5-22, Poole maddening, Wiggins unpredictable. Steph’s sustainability remarkable, but who’s going to help him? – 12:43 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron has won 8 of the last 10 postseason games against Steph, Klay & Draymond without Kevin Durant. – 12:41 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis was just the best player in a series that included Stephen Curry and LeBron James.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steph out, Klay out. Green out for the rest of the night with calf tightness. A 20-point game. Their season ends in 6 – 12:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and these Lakers will be the first Western Conference team to beat the Steve Kerr-coached Warriors in a best-of-7 series.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Klay looking a shadow of himself, Draymond’s contract status and his lack of individual offence becoming a bigger factor, very much feels like the end of an era for that Big 3 alongside Steph.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This is the first time in the Steve Kerr era the Warriors have lost a West playoff series. They were 19-0 in previous conference playoff series. This also snaps an NBA record streak of 28 straight playoff series with a road win for the Warriors. – 12:40 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors empty the bench
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green is dealing with right calf tightness. His return is doubtful, team says.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Draymond Green (Right calf tightness) is doubtful to return to tonight’s game. – 12:37 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I used to chew the hell out of mouthpieces when I played sports. It’s literally the only thing I have in common athletically with Steph Curry. AK – 12:36 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Steph, Klay & Draymond are 23-2 in playoff series when they’re all healthy… both losses are to LeBron James.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
This’ll be the first time Steve Kerr lost a western conference playoff series. And break a streak of 28 series with a road win. I picked the Warriors to win this series in part because I’ve just never seen them lose one when healthy. A first for everything. – 12:34 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Gonna call this a 5% loss on the Warriors. Outplayed all night and a horrible shooting performance from Klay Thompson. Can’t win them all but this was a rough watch. Congrats to the Lakers. – 12:26 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
We can get more nuanced and breakdown other things but at the end of the day, Klay Thompson & Jordan Poole were outplayed by Austin Reaves & Lonnie Walker this series.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Klay in the post vs Russell gets waved off so Poole can iso Hachimura? – 12:23 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Klay that showed up tonight pic.twitter.com/6e4tUFdu8v – 12:21 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
At this point, this is Klay Thompson’s worst shooting game of his playoff career (minimum 10 attempts).
3 of 18 (16.7%)
150+ games
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
We can probably retire Game 6 Klay at this point.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay certainly got the looks tonight
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green just walked down the Warriors tunnel followed by Rick Celebrini and Bob Myers – 12:15 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green said something the head trainer Rick Celebrini as he made his way to the bench after picking up his fifth foul and the two immediately made their way down the tunnel. – 12:15 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry with a towel draped over his head on the bench to start the fourth quarter – 12:12 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry warming up before Game 6 pic.twitter.com/lVK9NIA55W – 12:12 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
How the refs see Draymond Green… AK pic.twitter.com/nZZ0HOqLtV – 12:11 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s scoring by quarter
First: 12 points
Second: 0
Third: 14
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dennis Schroder ejected after Draymond Green shoves ball in face
cbssports.com/nba/news/denni… – 12:09 AM
cbssports.com/nba/news/denni… – 12:09 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 91-77 going into the fourth quarter of Game 6
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Absolutely amazing that we have this farce of SG Moses Moody trying to guard LeBron in a desperation situation with Wiggins and Klay out. What a fail that they couldn’t get 1 meaningful minute out of Kuminga in this series. – 12:04 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Drama I mean Draymond Green gives us another playoff memory. pic.twitter.com/olOG4OsZOg – 12:03 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The announcers said that was a double technical, but Steph shot a technical free throw so it absolutely wasn’t. That was called purely a tech on Schroeder and nothing on Draymond. – 12:02 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Don’t like the tech but Schroder has to be smarter than that. You stop, stare/yell at Draymond right in front of the referee, you can’t be surprised when that happens. Now LA has to play 18 minutes without a top perimeter defender. – 11:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry has 10 points in the third quarter, Warriors now down by 13
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Draymond Green is now -33 (Looney is +20).
Schröder is +16.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis scores a dunk on a lob, then steals the inbounds and is fouled by Draymond Green. In the moments that followed, Green pushed the ball into Dennis Schroder’s forehead and the two were both called for a tech. It was Schroder’s second of the game, so he’s gone. – 11:55 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond and Schroder drawing techs, with Schroder being tossed because it’s his second. Lakers lead by 18 – 11:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A costly interchange for the Lakers, as Dennis Schröder, the key man in LAL’s smaller starting lineup tonight, who’s been guarding Steph Curry, is ejected as he and Draymond Green get matching technicals.
Still 6:20 to play in the 3rd Q.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond switches to LeBron and picks up 3 fouls in 3 possessions, 2 of them not guarding LeBron. – 11:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Draymond Green and Dennis Schroder both hit with technicals, DS ejected for second tech – 11:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dennis Schroder just got ejected with his second technical foul. Double tech on Draymond Green and Schroder. – 11:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis is hyped both after his finish and after Draymond Green got called for a technical. – 11:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Double technicals called on Draymond and Schröder. Dennis is tossed – 11:53 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Draymond is -32 in 18 mins. But he’s gonna make a great podcast about it! – 11:51 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Lakers completely locked in on defense. Also just really hate the Warriors playing these GP2/Draymond/reduced-version-of-Wiggins lineups. Lakers just don’t care at all if any of those three are outside of the paint. So the Dubs have to get predictable with AD on-ball actions – 11:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lakers are going back to Schroder pressuring Curry full court as in Game 1-2. In Game 2 Warriors had counters for it, but that requires a lot of effort mentally and physically. – 11:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron has contested 3 Draymond layups, with a huge block and 2 airmailed finishes. Steph and Draymond missed layups lead to back to back layups for LeBron and a 17 point Laker lead. – 11:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Schröder, who’s been terrific on Curry, did just commit PF No. 4 on a nice and-1 move from Steph.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors outscored by 25 points in Draymond’s first half minutes, and foul trouble isn’t even the problem – 11:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr played Looney over Draymond some in that half, with Green only playing 15 mins. I think that’s a mistake because Warriors have no chance of getting transition with Looney out there. Need Draymond to push the pace. – 11:31 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I hope Steve Kerr gives JaMychal Green some minutes in the Second Half!!! Just saying…. – 11:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves’ halfcourt heave beats the halftime buzzer to put LAL up 56-46 at the break. The Lakers are 6-for-11 from 3; the Warriors are 5-for-23 from deep. LeBron leads all scorers with 15p; Reaves 13p; AD 9p 12r. GSW: Steph 12p; DiVincenzo 10p; Klay 8p on 3-for-13. – 11:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Austin Reaves with a longggg buzzer beater to end the first half. Lakers 56, Warriors 46. The Lakers led by as much as 17 points. Klay and Steph are a combined 6-for-26 from the field. – 11:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Seismic swing to close the half. Klay Thompson misses a wing 3 that would’ve cut Lakers lead to four, Anthony Davis blocks DiVincenzo putback and Austin Reaves cans a halfcourter at the buzzer. Lakers up 10. – 11:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Austin Reaves unleashing his Steph Curry imitation from halfcourt. – 11:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Schröder is doing a terrific job getting around screens set for Curry. He’s helped limit Steph to 3 for 10 FG’s thus far. – 11:20 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Warriors need one of Poole or Klay to show up to have a chance tonight. Said it going in. Not looking great. – 11:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr went straight to Draymond after that Reaves dunk intransition. – 11:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL pushed their lead back to 10 behind the 2nd LeBron 3, and 5 points from Austin Reaves, both after he drew fouls from Curry (an and-1, then 2 FT’s). – 11:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Even Steph Curry is running out of patience with Austin Reaves – 11:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Getting AD switched onto Klay is the result the Warriors want–because they can then run their offense with AD stuck on a guy you need to guard. But Klay holds the ball and nobody moves to give him an outlet. – 11:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors assistant coaches have been furious at some of these foul calls, especially that one on Klay – 11:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Donte DiVincenzo is giving the Warriors exactly what the Warriors need from Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Huge minutes by him to keep this close. – 11:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Over 40% orebs for Golden State so far. 4 by Looney, 3 for Draymond, 2 for GPII. – 10:59 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Klay is 1-10…it doesn’t matter what Steph does if he gets nothing from Klay and Poole – 10:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry after the 1st quarter:
12 PTS
5-5 FT
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers put this kind of run on Memphis early in Game 6 and led by as many as 15, with the Grizzlies closing it to 11 after 1.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry has averaged 36 minutes per game this series
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
This was a 17-point game about midway through the first quarter. The Warriors picked up their defense when Donte DiVincenzo checked in. Then Stephen Curry caught fire.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s first quarter (he missed his first 4 shots)
12 points
3 of 8 from the field
1 of 5 from 3
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
great comeback by the warriors but they’ll need klay to come alive at some point. he’s 1-for-8. – 10:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors fall behind 27-10, respond with 16-4 flurry to close Q1. Lakers 31, Warriors 26 entering Q2. Curry with 12 – 10:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Taking Klay out and putting in future #Cavs swingman (maybe, possibly) Donte DiVincenzo completely flipped that quarter. – 10:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Late first quarter rescue job from Steph Curry. Warriors were down 17. He started firing in high degree of difficulty shots from all angles. Warriors down five heading to second quarter. Not sure how much cumulative time Kerr is going to be able to rest Curry tonight. – 10:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers’ once 17-point lead was cut to five, 31-26, after the 1st Q. AD 9p 10r; LeBron 9p. For GSW: Curry 12p – 10:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers 17 point lead down to 31-26 over Warriors end of first. Steph Curry starting to cook with 12 points. AD has 9 points, 10 rebounds for Lakers. – 10:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Great recognition by Warriors to see the out of bounds play was for Reaves and switch DDV onto him rather than Curry. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A few unforced errors – LeBron lost a live dribble, and Schröder went over the back on the wrong end of the court to give Curry two bonus FT’s – have helped GSW to an 11-2 run to trim LAL’s lead to 5.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry mixing in his deep 3s and drives to the basket, often with contact. – 10:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s now two fouls on Jordan Poole, two fouls on Draymond and two fouls on GP2 – 10:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Before the playoffs we questioned if Anthony Davis’ and LeBron’s legs would hold up playing heavy minutes every other day. We should have asked if Klay Thompson’s would hold up (1-8, he’s been cold the second half of the series). – 10:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I doubt it matters if things continue like this, but Lakers have gotten away from attacking with 3 straight jumpers. LeBron had Steph and Klay in the post and settled for fadeaways. – 10:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s first made shot comes with 2:49 left in the first quarter – 10:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry was 0-for-4, all jumpers, before finally driving and getting a bucket and the foul – 10:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Warriors have no chance if Klay continues to be a zero on offense – 10:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry a combined 1-of-7 from 3. Two quick fouls on Gary Payton II. Andrew Wiggins looks a bit hesitant with that injury. Two stop the bleeding Steve Kerr timeouts already. Danger time early for the Warriors. Lakers up 27-10. – 10:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dennis Schroder was taunting Draymond Green when he was on the ground. Draymond shoved him away. – 10:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay’s shot is still way off. Nothing from the Warriors’ offense so far – 10:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lakers are surging early. They’ve made all six of their initial shots. Up 18-7. Timeout Steve Kerr. – 10:28 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lakers haven’t missed early. 6-6. Steph and Klay 1-6, Lakers up 18-7 in the opening 5 minutes – 10:27 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before heading to the locker room at halftime, Steph Curry beat the buzzer with a long-distance jumper against the Lakers in Game 5. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/10/wat… – 10:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry warms up in the “Mother’s Day” Curry 1 Low Flotro — a tribute to both Sonya Curry & Ayesha Curry. pic.twitter.com/8rRnH1Kd22 – 9:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is starting Game 6 against the Lakers
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
GP2
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is starting tonight. Same starters for Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Wiggins, Draymond Green. – 9:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Draymond podcasting during the playoffs: “It’s 2023, twenty years ago coaches would have been furious…I trust Draymond implicitly. He’s a champion. If he wants to have a podcast, he can have a podcast.” – 8:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins suffered the injury while getting tangled up with LeBron James in Game 5. He will go through pregame warmups and then it will be determined whether he can play in Game 6. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins will warm up and test his injury. Aiming to play. Consulting with Rick Celebrini to get the green light. Steve Kerr said he hasn’t discussed minute restriction, but would monitor Wiggins based on “his movement, his feeling, how effective he can be.” – 8:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins got injured while fighting for a rebound with Lakers forward LeBron James with about five minutes left in Game 5. Kerr said hopefully Wiggins will play tonight. – 8:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“Hopefully he’ll play,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Andrew Wiggins playing in Game 6 with rib injury – 8:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins will warm up with the goal to play, Steve Kerr says. – 8:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins will complete a pre-game warmup before medical staff assessed his availability for Game 6 vs Lakers – 8:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr said the Andrew Wiggins rib issue occurred with about five minutes left in the game when he got tangled up with LeBron. Got more sore after the game. He said Wiggins would warm up, and from there, they’d collectively decide if he’ll be able to play. – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirmed that Andrew Wiggins suffered his injury late in Game 5 after getting tangled up with LeBron James. His status for Game 6 remains unclear. – 8:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says “hopefully” Andrew Wiggins will play. Wiggins still has to go through pregame warmups – 8:32 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Klay Thompson in 14 career Game 6s:
-Last two = 17 points, 24 percent 3s (4-for-17)
-Prior seven = 28.1 points, 54.4 percent 3s (43-for-79)
-First five = 10.2 points, 31.8 percent 3s (7-for-22)
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Steph Curry 3-point shooting vs the Lakers at Staples Center over his last 14 games:
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire challenges Stephen Curry fans to take our 10-question quiz about the two-time NBA MVP. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/ste… – 4:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steph, Dray, and Klay hoping this isn’t their last shootaround of the season. And maybe even teammates. You never know in this crazy league. pic.twitter.com/6ePNagifYJ – 3:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With Andrew Wiggins unavailable/compromised, burden gets heavier for Klay Thompson. Warriors can’t overcome a third consecutive dreadful shooting performance in LA nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in the playoffs among remaining players:
31.9 – Jimmy Butler
30.7 – Nikola Jokic
30.3 – Steph Curry
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Storylines for Nuggets-Warriors/Lakers:
– Jokic will get spammed in the p&r
– Draymond Green will shut down Jokic
– Kevon Looney will limit Jokic
– Suns were just poorly constructed
– He’s really just “Bubble Murray”
– Nuggets haven’t seen a defense like the Lakers – 12:48 PM
Storylines for Nuggets-Warriors/Lakers:
– Jokic will get spammed in the p&r
– Draymond Green will shut down Jokic
– Kevon Looney will limit Jokic
– Suns were just poorly constructed
– He’s really just “Bubble Murray”
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Seven years ago, Steve Kerr wondered if Kevon Looney would make it in the NBA. Now, he’s a vital piece to the Warriors’ success — both on and off the court.
ESPN story on why Looney became Golden State’s ultimate X-factor: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:32 PM
Seven years ago, Steve Kerr wondered if Kevon Looney would make it in the NBA. Now, he’s a vital piece to the Warriors’ success — both on and off the court.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
2-man lineup net ratings in the playoffs so far…
murray-jokic: +11.8
curry-klay: +10.7
brown-tatum: +4.1
lebron-davis: +3.2
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
including:
—ways to slow down steph curry in the pick-and-roll
—more touches for anthony davis
—changing a starting lineup that can’t score
—limiting golden state’s transition opportunities
—more!
